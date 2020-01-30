2020 Mi-Bike ASBK

Official Phillip Island Test Day Two

By Trevor Hedge – Images TBG/Rob Mott/TH

Kawasaki Australian Superbike Championship

The first of today’s 4 x 25-minute practice sessions for Australian Superbike competitors got underway just before 0930 on what was a beautiful sunny morning at Phillip Island. The track temperature had just nudged past 30-degrees while the ambient was climbing past 20-degrees towards a forecast maximum of around 35-degrees expected later in the day.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Racers Edge Nut TBG
Rear wheel going in the Ducati of Wayne Maxwell – TBG Image

All 16 riders present for the test were quickly out on track in that morning session but it was Wayne Maxwell again that dominated. The 37-year-old has obviously taken to the new V4 R Ducati very well indeed and wasted no time in setting a string of mid-high 1m32s right from the off. He then returned to the pits for some tweaks before heading out again to record a 1m32.608.  Maxwell was clocked at 311 km/h through the speed trap by Computime in that session.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Mike Jones TBG
Mike Jones – TBG Image

Daniel Falzon also enjoyed the cooler conditions and shrugged off the soreness of recent arm pump surgery to get down to business, dropping in a 1m32.813 on his sixth lap of the morning.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Daniel Falzon TBG
Daniel Falzon – TBG Image

Mike Jones put in a 1m32.434s lap on his 13th and final lap of that opening session to finish on top and with Maxwell that made for a Ducati 1-2 at the top of the time-sheets. Something that might happen quite a bit this season one suspects…

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Mike Jones
Mike Jones – Image by Rob Mott

Ambient temperatures were nudging 30-degrees and the track temperature heading for 45-degrees when Superbike competitors took to the track for their second session today at 1130.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Max Croker TBG
Max Croker – TBG Image

Falzon was quick out of the blocks again with another 1m32, a 1m32.958s which he then backed up with a 1m33.137. Bryan Staring put his quickest time of the week early on in the second session with a 1m33.063s to make it a Dunlop 1-2 at the top of the charts for the early part of that second session. Staring strung together a series of low-mid 1m33s in that 25-minute session.

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Bryan STARING
Bryan Staring – Image by Rob Mott

Josh Waters started to make some progress halfway through the session after setting his fastest time of the week thus far, getting down to a few mid 33s.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Josh Waters TBG
Josh Waters – TBG Image

The YRT boys also got wound up as that second session drew to a close. Wagner dropping in a 1m32.792 and Halliday a 1m33.171, some new rubber had gone into at least one of those bikes. Conversely we believe Mike Jones worked on his pace while shod with used rubber in that session.

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Mike JONES
Mike Jones – Image by Rob Mott

Wayne Maxwell didn’t do many laps in that second session but headed out of the pits with a few minutes to run and then instantly went top with a 1m31.776. That is two-tenths under the ASBK qualifying lap record set by Jones here last October at 1m31.995… It’s fair to say he is already getting on pretty well with the Pirelli shod and K-Tech suspended Ducati V4 R…. Look out competition…

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Wayne Maxwell TBG
Wayne Maxwell – 2020 Phillip Island ASBK Test – Image by TBG

By the time the third and penultimate session of the two-day test got underway at 1330 the ambient temperature was registering 35.4 and the track temp 56.3-degrees celsius. Would the Dunlop boys come to the fore in the hotter conditions?

ASBK JanTest PI TH Dunlop
Dunlop

While the likes of Bryan Staring and Daniel Falzon did put in some quick times in that stinging heat on Dunlops, the man setting the pace was yet again, Wayne Maxwell.   Maxwell put in a 1m32.279 then backed it up with a 1m32.603, followed by a 1m32.994, a 1m32.746, a 1m33.003 and then a 1m32.959 to cap that run off. He then backed off a little before resuming with a 1m33.182 and then returning to the pits.

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Wayne MAXWELL
Wayne Maxwell – 2020 Phillip Island ASBK Test – Image by Rob Mott

Mike Jones had been circulating a little off the pace, presumably working on used tyre pace, before then putting in a 1m32.903 to be second quickest in that session and Herfoss rounded out the top three with a 1m32.985 on the Michelin shod Honda ahead of Cru Halliday.

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Troy HERFOSS bike Jeremy Burgess
Jeremy Burgess overseeing the Michelin rubber for Penrite Honda at the ASBK Test – Image by Rob Mott

Dunlop runners Bryan Staring and Daniel Falzon were sixth and seventh in the hot conditions, Staring the quickest of the pair in that session with a 1m33.122.

