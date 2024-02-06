Sherco ‘Weekend Warrior Wonders’ MY24 Factory Enduro promotion

For many, hitting the trails with friends in a relaxed atmosphere is the perfect way to leave worries behind and get immersed in the thrill of off-road riding, so Sherco Australia has introduced the “Weekend Warrior Wonders” promotion. Now live until the 31st of March, Sherco invites riders to enhance their enduro game with unbeatable savings and exclusive gear offerings.

Customers who purchase a new MY23 or MY24 Sherco Factory Enduro motorcycle (125 SE – 500 SEF) within the promotional period will enjoy the combination of a generous $1,000 off the recommended retail price, along with an exclusive collection of Sherco-branded essential enduro items.

The bonus Enduro Essentials kit, valued at $839, is tailored to enhance the trail riding experience while boosting credibility both on and off the bike with a factory rider look. The Weekend Warrior Wonders promotion offers customers $1839 in additional value. The Enduro Essentials Kit includes the following:

SHERCO Six Days Tool Bag by SCOTT

A practical solution for carrying tools in competitive conditions.

Features an elastic hip belt with compression webbing strap closure, spacious front pocket with compartments, a roll-out tool flap, and more.

Includes a protective fleece-lined pocket for your mobile phone.

Boasts a 4.5L volume.

SHERCO Travel Gear Bag by OGIO

A high-quality gear bag designed by OGIO to keep all riding essentials in one place.

Rugged and stylish, built to withstand the demands of enduro riding.

Features the OGIO SLED System for increased durability and handling in harsh conditions.

Smart storage with a large main compartment, external multi-use compartments, telescoping handle, and smooth-rolling wheels.

SHERCO Hydration Pack by USWE

Never run dry on the trail again with the Sherco USWE hydration pack.

Adjustable shoulder straps ensure a superb fit.

Includes a zippered external compartment for essentials and an internal 1.5L hydration bladder.

Matt Reilly – Marketing Manager at Sherco Australia

“Weekend warriors are the heart and soul of the enduro community, and Sherco is proud to support their passion for riding. With the ‘Weekend Warrior Wonders’ promotion, we aim to enhance the trail riding experience with top-of-the-line gear while offering unbeatable savings on our range of Factory Enduro motorcycles. It’s our way of empowering riders to conquer new trails and create unforgettable memories.”

Visit your nearest Sherco dealership, to take advantage of the “Weekend Warrior Wonders” promotion. For more information, contact your nearest authorised Sherco motorcycle dealer or visit sherco.com.au.