2020 MotoGP Round Seven – Misano

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), take a bow! On home soil, the Italian produced 27 inch-perfect laps to secure his maiden MotoGP victory in a dramatic Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. Morbidelli took the chequered flag 2.217 ahead of compatriot Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing), who celebrates his first premier class podium, with Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) getting the better of home hero Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) on the last lap to claim his second podium finish. Meanwhile, now former Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) crashed out – twice – at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

MotoGP Race Report

From the middle of the front row, Morbidelli out-dragged both Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Quartararo off the line and headed into Turn 1 leading, with fourth place Rossi getting a superb start to slot into second ahead of the equally fast starting Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) from the second row. Viñales slipped to P4, with Quartararo slotting into P5 as Morbidelli and Rossi sent the Italian fans into raptures on the opening lap.

Rossi got a good run down into Turn 8 on Lap 1 and showed a wheel to Morbidelli, but the latter was late on the brakes and closed the door. The numbers 21 and 46 then started to create a bit of a gap to third place Miller, with Viñales holding off both Quartararo and the two Team Suzuki Ecstar machines of Alex Rins and Joan Mir. Viñales was the only rider on the grid to select the hard Michelin rear tyre, and the lap record holder seemed to be taking his time to get it up to speed – with Quartararo looking impatient behind.

The riders then settled into their rhythm, with Miller hauling in the leading duo to sit a couple of tenths behind them and Viñales and co just over half a second back from the Australian. Meanwhile, Miller’s teammate Bagnaia was setting fastest lap after fastest lap, and the injured Italian had soon latched himself onto the back of the Viñales-Quartararo-Rins-Mir train. On Lap 7, Quartararo then made his move past Viñales at Turn 14 – and his eyes were firmly set on the podium trio just a stone’s throw up the road.

However, the Frenchman’s progress took a swift dive only moments later as he went in a little hot at Turn 4, and it would prove costly as the Championship leader tucked the front and crashed out of fourth place in another 2020 MotoGP title twist. Quartararo remounted but was down in P20, over 15 seconds down on Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team). The number 20 would later enter pitlane, suffer a tip off and then retire from the race.

Back up front meanwhile, Morbidelli was still easing round in the lead, although Rossi was able to keep his protégé close – for the time being. Miller was also holding firm in P3 but Pecco was on the move and the Italian was through on Viñales down the back straight into Turn 11, that Ducati grunt being put to good use.

Bit-by-bit, Morbidelli was starting to pull away from ‘The Doctor’. By Lap 12 the gap was creeping up towards a second as Bagnaia and Rins continued to make formidable progress further back, and Miller was clearly starting to struggle. Rins produced the classic Turn 2 Misano move to grab 4th from the number 43 and then, heading down into Turn 8, Pecco was through on the Aussie too. Now, Rins and Pecco had Rossi 1.8 seconds up the road, with ‘The Doctor’, in turn, losing touch with Morbidelli. The gap between the Italians was 1.1 seconds – and rising – but it was Mir who was now the fastest man on track…

With 11 laps to go, the gap was down to below a second as the podium scrap started to bubble up in the San Marino sun, and a lap later Rins and Pecco were just half a second down on the nine-time World Champion. The podium battle was well and truly game on.

Into the last 10 laps the riders went, and Mir had got the better of Miller. The sophomore was 1.9 seconds back from the podium scrap, with Rins and Pecco now right on the back of Rossi. The first move was Pecco slicing underneath Rins into the scintillatingly quick Turn 11 and on the next lap, Bagnaia was at it again. This time his good friend Rossi felt the wrath of the Ducati power and Pecco – who fractured his leg just over a month ago – was up into second and on the way to a maiden podium.

By this point, Mir had closed the gap to the trio ahead of him and was doing so at a significant rate of knots. The gap was 1.4 to his teammate, and it seemed the fight for the podium was going to heat up even more. The fight for victory, however, was between Morbidelli and only Morbidelli. A dream debut premier class win was in sight as the number 21 was 2.8 seconds up the road, and Bagnaia was creeping clear of Rossi. With six to go at Turn 8, things got even closer between Rins and he number 46 too, as the Suzuki rider got the run down the straight and showed a wheel up the inside. Rossi closed the door – no way through for Rins, but Mir was then just one second back.

