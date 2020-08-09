2020 MotoGP Round Three – Brno

Monster Energy Grand Prix České Republiky

The first win for KTM in the premier class, the first for South Africa and the first for a rookie since 2013, Brad Binder’s scintillating Czech GP ride to victory puts him – and KTM – in the history books

Sometimes things come together so perfectly, they can appear easy to the casual observer – like a five second gap at the front in only your third MotoGP race. That reads like an easy ride for Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) as he made history in the Monster Energy Grand Prix České republiky, and he certainly dominated a field of experience to make it look so. But the blood, sweat and tears that go into winning, and making history, are often not caught on camera. That doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

For Binder, the path to MotoGP victory and the first South African win in the premier class is one that starts in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, ascending via the 2016 Moto3 crown with Red Bull KTM Ajo and a trophy cabinet full of lightweight and intermediate class silverware. For KTM, the journey began full time competition in 2017 as the Austrian factory took on the premier class armed with a mission, a philosophy, and an incredible record of sporting achievement. In their fourth season, a vital first part of that mission is accomplished, their philosophy remains unwavering and victory is a reality.

This is the first premier class win by a motorcycle not manufactured in either Japan or Italy since Yugoslavia in 1973 when Kim Newcombe won on a Konig. If that fact sparks your interest then check out this story we did on a recreation of that Konig machine here (Link).

Behind the rookie and factory taking victory for the first time in Brno, there were two more firsts after the awesome race day shake up at the Czech adrenaline factory too. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) took second and his first podium in the premier class, with Johann Zarco back on the box in third to give Esponsorama Racing their first MotoGP podium… via a spectacularly precise, pitch perfect and full gas Long Lap Penalty.

While Brno was a tale of triumph for KTM it was somewhat a tragedy for Repsol Honda. Stefan Bradl and Alex Marquez qualified in the final two spots on the grid before finishing 18th and 15th in the race. No Honda rider has finished on the podium so far in 2020. That marks the first time since Honda returned full time to the premier-class in 1982 that there has been no Honda on the podium at any of the three opening races of the year.

We also believe that Binder’s victory is the first bike to win a MotoGP race using suspension other than Ohlins since HRC won with Showa in 2009. And also the first win for a steel framed bike since, I think, since Casey Stoner in 2010 when Ducati took the Desmosedici back to steel for a brief period. Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page if you think we are wrong on either score.

Four different manufacturers filling the top four places in the results and all six manufacturers in the top ten.

Race Report

Morbidelli was the man fastest out the blocks as the lights went out, picking team-mate Fabio Quartararo’s pocket round Turn 1 and bolting into the distance almost immediately as Zarco lost out from pole. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) also managed to get past the number 5 as he launched from fourth into the top three, before he even struck for second and dispatched Quartararo. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo of Pol Espargaro and Binder made great starts to slot into fourth and fifth too, leaving Zarco initially down in P6.

Binder was then a man on a mission. The South African cut past team-mate Espargaro and then Aleix Espargaro, soon stuck to the rear wheel of Quartararo as Zarco followed suit to strike back against former team-mate Pol Espargaro… but that would soon to serve up some drama. Before that though, the number 44 made it through on Lap 6 and immediately set sights on his teammate and Quartararo as the battle for second became a double factory KTM vs Quartararo fight.

On Lap 9, Binder was through on El Diablo, striking at Turn 3 – a little wide but more than making it stick – and Pol Espargaro was next through. He then also headed wide at Turn 13 and lost the place, but drama was about to unfold at Turn 1 next time around: the KTM of Espargaro was a little wide and the Ducati of Zarco kept it pinned on the inside, leaving both heading for the same piece of tarmac.

As the KTM swept back to get the run up through Turn 2, the two made contact and Espargaro was skittled off – earning Zarco a Long Lap Penalty for the incident.

Despite the heartbreak for one orange bike, there was plenty still to celebrate a little ahead on track. Honing in on Morbidelli and the race lead, Binder wasn’t showing any signs of slowing up, reeling in the Yamaha at speed and soon within striking distance. With nine laps left in Brno, the rookie sensation struck and Binder was in the lead of a MotoGP race for the first time. Could he now stay steadfast under pressure? It appeared he more than could, with the KTM immediately starting to bolt into clear air at the front.

