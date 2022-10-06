Vespa GTS Super, SuperSport, SuperTech Updates

The updated Vespa GTS line continues the legacy of the “Vespone”, as the largest body Vespas were christened, now with no fewer than fourteen different colour schemes available to choose from.

The new Vespa GTS range comes packed with standard equipment and includes four versions, each of which has its own particular spirit: the classic and elegant Vespa GTS, the contemporary GTS Super, the sporty GTS SuperSport, and the ulta technological Vespa GTS SuperTech.

All are available with two super modern powerplants: the 125 i-get single-cylinder and the 300 hpe (High Performance Engine).

The body of the new GTS family is made strictly of steel: a sustainable material because it is 100% recyclable which guarantees unrivalled strength.

This body is now paired with an entirely new front suspension. Maintaining the traditional, single-arm layout, the system has been redesigned to guarantee greater stability, especially at high speeds, and to improve comfort and handling, thanks to new calibration.

These Vespa models also focus on comfort, aiming to offer ideal ergonomics and a natural riding position that helps make the scooter enjoyable to ride and accessible to everyone.

A new seat with a superior comfort level even for the passenger and optimised ergonomics for easy footing on the ground at a standstill, further boost that.

With the Vespa GTS we also see the introduction of the keyless system to activate the ignition without having to insert the key, streamlining starting the engine, opening the seat, and locking the steering column, all of which can be done with the remote control conveniently in your pocket.

The SuperTech version further runs a modern TFT colour display, where new instrumentation makes its début on all the other versions, more capable of fully exploiting the potential of the VESPA MIA connectivity system which is standard equipment on the SuperTech and the SuperSport and available as an optional accessory for the other packages.