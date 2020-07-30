WP suspension components for BMW S 1000 RR

Based on its high performance suspension packaghes, WP Suspension are launching a new series of premium APEX PRO suspension components for the BMW S 1000 RR that will be available in Australia from mid-late August.

This sports package consisting of APEX PRO 7746 Shock, APEX PRO 7500 Cartridge and APEX PRO 7117 Steering Damper.

The APEX PRO 7746 Shock offers separately adjustable high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping that can be easily adjusted to the track using standard tools, the bike can be adapted to any change in riding conditions in a matter of seconds. Extremely low manufacturing tolerances and the use of high-quality high-tech materials not only ensure constant damping performance but also provide crystal-clear and direct feedback from the ground. Australian pricing has been set at $2750.

The APEX PRO 7500 Cartridges are fully adjustable with standard tools, can be adapted to the individual requirements of the rider in just a few simple steps using adjusters for compression and rebound. WP claim incredibly efficient and constant damping performance and that with their APEX PRO 7500 Cartridge, ground contact is significantly improved and both bike and rider benefit from exceptional agility and increased confidence in the bike and the track. Australian pricing has been listed as $3640.

The series is topped off by the APEX PRO 7117 Steering Damper. Tailored to the demands of racing and adjustable with little effort directly at the piston rod, the damper is not only an absolute lightweight – its slim design makes it look just as simple and perfectly complements the appearance of the BMW S 1000 RR. The damper is priced at $725.

The APEX PRO COMPONENTS for the BMW S 1000 RR will be available at WP Suspension Authorised Centres throughout Australia from mid-late August.