On the same lap, Zarco took his Long Lap Penalty and despite preconceptions, that was a show in itself and one of the most spectacular moments of the race. Inch perfect, rear tyre smoking and absolutely pinned on the right side of the line, the number 5 saw his gap back to Quartararo in fourth evaporate but screamed out of the Long Lap area just ahead of his compatriot, holding third and keeping that first podium with Ducati still very much in sight.

Meanwhile Binder raced on, Morbidelli held firm, and the battle at the front became one of nerves. The fight just behind the top two was starting to heat up though, and with Zarco staying ahead of Quartararo it seemed like solid damage limitation for the Championship leader if he held fourth. The double Jerez winner was struggling, however. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) were all starting to hunt him down, with the Suzuki striking first with five laps to go. Nine-time World Champion Rossi soon followed suit on the same lap, and Quartararo quickly found himself lingering down in sixth. With four laps to go, the number 20 also fell victim to Oliveira’s charge and the focus shifted back to Zarco… who now had Alex Rins for very close company.

Binder – barring a mistake – was a few kilometres from making some very big dreams a very big reality, and Morbidelli looked secure to hit his own milestone too. But Rins was hot on the heels of the Ducati in third and the gap was just 0.6 between the GP19 and GSX-RR with a couple of laps to go; soon down to nothing as Zarco stared down a momentous final lap.

First to complete that would be Binder, however. The South African made the graft and grind look easy, over four seconds clear after more than four years of tireless work from the Austrian factory to see the RC-16 come home first and Binder etch his name into premier class and KTM folklore. Childhood dreams realised across the board, Morbidelli continued the trend as he brought his Yamaha home second to secure a fantastic maiden MotoGP podium, and he moves into P3 in the overall standings.

In the duel for third, Rins was looking menacing on the final lap but Zarco was holding firm, keeping the the Suzuki man at bay. The Frenchman closed the door and did so brilliantly to secure his first MotoGP podium since the 2018 Malaysian GP, making it a huge day for the Avintia team too, who achieve their first MotoGP podium to add to pole position gained on Saturday.

Fourth place for Rins remains remarkable, however, with the number 42 taking some valuable points after suffering a dislocation-fracture to the shoulder at the Spanish GP. Close to the Suzuki man was Rossi, who climbed to P5 from a P10 starting place in another great ride for ‘The Doctor’. Oliveira finished P6 to cement his best premier class finish, having started 13th, but Quartararo won’t be too pleased to have finished 11 seconds from the win in P7. Nevertheless, those are valuable points in the title race as key rivals remained behind the Frenchman on race day.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) finished one second adrift of Quartararo, in P8, and two seconds up the road from Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) after the Australian recovered from a tough start to pip Aleix Espargaro to P9 on the last lap. Miller ended the day just over a second up the road from Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), but the pair did salvage P9 and P11 from P14 and P18 starting positions.

Aleix Espargaro’s P10 was his first finish of 2020, important for the Spaniard and team, and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) finished 12th but on the way into a historically good track for Ducati…

LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow finished 13th as he continues to battle a left scaphoid injury, and nine tenths behind him, Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) takes just two points home in P14, losing valuable ground in the Championship and now 17 adrift of Quartararo. Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) took 15th to continue his record of scoring at least a point in his first three MotoGP races.

In other key stories, Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech3) lost the front and collected Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) in the early stages as the duo crashed out of contention.

That’s it from Brno and a truly history-making race. For Binder, for KTM, for South Africa, and for MotoGP. The last time a rookie won a race, it was Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team). Before that, it was Jorge Lorenzo, and before that, Dani Pedrosa – legends both. Pedrosa is also a man who shares some of the pay off after KTM’s stunning first win, now in the role of test rider with the factory. What can Binder go on to achieve now? It couldn’t really have been written better, as the tidal wave of glory now carries the paddock south to Styria and the stunning Red Bull Ring, home race for the newest winners on the block.

Brad Binder – P1

“It hasn’t sunk it yet. Today was the most incredible day of my lief so far, it’s a day I’ve dreamed of since I was a child, and for it to come true in my third Grand Prix is scary. I honestly can’t believe it. From the day starting in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup it’s been a consistent grind trying to get here. You know I came through all the classes with Red Bull KTM, and here we are on top. We’ve finally won in MotoGP.”

Mike Leitner – Red Bull KTM Race Manager

“It was amazing today. All weekend we felt quite competitive on this track with good lap-times among the riders and we expected something from the race. Brad had the race pace and Pol was at the same point, and even though we could not be happier we could have had even more from this GP! Miguel also did great to take 6th so in general we are more than happy. We started this project in 2017 and many people have been involved. We built a complete infrastructure in KTM. People in the company had the right mentality because we had to push: we did not have the road racing history of other manufacturers we are competing against. When I look back at these three years there have been ups-and-downs but the pay-off has been unbelievable today. We’ve saw in Jerez – and again here – that we are much closer to the front. On this long, technical track at Brno, and with our different technical philosophy with a steel chassis and WP Suspension, we got the job done and it’s a great payback to every person who has been connected to the project. I’m very happy to give back something to the KTM board for the great investment they made, their 100% belief and our main sponsor who also had full belief in us. Now, we will go to our home Grand Prix now and will work hard from FP1.”

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“For KTM this is an unbelievable day. It’s historic for our company and for the whole team but of course for Brad Binder; who has believed in us and our project for many years. Today is payback for so much hard work. We knew we had a better bike for this year and this did not happen by accident: it came from everything we learned during the last years. With Dani Pedrosa, Mika Kallio and the test team we worked and developed for over a full year to have this bike now. At the end of the day you need a fantastic rider to put the bike on the top step and Brad did it today, and in the same style as he won in Moto3 and Moto2 races for us. It´s an incredible feeling and we will now build on this result. On the other hand, I want to thank Pol Espargaro because also he – together with his crew – brought every piece of the puzzle together to bring this project to the top. Today is the result of a fantastic team effort: at home in Munderfing and Mattighofen, through the test team and a great crew on track.”

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brad BINDER KTM 41m38.764 2 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha +5.266 3 Johann ZARCO Ducati +6.470 4 Alex RINS Suzuki +6.609 5 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha +7.517 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +7.969 7 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha +11.827 8 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +12.862 9 Jack MILLER Ducati +15.013 10 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia +15.087 11 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati +16.455 12 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati +18.506 13 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda +18.736 14 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha +19.72 15 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +24.597 16 Tito RABAT Ducati +29.004 17 Bradley SMITH Aprilia +32.29 18 Stefan BRADL Honda +55.977 Not Classified DNF Pol ESPARGARO KTM 12 Laps DNF Joan MIR Suzuki 18 Laps DNF Iker LECUONA KTM 18 Laps

MotoGP World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 59 2 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 42 3 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 31 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 31 5 Brad BINDER KTM 28 6 Johann ZARCO Ducati 28 7 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 27 8 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 27 9 Jack MILLER Ducati 20 10 Alex RINS Suzuki 19 11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 19 12 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 18 13 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 13 14 Joan MIR Suzuki 11 15 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 11 16 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 9 17 Tito RABAT Ducati 7 18 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 6 19 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 6 20 Bradley SMITH Aprilia 5

Moto2

Italtrans Racing Team’s Enea Bastianini produced perfection again in order to claim his second lights-to-flag victory in as many races at the Monster Energy Czech Republic Grand Prix, but the Italian was under pressure throughout the race from EG 0,0 Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes. The Briton eventually had to settle for second, but it was his first trip to a Grand Prix podium since Aragon 2016. Third on the podium was a career first Grand Prix rostrum for Tennor American Racing’s Joe Roberts as the American converted pole into some serious points and an impressive milestone.

Roberts was forced into second off of the line after Bastianini, starting third, got the best launch and took a commanding holeshot. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jorge Martin was quickly involved in the action after he edged his way past Roberts for second too, but it was extremely short-lived as the American replied immediately with a lunge back through. Lowes then began to find his rhythm though, and in the space of a lap had sliced his way past both Martin and Roberts, setting his sights on Bastianini at the front of the race.

The Italian’s pace at the front was simply too much for the vast majority of the grid. Bastianini was 0.9 seconds clear of Lowes, whilst Lowes was now a second clear of Roberts, who himself had managed to dispose of Martin. Despite the top three breaking clear though, the fight for fourth place was beginning to hot up with Spanish Grand Prix winner Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) coming through from tenth on the grid to slice past teammate Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46), Augusto Fernandez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up) and Martin.

