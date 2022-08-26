Win a GASGAS MC450F with Coffs KTM

NSW SESVA Fundraiser

The Coffs KTM team have upgraded a brand-new GASGAS MC450F to their ultimate standard, all in the name of charity, after the devastating floods throughout the region, with a strong connection to their community.

The locally owned dirt-bike shop has kitted out a brand-new GASGAS MC450F with over $3000 worth of extra’s and are raffling it off to one lucky winner. To top it all off the bike has been signed by Redbull Athlete and GASGAS Factory Racing Rally teammate Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders with all proceeds being donated to the NSW SES Volunteers Association.

The MX community is tightknit, which was something that resonated with staff as they watched the community spirit rally as the region came together to protect the people, homes, and businesses.

Ashley Beaton – Dealer Principal and CKTM owner

“We watched the events play out so close to home. Many of the volunteers with the SES were affected themselves yet put their service to the community first. Helping out was never really a question for us (Coffs KTM) it was more a matter of how we could make the biggest difference.”

Coffs KTM will be attending a series of events across the Mid North Coast in coming months with a focus on selling tickets to raise as much money as they can for NSW SES Volunteers Association including the Coffs Coast Festival of Motorsport held from 5th November – 27th November.

Tickets are also available online at coffsktm.com.au and instore, with the raffle including a long list of additional prizes that will also be drawn in-store on November 26, the major prizes include:

First Place: GASGAS MC450F with over $3000 worth of extras – signed by Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders. Second Place: Alpinestar SM10 Carbon Helmet and Tech 7 Boots. Plus GASGAS T-shirt signed by Daniel ‘Chucky” Sanders. Third Place: FOX Legion Gear Seat and Gear Bag. Plus GASGAS cap signed by Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders.

The NSW SES has estimated it has 9000 volunteers in New South Wales, a state with a population of over eight million. Those who were part of the flood relief efforts endured 14 to 16-hour days during the crisis.

The NSW SES Volunteers Association is a not-for-profit registered charity that was established in 1998 to represent and support the volunteer members of the NSW State Emergency Service.