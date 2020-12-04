2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike

Rounds 2-3 – Wakefield Park

We woke up to an absolutely glorious morning here in Goulburn. Beautiful blue skies shining down the delightfully quaint main street of Australia’s first inland city, lighting up some of the beautiful old buildings and setting the scene for what was expected to be a clear and sunny day.

Arriving at the circuit this morning the sun’s glare had nothing on the pumps worn by BCperformance Kawasaki’s Bryan Staring which were greener than a very green thing! They were that bright when viewed in the sun that they must have been giving his ankles a suntan!

YMI Supersport 300 competitors were first to hit the track this morning followed by 600 Supersport. Harry Khouri took provisional pole this morning ahead of Carter Thompson, Luke Power and Brandon Demmery. They will do battle again at 1140 in the final qualifying session before the lights go out for their opening 10-lap race of the weekend at 1345 this afternoon.

Local favourite Tom Toparis obviously got out the right side of bed as he was immediately knocking on the door of Cru Halliday’s Supersport lap record, a 59.071s for Toparis compared to Halliday’s 59.050s qualifying record set in 2018. The Motorsports TV sponsored Supersport category will be on track again at 1255 for a 25-minute final qualifying session then they will be done for the day.

Superbike competitors hit the track for their Timed Practice session around 1030 this morning. Under a qualifying format for Superbike introduced last season, the morning 35-minute ‘Timed Practice’ session decides which nine riders automatically qualify for the Q2 session. The riders from tenth back in the Timed Practice session having to fight it out in a Q1 session, scheduled for 1410 this afternoon, with the top three in that session then being promoted into Q2, making for a final 12-rider tussle over the first four rows of the grid that is set to take place at 1450.

With the long COVID induced lay-off though this session was also counting as vital set-up time. Yesterday many rider were still tweaking the ergonomics of the machine and controls to their liking, such has been the lack of testing and competition for most this year.

It was a slightly unremarkable session this morning. Few of the top riders went faster than they did yesterday during Free Practice (Link).

Troy Herfoss topped the session with a 57.409 to gain his direct graduation to Q2.

Wayne Maxwell also goes through along with Cru Halliday, Mike Jones, Aiden Wagner, Glenn Allerton, Bryan Staring, Josh Waters and Jed Metcher. A fairly predictable top nine.

ASBK Superbike Timed Practice Results

(Top nine go straight through to Q2)

Pos Rider Bike TIme 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR 57.409 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 57.566 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M 57.711 4 Mike JONES Ducati V4R 57.925 5 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1M 57.956 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 57.972 7 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 58.057 8 Josh WATERS Suzuki GSXRR 58.340 9 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1M 58.664 10 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki GSXRR 58.666 11 Lachlan EPIS Suzuki GSXRR 59.054 12 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX10R 59.219 13 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXRR 59.930 14 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha R1 1m00.262 15 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati Panigale 1m00.327 16 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR 1m00.819 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaah YZF-R1M 1m01.219 18 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXRR 1m01.541

Motorsports TV Australian Supersport Championship Q1

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.071 2 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.224 3 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.607 4 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.817 5 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.925 6 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.331 7 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.533 8 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.549 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.604 10 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSXR +2.441 11 Patrick LI Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.320 12 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +5.368

YMI Australian Supersport 300 Championship Q1

Pos Name Machine Time/Gap 1 Harry KHOURI Kawasaki EX 400 1m05.855 2 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha R3 321 +0.161 3 Luke POWER Kawasaki EX 400 +0.307 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha R3 321 +0.796 5 John LYTRAS Yamaha R3 321 +0.799 6 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki EX 400 +0.953 7 Ben BAKER Yamaha R3 321 +1.036 8 Archie McDONALD Yamaha R3 321 +1.049 9 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.598 10 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki EX 400 +1.628 11 Jacob HATCH Yamaha R3 321 +2.134 12 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha R3 321 +2.136 13 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki EX 400 +2.233 14 Zak PETTENDY Yamaha R3 321 +2.263 15 Laura BROWN Yamaha R3 321 +2.277 16 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki EX 400 +2.397 17 Glenn NELSON Yamaha R3 321 +2.568 18 James JACOBS Kawasaki EX 400 +2.945 19 Clay CLEGG Yamaha R3 300 +3.142 20 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha R3 321 +3.308 21 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha R3 321 +3.415 22 Jamie PORT Yamaha R3 321 +3.991 23 Tony SIMS Kawasaki EX 300 +8.406

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m15.651 2 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.405 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.562 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.673 5 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.738 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.837 7 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.036 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.191 9 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.204 10 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.234 11 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.323 12 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.454 13 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.679 14 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.387 15 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.750 16 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.024 17 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.677 18 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.788 19 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.962 20 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.154

Yamaha Motor Finance R3 CUP Q1

Pos Name Bike Time/Lap 1 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.821 2 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.183 3 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.354 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.402 5 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.530 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.696 7 Luke POWER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.853 8 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.864 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.913 10 Glenn NELSON Yamaha R3 321 +0.961 11 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.118 12 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.313 13 Zak PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.926 14 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha R3 321 +2.174 15 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.266 16 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.872 17 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.587 18 Lincoln KNIGHt Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.021

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1 25 25 25 76 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 20 60 3 Josh WATERS Suzuki 18 15 18 51 4 Bryan STARING Kawasaki 17 17 15 49 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 16 16 16 48 6 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 14 14 13 41 7 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki 15 10 12 37 8 Mike JONES Ducati 18 17 35 9 Jed METCHER Suzuki 12 11 10 33 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 5 12 14 31 11 Linden MAGEE BMW 10 6 9 25 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 13 11 24 13 Max CROKER Suzuki 9 7 7 23 14 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 13 9 22 15 Sloan FROST Suzuki 8 5 8 21 16 Beau BEATON Ducati 7 4 6 17 17 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki 4 8 4 16 18 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 6 3 5 14 19 Josh HAYES Yamaha 11 11 20 Matthew TOOLEY Yamaha 1 1 3 5 21 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati 3 2 5 22 Dean HASLER BMW 2 2 4 23 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki 1 1