With five to go, Rossi was still holding strong in third place as he continued to ride an impressive defensive display – especially at Turn 2, where Rins looked superb but couldn’t make it happen. With three to go, Rossi was then suddenly 0.4 faster than Bagnaia too – and what looked like a guaranteed second for the former Moto2 World Champion now became a proper dog fight for second and third.

Coming around the final sector on the penultimate lap, Rins was out the saddle on the exit of Turn 15 and then ran slightly wide at Turn 16, allowing Mir to get the run on him down into Turn 1. Mir was then on a mission as a second podium of the season stood right in front of him… on the last lap, against Rossi, at Misano. Rossi himself was aiming to grab P2 back from Pecco though and it was as you were heading out of Turn 8…

Suddenly, Mir then mugged Rossi. The Spaniard produced an absolutely sublime move up the inside at Turn 10 to climb into third, with the Italian trying to set up a move coming into the Turn 14 hairpin but heading slightly wide at Turn 13… ending his hopes of a dream 200th podium in his backyard.

At the front though, it was pure magic for Morbidelli. The Italian simply didn’t put a foot wrong at Misano and led from start to finish to propel himself right into the 2020 title fight after two disastrous couple of weekends at the Red Bull Ring. In addition, the Italian becomes the fourth rider in six races to win their first MotoGP race this year – how’s that for excitement and unpredictability?

Bagnaia’s return from injury couldn’t have gone much better, the sophomore by far and away the fastest Ducati rider at Misano to claim his first MotoGP podium, going some way to making up for a lost rostrum after a mechanical at Jerez. Mir, meanwhile, produced an astonishing second half of the race to outfox Rossi on the last lap at Misano – and not many riders can say that. With Bagnaia on the rostrum, that’s 12 different podium finishers in the six 2020 races!

For Rossi, there is bound to be some disappointment for missing out on a home Grand Prix podium by just three tenths. Nevertheless, it was a magnificent performance from the 41-year-old, who will now be as determined as ever to pick up his 200th GP podium in seven days’ time. On a positive not though, Rossi is just 18 points from new Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)…

Rins’ error on the penultimate lap cost him a chance of a podium that looked nailed on for much of the second half of the race, but P5 is a solid job to put him just 36 points from top spot. After looking so strong throughout Free Practice and qualifying, Viñales’ race just didn’t materialise. The Spaniard eventually found his rhythm at the end of the race on the hard rear tyre and was searing around, but it was far too late and he had to settle for a disappointing P6.

Seventh went the way of Dovizioso who, despite having more muted weekend, now leads the Championship after Quartararo’s misfortunes. The Italian got the better of Miller in the closing stages to take some crucial points from the first or two Misano races, but there’s work to do.

Miller’s early pace didn’t last and the Aussie slipped down the order to cross the line in ninth, but Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was handed a one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap so it’s P8 for Miller, P9 and the leading Honda accolade for Nakagami, and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) winning the KTM battle for P10.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) rounded out the points.

Another little chunk of history made at Misano underlines the stunning unpredictable 2020 season so far, and the Championship has taken another almighty twist. Quartararo’s DNF is his first since the 2019 Australian GP and he loses the title lead for the first time in 2020 after crashing twice on Sunday in a a day to forget for the Frenchman. Dovizioso now takes charge, but it’s so close: 28 points separate the top 10 riders, with Bagnaia’s second place seeing him 47 points off in P14.

Now much of the MotoGP field will be out for a test on Tuesday, and then we go again at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli next weekend.

Franco Morbidelli

“It feels… it don’t know how it feels, I’m still trying to process everything. Definitely it’s good and a good feeling! I’m very happy, I’m enjoying the moment. The only thing I can say is thanks to my team, thanks to my people and all the people who’ve been working with and helping me. On the last laps I was thinking a lot and about how seven years ago I was here racing in the Italian Championship, Superstock, winning that race… this felt just the same but MUCH MORE! So I’m just overwhelmed at the moment, the only thing I can say is thank you to everyone!”

