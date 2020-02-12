WorldSBK Event Schedule
Phillip Island
|Friday 28 February 2020
|Time
|Event
|Program
|8:25
|Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying
|8:45
|ASBK Supersport
|FP2
|9:05
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|9:30
|ASBK SS300
|FP2
|9:50
|FIM Medical Inspection
|10:00
|FIM Track Inspection
|10:30
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|11:30
|WorldSSP
|FP1
|12:25
|Pit Walk 1
|13:00
|Australian Superbike
|Q1
|13:25
|Australian Superbike
|Q2
|13:50
|Oceania Junior Cup
|R1 | 6 Laps
|14:15
|ASBK Supersport
|Qualifying
|15:00
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|16:00
|WorldSSP
|FP2
|16:55
|ASBK SS300
|Qualifying
|17:15
|Parade Laps
|Saturday 29 February 2020
|Time
|Class
|Program
|8:25
|ASBK Oceania Junior Cup
|R2 | 6 Laps
|8:50
|ASBK Supersport
|R1 |10 Laps
|9:30
|FIM Medical Inspection
|9:40
|FIM Track Inspection
|10:00
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|10:35
|WorldSSP
|FP3
|11:05
|Australian Superbike
|R1 | 12 Laps
|11:40
|ASBK SS300
|R1 | 8 Laps
|12:15
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|12:55
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|13:40
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|15:00
|WorldSBK
|R1 | 22 Laps
|16:15
|Australian Superbike
|R2 | 12 Laps
|16:50
|ASBK SS300
|R2 | 8 Laps
|17:15
|ASBK Supersport
|R2 | 10 Laps
|17:50
|Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)
|Sunday 1 March 2020
|Time
|Class
|Program
|8:20
|Oceania Junior Cup
|R3 | 6 Laps
|8:50
|FIM Medical Inspection
|9:00
|FIM Track Inspection
|09:30
|WorldSBK
|Warm Up
|09:55
|WorldSSP
|Warm Up
|10:30
|Australian Superbike
|R3 | 12 Laps
|11:05
|Pit Walk 3 & Safety Car Laps
|12:00
|WorldSBK
|SP Race | 10 Laps
|13:15
|WorldSSP
|RACE |18 Laps
|15:00
|WorldSBK
|R2 | 22 Laps
|16:15
|ASBK SS300
|R3 | 8 Laps
|16:45
|ASBK Supersport
|R3 |10 Laps
|17:20
|Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)
Yamaha throwing the party at P.I. for WSBK
Victoria’s Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will burst into life for the Yamaha Financial Services sponsored opening round of the 2020 WorldSBK championship on 28 February to 1 March 2020, and to celebrate the new season, Yamaha Motor Australia will have a host of trackside entertainment across the three-days.
The Yamaha Financial Services main stage of the expo area will be a hive of activity across the three days including interviews with special guests and Yamaha WSBK riders, with interview times to be announced through the weekend.
While visiting the Yamaha stand, check out the 2020 range of Yamaha motorcycles, including the all-new WR250F, 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M, and the first Australian public appearance of the latest YZF-R15. There’s also the huge Yamaha XTO 425 V8 outboard boat motor that needs to be seen to be believed, along with the new FX Limited SVHO WaveRunner.
Fans keen to take a ride in the virtual world with Yamaha motocross legend Stephen Gall can slip on the Yamaha Financial Services 360-degree virtual reality goggles and headphones then climb aboard the all-new Ténéré 700 adventure bike for a quick blast through the forest.
Yamaha Genuine Parts and Accessories and Shop Yamaha once again present their popup retail outlet, displaying a large range of accessories and merchandise. The expert team will also be on hand to answer any questions about getting kitted up with the best Yamaha gear.
The Yamaha bLU cRU truck will be located right next to the expo area, along with the bLU cRU pop-up kids fun bike come-and-try arena. Free fun bike rides for the next generation of riders aged 5-10 years will be available daily. Youngsters can cut laps of the supervised test arena on Yamaha’s popular PW50 and TT-R50 fun bikes, or try four wheels with the YFZ50 fun ATV for those aged 6-10 years.
All the required safety gear is provided, including boots, jersey, pants, helmet, goggles and gloves, with riding tips and encouragement provided by professional coaches from Oates MX. It’s all free, and there’s no need to pre-register. Some conditions apply, so see the friendly Yamaha staff for more details.
The YMF and YMI promotion staff will be mingling with racegoers in the spectator areas along with the social media team from Frankly Social. Make sure you enter the competition to win a Yamaha generator that you can nominate for your local Rural Fire Service. And see if you can score yourself a free giveaway, including the coveted side stand paddock plate or a $25 Yamaha gift card. Make sure you get your picture taken with the YMF and YMI team and head to the Yamaha Expo area to collect your free print out.
While you’re at the stand, check out our new holiday initiative Destination Yamaha – where we pair adventure travel to exotic locations with the best Yamaha Motor products for the trip. Your adventure awaits here https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/discover/destination-yamaha-motor (link)
Meanwhile the 2020 Superbike season will blast into action on the Grand Prix circuit, with the first round of the Australian Superbike Championship joining the WSBK opener, as well as an action packed support program including the Oceania Junior Cup, Supersport 300 and Australian Supersport championships.
The three days of non-stop action kicks off on Friday 28 February. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.worldsbk.com.au/get-tickets/ (link)