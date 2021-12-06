2021 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
While the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup title was run and won yesterday by Cameron Swain, there was no rest for Australia’s youngest riders in races 2 and 3 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.
The Oceania Junior Cup has provided sensational action not just over the weekend but all year.
Every session has provided handlebar-to-handlebar action throughout Friday’s practice, yesterday’s qualifying and first race where 13-year-old Queenslander Swain claimed his maiden Championship title after a dominating performance this year.
Ryan Larkin won yesterday’s first race from Swain and Nate O’Neill.
Race 2 started with the usual Oceania Junior Cup fury as Swain, Larkin, Sam Drane, Ryan Larkin, Nate O’Neill, Hudson Thompson, Harrison Watts and Levi Russo jostled for position on the opening lap at the front of the pack.
With riders sometimes four-wide going into corners battling over the same patch of bitumen on lap 4, it was Thompson who came off second best crashing out of the race. Pending any appeals, Hayden Nelson was later relegated 3 positions as he was deemed to have caused the crash causing the red flag
The race was declared with Swain taking top spot, Drane 2nd and Larkin in 3rd.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|7m50.558
|134
|2
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.058
|136
|3
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.110
|134
|4
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.244
|135
|5
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.321
|139
|6
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.527
|141
|7
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.883
|138
|8
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+6.520
|139
|9
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.733
|134
|10
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.757
|135
|11
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+8.940
|140
|12
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.404
|138
|13
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.455
|142
|14
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.519
|141
|15
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+9.716
|139
|16
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+17.155
|132
|17
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+21.354
|133
|18
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+52.319
|132
|DSQ
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.492
|142
|DSQ
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1 Lap
|92
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three
Race 3 would see Larkin jump out in front the pack with Watts, Swain, O’Neill, Nelson and Levi Russo hot on his tail.
Marcus Hamod would crash on lap 2 as he was attempting to stay with the front bunch.
The battle continued at the front with riders swapping positions as often as corners came up.
On lap 4 Larkin managed to gain a small gap on the pack as they diced amongst themselves.
On the final lap Larkin had a 0.828 lead on the chasing pack which was enough of a gap for him to take victory as Swain, Nelson, and Russo battled to the line, with Swain finishing 2nd and Nelson 3rd.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|Behind
|Top
|1
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|13m00.565
|136
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.128
|138
|3
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.580
|139
|4
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.810
|143
|5
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.971
|141
|6
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+14.072
|142
|7
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+14.180
|143
|8
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+14.338
|141
|9
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+14.597
|142
|10
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+14.668
|142
|11
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+15.087
|142
|12
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+15.193
|143
|13
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+27.115
|139
|14
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+32.969
|140
|15
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+37.503
|138
|16
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+52.994
|135
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+54.182
|140
|DNF
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+1.472
|142
|DNF
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2 Laps
|141
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship standings
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|20
|25
|20
|208
|2
|Ryan LARKIN
|25
|18
|25
|152
|3
|Levi RUSSO
|14
|15
|16
|137
|4
|Harrison WATTS
|11
|16
|17
|121
|5
|Nate O’NEILL
|18
|17
|121
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|17
|14
|18
|112
|7
|Varis FLEMING
|13
|11
|12
|108
|8
|Hudson THOMPSON
|16
|96
|9
|Riley NAUTA
|83
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|12
|12
|81
|11
|William HUNT
|6
|10
|9
|80
|12
|Toby JAMES
|3
|5
|6
|74
|13
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|5
|7
|13
|73
|14
|Jack FAVELLE
|9
|7
|71
|15
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|48
|16
|Bodie PAIGE
|7
|8
|11
|47
|17
|Tate McCLURE
|45
|18
|Sam DRANE
|10
|20
|10
|40
|19
|Elijah ANDREW
|1
|3
|4
|39
|20
|Lachlan MOODY
|2
|4
|5
|38
|21
|Teerin FLEMING
|15
|6
|15
|36
|22
|Rikki HENRY
|8
|13
|14
|35
|23
|Oliver SKINNER
|29
|24
|Cameron RENDE
|4
|9
|8
|21