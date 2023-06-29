WP Suspension XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge

WP Suspension have just introduced the new XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge, which is suitable for all 2024-onwards Enduro and Cross-Country models in the KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas ranges.

The XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge features WP Suspension’s highly successful CONE VALVE Technology, and is suitable for those after a off-road suspension upgrade.

XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge benefits

New cartridge including CONE VALVE Technology

Improved response and feedback from riding surface in every riding situation

Pressurized system reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

Extreme durability due to the use of the highest quality materials

All adjustments can be made externally

Closed Cartridge Technology

Fully adjustable with standard tools

Handcrafted with the greatest of care

Adjustable spring preload

The XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge with article number A490C167X003220 is available now (pricing in Europe is €1,229.45 retail excluding VAT, although Australian pricing has not been released). THE XPLOR PRO 7500 Cartridge will fit the following motorcycles: Husqvarna / KTM / GASGAS: All Enduro and Cross Country Models from 2024.