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Bryan STARING
Bryan Staring

One man left nursing his wounds after the session was Aiden Wagner who went down at MG Hairpin and headed to the medical centre nursing a very sore left hand after smacking it hard on the tarmac in the tumble. He headed off for x-rays to check out what was broken but will be racing round one either way as he only needs to use the clutch once per race. 

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Aiden WAGNER
Aiden Wagner

With the track temperatures heading yet further northwards past 60-degrees, and most of the teams having worked through their testing plans, many of the riders packed up after that penultimate session. Those sitting out the final 25-minute practice session included Wayne Maxwell, Daniel Falzon, Max Croker and the injured Aiden Wagner.

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Daniel FALZON
Daniel Falzon – Image by Rob Mott

Troy Herfoss though was amped after just watching his wife Emily come second in a major bicycle race in Torquay, live on his phone only minutes before he went out of pit-lane for the final session. A 1m32.497 on his first flying lap followed by a 1m33.443 to the 2018 champ.

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Troy HERFOSS Jeremy Burgess
Jeremy Burgess overseeing the Michelin rubber for Penrite Honda at the ASBK Test – Image by Rob Mott

Mike Jones then dropped in a 1m32.517, Bryan Staring his best of the two-day test with a 1m32.603, and Josh Waters a 1m33.141 on the 2017 model GSX-R1000 he is testing here this week. 

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Josh Waters TBG
Josh Waters – TBG Image

The Mildura based three-time Aussie Superbike Champion was left somewhat high and dry when the official Suzuki Team pulled the pin after last season, but is putting the finishing touches now on his own privateer team after securing some out-of-industry sponsorship that will enable him to compete this season.  He improved his time further in the dying minutes of that final session to end the two-day test seventh quickest with a best of 1m33.052.

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Josh Waters
Josh Waters – Image by Rob Mott

Herfoss though topped that afternoon session ahead of Jones and Staring with Waters fourth. On combined times Herfoss was third quickest across the two days of testing with a best of 1m32.497, only a gnat’s whisker behind second placed Jones. Both of those men though seven-tenths behind pacesetter Maxwell which might have them worried ahead of the season opener here at Phillip Island late next month…

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Troy HERFOSS
Troy Herfoss – Image by Rob Mott

Matt Walters would be pretty happy with a 1m33.278 while Lachlan Epis put in a very impressive best lap of 1m33.477 in that final session to round out the top ten on combined times. 

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Matt Walters TBG
Matt Walters – TBG Image

Matt Walters ended the test in ninth just behind eighth placed Cru Halliday. 

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Lachlan EPIS
Lachlan Epis

Jed Metcher used Ohlins suspension on the opening day of the test to use as a benchmark indicator for himself before today switching to YSS suspension as he evaluates and considers the Thailand produced components for his 2020 Australian Superbike campaign. The Victorian finished the test 14th on combined times with a best of 1m34.438, just ahead of Sloan Frost. 

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Jed Metcher bike
Jed Metcher evaluated Thai made YSS suspension today at Phillip Island – Image by Rob Mott

NextGen BMW and Glenn Allerton did not really seem to find their feet at all during the two-day test. Hopefully they can look at their data and find some direction ahead of the next test. They ended the test 13th quickest with a best of 1m34.192.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Glenn Allerton TBG
Glenn Allerton – TBG Image

Kawasaki Superbike Times

Combined Practices

Pos Rider Bike Time
1 Wayne MAXWELL  Ducati V4R 1m31.776
2 Mike JONES  Ducati V4R 1m32.434
3 Troy HERFOSS  Honda CBR RR 1m32.497
4 Bryan STARING  Kawasaki ZX10R 1m32.603
5 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.792
6 Daniel FALZON  Yamaha YZF-R1 1m32.813
7 Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX RR 1m33.052
8 Cru HALLIDAY  Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.112
9 Matt WALTERS  Kawasaki ZX10R 1m33.278
10 Lachlan EPIS  Suzuki GSX RR 1m33.477
11 Glenn SCOTT . Kawasaki ZX10R 1m33.616
12 Max CROKER Suzuki GSX RR 1m34.142
13 Glenn ALLERTON  BMW S RR 1m34.192
14 Jed METCHER Suzuki GSXR 1m34.438
15 Sloan FROST  Suzuki GSX RR 1m34.860
16 Brendan MCINTYRE  Suzuki GSX RR 1m36.191
17 Nathan SPITERI  Suzuki GSX RR 1m39.939

