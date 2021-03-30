2021 CFMOTO 650NK SP Edition

A new CFMOTO 650NK SP Edition has landed with KYB suspension, Pirelli Angel ST tyres, a new slipper clutch, enhanced six-speed gearbox, large five-inch TFT display, Bosch EFI (Euro5), new rims and updated Kiska styling.

CFMOTO now offers a choice of four LAMs approved mid-sized 650cc parallel twin models and the 650NK SP is just the first of many new CFMOTO motorcycles coming this year.

The 650NK SP is powered by a 41.5 kW (LAMS restricted) 650cc parallel-twin engine as used in the 650NK, MT and GT variants, and is managed by a Bosch EFI system now certified for Euro5 emission standards.

Spanish J.Juan hydraulic brakes and Continental ABS braking system comes standard for safe reliable braking power.

KYB provide the conventional telescopic forks and cantilever monoshock.

A large five-inch full colour TFT display has two interfaces – Sports and Eco modes. The screen also self adjusts to ambient light during different riding conditions. The instrument display shows all the necessary functions including rpm, gear selection, speed and even has Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity.

The 650NK SP is available in two colour options, Athens Blue or White/Black, and all new 650NK SP purchased before May 31st will be eligible to receive an extended three-year warranty (normally a 2 Year Warranty). For further information on the 650NK SP Edition or CFMOTO’s three-year warranty head to www.cfmoto.com.au.

2021 CFMoto 650NK SP Edition Specifications

2021 CFMoto 650NK SP Edition Specifications Type Two cylinder parallel 4-stroke engine with 8-valve DOHC and counter balance Capacity 649.3cc Bore & Stroke 83 mm x 60 mm Compression RATIO 11.3:1 Fuel System Bosch EFI (Euro 5) Power 56 horsepower (41.5 kW) @ 9500 rpm Torque 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm Type Six-speed Drive Chain drive Clutch Slipper clutch Suspension Front KYB telescopic front fork Suspension Rear Cantilever KYB monoshock Brakes Front J.Juan twin – dual piston caliper with 300mm disc Brakes Rear J.Juan single – single piston caliper with 240mm disc Abs Continental ABS Fr Wheel & Tyre Pirelli Angel ST 120/70 ZR 17 on 17 x 3.5 in. alloy wheel Rr Wheel & Tyre Pirelli Angel ST 160/60 ZR 17 on 17 x 4.5 in. alloy wheel L X W X H 2120 x 780 x 1100 mm Wheelbase 1415 mm Ground Clearance 150 mm Turn Diameter 5.4 m Fuel Capacity 17 L Payload 150 kg Dry Weight 193 kg Colour Athens Blue or White/Black Warranty Two years/unlimited kilometres (Promotional 3 Year Warranty) Price $7790 Ride Away