Antonio Cairoli and Jeremy Seewer lead at Lombardia MXGP

Hunter Lawrence sits out round recovering from injury

The Fiat Professional Fullback MXGP of Lombardia was as challenging as it was entertaining, with conditions of extreme heat and humidity ensuring that only the toughest made it through the races, especially in the sandy conditions.

In what was probably the most physically demanding of tracks thus far, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli and Suzuki World MX2’s Jeremy Seewer had the grittiest performances, each taking world championship round victories, while the European Motocross Championship also saw the EMX250, EMX300 and EMX125 classes racing.

MXGP Qualifying

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli started qualifying with good drive into the first corner but he was a slightly to inside, which caused him to nearly crash. Cairoli rebounded from near 15th to pass for the lead with less than 2 laps remaining.

One rider who seems to have the sandy and rough soils figured out is Suzuki World MXGP’s Arminas Jasikonis. Jasikonis’s prior noticeable performance came at the sand of Valkenswaard for the MXGP of Europe. Jasikonis had a decent start today and made his into the lead a few laps later. Eventually passed by Cairoli, Jasikonis finished 2nd but could be fighting for a top 5 overall tomorrow.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders put on a show. While Gautier Paulin would fall on the start his teammate Max Nagl took the holeshot! Then Paulin while working his way back through the pack had a speculator fall dropping him even further in the ranks finishing 18th. Meanwhile Paulin’s other teammate Max Anstie had a strong race and fought his way to 4th at the finish, just one behind Nagl in 3rd.

Returning from injury this weekend is HRC’s Tim Gajser. Gajser, though not 100% recovered, still impressed today when he ran second for much of the race before dropping to 5th. Perhaps conserving energy for tomorrow Gajser will salvage as many points as he can.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings was battling in the top three before a front wheel issue took him into pit lane, once replace the #84 rejoined the race in 26th but after a few passes will head to the gate 20th tomorrow.

In his first race back from injury Wilvo Yamaha MXGP’s Shaun Simpson lined up 12th after timed practice but went down off of the start with a group of other riders, Simpson, shaken up from the crash pulled off and headed to the pits in a disappointing return.

MXGP Qualifying Top Ten

Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 24:22.997 Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Suzuki), +0:03.241 Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:07.401 Maximilian Nagl (GER, Husqvarna), +0:13.745 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:16.354 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:21.994 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:22.190 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:26.537 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Honda), +0:34.928 Jordi Tixier (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:36.480

MXGP

Home GP wins are rewarding for a rider but even more so when it comes in the most difficult of conditions. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli has now won 2 of 2 Italian GPs and he did so in style. Cairoli started the day by winning race 1 by 18 seconds ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Jeffrey Herlings.

Herlings closed on Cairoli early in the race and attempted to make a pass on the Italian but it would not suffice. Cairoli, feeling the pressure responded and left Herlings to battle with the heat on the way to second.

In race 2 the story was similar but Herlings in his first pass attempt made it by the #222 but only momentarily. Cairoli, after passing Herlings back faced another charge and this time a mistake allowed Herlings into the lead on lap 4. Herlings then opened up a 4 second gap but the heat combined with the energy of battling again slowed Herlings. On lap 10 Cairoli charged his way past to secure his 81st career overall.

Antonio Cairoli

“I did my best and I gave 100 per cent; everything I had. We made a good race and I’m really happy that everybody came here to see me and after all these years they still do that. It’s amazing, and that motocross is still growing in Italy. I had the ‘sand king’ behind me! He was faster in some places but we worked on the [full] 35 minutes and we beat him…but I am really looking only at myself and the championship. I didn’t take any risks and was riding good and carefully. The team worked really good with the bike and KTM is making a lot of effort with motocross. We are developing a lot of parts and we test a lot so thanks to the crew for always making it so good.”

Jeffrey Herlings

“We were fast! I had been feeling sick all day and I just got dizzy half way through the motos. It is not normal that I black out like that and don’t remember too much of the second race; apparently I got second! I do know it was cool to fight like that: Tony is a great rider and a great athlete for the sport. It was nice to battle with him and hopefully many more will come.”

While many riders tried to conserve energy in race 1 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Max Anstie had no option but fight hard through the field after getting stuck in the gate. Anstie came from the dead last start to finish a remarkable 5th.

