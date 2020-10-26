2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updates

Ducati have announced a new Dark Stealth colour scheme for the Streetfighter V4 S for 2021, which will join the more traditional Ducati Red option, as the full Streetfighter V4 range becomes Euro5, without any loss of performance. Other changes include new self bleeding front brake and clutch master-cylinders.

The Streetfighter is based on the the Panigale V4, stripped of the fairings, with a high and wide handlebar, weighing 178 kg on the scale, and powered by 1100 cc Desmosedici Stradale offering 208 hp and kept in hand by biplane wings, alongside a complete electronic package. Dark Stealth is the matt black colour option aimed at offering a blacked out theme, a long running crowd favourite amongst motorcyclists.

With the arrival of 2021, all the bikes in the Ducati Streetfighter V4 range become compliant with the Euro 5 anti-pollution regulations, maintaining maximum power and torque values ​​unchanged, but repositioned at different engine speeds. The Streetfighter V4 Euro 5 will have a power output of 208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm (250 rpm higher than the EURO 4 version) and a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm (2,000 rpm lower than the EURO 4 version). These values have been obtained thanks to a new calibration and new exhaust system.

The silencer, unchanged from an aesthetic point of view, uses larger catalysts (+10 mm in length) and with a new technology of impregnation of noble metals, essential for maximising the ability to convert polluting gases. The lengths and dimensions of the exhaust primaries of the rear bank have also been optimised to minimise the ignition time of the catalytic converter, while maintaining engine performance unchanged.

Compared to the Euro 4 models, the manifolds of the rear bank have been shortened by 100 mm and reduced in diameter, going from 42 mm to 38 mm. The new component allowed the introduction of a more compact rear heat shield integrated into the body of the bike. With the aim of limiting emissions is the introduction of four lambda probes, one for each cylinder, which allow a more refined control of the amount of injected fuel.

All Streetfighter V4 models in the 2021 range are fitted with new front brake and clutch pumps, both self-bleeding and derived from those used for the first time on the Superleggera V4. The body of the new pumps has been designed with a configuration that allows a ‘natural’ bleeding, thus eliminating the need to intervene on the system in the event of air present in the circuit.

The entire Streetfighter V4 range for 2021, including the Dark Stealth colour scheme for the “S” version, can now be ordered in Ducati dealers and will be available starting from November 2020, with Australian pricing of the Streetfighter V4 starting at $29,500 Ride-Away. More information is available at https://www.ducati.com/au/en/