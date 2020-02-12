WorldSBK Event Schedule

Phillip Island

Friday 28 February 2020 Time Event Program 8:25 Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying 8:45 ASBK Supersport FP2 9:05 Australian Superbike FP2 9:30 ASBK SS300 FP2 9:50 FIM Medical Inspection 10:00 FIM Track Inspection 10:30 WorldSBK FP1 11:30 WorldSSP FP1 12:25 Pit Walk 1 13:00 Australian Superbike Q1 13:25 Australian Superbike Q2 13:50 Oceania Junior Cup R1 | 6 Laps 14:15 ASBK Supersport Qualifying 15:00 WorldSBK FP2 16:00 WorldSSP FP2 16:55 ASBK SS300 Qualifying 17:15 Parade Laps Saturday 29 February 2020 Time Class Program 8:25 ASBK Oceania Junior Cup R2 | 6 Laps 8:50 ASBK Supersport R1 | 10 Laps 9:30 FIM Medical Inspection 9:40 FIM Track Inspection 10:00 WorldSBK FP3 10:35 WorldSSP FP3 11:05 Australian Superbike R1 | 12 Laps 11:40 ASBK SS300 R1 | 8 Laps 12:15 WorldSBK Superpole 12:55 WorldSSP Superpole 13:40 Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps 15:00 WorldSBK R1 | 22 Laps 16:15 Australian Superbike R2 | 12 Laps 16:50 ASBK SS300 R2 | 8 Laps 17:15 ASBK Supersport R2 | 10 Laps 17:50 Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive) Sunday 1 March 2020 Time Class Program 8:20 Oceania Junior Cup R3 | 6 Laps 8:50 FIM Medical Inspection 9:00 FIM Track Inspection 09:30 WorldSBK Warm Up 09:55 WorldSSP Warm Up 10:30 Australian Superbike R3 | 12 Laps 11:05 Pit Walk 3 & Safety Car Laps 12:00 WorldSBK SP Race | 10 Laps 13:15 WorldSSP RACE | 18 Laps 15:00 WorldSBK R2 | 22 Laps 16:15 ASBK SS300 R3 | 8 Laps 16:45 ASBK Supersport R3 | 10 Laps 17:20 Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)

Yamaha throwing the party at P.I. for WSBK

Victoria’s Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will burst into life for the Yamaha Financial Services sponsored opening round of the 2020 WorldSBK championship on 28 February to 1 March 2020, and to celebrate the new season, Yamaha Motor Australia will have a host of trackside entertainment across the three-days.

The Yamaha Financial Services main stage of the expo area will be a hive of activity across the three days including interviews with special guests and Yamaha WSBK riders, with interview times to be announced through the weekend.

While visiting the Yamaha stand, check out the 2020 range of Yamaha motorcycles, including the all-new WR250F, 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M, and the first Australian public appearance of the latest YZF-R15. There’s also the huge Yamaha XTO 425 V8 outboard boat motor that needs to be seen to be believed, along with the new FX Limited SVHO WaveRunner.

Fans keen to take a ride in the virtual world with Yamaha motocross legend Stephen Gall can slip on the Yamaha Financial Services 360-degree virtual reality goggles and headphones then climb aboard the all-new Ténéré 700 adventure bike for a quick blast through the forest.

Yamaha Genuine Parts and Accessories and Shop Yamaha once again present their popup retail outlet, displaying a large range of accessories and merchandise. The expert team will also be on hand to answer any questions about getting kitted up with the best Yamaha gear.

The Yamaha bLU cRU truck will be located right next to the expo area, along with the bLU cRU pop-up kids fun bike come-and-try arena. Free fun bike rides for the next generation of riders aged 5-10 years will be available daily. Youngsters can cut laps of the supervised test arena on Yamaha’s popular PW50 and TT-R50 fun bikes, or try four wheels with the YFZ50 fun ATV for those aged 6-10 years.

All the required safety gear is provided, including boots, jersey, pants, helmet, goggles and gloves, with riding tips and encouragement provided by professional coaches from Oates MX. It’s all free, and there’s no need to pre-register. Some conditions apply, so see the friendly Yamaha staff for more details.

The YMF and YMI promotion staff will be mingling with racegoers in the spectator areas along with the social media team from Frankly Social. Make sure you enter the competition to win a Yamaha generator that you can nominate for your local Rural Fire Service. And see if you can score yourself a free giveaway, including the coveted side stand paddock plate or a $25 Yamaha gift card. Make sure you get your picture taken with the YMF and YMI team and head to the Yamaha Expo area to collect your free print out.

While you’re at the stand, check out our new holiday initiative Destination Yamaha – where we pair adventure travel to exotic locations with the best Yamaha Motor products for the trip. Your adventure awaits here https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor (link)

Meanwhile the 2020 Superbike season will blast into action on the Grand Prix circuit, with the first round of the Australian Superbike Championship joining the WSBK opener, as well as an action packed support program including the Oceania Junior Cup, Supersport 300 and Australian Supersport championships.

The three days of non-stop action kicks off on Friday 28 February. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.worldsbk.com.au/get-tickets/ (link)