2021 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

While the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup title was run and won yesterday by Cameron Swain, there was no rest for Australia’s youngest riders in races 2 and 3 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

The Oceania Junior Cup has provided sensational action not just over the weekend but all year.

Every session has provided handlebar-to-handlebar action throughout Friday’s practice, yesterday’s qualifying and first race where 13-year-old Queenslander Swain claimed his maiden Championship title after a dominating performance this year.

Ryan Larkin won yesterday’s first race from Swain and Nate O’Neill.

Race 2 started with the usual Oceania Junior Cup fury as Swain, Larkin, Sam Drane, Ryan Larkin, Nate O’Neill, Hudson Thompson, Harrison Watts and Levi Russo jostled for position on the opening lap at the front of the pack.

With riders sometimes four-wide going into corners battling over the same patch of bitumen on lap 4, it was Thompson who came off second best crashing out of the race. Pending any appeals, Hayden Nelson was later relegated 3 positions as he was deemed to have caused the crash causing the red flag

The race was declared with Swain taking top spot, Drane 2nd and Larkin in 3rd.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 7m50.558 134 2 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.058 136 3 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.110 134 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.244 135 5 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.321 139 6 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.527 141 7 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.883 138 8 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +6.520 139 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.733 134 10 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.757 135 11 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.940 140 12 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.404 138 13 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.455 142 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.519 141 15 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.716 139 16 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +17.155 132 17 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +21.354 133 18 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +52.319 132 DSQ Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.492 142 DSQ Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R15 +1 Lap 92