After the strong effort in race 1 Anstie needed a better start in race 2. The Brit crossed the finish line 4 after the first lap but about halfway into the race passed for 3rd. The combination of 5th and 3rd put Anstie 3rd overall in what would be his first ever MXGP podium finish.

Max Anstie

“We’ve all been working really hard and I’m happy we’re making big steps forward. It’s been a great GP for us and I’m happy I earned my first podium result in the class. My start in the first moto was far from ideal. I hit the gate at the start and had to push really hard to make up the time lost. Despite the heat and the rough track I felt good on my bike so managed to get fifth at the line. Then in moto two my start was a lot better. After finding myself in third I tried to keep my head down and do my job. I’d like to thank all our team members for their hard work and dedication. It’s been a team effort and we’ll continue pushing hard for better results.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Romain Febvre was another rider who made passes in race 1 from 11th one lap 1 to 4th at the finish. His race 2 was equally impressive after he got off to a better start but fell on lap 5, dropping a handful of positions he would again charge back to finish 6th. His effort achieved him the best overall result of his season with 4th.

Max Nagl put the second Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP bike in the top 5 today. Yesterday Nagl grabbed the qualifying race holeshot and with his 4th gate pick. Although today he would start the first lap of both races outside the top 5 he would work his forward to 7th and 4th, scoring 32 championship points and 5th overall.

Max Nagl

“To be honest, we all struggled with the intense heat. Especially on Saturday conditions were far from ideal. I pushed hard in the qualifying moto to get fourth. Getting a good gate pick for the final motos gave me some extra confidence. My start in moto one wasn’t bad at all and I managed to make a few passes soon after. Everything was working well and I was able to do my own race for seventh at the finish. Trying to push hard I also wanted to save some energy for the second moto. I had a better start in moto two and as the race was going on I felt I could push even more. I ended up fourth for fifth overall and I’m satisfied with that. We were very close to the podium and we also managed to find a good suspension setup which will be of use in the races to come.”

The other Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider, Gautier Paulin, had a strong race 1 where he both started and finished 4th. However race 2 he would finish 10th combining for 6th overall.

Gautier Paulin

“I had a good start to my weekend in Italy. My lap times were good even from free practice and I was feeling great on my bike. Unfortunately, a crash during the qualifying moto reduced the chances for a good gate pick for the final motos. Despite that, my start was good in moto one and I quickly managed to put myself in a good position. It was a tough moto and I’m happy with getting third. My start wasn’t that good in moto two and I could not manage to get the speed I hoped for. Getting 10th in moto two I finished sixth overall at the GP. My bike is working great at the moment and I’m really looking forward to the next GP in Portugal.”

Another rider who had one strong race mixed with another that was subpar is Suzuki World MXGP’s Arminas Jasikonis. Jasikonis qualified 2nd but had issues after the first lap in race 1 today and by the end finished 32nd. But at the start of race 2 the long legged Lithuanian took the lead before being passed later in the race finishing 5th for 12th overall.

Arminas Jasikonis

“In the first moto I made too many mistakes, I was coming through the field after a poor start and Romain Febvre hit me with his bike which was quite painful. I was then coming back from dead last and I was riding well, I was fast all weekend I thought. But as I was coming though, I crashed again and couldn’t do it anymore. I was so tired and it was so hot, I decided to pull in and get some rest and prepare myself for the second race as best as I could. Like Latvia, I went for the start in race two and I pretty much got the holeshot, I think I missed it by a couple of centimetres, but it was good enough to allow me to lead for a couple of laps. With the heat, it was the toughest race of my life and I even had to take off my goggles to get some air into my face. I survived until the end though and finished fifth which is ok for me. I’m still learning, but I have the speed, I just need to improve the condition a little bit more, so I can get this type of result in both races.”

Clement Desalle of the Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team finished seventh, and having won the last two GPs in France and Russia the Belgian arrived full of confidence at the sandy track on the northern basin of Italy, but he never quite achieved his expectations as temperatures soared about 40 degrees with high humidity.

