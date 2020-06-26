MX Nationals 2020 to be run by M.A.

Williams Event Management held a press conference this morning confirming their withdrawal from their role as promoter of the MX Nationals effective immediately.

Kevin Williams first got involved with the running of the Australian Motocross Championships in 1995 at Traralgon, and has effectively had stewardship of the MX Nationals since 1997.

Today does not mark the complete end of Kevin’s 25-year-old involvement with Australian Motocross but it does end the role of WEM as the promoter of the Australian Motocross Championship, which under WEM stewardship was rebranded as MX Nationals.

Kevin understandably got quite emotional when it got to the point where he officially confirmed that he is stepping away from his role as a promoter due to not being able to effectively deliver a viable championship this year due to the ongoing restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe that it is highly like that in this instance Motorcycling Australia will step in to fill the void and ensure that the season does go ahead in some form, and that form of course will see WEM still involved in some way and assisting in affecting an orderly transition.

We see it as unfortunate that Kevin and his crew will not be able to have a lap of honour, so to speak, and go out on a high as originally planned at the culmination of a successful 2020 season.

On a personal note, I have always appreciated Kevin being forthright and honest with me at every juncture throughout the 21 years I have been running MCNews.com.au.

The brand ‘MX Nationals’ belongs to WEM and we believe discussions are being held between Kevin Williams and Motorcycling Australia about the ownership of that brand. However, it seems likely that M.A. will likely revert to referring to the series as the Australian Motocross Championship, or some anagram that represents motocross, but follows the established M.A. naming regimen of breaking that down to an acronym like they have with AORC and ASBK.

Open Letter from Kevin Williams

“The purpose of this letter however, is to thank everyone who has been involved in the MX Nationals series in our twenty three year run.

“Motocross has been a part of my entire life and essentially my life’s work since I began working with the Australian Motocross Championships before it became the MX Nationals. The time I have spent growing the series with my wife Christine and our three children Jake, Aiden and Brodie by my side is something I will forever cherish.

“Although as a part of racing, I may not have seen eye to eye with many of you throughout the years, the racing family at the core of this industry has been a fantastic part of my life and something I will truly miss. My love for the sport, preserving its integrity and growth has been a driving factor and provided the continual motivation needed to allow me to strive for progress in Motocross within Australia and putting our riders on the map globally as a Motocross powerhouse.

“During our time together we have had many high’s that include bringing MXGP to the iconic Broadford Circuit, seeing many great Champions leave Australia to successfully take on the world with Chad Reed, Craig Anderson, Michael Byrne, Brett Metcalfe, this list goes on. To see the next generation of Jed Beaton, Mitch Evans, Luke Clout and the Lawrence Brothers having international success in the present day makes me extremely proud to see where the talent is at in Australian Motocross. We have also lost great Champions such as Andrew Mcfarlane and Jono Porter, their time with the series and the impact they made on everyone’s lives will never be forgotten.

“I want to take this final opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of the MX Nationals family during our time together. From the numerous staff at WEM, the riders and teams, to all of our sponsors and stakeholders, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything we have achieved to grow the sport together.

“Yours in the sport

“Regards,

“Kevin Williams.”

— ENDS —

Motorcycling Australia Statement

Motorcycling Australia (MA) wishes to thank Williams Event Management (WEM), Kevin Williams and his family for more than two decades of dedication to the MX Nationals.

After 23 years Williams today made the tough decision to step away from the sport and the promotion and management of the MX Nationals effective immediately.

In an emotional press conference this morning, Kevin Williams thanked fans, riders, industry and sponsors.

“It’s been a long journey and a major part of my life, but we didn’t expect COVID, and we didn’t expect not to go racing this year, but we are proud of what we achieved over 23 years,” Kevin said.

“I’ve always made decisions from a position of passion for the sport, and I want to thank everyone for being a part of the journey.

“I encourage all riders and members of the sport and industry to support their local clubs and hopefully we can see some opportunity for national racing when borders open up properly.

“Thank you everybody for your great support.”

MA CEO Peter Doyle said: “Kevin Williams and his team have poured their heart and soul into running the MX Nationals and we thank them for more than 20 years of tireless work”.

“The MX Nationals have faced plenty of challenges in those 20 years and Kevin, his team and partners, have boasted many success stories, with a myriad of riders using the championship as a stepping stone in their careers to race in America and Europe.

“The MX Nationals are a critical component of a healthy motocross scene in Australia and to create opportunities for riders to progress into world championship series.”

MA is now in the process of reviewing the 2020 championship operations, format and dates to see how the series will proceed for the remainder of 2020 in the COVID-19 period.

Further announcements will be made available in due course.

— ENDS. —

The latest update to the calendar is included below, but one would imagine that is all up in the air right now.

2020 MX Store MX Nationals Calendar