WorldSBK Event Schedule
Phillip Island

Friday 28 February 2020
Time Event Program
8:25 Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
8:45 ASBK Supersport FP2
9:05 Australian Superbike FP2
9:30 ASBK SS300 FP2
9:50 FIM Medical Inspection
10:00 FIM Track Inspection
10:30 WorldSBK FP1
11:30 WorldSSP FP1
12:25 Pit Walk 1
13:00 Australian Superbike Q1
13:25 Australian Superbike Q2
13:50 Oceania Junior Cup R1 | 6 Laps
14:15 ASBK Supersport Qualifying
15:00 WorldSBK FP2
16:00 WorldSSP FP2
16:55 ASBK SS300 Qualifying
17:15 Parade Laps
Saturday 29 February 2020
Time Class Program
8:25 ASBK Oceania Junior Cup R2 | 6 Laps 
8:50 ASBK Supersport R1 |10 Laps 
9:30 FIM Medical Inspection
9:40 FIM Track Inspection
10:00 WorldSBK FP3
10:35 WorldSSP FP3
11:05 Australian Superbike R1 | 12 Laps
11:40 ASBK SS300 R1 | 8 Laps 
12:15 WorldSBK Superpole
12:55 WorldSSP Superpole
13:40 Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
15:00 WorldSBK R1 | 22 Laps 
16:15 Australian Superbike R2 | 12 Laps
16:50 ASBK SS300 R2 | 8 Laps
17:15 ASBK Supersport R2 | 10 Laps
17:50 Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)
Sunday 1 March 2020
Time Class Program
8:20 Oceania Junior Cup R3 | 6 Laps
8:50 FIM Medical Inspection
9:00 FIM Track Inspection
09:30 WorldSBK Warm Up
09:55 WorldSSP Warm Up
10:30 Australian Superbike R3 | 12 Laps
11:05 Pit Walk 3 & Safety Car Laps
12:00 WorldSBK SP Race | 10 Laps
13:15 WorldSSP RACE |18 Laps
15:00 WorldSBK R2 | 22 Laps
16:15 ASBK SS300 R3 | 8 Laps 
16:45 ASBK Supersport R3 |10 Laps
17:20 Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)
Yamaha throwing the party at P.I. for WSBK

Victoria’s Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will burst into life for the Yamaha Financial Services sponsored opening round of the 2020 WorldSBK championship on 28 February to 1 March 2020, and to celebrate the new season, Yamaha Motor Australia will have a host of trackside entertainment across the three-days.

Yamaha Motor Australia WSBK Rnd
Yamaha Motor Australia and Yamaha Financial Services will present special guests and riders

The Yamaha Financial Services main stage of the expo area will be a hive of activity across the three days including interviews with special guests and Yamaha WSBK riders, with interview times to be announced through the weekend.

While visiting the Yamaha stand, check out the 2020 range of Yamaha motorcycles, including the all-new WR250F, 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M, and the first Australian public appearance of the latest YZF-R15. There’s also the huge Yamaha XTO 425 V8 outboard boat motor that needs to be seen to be believed, along with the new FX Limited SVHO WaveRunner.

Yamaha Motor Australia WSBK Rnd
Yamaha Motor Australia have announced a host of trackside entertainment for the WorldSBK opener

Fans keen to take a ride in the virtual world with Yamaha motocross legend Stephen Gall can slip on the Yamaha Financial Services 360-degree virtual reality goggles and headphones then climb aboard the all-new Ténéré 700 adventure bike for a quick blast through the forest.

Yamaha Genuine Parts and Accessories and Shop Yamaha once again present their popup retail outlet, displaying a large range of accessories and merchandise. The expert team will also be on hand to answer any questions about getting kitted up with the best Yamaha gear.

Yamaha Motor Australia WSBK Rnd
Young riders can get in on the fun with the bLU cRU pop-up kids fun bike come-and-try arena

The Yamaha bLU cRU truck will be located right next to the expo area, along with the bLU cRU pop-up kids fun bike come-and-try arena. Free fun bike rides for the next generation of riders aged 5-10 years will be available daily. Youngsters can cut laps of the supervised test arena on Yamaha’s popular PW50 and TT-R50 fun bikes, or try four wheels with the YFZ50 fun ATV for those aged 6-10 years.

All the required safety gear is provided, including boots, jersey, pants, helmet, goggles and gloves, with riding tips and encouragement provided by professional coaches from Oates MX. It’s all free, and there’s no need to pre-register. Some conditions apply, so see the friendly Yamaha staff for more details.

WSBK Phillip Island Action Laverty Lowes GeeBee
Phillip Island will play host to the 2020 World Superbike Round One

The YMF and YMI promotion staff will be mingling with racegoers in the spectator areas along with the social media team from Frankly Social. Make sure you enter the competition to win a Yamaha generator that you can nominate for your local Rural Fire Service. And see if you can score yourself a free giveaway, including the coveted side stand paddock plate or a $25 Yamaha gift card. Make sure you get your picture taken with the YMF and YMI team and head to the Yamaha Expo area to collect your free print out.

Yamaha Motor Australia WSBK Rnd
Yamaha will have plenty to do and see across the WorldSBK opener weekend at Phillip Island

While you’re at the stand, check out our new holiday initiative Destination Yamaha – where we pair adventure travel to exotic locations with the best Yamaha Motor products for the trip. Your adventure awaits here https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor (link)

Meanwhile the 2020 Superbike season will blast into action on the Grand Prix circuit, with the first round of the Australian Superbike Championship joining the WSBK opener, as well as an action packed support program including the Oceania Junior Cup, Supersport 300 and Australian Supersport championships.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island Alex Lowes
World Superbikes at Phillip Island

The three days of non-stop action kicks off on Friday 28 February. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.worldsbk.com.au/get-tickets/ (link)

