Ferris injured in Conondale practice crash

RecoveR8 KTM Thor racing have confirmed that three time MX Nationals Champion and MX1 team rider Dean Ferris was injured yesterday, Saturday 8th August whilst practicing at the Connondale circuit in QLD.

Directly following the incident, Dean was airlifted to a local hospital where he was stabilised for symptoms of back and rib pain. Dean has suffered several broken ribs and fractured vertebrae and is in a stable but serious condition. We will announce further updates accordingly regarding Deans progress as his recovery develops and more information becomes available. Dean will be transferred this coming week to Brisbane Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Dean and Renae would like to take this time to thank all those involved at the Connondale club for helping Dean following the crash and also everyone for their phone calls and support.

Kevin Williams, Brand and Business Devleopment manager of Raceline Performance

“During this time Dean and Renae will not be taking any calls to solely focus on Deans recovery and we will release more information to the public accordingly once it becomes available to us.”