2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike
Rounds 2-3 – Wakefield Park
We woke up to an absolutely glorious morning here in Goulburn. Beautiful blue skies shining down the delightfully quaint main street of Australia’s first inland city, lighting up some of the beautiful old buildings and setting the scene for what was expected to be a clear and sunny day.
Arriving at the circuit this morning the sun’s glare had nothing on the pumps worn by BCperformance Kawasaki’s Bryan Staring which were greener than a very green thing! They were that bright when viewed in the sun that they must have been giving his ankles a suntan!
YMI Supersport 300 competitors were first to hit the track this morning followed by 600 Supersport. Harry Khouri took provisional pole this morning ahead of Carter Thompson, Luke Power and Brandon Demmery. They will do battle again at 1140 in the final qualifying session before the lights go out for their opening 10-lap race of the weekend at 1345 this afternoon.
Local favourite Tom Toparis obviously got out the right side of bed as he was immediately knocking on the door of Cru Halliday’s Supersport lap record, a 59.071s for Toparis compared to Halliday’s 59.050s qualifying record set in 2018. The Motorsports TV sponsored Supersport category will be on track again at 1255 for a 25-minute final qualifying session then they will be done for the day.
Superbike competitors hit the track for their Timed Practice session around 1030 this morning. Under a qualifying format for Superbike introduced last season, the morning 35-minute ‘Timed Practice’ session decides which nine riders automatically qualify for the Q2 session. The riders from tenth back in the Timed Practice session having to fight it out in a Q1 session, scheduled for 1410 this afternoon, with the top three in that session then being promoted into Q2, making for a final 12-rider tussle over the first four rows of the grid that is set to take place at 1450.
With the long COVID induced lay-off though this session was also counting as vital set-up time. Yesterday many rider were still tweaking the ergonomics of the machine and controls to their liking, such has been the lack of testing and competition for most this year.
It was a slightly unremarkable session this morning. Few of the top riders went faster than they did yesterday during Free Practice (Link).
Troy Herfoss topped the session with a 57.409 to gain his direct graduation to Q2.
Wayne Maxwell also goes through along with Cru Halliday, Mike Jones, Aiden Wagner, Glenn Allerton, Bryan Staring, Josh Waters and Jed Metcher. A fairly predictable top nine.
ASBK Superbike Timed Practice Results
(Top nine go straight through to Q2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|TIme
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR
|57.409
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|57.566
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|57.711
|4
|Mike JONES
|Ducati V4R
|57.925
|5
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|57.956
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|57.972
|7
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|58.057
|8
|Josh WATERS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|58.340
|9
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|58.664
|10
|Arthur SISSIS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|58.666
|11
|Lachlan EPIS
|Suzuki GSXRR
|59.054
|12
|Glenn SCOTT
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|59.219
|13
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXRR
|59.930
|14
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha R1
|1m00.262
|15
|Giuseppe SCARCELLA
|Ducati Panigale
|1m00.327
|16
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR
|1m00.819
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaah YZF-R1M
|1m01.219
|18
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXRR
|1m01.541
Motorsports TV Australian Supersport Championship Q1
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|59.071
|2
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.224
|3
|Oli BAYLISS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.607
|4
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.817
|5
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.925
|6
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.331
|7
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.533
|8
|Joel TAYLOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.549
|9
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.604
|10
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Suzuki GSXR
|+2.441
|11
|Patrick LI
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.320
|12
|Noel MAHON
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+5.368
YMI Australian Supersport 300 Championship Q1
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|1
|Harry KHOURI
|Kawasaki EX 400
|1m05.855
|2
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|+0.161
|3
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+0.307
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha R3 321
|+0.796
|5
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha R3 321
|+0.799
|6
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+0.953
|7
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|+1.036
|8
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha R3 321
|+1.049
|9
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.598
|10
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+1.628
|11
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha R3 321
|+2.134
|12
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha R3 321
|+2.136
|13
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+2.233
|14
|Zak PETTENDY
|Yamaha R3 321
|+2.263
|15
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha R3 321
|+2.277
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+2.397
|17
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|+2.568
|18
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki EX 400
|+2.945
|19
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha R3 300
|+3.142
|20
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha R3 321
|+3.308
|21
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|+3.415
|22
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha R3 321
|+3.991
|23
|Tony SIMS
|Kawasaki EX 300
|+8.406
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m15.651
|2
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.405
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.562
|4
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.673
|5
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.738
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.837
|7
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.036
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.191
|9
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.204
|10
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.234
|11
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.323
|12
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.454
|13
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.679
|14
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.387
|15
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.750
|16
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.024
|17
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.677
|18
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.788
|19
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+5.962
|20
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+6.154
Yamaha Motor Finance R3 CUP Q1
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Lap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.821
|2
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.183
|3
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.354
|4
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.402
|5
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.530
|6
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.696
|7
|Luke POWER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.853
|8
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.864
|9
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.913
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha R3 321
|+0.961
|11
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.118
|12
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.313
|13
|Zak PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.926
|14
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha R3 321
|+2.174
|15
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.266
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.872
|17
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.587
|18
|Lincoln KNIGHt
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.021
2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points
2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike
Rounds 2-3 – Wakefield Park Schedule
|ASBK Official Schedule Round 2 & 3 – V.2
|Wakefield Park Raceway
|1200
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|1410
|SBK
|Q1 R d2
|15 mins
|1440
|SBK
|Q2 Rn 2
|15 mins
|Round 2 Saturday 5th Dec
|0940
|SBK
|WUP
|10 mins
|1105
|SBK
|R1 – Rd. 2
|18 Laps
|1205
|Lunch
|25 mins
|1415
|SBK
|R2 – Rd. 2
|18 Laps
|ASBK Official Schedule Round 2 & 3 – V.2
|Wakefield Park Raceway
|Round 3 Sunday 6th Dec
|0950
|SBK
|Q1 – Rd. 3
|15 mins
|1035
|SBK
|Q2 – Rd. 3
|15 mins
|1215
|SBK
|R1 – Rd. 3
|18 Laps
|1305
|Lunch
|25 mins
|1450
|SBK
|R2 – Rd. 3
|18 Laps
|1630
|ASBK Awards Ceremony
|ASBK Podium
|45 mins