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 42m02.272 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati +2.217 3 Joan MIR Suzuki +2.290 4 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha +2.643 5 Alex RINS Suzuki +4.044 6 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha +5.383 7 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati +10.358 8 Jack MILLER Ducati +11.155 9 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +10.839 10 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +12.030 11 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +12.376 12 Brad BINDER KTM +12.405 13 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia +15.142 14 Iker LECUONA KTM +19.914 15 Johann ZARCO Ducati +20.152 16 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati +22.094 17 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +22.473 18 Stefan BRADL Honda +37.856 19 Bradley SMITH Aprilia +1m18.831 Not Classified DNF Tito RABAT Ducati 5 Laps DNF Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 9 Laps

MotoGP World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 76 2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 70 3 Jack MILLER Ducati 64 4 Joan MIR Suzuki 60 5 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 58 6 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 58 7 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 57 8 Brad BINDER KTM 53 9 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 53 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 48 11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 41 12 Alex RINS Suzuki 40 13 Johann ZARCO Ducati 31 14 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 29 15 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 25 16 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 18 17 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 15 18 Iker LECUONA KTM 15 19 Bradley SMITH Aprilia 8 20 Tito RABAT Ducati 7 21 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 7 22 Michele PIRRO Ducati 4 23 Stefan BRADL Honda 0

Moto2

Sky Racing Team VR46 put on one hell of a show at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with teammates Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi duelling it out to give the home fans a rollercoaster of a Moto2 race. In the end though, it was Marini who came out on top as he managed to edge clear in the last few laps, taking his second victory of 2020 and extending his Championship lead. Bezzecchi was forced to settle for – and defend – second place, with second in the standings Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) less than a tenth behind him over the line.

Marini started the race from pole position after Remy Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) was forced out of the race after fracturing both his left hand and foot in a monster Warm Up highside (Link), and when the lights went out Marini took full profit with the holeshot. Team-mate Bezzecchi calmly settled in behind him but behind them, Bastianini wasn’t having the same privilege as a determined Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) edging through to third in the early stages.

There was already a gap starting to form from the rear wheel of Bezzecchi to the front wheel of Schrötter, and Bastianini’s chances at a third win of the year were slipping away before a handful of laps had even been completed. The title challenger obviously knew that too though, diving under Schrötter to reclaim third and setting his sights on the Italian duo ahead.

At the front, Marini was starting to flex his muscles as he slowly but surely moved half a second clear of his teammate. A fastest lap of the race, with five then completed, allowed the Championship leader to move over six tenths clear at the front with Bezzecchi unable to conjure up any type of response at that stage.

Meanwhile, an almighty scrap for the top five was starting to take shape. Schrötter, who had by this time dropped off the back of Bastianini and had Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) burst past him, had teammate Tom Lüthi, Fabio Di Giannantonio (+EGO Speed Up) and Augusto Fernandez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) for close company, with nobody wanting to let up.

Marini’s push towards home glory took another firm step forwards soon after when he was able to open out the gap to over a second on Lap 9, and a small Bezzecchi error in sector one allowed the number 10 to extend his comfort buffer even further…

In the fight for fifth, Schrötter was able to eek out an advantage over Di Giannantonio, who had momentarily got the better of Swiss veteran Lüthi. Jorge Navarro’s (+EGO Speed Up) miserable 2020 run then continued as the Spaniard crashed out, his fifth crash in six races, and in a lap to forget for the factory Speed Up squad, Di Giannantonio then took the car park route through Turn 14 and through went both Lüthi and Fernandez.

Bezzecchi, however, wasn’t throwing the towel in and just as we saw in Styria three weeks ago, the Italian was starting to chip away at Marini’s lead. Further back, Bastianini’s title chances flashed before his eyes as he pulled of a quite remarkable save at Turn 8. The front end folded and in true Marc Marquez style, the 22-year-old picked it up on his knee and held on to the podium place.

