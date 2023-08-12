Crutchlow and the Yamahalube RS4P MotoGP machine

Ahead of his wild card entry at Round 14 of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, Cal Crutchlow completed a successful private test at the Mobility Resort Motegi (formerly known as Twin Ring Motegi) earlier this week.

At the test, the Yamalube RS4GP Racing Team made their first steps towards their mission to accelerate bike development.

It also was Crutchlow‘s first opportunity to show off his Yamalube RS4GP Racing Team special bike livery and his new racing gear – all matching with the Yamalube RS4GP (a high-performance motor oil) branding – in a natural setting.

The Grand Prix of Japan will be held on the weekend of October 1.