Sherco 300 SEF Hamish MacDonald Replica

Sherco have revealed a new 2024 300 SEF limited edition, equipped with the brand-new 4-stroke engine, and delivered as a replica celebrating the motorcycle of the double Enduro World Champion (Youth 2019, Junior 2020) and third-placed in the Enduro E2 World Championship in 2023, Hamish MacDonald.

Produced in only 300 units, it sets itself apart from the 300 SEF Factory with competition-tested and approved equipment, valued at over $4000.

Sherco 300 SEF Hamish MacDonald Replica equipment

Decal kit including number plates and swingarm

Factory enduro reinforced wheels 18/21 inches

Blue CNC-machined mass-cut hubs

Galfer Wave front brake disc

Blue CNC chain tensioners

Progrip 788 grey/black/blue grips

Scar x² S9272 handlebar diameter 28.6 with reinforcement bar

Blue CNC ignition cover cap

Polisport handguards

Blue CNC oil filling cap

Blue CNC oil filter cap

Blue CNC master cylinder cover half-moons

Blue CNC front axle puller

Check out the gallery below for a closer look.

For more information on the Sherco range see the Sherco Australia website.