Suddenly drama struck and the fight was on with seven laps to go. Marini hit a false neutral into Turn 14, forcing him wide, and his eight-tenth advantage was gone. Bezzecchi swooped through, took the lead and it was role reversal at the front of his intermediate class scrap. A couple of laps later Marini hit back as he smoothly went past under the brakes into Turn 8., but Bezzecchi was having none of it, diving straight back past…

Four to go and Marini tried again through the opening corners but Bezzecchi hit straight back as the pair’s fight really started to heat up, Marini next getting the job done through the ultra-fast Turn 11. All of their squabbling was allowing Bastianini to suddenly creep into contention though, something team boss Pablo Nieto knew too well as he clambered over pit wall to point out the looming 33 to his riders.

Just two laps were remaining with a top three covered by 1.1 seconds, and it really was anyone’s game. Were we going to be treated to an incredible sprint finish? Marini had other ideas and he put together a perfect penultimate lap, before his cause was aided by Bezzecchi incredibly hitting a false neutral of his own at Turn 14. That saw Bastianini move to within four tenths of his compatriot, and it seemed Marini’s to lose.

The number 10 stood firm on the final lap and the victory was his, with teammate Bezzecchi just doing enough to fight off the charging Bastianini by less than a single tenth. That puts Marini19 points clear of Bastianini, with Bezzecchi a further ten back in third.

Vierge came across the line in fourth after having the best seat in Misano throughout the final laps, and Fernandez held off both Lüthi and Di Giannantonio to take the final top five place. They were ahead of arguably one of the rides of the day courtesy of Sam Lowes. The EG 0,0 Marc VDS rider will walk away from Misano with eight points despite starting from pitlane and will no doubt be delighted that the intermediate class is back in just seven days’ time. Completing the top ten were Aron Canet (Oceanica Aspar Team) and Joe Roberts (Tennor American Racing).

Luca Marini

“This is a big one. I think my best race, because I wasn’t as fact as I expected, every time on track in the race it’s different and the track is slower, I couldn’t do it like in practice. But I tried to manage the gap with Bez until I hit a neutral, lost a second, Bez ovetook me, we started to fight… but I was a bit faster so I could overtake him again. When I was at the front I pushed for the last three laps, I had something more for the end. This is great team work, and with my crew, the bike was perfect from the beginning. Now we enjoy this win, a party tonight but not with a lot of people – my house with my girlfriend and maybe some close friends! And then focus on the next one, because this year the first race I’m fast every time and can achieve a good result, but then in the second race at the track track I struggle a bit. The other guys make a big step and me, I stay the same on race pace. So we need to work a bit on this, but let’s enjoy this win and great job to Marco and to Bestia. It’s a great Championship this year with a lot of battles.”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Luca MARINI Kalex 40m41.774 2 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +0.799 3 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex +0.897 4 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +2.177 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +8.307 6 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +9.046 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up +9.971 8 Sam LOWES Kalex +16.485 9 Aron CANET Speed Up +17.036 10 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +17.209 11 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex +17.741 12 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex +19.152 13 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex +21.946 14 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +22.005 15 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +24.404 16 Jake DIXON Kalex +24.663 17 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta +27.442 18 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex +32.671 19 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +35.844 20 Kasma DANIEL Kalex +46.463 Not Classified DNF Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex 1 Lap DNF Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up 4 Laps DNF Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 7 Laps DNF Andi Farid IZDIHAR Kalex 9 Laps DNF Jesko RAFFIN NTS 10 Laps DNF Edgar PONS Kalex 13 Laps DNF Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up 15 Laps DNF Hector GARZO Kalex 19 Laps

Moto2 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Luca MARINI Kalex 112 2 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex 95 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 85 4 Jorge MARTIN Kalex 79 5 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex 68 6 Sam LOWES Kalex 67 7 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 59 8 Aron CANET Speed Up 50 9 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 45 10 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 45 11 Remy GARDNER Kalex 41 12 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex 39 13 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 37 14 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 36 15 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up 19 16 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up 17 17 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta 15 18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up 12 19 Jake DIXON Kalex 12 20 Hector GARZO Kalex 12 21 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex 12 22 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS 5 23 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 5 24 Dominique AEGERTER NTS 4 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 3 26 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 3 27 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 3