With 13 laps to go, Lowes had cut the Andalucia Grand Prix winner’s lead to below half a second for the first time. Could the Brit find enough to close onto the tail of the Italtrans Racing man? As the laps ticked by the gap remained constant, but Bastianini was still very much under pressure and there was still time left. With five laps to go though ‘The Beast’ showed his teeth for the first time, finding something extra in the closing stages to stretch his lead out to three-quarters of a second…

With two to go, that then became a whole second, but Lowes then suddenly halved the 22-year-old’s lead on the final lap. Was a dramatic finish was potentially on the cards? Almost, but Bastianini just managed to keep the edge to the chequered flag as he won back-to-back for the first time, and took the Moto2 World Championship lead. Lowes officially put to bed one of the most difficult periods in his career as he jumped back onto the box for the first time in four years, and the podium was completed by Roberts, who put in a solid and impressive ride to take a career first Grand Prix podium and become the first American since John Kocinski in 1993 to stand on an intermediate class rostrum.

Marini managed to cross the line in fourth to take some good points after a tougher Saturday, just ahead of Fernandez, with Bezzecchi, Navarro and Martin next up. There was then a small gap back to Hafizh Syahrin (Openbank Aspar Team) as the Malaysian found some Moto2 form and finished inside the top ten, with his rookie teammate Aron Canet (Openbank Aspar Team) completing that top ten.

Former points leader Tetsuta Nagashima (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was P11, with Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Remy Gardner (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team), Nicolo Bulega (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) completing the top 15.

Remy Gardner – P13

“The weekend started well; Friday was a good day. The feeling was immediately much better than Jerez. For sure we had to keep working but it was encouraging. It was always going to be difficult after the crash in qualifying and where we were starting from but at least we salvaged something. We had good pace, but we lost so much time at the beginning. I pushed as hard as I could, any harder and I would have crashed. We move on to Austria where we will put the new engine so fingers crossed, we can get back up the front.”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex 39m3.926 2 Sam LOWES Kalex +0.423 3 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +5.948 4 Luca MARINI Kalex +8.797 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +9.392 6 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +10.306 7 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up +10.575 8 Jorge MARTIN Kalex +11.366 9 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up +12.875 10 Aron CANET Speed Up +14.266 11 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex +15.378 12 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +19.031 13 Remy GARDNER Kalex +19.282 14 Nicolo BULEGA Kalex +19.598 15 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +19.638 16 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up +22.245 17 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +24.406 18 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +25.065 19 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex +25.17 20 Edgar PONS Kalex +26.727 21 Dominique AEGERTER NTS +27.004 22 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex +29.986 23 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex +36.034 24 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex +36.411 25 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Kalex +45.78 Not Classified DNF Stefano MANZI MV Agusta 8 Laps DNF Jake DIXON Kalex 9 Laps DNF Hector GARZO Kalex 14 Laps DNF Kasma DANIEL Kalex 16 Laps

Moto2 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex 73 2 Luca MARINI Kalex 58 3 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex 55 4 Sam LOWES Kalex 46 5 Aron CANET Speed Up 36 6 Jorge MARTIN Kalex 34 7 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 30 8 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 29 9 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex 28 10 Remy GARDNER Kalex 25 11 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 25 12 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up 19 13 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 17 14 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up 17 15 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 16 16 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 15 17 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta 13 18 Nicolo BULEGA Kalex 8 19 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS 5 20 Hector GARZO Kalex 4 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up 3 22 Jake DIXON Kalex 2 23 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 1 24 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 1

Moto3

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) produced a superb ride at the Monster Energy Czech Republic Grand Prix to claim his maiden Moto3 victory, the Italian leading over half the race to eventually fend off Championship leader Albert Arenas (Gaviota Aspar Team) by two tenths. Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) completed the podium after hustling Foggia for much of the last lap, forced to settle for third in the end but consolidating his position in the Championship as he leaves Brno second.

Launching well off the front row was Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) and it was the Argentinian who grabbed the holeshot, with polesitter Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) slipping to P3. The best start of all was from Arenas, however. Starting seventh, the Spaniard had a blinder and was leading the race by at Turn 3 as he pushed from the off. Rodrigo was then out the seat through Turn 7 and the riders behind had to sit up too, giving Arenas a substantial lead as the riders completed the opening lap in Brno.

Arenas’ eight-tenth advantage was cut within a lap and a half though, with the top 15 starting to edge clear of 16th place Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) in the opening exchanges. But that gap was also soon diminished though as the leading 27 riders were covered by just four seconds.

A rider who we expected – but haven’t seen as of yet in 2020 – to be at the front this year then took the baton. Foggia and Ogura had got the better of Arenas with 12 to go, and in the final 10 laps things would really heat up. Alonso Lopez (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) highsided on the exit of Turn 3 on Lap 9, but then drama unfolded for one of the title favourites. Turn 10 had looked troublesome for Suzuki and with nine laps remaining, the Japanese star was down and out of the race, taking his first zero of the year…

By seven to go, the top 10 riders were 2.5 clear of 11th place Darryn Binder (CIP Green Power) and Foggia was still leading, by then from compatriot Tony Arbolino (Rivacold Snipers Team). Masia and McPhee were ahead of Arenas and just behind the leading five lurked Ogura, Fernandez, Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Jeremy Alcoba (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) and Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), making sure it remained anyone’s game.

Heading into the final three laps, Foggia was still holding onto the lead, with Arbolino looking for a way through but unable to make anything stick. Suddenly the latter was shuffled back courtesy of a move from Arenas at Turn 1 as well, leaving Leopard Racing’s Foggia and teammate Jaume Masia 1-2… before drama then struck at Turn 11 with two to go as Masia slid out of contention. Ogura then made his move up into P2 past Arenas as the last lap began, with Foggia heading Ogura and Arenas, and Antonelli and McPhee in fourth and fifth…

Ogura swept through at Turn 3 but Foggia got the cutback into Turn 4, with Arenas then getting a good run down the hill to grab second. Ogura was back through moments later though, looking threatening behind the leader, but Foggia kept the door closed. Arenas then picked the pocket of the Japanese rider up the inside at Turn 12, ultimately costing the Honda Team Asia rider a chance to get a good run up horsepower hill and really fight it out for the win. Foggia was a good few bike lengths clear by then, and the Italian rounded the final two corners without hassle from behind to take the chequered flag in P1 for an impressive first victory. Arenas held on to keep P2 from Ogura as the top two in the Championship went toe-to-toe on the last lap, the Spaniard extending his points lead.

Just off the podium, Antonelli took fourth and some solid points, with McPhee putting in a solid comeback to complete the top five and take a good haul of points too. Polesitter Fernandez was a couple of tenths off McPhee to finish sixth for the third race in a row, but the Spaniard beat former FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship rival Alcoba as the duo battled it out in the lead group throughout.

Behind them, Arbolino and Fenati crossed the line with nothing to choose between them, but it was the Rivacold Snipers Team rider who just took P8. Fenati still achieves his best result of the season and his first top 10 of 2020 for Husqvarna though, with Stefano Nepa (Gaviota Aspar Team) getting the better of Kaito Toba (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to head the second freight train of riders over the line in P10.

Binder, Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46), teammate Andrea Migno and Öncü completed the points scorers.

The Championship battles took another twist in Brno, with Arenas stamping more authority on the lightweight class 2020 title race – but it’s far from over. Coming up is a double-header at the Red Bull Ring and you can bet there’s going to be drama, with the likes of Ogura and McPhee eager to claw back their disadvantage.

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dennis FOGGIA Honda 39m06.370 2 Albert ARENAS KTM +0.205 3 Ai OGURA Honda +0.251 4 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda +0.381 5 John MCPHEE Honda +0.509 6 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +0.808 7 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda +0.889 8 Tony ARBOLINO Honda +1.647 9 Romano FENATI Husqvarna +1.648 10 Stefano NEPA KTM +8.815 11 Kaito TOBA KTM +8.828 12 Darryn BINDER KTM +8.849 13 Celestino VIETTI KTM +8.866 14 Andrea MIGNO KTM +8.986 15 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +9.089 16 Sergio GARCIA Honda +9.124 17 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda +9.589 18 Carlos TATAY KTM +9.723 19 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda +12.594 20 Ayumu SASAKI KTM +12.656 21 Barry BALTUS KTM +23.72 22 Khairul Idham PAWI Honda +23.766 23 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM +31.955 24 Davide PIZZOLI KTM +36.734 25 Filip SALAC Honda +47.046 Not Classified DNF Jaume MASIA Honda 3 Laps DNF Yuki KUNII Honda 4 Laps DNF Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda 9 Laps DNF Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna 9 Laps DNF Maximilian KOFLER KTM 10 Laps DNF Riccardo ROSSI KTM 11 Laps

Moto3 World Championship Standings