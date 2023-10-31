Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary Edition
The YDX-Moro 07 will be available in a 30th Anniversary Special Edition in limited numbers, offering an eye-catching version of Yamaha’s e-MTB (electric-mountain bike) for $9,099.00 RRP.
The YDX-Moro 07 is developed using Yamaha technology, such as the Dual Twin frame which features twin top and down tubes, delivering balanced rigidity for confident handling and surface feedback.
Premium components including full RockShox suspension, Magura MT5 brakes and Maxxis tyres, ensuring plenty of capability and fun on offer.
Other features include an impressive torque-to-weight ratio, Yamaha’s latest PW-X3 drive unit running Zero Cadence technology – while pedalling over 25 km/h is made easier with the special freewheel system. The handle mounted Interface X enables smartphone connectivity for communications, navigation and more.
To celebrate 30 years since the launch of Yamaha e-Bikes, this Special Edition comes with a polished aluminium frame, fitted with commemorative 30th Anniversary metal badge, and celebratory 30th Power Assist System decals, with that ride-away price $9,099.00 RRP.
You can check out MCNews.com.au’s review of the YDX-Moro 07 here:
Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 E-MTB Review | E-Bicycle Test
Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 E-MTB Specifications
|Riding Type
|All Mountain
|Size
|Small, Medium, Large
|Drive Unit
|Yamaha PW-X3, 85 Nm
|Battery
|Yamaha Lithium Ion 500 Wh, 36 V, 13.4 Ah
|Display
|Yamaha Interface X
|Max Speed with Assist
|25 km/h
|Frame
|Yamaha Dual Twin alloy frame
|Fork
|RockShox Lyrick Select RC, 160 mm travel, 37 mm offset
|Rear Shock
|RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ RT 210×55 Debonair Yamaha tuning, 150mm travel
|Headset
|Integrated tapered with 30 mm steerer spacers
|Handlebar
|Alloy 780 mm wide, 35.0 mm dia. 30 mm rise
|Stem
|Alloy 4-bolt faceplate, 40 mm length, 35.0 mm dia.
|Grip
|Velo lock on grip
|Saddle
|Yamaha Off-Road Cro-Mo Rail, antislip
|Seat Post
|Alloy 30.9 mm dia. dropper post. (S) 125 mm travel, (M) 150 mm travel, (L) 170 mm travel
|Shifters
|Shimano SL-M8100-R, XT, 12-speed
|Rear Derailleur
|Shimano RD-M8100, XT, SGS 12-speed
|Crankarm
|Praxis AL6000 w/bolts 165 mm
|Chainrings
|Praxis 36T
|Chain
|KMC e12 TURBO EPT 12-speed
|Cassette
|Shimano XT CS-M8100-12, 12-speed (10-51T)
|Brakes (F/R)
|Magura MT5 with 203 mm Storm CenterLock rotors, 4-piston
|Wheels
|27.5+ alloy, 40 mm inner rim width
|Tyre Front
|Minion DHF New EXO+ /3C MaxxTerra 27.5×2.6
|Type Rear
|Rekon New EXO+ /3C MaxxTerra 27.5×2.6