Moto3

John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) crafted a masterpiece on Sunday at the Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, slicing through from P17 on the grid to take back to the top step and beat fellow Championship contender Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) to the line in the 150th Moto3 race. The 1-2 for the men second and third overall in the standings is even bigger news at Misano too, as Championship leader Albert Arenas (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) crashed out. There was no such drama for 2019 winner Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), however, as he completed the podium to give Paolo Simoncelli’s Moto3 outfit some more hometown glory.

Ogura got the launch he would have been looking for from pole position but Suzuki was clean and aggressive from the start, taking the lead at Turn 2 after starting third. There was big drama from the off in the Moto3 race moments later though as three riders hit the deck at Turn 4: Sergio Garcia (Estrella Galicia 0,0) tucked the front and took out Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Styrian GP winner Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46) unable to avoid crashing either as three contenders were out on Lap 1.

Back at the front, Suzuki was holding firm but Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) was making moves in the early stages, the Argentinian taking the lead into Turn 13 and Ogura following him through. Suzuki bit straight back on the polesitter and we had a freight train as ever, with squabbles up and down the field.

Meanwhile, CIP Green Power’s Darryn Binder, having started P19, was producing the goods on race day again. The South African was up the inside of Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) at Turn 4 on Lap 5, and Binder was soon fourth later round the lap. But this was a proper group fight, with three seconds covering the leading 21 riders and the positions changing constantly at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Binder was again getting busy and there was slight contact at Turn 2 with Tony Arbolino (Rivacold Snipers Team) as the Italian tried a move,; just enough to see Arbolino lose a couple of places. Binder then led but Rodrigo, looking mighty in Misano, didn’t let the South African have the baton for long, with the two Leopard Racing machines on Dennis Foggia and Jaume Masia getting the better of Suzuki who felt the wrath of Binder at Turn 5.

After starting from a season’s worst qualifying in P13, Arenas was now rising to the fore. The Championship leader was up to third with nine laps to go…

There was a shot of drama soon after as Binder went down at the exit of Turn 6, but some of the key Championship frontrunners were starting to strut their stuff after quieter races. Arenas, Ogura and McPhee – who started P17 – were into the top six with seven laps to go, although the gaggle of riders that were line astern was still 19, down to Barry Baltus (CarXpert PrüstelGP). Suzuki vs Rodrigo continued at the front.

With five to go though, McPhee was making his move. Squabbling his way to near the front McPhee, made a great move at the final corner to lead – just three laps left on the clock.

Thought you’d seen enough drama in one race? Well, more was about to unfold – and it was the biggest of them all. After being run wide by Arbolino at Turn 2, Arenas crashed at Turn 3… unhurt, but scoring another 0 as second and third in the standings – McPhee and Ogura – marched on at the front.

It was Masia who led onto the last lap, closely followed by McPhee, but Rodrigo was up to second at Turn 2. Suzuki then tried his luck around the outside of McPhee at Turn 4 and 5 – and it worked. Heading down the back straight though, it was elbows out – it couldn’t get much closer. There was contact between Masia and Rodrigo, with McPhee getting a clean run and taking the lead into Turn 8 and Ogura profitting up the inside. The Japanese rider, on the wide line, was then passed by Suzuki heading onto the back straight, with McPhee led the way.

The number 17 held his advantage down the back straight and coming around the last sector, and McPhee made no mistake and despite the best efforts of Ogura, crossing the line in P1 for the first time since Le Mans 2019. Ogura was just 0.037 off as the two title contenders took full advantage of Arenas’ misfortunes, however, as Suzuki takes a SIC58 podium on the track named after the late, great SIC58 – Marco Simoncelli. Ogura and Suzuki also make it two Japanese riders on the lightweight podium together for the first time since Welkom 2001!