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Combined Practices

Pos Name Machine Time
1 Marianos NIKOLIS  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.760
2 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.948
3 Cameron SWAIN  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.014
4 Lucas QUINN  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.372
5 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.697
6 Lincoln KNIGHT  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.808
7 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.809
8 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.842
9 Brodie GAWITH  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.045
10 Jai RUSSO  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.100
11 Henry SNELL  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.202
12 Cameron DUNKER  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.322
13 Clay CLEGG ( Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.804
14 Jamie PORT  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.227
15 Levi RUSSO  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.712
16 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.074
17 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.107
18 Nate O’NEILL  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m17.040

 

Supersport 300 / R3 Cup

Combined Practices

Pos Rider Bike Time
1 Tom BRAMICH  Kawasaki EX 400 1m48.418
2 Harry KHOURI  Yamaha / Kawasaki 1m48.614
3 Luke JHONSTON  Kawasaki EX 400 1m48.639
4 Luke POWER  Kawasaki EX 400 1m49.297
5 Caleb GILMORE  Yamaha R3 321 1m49.731
6 Brandon DEMMERY  Yamaha R3 321 1m50.328
7 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha R3 321 1m50.539
8 Archie MCDONALD Yamaha R3 321 1m50.626
9 Jack HYDE  Yamaha R3 321 1m50.645
10 Peter NERLICH  Kawasaki EX 400 1m50.938
11 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki EX 400 1m50.962
12 Jacob HATCH  Yamaha R3 321 1m51.072
13 Laura BROWN  Yamaha R3 321 1m51.308
14 Jake SENIOR Kawasaki EX 400 1m51.670
15 Angus GRENFELL  Yamaha R3 321 1m51.776
16 Cody VAN BERGEN Yamaha R3 321 1m52.025
17 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki EX 400 1m52.163
18 James JACOBS Kawasaki EX 400 1m52.394
19 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha R3 321 1m52.645
20 Jesse WOODS  Yamaha R3 321 1m53.463
21 Luca DURNING  Yamaha R3 321 1m53.915
22 Jamie PORT  Yamaha R3 321 1m54.530
23 Oliver SHORT  Yamaha R3 321 1m54.633
24 Hannah STEWART  Yamaha R3 321 1m56.995
25 David WILSON  Kawasaki EX 400 2m00.443
26 Sam DAVIS Yamaha R3 321 2m00.834

Supersport

Combined Practices

Pos Name Machine Time
1 Tom TOPARIS  Kawasaki ZX6R 1m36.185
2 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.469
3 Nic LIMINTON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.605
4 Oli BAYLISS  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.685
5 Jack PASSFIELD  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.917
6 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.140
7 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.741
8 Aidan HAYES  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.780
9 Ted COLLINS Suzuki GSXR 1m37.784
10 Dallas SKEER  Suzuki GSXR 1m38.139
11 Luke MITCHELL  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.459
12 Chris QUINN  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.633
13 Andrew EDSER Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m39.848
14 Callum O’BRIEN  Kawasaki ZX6R 1m40.164
15 Patrick Jun LI  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.544
16 Darren MCGRATH Kawasaki ZX6R
ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Wayne MAXWELL

Wayne Maxwell talks ASBK Testing and the V4 Ducati

ASBK / Aussie Road Racing Trevor Hedge -
Wayne Maxwell Interview Wayne Maxwell has kicked off the 2020 ASBK season on a strong...
ASBK TBG JanTest PI Wayne Maxwell TBG

Wayne Maxwell dominates day one of ASBK Testing at P.I.

ASBK / Aussie Road Racing Trevor Hedge -
2020 Mi-Bike ASBK Official Phillip Island Test Day One By Trevor Hedge - Images TBG/Rob Mott/TH Kawasaki...
Mi Bike Logo ASBK x

Australian Superbike secures mi-bike insurance as naming rights sponsor

ASBK / Aussie Road Racing Motorcycle News -
2020 mi-bike Insurance ASBK Motorcycling Australia (MA) have announced that mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance will be...
FIM CEV Repsol Valencia Rnd Moto Billy Van Eerde

Billy Van Eerde officially confirmed in 2020 Junior Talent Team

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
Junior Talent Team 2020 line-up announced The line-up for the 2020 Junior Talent Team has...
Paul Free with Troy Herfoss

Paul Free back with Troy Herfoss for ASBK 2020 assault

ASBK / Aussie Road Racing Trevor Hedge -
Paul Free returns to Honda for ASBK 2020 Only a couple of years after shutting...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR