Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary Edition

The YDX-Moro 07 will be available in a 30th Anniversary Special Edition in limited numbers, offering an eye-catching version of Yamaha’s e-MTB (electric-mountain bike) for $9,099.00 RRP.

The YDX-Moro 07 is developed using Yamaha technology, such as the Dual Twin frame which features twin top and down tubes, delivering balanced rigidity for confident handling and surface feedback.

Premium components including full RockShox suspension, Magura MT5 brakes and Maxxis tyres, ensuring plenty of capability and fun on offer.

Other features include an impressive torque-to-weight ratio, Yamaha’s latest PW-X3 drive unit running Zero Cadence technology – while pedalling over 25 km/h is made easier with the special freewheel system. The handle mounted Interface X enables smartphone connectivity for communications, navigation and more.

To celebrate 30 years since the launch of Yamaha e-Bikes, this Special Edition comes with a polished aluminium frame, fitted with commemorative 30th Anniversary metal badge, and celebratory 30th Power Assist System decals, with that ride-away price $9,099.00 RRP.

Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 E-MTB Specifications