Rookie Jeremy Alcoba (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) earned his best result of the season with a fantastic P4 result at Misano, getting the better of teammate Rodrigo on the last lap as the Argentinian got shuffled back. Arbolino took a valuable top six on home soil, with Masia having to settle for P7 after getting a little bit beaten up on the last lap. Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) picks up his best result of the season in P8, just ahead of Foggia and Migno, who complete the top 10.

Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Alonso Lopez (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) crashed out together at Turn 8 in the lead group – riders ok.

John McPhee

“It was a crazy race, I’m a bit lost for words I’m so so happy! To come from 17th! I knew I had the pace all weekend and I’ve been trying to do as much as a I can on my own so I knew where I was at on the bike, massive thanks to the team because it worked so well today and I was able to have a proper fight! I got shuffled back to 11th or 12th with about eight laps to go and I thought ok, I’m not settling for 12th, I have to just put the hammer down here and charge forward, and it paid off.”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 John MCPHEE Honda 39m48.952 2 Ai OGURA Honda +0.037 3 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda +0.232 4 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda +0.393 5 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda +0.490 6 Tony ARBOLINO Honda +0.543 7 Jaume MASIA Honda +0.833 8 Romano FENATI Husqvarna +0.928 9 Dennis FOGGIA Honda +0.976 10 Andrea MIGNO KTM +1.121 11 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda +1.554 12 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda +1.691 13 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +1.921 14 Stefano NEPA KTM +1.961 15 Carlos TATAY KTM +2.239 16 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +3.927 17 Kaito TOBA KTM +8.517 18 Davide PIZZOLI KTM +11.399 19 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM +11.679 20 Filip SALAC Honda +11.835 21 Khairul Idham PAWI Honda +18.331 22 Maximilian KOFLER KTM +18.598 23 Yuki KUNII Honda +18.891 24 Barry BALTUS KTM +41.938 25 Sergio GARCIA Honda +1m01.077 Not Classified DNF Albert ARENAS KTM 2 Laps DNF Darryn BINDER KTM 9 Laps DNF Ayumu SASAKI KTM 17 Laps DNF Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna 17 Laps DNF Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 0 Lap Not Finished 1st Lap DNF Celestino VIETTI KTM 0 Lap

Moto3 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Albert ARENAS KTM 106 2 Ai OGURA Honda 101 3 John MCPHEE Honda 92 4 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda 75 5 Tony ARBOLINO Honda 70 6 Celestino VIETTI KTM 66 7 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda 59 8 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 51 9 Jaume MASIA Honda 50 10 Dennis FOGGIA Honda 44 11 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda 43 12 Darryn BINDER KTM 37 13 Andrea MIGNO KTM 28 14 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda 26 15 Romano FENATI Husqvarna 22 16 Stefano NEPA KTM 22 17 Sergio GARCIA Honda 19 18 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 13 19 Filip SALAC Honda 12 20 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda 12 21 Kaito TOBA KTM 12 22 Ayumu SASAKI KTM 8 23 Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna 5 24 Carlos TATAY KTM 4 25 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 3

MotoE

Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) kept his perfect FIM Enel MotoE World Cup record at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli intact on Sunday, taking a flawless victory at the Gran Premio Lenovo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. That’s three wins in two years on home soil for the reigning World Cup winner, and it’s also his first win of 2020 to put him right back in the fight for the Cup. Xavier Simeon (LCR E-Team) and Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) completed the podium in another close fought MotoE encounter.

Polesitter Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) grabbed the holeshot after a great start on home soil and soon got into a good rhythm, with Simeon going around the outside of Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) at Turn 1 and into Turn 2 to grab P2. It was a clean opening sector for everyone, but then Turn 8 saw Josh Hook (Octo Pramac MotoE) run off track, before numerous riders – including Tulovic – got Turn 13 all sorts of wrong. Tulovic dropped to outside the top 10, with leader Casadei left enjoying a half-second advantage on the opening lap.

