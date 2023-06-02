WP XPLOR PRO 7548 Fork & 8946 Shock

for 2024 KTM Enduro models

For riders who want to go even further off the beaten track, KTM promise that the new WP XPLOR Pro 7548 Fork & 8946 Shock will take their 2024 enduro bikes to the next level.

The new and redesigned XPLOR PRO 8946 Shock is an advanced, premium shock absorber designed for enduro riders. It incorporates the WP SUPERTRAX Technology, detecting missing ground contact and enabling faster rebound by opening a bypass oil valve and therefore minimising the time spent without ground contact.

The XPLOR PRO 8946 Shock also helps to reduce motorcycle compression and promotes a more upright riding position. These factors decrease the rider’s physical stress, providing a crucial advantage in competitive scenarios. By minimising the physical strain, riders can maintain better control over their motorcycles and perform at a higher level.

WP XPLOR PRO 8946 Shock features

New flow-optimized compression adjusters, big high-speed compression adjuster and small low-speed compression adjuster.

New flow-optimized main piston for better damping response.

New SKF Seal bushings

All adjusters reachable from one side

Hand-crafted with the highest care and premium materials for the best durability

A blend of quality and motorsports success

The XPLOR PRO 7548 Fork offers ambitious riders tailor-made uncompromising off-road performance, with WP CONE VALVE Technology. The XPLOR PRO 7548 Fork combines comfort with improved breakthrough reserves and enables an exceptionally direct response on any terrain.

WP XPLOR PRO 7548 Fork features

New hydro-stop for better end progression

Basevalve tap with low-speed circuit, for better damping control

Progressive damping behaviour thanks to WP Cone Valve Technology

High damping reserves for strong impacts and jumps (no abrupt hardening)

Comfortable handling the motorcycle in all situations

No damping loss thanks to the WP CONE VALVE Technology

Fully adjustable WP PRO COMPONENTS suspension system

The XPLOR PRO 7548 Fork with article number A490C167X403220 is available for €2,704.85 (excluding VAT). The XPLOR PRO 8946 Shock with article number A490C467X311220 is available for €1,803.20 € (excluding VAT), over in Europe with Australian pricing to be announced.

Both PRO components will fit the KTM Enduro range of 2024, encompassing all models. For more detailed information visit your nearest WP Authorised Center or go to – WP Suspension (wp-suspension.com).