Clément Desalle

“It was a tough weekend with such high temperatures. In the first race I had a good start but in the first few corners I lost several positions. I was fourth and tried to keep my rhythm but it was tough and I eventually finished eighth; I was disappointed to lose one position on the very last lap. I know how I train in the week and every time I try to analyse how it’s going, but the opponents are strong in the MXGP class. My second start was also good; I was fourth or fifth and again I tried to keep my rhythm to finish seventh. I can’t say that I’m happy with the results but I am glad to go back home in one piece as yesterday I had a big crash in the qualifying race. I learnt a few things this weekend that will help me to prepare even better for future hot events; it’s always important to learn from the experience of every situation.”

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser finished 10th overall in his return from injury. The 2016 champion did however run as high as 4th in race 1 before falling and taking tenth.

Tim Gajser

“Coming here I knew would be tough this weekend because I haven’t had any training on a sand track and I also haven’t been able to physically train either. Today was the fourth time on the bike since my injury. I am a little bit disappointed with finishing 10th and 11th today. In the first race, I know I had good speed and I was riding in-front but then I pushed a little bit too much and lost all my energy. I didn’t finish the race the same way I had been riding. In the second race, I then crashed twice and I did come back but still it is not where I need to finish. Now I need to get fit and get back to where I know I should be.”

MXGP Race 1 Top Ten

Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 35:16.580 Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:18.376 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +0:35.788 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:40.227 Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:42.471 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:43.912 Maximilian Nagl (GER, Husqvarna), +0:50.960 Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:52.229 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:52.620 Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:57.487

MXGP Race 2 Top Ten

Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 35:31.111 Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:32.821 Max Anstie (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:37.107 Maximilian Nagl (GER, Husqvarna), +0:46.221 Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Suzuki), +0:47.845 Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:54.255 Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:56.107 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +1:10.955 Alessandro Lupino (ITA, Honda), +1:16.702 Gautier Paulin (FRA, Husqvarna), +1:34.478

MXGP Overall Top Ten

Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 50 points Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 44 Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 36 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 33 Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 32 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 31 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 27 Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 25 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 23 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 21

MXGP Championship Top Ten

Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 431 points Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 364 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 361 Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 335 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 282 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 275 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 261 Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 255 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, HON), 245 Ernaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 227

MXGP Manufacturers

KTM, 464 points Husqvarna, 394 Yamaha, 377 Kawasaki, 361 Honda, 360 Suzuki, 233 p

MX2 Qualifying

MX2’s qualifying race winner Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Covington did so in convincing fashion, pulling the holeshot and following it up with the win after leading every lap with pressure behind him.

Setting himself up well to gain more points tomorrow is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass. The MX2 points leader kept Covington at bay running second the entire race. Pauls has his sights set on the championship and so far has played it smart, we will see if he does the same on a circuit that can catch event the best off guard tomorrow.

Covington’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Thomas Kjer Olsen has proved fast on the sand already this year and came in third today. Though Olsen’s start was not on par with the others in the top three a good start tomorrow and he is one to watch for the overall.

Hitachi KTM UK’s Ben Watson achieved a career best 4th in qualifying today. The British rider started the race strong battling in the top 3 before being passed. Watson used his solid start and kept his KTM in the top 5 for his first time ever.

One rider who was charging through the field was Kemea Yamaha Official MX Team’s Benoit Paturel. Paturel showed a wheel to many on his way to fifth including Watson. Though he passed several Watson wasn’t one of them and the #6 will to try take the holeshot after his top 5 gate pick.

Though Paturel charged forward the hardest charger was Suzuki World MX2’s Jeremy Seewer after issues on the start put him outside the top 20, he worked his way all the way to 6th.

MX2 Qualifying Top Ten

Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), 24:34.827 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:05.390 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:11.132 Ben Watson (GBR, KTM), +0:14.098 Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:17.607 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:24.125 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:27.022 Bas Vaessen (NED, Suzuki), +0:32.958 Iker Larranaga Olano (ESP, Husqvarna), +0:41.950 Conrad Mewse (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:45.801

MX2

Coming into the weekend Suzuki Word MX2’s Jeremy Seewer struggled in qualifying but turned his luck around to take the GP overall. In race 1 after a top 5 start the Swiss rider passed his way into the lead and by the end he won with a lead of over 12 seconds.

