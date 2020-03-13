Motorcycle Recall Notice
A recall notice has been issued for the Yamaha TMax (XP530A) scooter for an issue with the sidestand, which may cause it to break, causing the scooter to fall over with the potential to hurt the rider or bystanders.
Recall Notice
PRA No. 2020/18227
Date published 12 Mar 2020
Campaign number MC107
Product description Yamaha XP530A Scooter
Model Years 2017-2019
78 affected vehicles
Identifying features
VIN (Vehicle identification number)
See attached VIN list below
What are the defects?
The scooter’s main stand may crack and break due to substandard welding.
What are the hazards?
If the scooter stand cracks, the scooter could fall and cause a serious crush injury to the rider or bystanders.
What should consumers do?
Yamaha will contact all known affected consumers directly to arrange for inspection and repair. The scooter’s main stand will be replaced with a new strengthened stand.
Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/
Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha Dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 9 December 2017 – 10 February 2020