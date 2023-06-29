WP Suspension XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge
WP Suspension have just introduced the new XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge, which is suitable for all 2024-onwards Enduro and Cross-Country models in the KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas ranges.
The XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge features WP Suspension’s highly successful CONE VALVE Technology, and is suitable for those after a off-road suspension upgrade.
XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge benefits
- New cartridge including CONE VALVE Technology
- Improved response and feedback from riding surface in every riding situation
- Pressurized system reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss
- Extreme durability due to the use of the highest quality materials
- All adjustments can be made externally
- Closed Cartridge Technology
- Fully adjustable with standard tools
- Handcrafted with the greatest of care
- Adjustable spring preload
The XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge with article number A490C167X003220 is available now (pricing in Europe is €1,229.45 retail excluding VAT, although Australian pricing has not been released). THE XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge will fit the following motorcycles: Husqvarna / KTM / GASGAS: All Enduro and Cross Country Models from 2024.