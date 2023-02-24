ASBK 2023

Supersport 300 Race Two

Only seconds after the second ASBK Supersport 300 bout got underway at Phillip Island this morning the red flags came out for some issue with the starting procedure so the riders came straight back around to form up on the grid once again.

When the lights went out again Swain got away well as Russo and Snell seemed to clash just off the start line, elbows out already!

A group of nine riders quickly separated themselves from the rest of the chasing pack. The protagonists in that leading group were Henry Snell, Cameron Swain, Luke Jhonston, Brodie Gawith, Jai Russo, Brandon Demmery, Cooper Rowntree, Casey Middleton and Marcus Hamod.

As they started their last lap a few slight drops of precipitation could be felt but it was not enough to slow these youngsters down.

Jai Russo put in a stellar penultimate lap that was the fastest lap of the race, a 1m48.777, but Swain got the better of him early on the final lap and that duo started their final battle all the way to the line.

Russo and Swain swapped positions again but the chasing horde got closer to the back of them around the back of the circuit and by turn 11 it could still be anyone’s….

Swain was in second place only three corners from the end but was ninth by the chequered flag!

The wily category veteran that is Brandon Demmery showed his experience to make his move just at the right time to come from way back in that leading pack to score the victory.

Henry Snell second and Jai Russo rounding out the podium ahead of Cooper Rowntree, Luke Jhonston, Brodie Gawith, Casey Middleton, Marcus Hamod and Cameron Swain in ninth place only five-tenths behind the winner.

There was then a considerable 13-seconds gap back to tenth placed Tara Morrison who crossed the stripe just ahead of Josh Newman and Lincoln Knight.

Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 12:58.508 200 2 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.148 198 3 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.193 199 4 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.214 203 5 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.302 200 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.334 199 7 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +0.392 207 8 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.405 199 9 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.529 199 10 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +13.652 203 11 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja +13.818 208 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.831 201 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.144 201 14 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.160 198 15 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja +22.355 201 16 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki Ninja +34.493 196 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.887 191 18 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +35.154 200 19 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +35.450 201 20 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +35.510 193 21 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +43.156 190 22 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +43.233 199 23 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m02.999 191

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 20 25 45 2 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 25 18 43 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha 16 20 36 4 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 17 16 33 5 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 18 14 32 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 15 15 30 7 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 11 17 28 8 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1 13 12 26 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 12 13 25 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 14 9 23 11 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 10 10 20 12 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 9 7 16 13 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 7 5 12 14 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 6 6 12 15 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 11 11 16 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 8 3 11 17 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 8 8 18 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 4 4 8 19 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 5 2 7 20 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 3 3 21 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 2 1 3 22 Will NASSIF Yamaha 1 1

