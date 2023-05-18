Bold claims made for new Verge Motorcycle

Two-time Formula One World Champion Mika Häkkinen has designed the signature model of a new electric superbike in collaboration with Finnish electric superbike pioneer, Verge Motorcycles. Just one hundred Signature bikes will be manufactured.

Verge claim the model represents the most powerful and advanced electric superbike on the market with a range of 350 kilometres and a fast-charging time of just 35 minutes.

It features an integrated rim motor inside the rear wheel, which is a patented and internationally awarded innovation developed by Verge. This creates more space in the middle of the bike for the battery pack, while also lowering the bike’s center of gravity. The hubless design allows Verge to remove all moving parts like chains or belts which leads to a streamlined design.

Verge claim a 0-100 time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed over 200 km/h and 1000 nm of torque. The special-edition Verge bike is balanced out by the company’s traction control system, ABS and customisable riding modes while Brembo helps to slow the show down.

Carbon-fibre fairings and a unique ceramic surface treatment is claimed to protect against scratches.

Mika Häkkinen and Verge Motorcycles teamed up at the beginning of 2023, when Häkkinen was appointed to the company’s Advisory Board.

Häkkinen is also one of the investors in Verge Motorcycles.

The unique superbike designed by Häkkinen has gone on sale from 80,000 euros (plus taxes) on-line. It can also be purchased from a new Verge Motorcycles flagship store in Monaco, which will open in connection with the Monaco Grand Prix and is the superbike manufacturer’s first physical shop and showroom. With a U.S. base of operations in San Francisco, California, Verge Motorcycles plans to open the company’s first U.S. dealership in the near future.