Sherco 300 SEF Hamish MacDonald Replica
Sherco have revealed a new 2024 300 SEF limited edition, equipped with the brand-new 4-stroke engine, and delivered as a replica celebrating the motorcycle of the double Enduro World Champion (Youth 2019, Junior 2020) and third-placed in the Enduro E2 World Championship in 2023, Hamish MacDonald.
Produced in only 300 units, it sets itself apart from the 300 SEF Factory with competition-tested and approved equipment, valued at over $4000.
Sherco 300 SEF Hamish MacDonald Replica equipment
- Decal kit including number plates and swingarm
- Factory enduro reinforced wheels 18/21 inches
- Blue CNC-machined mass-cut hubs
- Galfer Wave front brake disc
- Blue CNC chain tensioners
- Progrip 788 grey/black/blue grips
- Scar x² S9272 handlebar diameter 28.6 with reinforcement bar
- Blue CNC ignition cover cap
- Polisport handguards
- Blue CNC oil filling cap
- Blue CNC oil filter cap
- Blue CNC master cylinder cover half-moons
- Blue CNC front axle puller
For more information on the Sherco range see the Sherco Australia website.