Seewer has succumbed to the heat before but in race 2 managed to fend off the challenge taking 2nd and winning his 3rd overall of the year.

Jeremy Seewer

“I am really happy to win the GP, it was my third this year but my first in the sand which is especially pleasing. It wasn’t really my favourite track; I came here Friday to look at it and I’m a fan of natural tracks, uphills, downhills, like the last few rounds. However, it all seemed to work out. I was feeling so good on the bike, we didn’t change anything on the RM-Z250 all weekend and I was one of the fastest and I’m pretty happy with how everything went. The first race I just tried to get out front early and make a gap so I didn’t have to push too hard, and that’s what I was able to make happen. The second moto was really tough though; I tried to follow Pauls Jonass but a berm broke and I just made a mistake and once you stop here in this heat, your whole body starts to overheat. I still pushed and I came back to try and pass Thomas Covington for second. When I tried the first time my bike hit neutral, which meant no engine braking and that caused us to collide and we both went down. We both got up ok and it took me a few more laps to finally get around him but with five laps to go I was totally gone. Two years ago, I struggled in Thailand with the heat and I was scared that it would happen again so I just tried to finish the race, and that’s what I did. I’m super happy with the overall and now we try to do it all over again in Portugal next weekend.”

Current points leader, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass, is accustom to having a good start, but in race 1 that would not be the case. Jonass came from 11th on the first lap to 4th on lap 10.

The energy spent fighting forward would indeed cost him though, the #41 dropped two positions before the finish to take 6th, losing 10 championship points to Seewer. In race 2 he would resume his holeshot tradition and lead every lap to the finish.

Pauls Jonass

“All weekend I struggled with the track actually and didn’t find the flow. In the first race I got a bad start and it made things tougher; I lost a lot of energy in the first laps fighting for positions. I tried not to make any big mistakes and salvaged sixth. We made some good improvements with the bike in the second moto and I also improved. It went pretty good – but not the way I’d like to ride. Still, we managed to win and a holeshot always helps. It is always nice to finish the weekend that way and we made a step today.”

Yesterday’s qualifying race winner, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Covington, showed real speed in the sand today. Covington started 9th in race 1 but he charged alongside Jonass to the front. The American eventually edged out Jonass to take 4th. In race 2 Covington improved his start just losing out on the holeshot to Jonass. Finishing 4-3 secured him with 3rd overall in the sand of Ottobiano.

Thomas Covington

“Overall, it’s been a great GP for me. Despite the warm conditions, this is something I’m used to from back in the days when I was racing in the US. The weekend started with me getting a start to finish win in qualifying. Feeling strong I was looking forward to the final motos. In the opening race I didn’t get a perfect start and was racing in 12th for a little while. I put my head down and managed to make a few passes for fourth at the chequered flag. Then in moto two my start was a lot better and I got a good race pace for third at the end. It felt good to get on the podium again. The goal is to continue pushing hard for more podium results.”

Kemea Yamaha Official MX Team’s Benoit Paturel would likely lead the championship if charging through the pack had bonus points. Paturel is clearly fast enough to win but is continually hampered by the first laps of racing. The Frenchman started 8th in race 1 then passed 6 riders to finish second.

Race 2 would be even more of challenge when he started outside of the top 25 before passing 18 of the best MX2 riders to finish 7th. His mental fortitude and unwillingness to give up scored him 4th overall.

Suzuki World MX2’s Bas Vaessen accomplished the best result of his MX2 career by far with 5th overall. Vaessen started 14th in race one before finishing 7th which in turn boosted his confidence for race 2. When the gate dropped for the second time Vaessen was 4th and after running 3rd for two laps he returned to 4th to finish out the weekend.

Race 1 holeshot winner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado Garcia, finished 18th and did not contend race 2 after the heat proved to be to much.

Unfortunately, both Hunter Lawrence (compressed vertebrae) and Zach Pichon (trapezius) missed out this weekend with injuries, but they are both hoping to return as soon as they can.

