Motorcycle Recall Notice

A recall notice has been issued for the Yamaha TMax (XP530A) scooter for an issue with the sidestand, which may cause it to break, causing the scooter to fall over with the potential to hurt the rider or bystanders.

Recall Notice

PRA No. 2020/18227

Date published 12 Mar 2020

Campaign number MC107

Product description Yamaha XP530A Scooter

Model Years 2017-2019

78 affected vehicles

Identifying features

VIN (Vehicle identification number)

See attached VIN list below

What are the defects?

The scooter’s main stand may crack and break due to substandard welding.

What are the hazards?

If the scooter stand cracks, the scooter could fall and cause a serious crush injury to the rider or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Yamaha will contact all known affected consumers directly to arrange for inspection and repair. The scooter’s main stand will be replaced with a new strengthened stand.

Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/

Download VIN List affected

Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 9 December 2017 – 10 February 2020