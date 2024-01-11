Verge TS Ultra introduces AI

Verge Motorcycles has revealed upgrades to its flagship model – the TS Ultra – which now features cameras and radars that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to boost safety. Also new is an updated display.

The motorcycle now has six cameras and high-resolution front and rear radars and customers who have already placed an order will automatically receive their bike with the new features.

In November, the company unveiled its Starmatter software and intelligence platform with four different elements: automatic over-the-air updates (OTA), sensor technology, artificial intelligence and a Human-Machine-Interface (HMI), the completed package now revealed as Starmatter Vision.

Verge claims to be the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to bring these advanced safety features to motorcycling alongside more standard features like traction control and ABS brakes, although radar and OTA features have been seen elsewhere.

Marko Lehtimäki – Verge CTO

“Verge is making riding even smarter and safer, for example by improving the rider’s ability to observe the environment and the functions of the bike with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The TS Ultra’s new cameras combined with the software update announced today make it the world’s first motorcycle equipped with the sense of sight, advising the rider and acting as a ‘whisperer’ while riding.”

Autonomous driving has been a feature in the automotive industry for years already, but in motorcycling it is not a realistic or achievable goal in the same way. Riding a two-wheeler also comes with various restrictions and practical challenges that can cause safety risks. In addition, the helmet reduces visibility and dampens the sounds of the surrounding traffic.

Verge forwards that the solution can be found in technology and wants to promote not only riding comfort but also safety by utilising new innovations. With the updated hardware and software, the bike analyses the environment and notifies the rider, for example, of a vehicle approaching from behind or if it changes lane.

The new display on top of the tank is larger than before, which makes it easier to use. The new Starmatter Dash display and user interface makes managing essential functions easier and more intuitive, informs and warns of potential hazards, and it displays the image from the rear-view camera when the rider uses the turn signal, for example.

Mark Laukkanen – VP of User Experience at Verge Motorcycles

“Verge is developing the world’s most advanced electric superbikes that focus on the riding experience. We do not want to compromise on that. Starmatter Dash provides a visual and intuitive interface, which gives the rider a clear real-time view of the bike’s features and status at a glance.”