MX2 Race 1 Top Ten

Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), 34:07.314 Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:12.304 Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +0:25.676 Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:27.353 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +0:30.597 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), +0:31.165 Bas Vaessen (NED, Suzuki), +0:50.633 Alvin Östlund (SWE, Yamaha), +0:53.425 Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0:56.816 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +1:01.479

MX2 Race 2 Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 34:31.700 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +0:11.335 Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +0:15.865 Bas Vaessen (NED, Suzuki), +0:36.265 Alvin Östlund (SWE, Yamaha), +0:43.412 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:46.871 Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:51.253 Ben Watson (GBR, KTM), +1:00.804 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +1:02.948 Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +1:04.931

MX2 Overall Top Ten

Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 47 points Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 40 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 38 Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 36 Bas Vaessen (NED, SUZ), 32 Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 31 Alvin Östlund (SWE, YAM), 29 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 28 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 26 Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 21

MX2 Championship Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 454 points Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 416 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 343 Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 339 Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 330 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 263 Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 233 Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 212 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, SUZ), 199 Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 195

MX2 Manufacturers

KTM, 503 points Suzuki, 431 Husqvarna, 411 Yamaha, 377 Kawasaki, 262 Honda, 172 TM, 118

European Motocross Championship (EMX)

The Fiat Professional Fullback MXGP of Lombardia hosted tough racing and the EMX classes were no different. The toughest riders in the European Championships proved to be Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Morgan Lesiardo in EMX250, IceOne Husqvarna Racing’s Mikkel Haarup in EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing and Brad Anderson in EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing.

EMX250

EMX250 race 1 was a dominant performance by Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Morgan Lesiardo, only the second race win of the season in which he leads points in. Honda Redmoto’s Mathys Boisrame ran 2nd 13 of 15 laps before the scorching heat took the rider out of the race.

Meanwhile Italian Nicholas Lapucci started 4th dropped to 5th but then put in a strong second half of the race to finish 2nd. Another Italian, Yamaha SM Action’s Simone Furlotti was a hard charger as he came from 8th to 3rd.

Nearly as impressive was F&H Racing Team’s Ruben Fernandez who took 4th after starting lap 1 in 7th. Sahkar Racing KTM’s Jago Geerts was having a stellar performance battling into the top 3 but had a huge get off in the roller section. Geerts remounted his KTM but in 32nd but would finish 26th and one lap down.

Race 2 started with a holeshot from Simone Furlotti who held the lead to the finish and the race 1 winner, Lesiardo, started 8th. Lesiardo worked his Kawasaki into 2nd after going back and forth for 4th with iFly JK Racing’s Ken Bengtson. Though Bengston who took 7th in race 1 came home 4th in race 2 to score 5th overall.

Lapucci started race 2 in 16th, finished 8th, and took 4th overall after his 2nd in race 1. While Fernandez improved on his race 1 result taking 3rd in both the race and the overall.

EMX250 Race 1 Top Ten

1. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, Kawasaki), 29:11.013; 2. Nicholas Lapucci (ITA, KTM), +0:04.562; 3. Simone Furlotti (ITA, Yamaha), +0:07.733; 4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Kawasaki), +0:29.192; 5. Jere Haavisto (FIN, KTM), +0:33.407; 6. Tristan Charboneau (USA, Kawasaki), +0:36.684; 7. Ken Bengtson (SWE, Yamaha), +0:39.554; 8. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Yamaha), +0:46.535; 9. Alberto Forato (ITA, Honda), +0:49.265; 10. Todd Kellett (GBR, Husqvarna), +0:53.787.

EMX250 Race 2 Top Ten

1. Simone Furlotti (ITA, Yamaha), 29:28.301; 2. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, Kawasaki), +0:27.449; 3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Kawasaki), +0:31.062; 4. Ken Bengtson (SWE, Yamaha), +0:31.383; 5. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Yamaha), +0:40.509; 6. Jago Geerts (BEL, KTM), +0:46.580; 7. Alberto Forato (ITA, Honda), +0:48.679; 8. Nicholas Lapucci (ITA, KTM), +0:58.769; 9. Jere Haavisto (FIN, KTM), +1:01.614; 10. Marshal Weltin (USA, Kawasaki), +1:03.670. …35. Caleb Grothues

EMX250 Overall Top 10

1. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, KAW), 47 points; 2. Simone Furlotti (ITA, YAM), 45 p.; 3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, KAW), 38 p.; 4. Nicholas Lapucci (ITA, KTM), 35 p.; 5. Ken Bengtson (SWE, YAM), 32 p.; 6. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, YAM), 29 p.; 7. Jere Haavisto (FIN, KTM), 28 p.; 8. Alberto Forato (ITA, HON), 26 p.; 9. Marshal Weltin (USA, KAW), 19 p.; 10. Mike Stender (GER, SUZ), 16 p.; 11. Miro Sihvonen (FIN, KTM), 16 p.; 12. Jago Geerts (BEL, KTM), 15 p.; 13. Filippo Zonta (ITA, HON), 15 p.; 14. Tristan Charboneau (USA, KAW), 15 p.; 15. Tom Koch (GER, KTM).

