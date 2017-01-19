Australian 2017 Indian line-up revealed

America’s first motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycle have announced their 2017 Australian model lineup

The 2017 Indian Motorcycle range carries forth the Scout, Chief Classic, Chief Dark Horse, Chief Vintage, Chieftain, Roadmaster and the recently released models of the Springfield and Chieftain Dark Horse.

The 2017 lineup includes new features, new colour choices and the new infotainment system as well as much more.

Ride Command Infotainment System

Indian Motorcycle raises the bar yet again, with Ride Command motorcycling’s most advanced yet user-friendly infotainment system.

Sporting the industry’s largest and brightest touchscreen display, highest resolution and fastest response time, Indian Motorcycle fuses state-of-the-art technologies with classic styling.

Fully integrated into the dash for an up-close rider experience, Ride Command offers an intuitive interface, customisable information displays, glove-compatible two-finger touch capabilities and easy navigation to points of interest, like service stations and restaurants.

The new Ride Command infotainment system comes standard on all 2017 Chieftain and Roadmaster models.

Features include:

7 Inch Display, 800 x 480 pixels, 2-Finger capacitive with swipe and pinch to zoom.

Fastest boot time (ready in 10 seconds).

100-Watt audio output (Chieftain) and 200-Watt audio output with both display unit and handlebar audio controls.

Bluetooth audio, AM/FM, USB flash drive support with USB song shuffle.

GPS navigation with turn-by-turn maps, points of interest, compass and more.

Critical information always displayed, like clock, air temperature, compass heading, fuel level and fuel range.

Convenient phone features available through easy Bluetooth® pairing, including phonebook download, incoming call notification with name display, voice activated calling (with headset), incoming text notification and more.

Easily updatable software and maps.

2017 Indian Scout

Riding a landslide of awards, accolades and phenomenal sales success, the ever-classic Indian Scout continues for 2017. This extends its legacy of dominance with perfect balance, precise handling and category leading power.

With a low 643mm seat height, lowered center of gravity and available extended and reduced reach accessories, the Indian Scout is the perfect bike for riders of many sizes and skill levels.

Featuring a liquid-cooled 1133cc V-twin engine, the 2017 Indian Scout is the thoroughly modern rebirth of an American classic.

Available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Burgundy Metallic and new two tone palettes of Brilliant Blue & White as well as Indian Motorcycle Red & Thunder Black, the Indian Scout starts at $19,995 Ride Away.

2017 Indian Chief Dark Horse

Embrace the darkness with the 2017 Indian Chief Dark Horse, with the power of the award-winning Thunder Stroke 111 engine, end-to-end matte black finish and just a touch of chrome, every other bike on the road seems tame.

Featuring ABS, remote key fob for keyless ignition, electronic cruise control, and a dry weight of 340.6 kilograms, the Indian Chief Dark Horse has it all, including a seriously bad attitude and starts at $27,995 Ride Away.

2017 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Motorcycle proudly offers riders an opportunity to stand apart with America’s inspiring Chieftain Dark Horse, featuring the Thunder Stroke 111 engine, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS, Fairing with integrated driving lights and power windshield, cruise control, remote locking hard bags, keyless ignition and much more.

The Chieftain Dark Horse is the newest addition to Indian’s bagger family, sporting a premium 100W audio system and an ominous nose-to-tail matte black finish (Thunder Black Smoke), delivering a menacing presence that refuses to be ignored. The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse starts at $34,995 Ride Away.

2017 Indian Chief Classic

Powered by the proven and award-winning Thunder Stroke 111 engine, the aptly named Chief Classic has set a benchmark as the classic American cruiser and features ABS, cruise control and keyless start.

Its iconic lines, world-class finishes, heritage inspired design, balance, and unrivaled engineering make it the ultimate choice for pure cruiser enthusiasts.

The 2017 Chief Classic is available in two tone palette of Burgundy Metallic & Thunder Black and starts at $29,995 Ride Away.

2017 Indian Chief Vintage

The 2017 Chief Vintage is the ultimate retro vintage bagger, turning heads with its classic styling, iconic soft-sided saddle bags crafted from Desert Tan genuine leather, dripping in fringe and Indian Motorcycle nostalgia.

Featuring the classic power of the Thunder Stroke 111 engine as well as ABS, remote key fob for keyless ignition, electronic cruise control and quick release saddle bags and windshield.

The Indian Chief Vintage is offered in Thunder Black and two gorgeous two tone vintage palettes of Springfield Blue & Ivory Cream and Willow Green & Ivory Cream. The Indian Chief Vintage starts at $31,995 Ride Away.

2017 Indian Chieftain

Indian Motorcycle proudly offers riders an opportunity to “Lead The Pack” with America’s most commanding and versatile bike, featuring the Thunder Stroke 111 engine, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS, Fairing with integrated driving lights and power windshield, cruise control, remote locking hard bags, keyless ignition and much more.

The Indian Chieftain comes standard with the all new Ride Command system, blasting out 100W of premium audio and all the infotainment features a rider leading the pack could ever want.

The Chieftain is available in Silver Smoke. The Indian Chieftain starts at $36,995 Ride Away.

2017 Indian Springfield

Named after the birthplace of Indian Motorcycle, the Indian Springfield offers classic styling blended with thoroughly modern technology for a purist’s take on both touring comfort and urban versatility.

The Springfield can be quickly converted into a cruiser with the quick-release windshield and saddlebags removed or transformed into a high-capacity touring model with Genuine Indian Motorcycle accessories.

Remote locking hard bags and adjustable passenger floorboards come standard along with genuine leather seating, ABS, Tyre Pressure Measuring System, cruise control and a powerful headlight and dual driving lights.

The Indian Springfield is offered in Thunder Black or stunning new Steel Grey and Burgundy Metallic. The Indian Springfield starts at $33,995 Ride Away.

2017 Indian Roadmaster

The Roadmaster steps it up even more in 2017 as the industry’s flagship tourer and the epitome of luxury and comfort.

Powered by the supremely powerful Thunder Stroke 111 engine and offering nearly 144 liters of storage, the Roadmaster is your ultimate ride.

The Roadmaster comes standard with the Ride Command Infotainment system, delivering a glorious 200W premium audio experience, state-of-the-art GPS/Navigation, 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen display, seamless Bluetooth integration, hands-free calling, a wealth of vehicle information and more.

It offers riders and passengers unmatched and premium features like a power adjustable windscreen, heated grips, individually controlled heated seats for rider and passenger, ABS, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, keyless ignition with remote locking storage, cruise control and adjustable passenger floorboards.

The Roadmaster is offered in Thunder Black and Burgundy Metallic as well as new two-tone palettes of Willow Green & Ivory Cream and Thunder Black & Ivory Cream. The Indian Roadmaster starts at $40,995 Ride Away.

For more information see Indian Motorcycle Australia’s website.