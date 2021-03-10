WP Suspension launch new Xplor Pro 7448 air fork

WP Suspension have the launched the new WP Xplor Pro 7448 air fork, a split system, equipped with a combination of WP AER technology, cone valve technology and closed cartridge construction for the most ambitious enduro fanatics.

These forks will be coming to the Australian market in limited numbers from late April and have been priced at $5200.

With the new WP Xplor Pro 7448 air fork, changes mid-ride or for other conditions changes are no problem. The Air Fork enables any adjustment of the air pressure directly at the AER fork leg for even big changes in driving dynamics on the trail or deep in the middle of nowhere. The fine tuning is performed by using easy and quickly accessible adjusters for compression and rebound. The AER technology itself significantly also reduces the overall weight and WP quote the forks as weighing 7.5kg. The forks are 945 mm long.

By compartmentalising the damping system on a closed cartridge fork, as with the Pro 7448, it is possible to reduce the oil volume. Pressure in the system prevents cavitation and ensures reliable damping performance in demanding track conditions. The piston diameter is 34 mm and the fork has 304 mm of travel.

The Cone Valve technology improves the turbulence-free oil flow through the damping piston by using a conical valve. This enables a linear damping performance with stiffer settings without loss of comfort.

The Xplor Pro 7448 air fork will be available from late April, 2021 at $5200 for the following motorcycles:

KTM: EXC (150, 250, 300); EXC-F (250, 350, 450, 500). From 2017-

Husqvarna: TE (150, 250, 300); FE (250, 350, 450, 501). From 2017-

GasGas: EC (250, 300); EC-F (250, 350); 2021

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP Authorised Centre or head to www.wp-suspension.com.