ASBK 2023
Supersport 300 Race Two
Only seconds after the second ASBK Supersport 300 bout got underway at Phillip Island this morning the red flags came out for some issue with the starting procedure so the riders came straight back around to form up on the grid once again.
When the lights went out again Swain got away well as Russo and Snell seemed to clash just off the start line, elbows out already!
A group of nine riders quickly separated themselves from the rest of the chasing pack. The protagonists in that leading group were Henry Snell, Cameron Swain, Luke Jhonston, Brodie Gawith, Jai Russo, Brandon Demmery, Cooper Rowntree, Casey Middleton and Marcus Hamod.
As they started their last lap a few slight drops of precipitation could be felt but it was not enough to slow these youngsters down.
Jai Russo put in a stellar penultimate lap that was the fastest lap of the race, a 1m48.777, but Swain got the better of him early on the final lap and that duo started their final battle all the way to the line.
Russo and Swain swapped positions again but the chasing horde got closer to the back of them around the back of the circuit and by turn 11 it could still be anyone’s….
Swain was in second place only three corners from the end but was ninth by the chequered flag!
The wily category veteran that is Brandon Demmery showed his experience to make his move just at the right time to come from way back in that leading pack to score the victory.
Henry Snell second and Jai Russo rounding out the podium ahead of Cooper Rowntree, Luke Jhonston, Brodie Gawith, Casey Middleton, Marcus Hamod and Cameron Swain in ninth place only five-tenths behind the winner.
There was then a considerable 13-seconds gap back to tenth placed Tara Morrison who crossed the stripe just ahead of Josh Newman and Lincoln Knight.
Supersport 300 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|12:58.508
|200
|2
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.148
|198
|3
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.193
|199
|4
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.214
|203
|5
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.302
|200
|6
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.334
|199
|7
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+0.392
|207
|8
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.405
|199
|9
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.529
|199
|10
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+13.652
|203
|11
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+13.818
|208
|12
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+13.831
|201
|13
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.144
|201
|14
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.160
|198
|15
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+22.355
|201
|16
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+34.493
|196
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.887
|191
|18
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+35.154
|200
|19
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+35.450
|201
|20
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+35.510
|193
|21
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+43.156
|190
|22
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+43.233
|199
|23
|Phoenix AGAR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m02.999
|191
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|25
|18
|43
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|16
|20
|36
|4
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|17
|16
|33
|5
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|18
|14
|32
|6
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|11
|17
|28
|8
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1
|13
|12
|26
|9
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|12
|13
|25
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|14
|9
|23
|11
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|10
|10
|20
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|9
|7
|16
|13
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|7
|5
|12
|14
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|6
|6
|12
|15
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|11
|11
|16
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|8
|3
|11
|17
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|8
|8
|18
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|8
|19
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|5
|2
|7
|20
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|3
|3
|21
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|2
|1
|3
|22
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Saturday 25 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Class
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0740
|0750
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0810
|0820
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0900
|0920
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0940
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|8
|35.56km
|1015
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|10
|44.45km
|1050
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|1140
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|12
|53.34km
|1225
|1245
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1310
|1325
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1340
|1410
|Pit Walk 1 & Safety Car Laps
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|18
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|22
|97.79km
|1720
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|10
|44.45km
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km