However, the Italian was soon reeled in by Simeon and the chasing pack. On Lap 2, we had a five-rider battle for the lead. Casadei, Simeon, Ferrari, Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) and standings leader Aegerter were about to get into a phenomenal ding-dong MotoE™ battle. Ferrari was past Simeon into Turn 8 after Aegerter had set the fastest lap on Lap 3, with the swapping and changing then allowing Mike Di Meglio (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) to catch the group to make it a 12-wheel fight for victory.

Di Meglio soon made his move on Aegerter to shove the Swiss rider down to P6 with three laps to go, as Ferrari then started closing in on leader Casadei. Lap 5 saw the number 11 get a great run out of Turn 10 and the Italian dived up the inside of his compatriot into the rapid right-hander of Turn 11, with Simeon then pouncing on Casadei at Turn 2 with two laps to go to boot. At that point, Ferrari had a half-second lead over the chasing five riders…

Heading onto the last lap, Simeon had closed Ferrari down slightly, the gap at three tenths, and Aegerter had got back past Di Meglio. The Andalucia GP winner was also up the inside of Torres for P4 at Turn 10, but Ferrari was holding firm at the front and looked set to gain a chunk of points. Heading into the tight and technical Turn 14 – an overtaking hotspot – Simeon wasn’t close enough to make a clean lunge on the race leader and that seemed that, but Aegerter was at least able to pounce for the podium. The number 77 sliced up the inside of Casadei at Turn 14, with Torres following him through as well…

No one could stop Ferrari from taking the 25-point haul, however, a first win of the campaign coming in style – although Simeon crossed the line just 0.213 behind for his first MotoE™ podium since Austria 2019. Aegerter’s stunning final lap sees him keep a healthy lead in the standings, with Ferrari moving to within 12 of the Swiss rider. Torres’ P4 was another great result for the rookie who is now 14 adrift of Aegerter in the standings, with Casadei dropping to P5 from pole and the early race lead.

Di Meglio crossed the line in P6 to see the top six finish just 0.7 seconds apart in a truly epic MotoE encounter. 3.6 seconds behind the lead battle was another cracking fight, with Alessandro Zaccone (Trentino Gresini MotoE) leading those riders over the line for his first points of the season. Alex de Angelis (Octo Pramac MotoE) recovered well to eighth after starting P16, the Sammarinese star less than a tenth shy of Zaccone. Tommaso Marcon (Tech3 E-Racing) beat Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) to ninth as the duo rounded out the top 10, the latter doing well to climb into that top 10 after starting from the back of the grid. A title favourite, he will be hoping to bounce back and be in the fight for victory at the double-header at Misano next weekend.

Matteo Ferrari

“The feeling of winning here again is incredible. After Jerez it as difficult to try and keep focused on the Championship, on the bike, we worked a lot at home and we arrived here with a lot of pressure because last year we won twice. But we did a great job. On the first lap it was difficult, Mattia went very fast in the first three laps, and after that the tyres went down a bit and I had to manage it… but you know MotoE races are very short; you have to stay focused and not make mistakes. I did that and won, and I’m really happy!”

Josh Hook – P18

“A difficult race, I was off to a good start, I had managed to make some good overtaking, Unfortunately I made a mistake that took me off track, but I managed to complete the race anyway. We have some work to do but we will be ready for next week.”

MotoE Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Matteo FERRARI Energica 12m14.331 2 Xavier SIMEON Energica +0.213 3 Dominique AEGERTER Energica +0.372 4 Jordi TORRES Energica +0.474 5 Mattia CASADEI Energica +0.606 6 Mike DI MEGLIO Energica +0.780 7 Alessandro ZACCONE Energica +4.393 8 Alex DE ANGELIS Energica +4.476 9 Tommaso MARCON Energica +4.915 10 Eric GRANADO Energica +5.056 11 Niccolo CANEPA Energica +5.439 12 Lukas TULOVIC Energica +5.705 13 Alejandro MEDINA Energica +8.448 14 Xavi CARDELUS Energica +8.582 15 Maria HERRERA Energica +8.813 16 Jakub KORNFEIL Energica +11.795 17 Niki TUULI Energica +12.892 18 Josh HOOK Energica +36.401

MotoE World Championship Standings