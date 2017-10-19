Yamaha introduce the entry level XMAX 300 Scooter

Yamaha has forged a named for itself in the sport scooter segment ever since the original

TMAX created the maxiscooter movement. This trendsetting best seller has had a

major influence on scooter design and technology for over 15 years, and is the flagship

model for the MAX family.

The TMAX’s DNA has played a significant part in shaping the looks, character and

performance of the new XMAX 300. Featuring a high specification and a sporty design,

this all-new premium model offers an entry point into the MAX family.

This completely new model is equipped with a new generation 300cc engine that features the very latest Yamaha Blue Core technology, enabling it to deliver higher performance together with increased fuel economy and reduced emissions.

Its sophisticated new chassis design delivers motorcycle levels of sports handling performance – and the distinctive TMAX influenced styling with its twin-eye LED headlights and a central high beam light makes this one of the most dynamic looking sport scooters we’ve built.

But we haven’t forgotten practicality as well as excitement, and with its increased storage space for two full-face helmets and additional items – as well as a 12V adaptor and the new keyless system – the XMAX 300 has plenty of modern conveniences.

The XMAX’s new 300cc engine has been designed using Yamaha’s next generation Blue Core technology, whose fundamental aim is to achieve more power using less fuel. By analysing every aspect of the new 4-stroke engine’s operation, Yamaha engineers have been able to reduce power losses as well as increase fuel efficiency and achieve higher levels of performance.

To achieve these goals the new 300cc 4-stroke liquid-cooled SOHC 4-valve XMAX engine features a range of Blue Core inspired power-boosting technologies, including optimised valve shape and timing, as well as a compact hemispherical combustion chamber with a

high compression ratio.

An offset cylinder design helps to minimise mechanical losses – and for increased cooling efficiency a DiASil cylinder is used with an oil jet piston cooler. There’s also a specially designed forced air-cooling fan that helps to ensure more consistent engine running.

The new 300cc engine is EU4 compliant, and aided by a newly designed fuel injection system, delivers strong acceleration and a high top speed together with low fuel consumption and a smooth and refined ride.

The positioning and angle of the 12-hole injector have been optimised to spray atomized fuel particles towards the back of the valve head, and the shape of the combustion chamber and intake port is designed to create a good tumble motion for quick and efficient combustion that gives stronger low to mid speed torque.

To ensure good acceleration together with excellent rideability and good fuel efficiency, real time 3D mapping precisely controls the fuel volume and the ignition timing.

The TMAX was the first high performance maxi scooter to use motorcycle style front forks, and for 2017 the new XMAX 300 adopts the same layout. The all-new frame is equipped with a double clamp telescopic fork and twin rear shocks to ensure sporty motorcycle-like

handling, together with improved surface feedback and good high speed stability.

The fitment of a Traction Control System (TCS) as standard underlines the advanced specification of this new Sport Scooter. Using a number of sensors that temporarily reduce drive to the rear wheel when any loss of traction is detected, this electronic system provides rider confidence in wet or slippery conditions.

The very latest technology is used in the construction of the new premium specification XMAX 300, including a Smart Key keyless ignition. Not only LED lights front and rear make the XMAX highly visible while drawing little power Handy glovebox storage includes

a 12v charger in the left side does it mean you don’t have to waste time trying to find which pocket you’ve put your keys in – this convenient new system also shows how

Yamaha’s newest sport scooter is leading the way in terms of design and technology.

XMAX 300 riders can be sure that this premium sport scooter has also been designed to offer the highest levels of dayto-day functionality. Beneath the new dual seat is one of the largest storage compartments in its class, capable of holding two full-face helmets and more. Its extra wide dimensions can also accommodate a laptop, making this an ideal weekday commuter as well as a most exciting weekend leisure vehicle.

For easier operation there’s a control switch on the handlebars that allows you to switch between functions while riding, without taking your hand off the handlebars – and to charge or power various devices, the XMAX 300 is equipped with a convenient 12V outlet located in the left box.

The XMAX 300’s new chassis has been developed to give a sportier ride together with lightweight agility. The choice of wheel and tyre sizes play a significant part in shaping any scooter’s handling characteristics and in order to achieve dynamic sports performance together with easy manoeuvrability in town, this new 300 is equipped with a 15-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear. Braking power is supplied by a 267mm front disc and a 245mm rear disc, and ABS is fitted as standard.

The all-new face of the XMAX 300 features dual slanted LED headlights with a new central light that gives this sport scooter a strong and purposeful appearance and underline the model’s close family links with the TMAX. At the rear end the wraparound taillight also features LED bulbs as well as a new LED guide light, making the XMAX 300 highly visible to other road users, day and night.

The design of the new instruments has also been inspired by the TMAX, and features stylish round analogue speedometer and tachometer dials sitting in sports car style pods – while a high-tech central multi function display underlines the premium feel and specification of this sporty new 300.

Yamaha XMAX 300 key features

Powerful and efficient new 300cc Blue Core engine

New TMAX inspired chassis and sporty riding position

Premium quality and high-class finish

Dynamic MAX family DNA

Motorcycle style dual clamp front forks

Traction Control System (TCS)

Smart Key keyless ignition system

15-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear for good stability

Twin-eye LED headlights with third LED high beam light

LED front position lights

LED tail light with guide light

Iconic MAX family boomerang bodywork design

Huge underseat storage compartment for two full-face helmets and

more

more Multi function LCD instruments with handlebar mounted control

12V outlet for powering/charging devices

2018 Yamaha XMAX 300 Specifications