EMX250 Championship Top 10

1. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA, KAW), 210 points; 2. Simone Furlotti (ITA, YAM), 191 p.; 3. Alberto Forato (ITA, HON), 152 p.; 4. Jago Geerts (BEL, KTM), 143 p.; 5. Ken Bengtson (SWE, YAM), 138 p.; 6. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, KAW), 134 p.; 7. Miro Sihvonen (FIN, KTM), 117 p.; 8. Marshal Weltin (USA, KAW), 103 p.; 9. Josiah Natzke (NZL, KTM), 99 p.; 10. Nick Kouwenberg (NED, YAM), 98 p.

EMX125

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing was taken over by IceOne Husqvarna Racing’s Mikkel Haarup. The Dane took the lead in race 1 6 laps through and never looked back winning by 34 seconds. Race 2 Haarup started 4th but made his way forward eventually to the lead on the 10th of 15 laps. Haarup’s unbeatable 1-1 performance gained him 14 points on the championship leader.

Gianluca Facchetti had cosistent finishes in adverse conditions. Facchetti started race 1 in 3rd then gained one spot on Isak Gifting to finish second. Gifting led the first 6 laps of race 1 before dropping to 3rd by the checkered flag.

Race 2 was similar for the pair where instead Faccheti led the first 10 laps then dropped to 2nd while Gifting started and finish third securing the same spots in the overall.

BUD Racing Monster Energy’s Brian Strubhart Moreau also had identical race finishes. Moreau was 4th the entirety of race 1. Though the #225 had a better start in race 2 a fall in a corner dropped him back to the 4th spot once again.

Rounding out the top 5 was Kini KTM Junior Racing’s Rene Hofer. The Austrian placed 6th in race 1 even after a 12th place start. Race 2 saw a slightly better start of 7th and finish of 5th resulting in 5th overall.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Race 1 Top Ten

1. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Husqvarna), 29:12.600; 2. Gianluca Facchetti (ITA, Husqvarna), +0:34.030; 3. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +0:41.164; 4. Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KTM), +0:45.520; 5. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KTM), +0:56.428; 6. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), +1:07.786; 7. Raf Meuwissen (NED, KTM), +1:12.754; 8. Matteo Puccinelli (ITA, KTM), +1:17.081; 9. Raivo Dankers (NED, KTM), +1:20.341; 10. Christopher Mills (GBR, Yamaha), +1:22.441.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Race 2 Top Ten

1. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, Husqvarna), 29:55.137; 2. Gianluca Facchetti (ITA, Husqvarna), +0:15.153; 3. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), +0:23.246; 4. Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KTM), +0:37.709; 5. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), +0:43.323; 6. Emilio Scuteri (ITA, KTM), +0:50.284; 7. Raivo Dankers (NED, KTM), +1:07.052; 8. Paolo Lugana (ITA, TM), +1:15.855; 9. Viking Lindstrom (SWE, KTM), +1:20.206; 10. Meico Vettik (EST, KTM), +1:27.644.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Overall Top 10

1. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, HUS), 50 points; 2. Gianluca Facchetti (ITA, HUS), 44 p.; 3. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 40 p.; 4. Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KTM), 36 p.; 5. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 31 p.; 6. Raivo Dankers (NED, KTM), 26 p.; 7. Paolo Lugana (ITA, TM), 21 p.; 8. Sergi Notario (ESP, KTM), 17 p.; 9. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KTM), 16 p.; 10. Emilio Scuteri (ITA, KTM), 15 p.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Championship Top 10

1. Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KTM), 164 points; 2. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, HUS), 147 p.; 3. Gianluca Facchetti (ITA, HUS), 144 p.; 4. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KTM), 134 p.; 5. Sergi Notario (ESP, KTM), 95 p.; 6. Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 94 p.; 7. Isak Gifting (SWE, KTM), 85 p.; 8. Paolo Lugana (ITA, TM), 81 p.; 9. Alessandro Manucci (ITA, HUS), 63 p.; 10. Jeremy Sydow (GER, KTM), 58 p

EMX300

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing race 1 was a battle between GL12 Racing’s James Dunn and Mike Kras. However points leader Brad Anderson split the teammates. Dunn managed to take the race win followed by Anderson and 2016 Champion Mike Kras.

Behind the top 3 was Belgian Kenny Vandueren. Starting 10th he passed a handful of riders at time, 3 on lap 2, 2 on lap 8, and 1 more on lap 10 to finish 4th. In race 2 Vandueren’s position changed from lap to lap making leaps forward then falling back before finish 2 spot better then his 10th place start with 8th. The 4-8 scores were enough to take 5th overall.

The lone Husqvarna in the top ten group of KTM’s was the #98 of Erik Willem’s. 5th in race 1 after falling to 8th early in the race was a strong rebound. Willems would find 5th again in race 2 after a 7th place start before being passed on lap 8 and ending up 6th.

For the GL12 Racing riders of Dunn and Kras race 2 was more of a struggle. Dunn would still manage a 3rd after a testing 17th place start but Kras wouldn’t have the same level of success in coming through the field starting 14th and finishing 7th.

While Dunn took 2nd overall and Kras 3rd, it was Brad Anderson a top the podium with a solid 2-1 finish scoring 47 points, 2 more than Dunn’s 1-3 would give.

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Race 1 Top Ten

1. James Dunn (GBR, KTM), 29:01.039; 2. Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), +0:05.243; 3. Mike Kras (NED, KTM), +0:56.208; 4. Kenny Vandueren (BEL, KTM), +1:04.729; 5. Erik Willems (BEL, Husqvarna), +1:12.335; 6. Andero Lusbo (EST, Yamaha), +1:21.353; 7. John Cuppen (NED, KTM), +1:35.144; 8. Mathias Plessers (BEL, KTM), +1:39.695; 9. Robert Holyoake (GBR, Husqvarna), +1:47.338; 10. Valtteri Malin (FIN, KTM), +1:52.853.

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Race 2 Top Ten

1. Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), 30:21.440; 2. Greg Smets (BEL, KTM), +0:15.231; 3. James Dunn (GBR, KTM), +0:22.118; 4. Michael Hool (NED, KTM), +0:25.346; 5. Valtteri Malin (FIN, KTM), +0:28.687; 6. Erik Willems (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:33.437; 7. Mike Kras (NED, KTM), +0:35.940; 8. Kenny Vandueren (BEL, KTM), +0:36.847; 9. John Cuppen (NED, KTM), +0:57.740; 10. Mathias Plessers (BEL, KTM), +1:07.068.

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Overall Top 10

1. Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), 47 points; 2. James Dunn (GBR, KTM), 45 p.; 3. Mike Kras (NED, KTM), 34 p.; 4. Erik Willems (BEL, HUS), 31 p.; 5. Kenny Vandueren (BEL, KTM), 31 p.; 6. Michael Hool (NED, KTM), 28 p.; 7. Valtteri Malin (FIN, KTM), 27 p.; 8. Greg Smets (BEL, KTM), 26 p.; 9. John Cuppen (NED, KTM), 26 p.; 10. Mathias Plessers (BEL, KTM), 24 p.

EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing Championship Top 10

1. Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), 144 points; 2. Mike Kras (NED, KTM), 123 p.; 3. Kenny Vandueren (BEL, KTM), 107 p.; 4. Erik Willems (BEL, HUS), 98 p.; 5. Andero Lusbo (EST, YAM), 77 p.; 6. John Cuppen (NED, KTM), 69 p.; 7. James Dunn (GBR, KTM), 67 p.; 8. Manuel Iacopi (ITA, YAM), 60 p.; 9. Valtteri Malin (FIN, KTM), 54 p.; 10. Thomas Marini (SMR, HUS), 51 p.