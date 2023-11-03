Yamaha – CFMOTO joint venture

Following the Yamaha Motor – CFMOTO joint venture announced on September 15th by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor would like to clarify that the collaboration solely consists of an industrial cooperation to manufacture vehicles in China, for the Chinese market.

Yamaha Motor has positioned China as one of its important production and sales bases, and this joint venture is premised on the acquisition of the clearances, permits, etc., required by competition laws and other laws and regulations.

Beyond that, Yamaha Motor will continue to discuss the direction of the joint venture with CFMOTO going forward with the aim of further raising competitiveness, but no other cooperations are at present in place.