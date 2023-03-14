MY23 Sherco Factory Enduro bonus accessory deal

Sherco’s ‘Factory’ Enduro range are adding to their value-for-money proposition, with MY23 models receiving a ‘AsSErt Dominance’ Hard Enduro Kit worth over $1100 in accessories, with the deal covering 125SE – 500SEF models.

The bonus ‘AsSEert Dominance’ promotional hard enduro kit, consists of the following:

AXP ‘Xtreme’ 8mm bash plate with linkage guard

Barkbuster VPS hand guards (Fluro yellow)

Sherco radiator braces

Sherco front disc guard

Sherco rear disc guard

Sherco case saver

Sherco speedo protector

Matt Reilly – Sherco Australia’s Marketing Manager

“Sherco is arguably the most invested manufacturer in hard enduro, particularly in Australia with the launch of our new dedicated hard enduro team with current national champion Anthony Solar, last year’s runner-up Chris Perry and fan-favourite Tim Coleman. The hard parts we’ve included were chosen because they add real-world value to customers by mitigating their need to spend additional funds on preparing and protecting their new motorcycle. These accessories are common mods for off-road riders because they look trick but, more importantly, protect key components of the motorcycle and the rider from harm’s way.

“With Sherco’s factory models, there’s no need to spend thousands on cylinder head kits, ECU reflashes, and extravagant suspension conversions. They’re proven class-leading performers straight out of the crate, coupled with their sharp retail pricing is why we’re seeing more punters making the switch. Adding these highly sought-after accessories to the mix only broadens their appeal and strengthens their value proposition.”

For more information on the Sherco enduro range and ‘AsSEert Dominance’ promotion, interested customers should visit their local Sherco dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator at sherco.com.au

MY23 Sherco SE/SEF Factory features

New racing-inspired graphics kit with IN-MOLD technology

Class-leading 48mm KYB closed-cartridge fork, fully adjustable with model-specific settings

50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings

Unequalled 36mm KEIHIN PWK carburettor with VForce4R reed valve system (2T)

Robust SPES plated pipe with FES aluminium silencer (250/300 2T)

Vibe-free ANTI-VIBRATION balancer (250/300 2T)

balancer (250/300 2T) Butter-smooth SBS electronically controlled power valve (250/300 2T)

electronically controlled power valve (250/300 2T) Exquisitel AKRAPOVIČ full titanium exhaust system (250/300 4T)

SHERCO Factory header pipe with AKRAPOVIČ silencer (450/500 4T)

Convenient radiator THERMO FAN with expansion tank

Premium BREMBO brakes with GALFER 260mm front / 220mm rear discs

Ultra-light BREMBO hydraulic clutch

Benchmark EXCEL Takasago rims shod with MICHELIN Enduro tyres

Trick black-anodized MACHINED triple clamps

Heavy-duty 6mm AXP HDPE bash plate

Grippy diamond-pattern SELLE DALLA VALLE seat

Effective DUAL-MAP switch (Hard & Soft)

Ergonomic OXIA oversized handlebars with matching NEKEN bar pad

9.7L TRANSLUCENT fuel tank

‘AsSEert Dominance’ hard enduro kit