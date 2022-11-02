2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700

Ténéré 700 Rally Edition

Yamaha’s Ténéré stormed onto the market in late 2019 and has been a huge hit in Australia. Times are starting to move on though and there is now a lot more well credentialled options in this middleweight adventure-touring category than when Ténéré 700 first hit the streets and trails.

For the 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition, Yamaha are not radically shifting any goal-posts with a huge revamp of the model, but have added a bit more kit into the mix on the standard model in order to keep the Tenere 700 a little more current in this radically shifting market.

This will be sure to prove popular here in Australia where the Ténéré 700 currently dominates the adventure-touring sales charts.

When it first landed three years ago the Ténéré 700 sold for $17,190 Ride Away. But with the recent madness that was the plague, increased shipping costs and a reduction in availability, the price for the current 2022 model is $19,399 Ride Away. We will advise pricing on the 2023 editions when Yamaha Motor Australia releases same along with estimated time of arrival.

Both the 2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition are equipped with new 5-inch TFT meters. This high quality dashboard features a choice of two screen themes to suit different riding situations.

In “Explorer” screen mode the focus is on the RPM scale, enabling the rider to concentrate on maintaining the strongest torque output for effective dirt riding performance.

The “Street” screen is a more conventional look with analogue style circular dials.

Both screen styles feature a clearly designed layout with easy to read icons and warning lights that enable the rider to stay focused on the road or track in front of them.

Staying in touch is now even easier for Ténéré riders because the 2023 models are equipped with a Communication Control Unit (CCU) that enables smartphone connectivity.

To activate the connectivity, the rider’s smartphone firstly needs to be linked to the machine via Bluetooth using Yamaha’s free MyRide app. As soon as the owner has linked their smartphone, they can see notifications of incoming calls, emails and text messages on the new 5-inch TFT screen, as well as monitor key parameters of the bike via the app.

If set up accordingly, the system can also notify the rider of any technical issue that may be detected on the Ténéré and can transmit a notification via email to a motorcycle dealer or any other contact that has been designated by the rider.

MyRide app also offers many other useful functions including monitoring all key parameters of the bike, tracking the route taken, as well as recording the distance covered, acceleration, top speed, elevation changes and much more. Data can be shared on social media, compared and discussed with other Yamaha Adventure riders on some of the many internet forums and dedicated social media groups.

The previous model’s ABS system offered a choice of ON or OFF modes, and for 2023 both the Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition are equipped with an enhanced 3-mode ABS. Already featured on the World Raid model, this improved system enables the rider to select Full ON; Front wheel ON rear wheel OFF; and Full OFF.

Full ON is advised when riding on the street, Front wheel ON rear wheel OFF is designed for use in moderate off-road riding where grip is not constant, while Full OFF is suitable for more extreme off road riding.

Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally Edition are pre-wired for the fitment of an optional quick-shifter system that is now available as a Yamaha Genuine Accessory.

For improved durability the front brake lever has been redesigned to withstand accidental damage if the machine falls down.

Other upgrades include a new USB socket in place of the previous 12V design, as well as LED indicators.