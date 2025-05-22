Ducati Streetfighter V2 S Review

Ducati’s mid-range Streetfighter has long lived in the shadow of its dominant V4 sibling. The V4 is a bold, attention-grabbing machine—arguably one of the most dramatic in Ducati’s lineup—while the smaller V2 has quietly catered to riders who prioritise a focused streetbike experience over headline-grabbing specs and flashy aesthetics.

Now, Ducati is aiming to redefine the V2’s understated character as part of a broader refresh for 2025, which includes updates across the Panigale V4/Streetfighter V4 and Panigale V2/Streetfighter V2 families.

As before, the Streetfighter V2 line consists of two versions: the standard V2 and the upgraded V2 S tested here. The main distinctions lie in the components—the base V2 comes with a Marzocchi fork, Kayaba shock, a lead-acid battery, and a two-up seat, making it 2.7 kg heavier at 178 kg (dry). The V2 S, meanwhile, features Öhlins suspension front and rear, a lithium-ion battery, and a solo seat. It also carries a higher price tag of $24,700, $2300 more than the base version.

The Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S share roughly 90 per cent of the exact same architecture in terms of engine and monocoque chassis, the main difference being the Streetfighter gets a 30 mm longer swing-arm to make it more balanced and stable on the street. Aside from the swing-arm, and the lack of bodywork and fitment of the Streetfighter’s trademark high handlebar that’s now 30mm wider than in 2024, the two bikes are pretty much identical. But compared to the outgoing 955 cc SF, it’s a world apart.

The all-new monocoque chassis that has the engine mounted as a stressed member resides in the V2 S, as does the double-sided hollow swingarm—the first time a double-sided ’arm has been used on the little Streetfighter.

Both units offer a serious reduction in rigidity to make the SF a friendlier proposition for riders of every skill set, not just those who aim to break nakedbike lap records. “Friendlier” translates to “feel”—the more you feel the bike working underneath you, the more you’re likely to explore the upper echelons of its performance realm. It’s why Moto2 bikes are stiff as nails and superbikes are big and flexy. It takes a certain rider to get the most from a Moto2 bike, while a broader range of riders can ride a superbike quickly and safely.

Ducati’s mantra for the new Streetfighter V2 S is less weight, more agility. And slower. Don’t forget that part. The company’s media brass mentioned at the press launch in Spain that the 955 cc machine was encroaching too much on the V4 in terms of outright performance, so they decided to further separate the two, mainly by chopping the nuts off the 955, not so much the V4.

The new V2’s motor thus measures 890 cc and you get 33 horsepower less for your money with peak power now measured at 120 hp at 10,750 rpm, while torque is taken at 69 lb-ft or 93.3 Nm at 8250 rpm.

At 54.4 kg, itself representing a nine kilogram weight reduction, the new L-twin that’s been rotated 20° rearwards in the chassis makes 70 percent of its torque at 3000 rpm, and this increases to 80 percent from 4000 rpm to its 11,000 rpm limiter. In other words, this is a much better street engine than it was previously.

Desmodromic valve actuation is gone as well in favour of traditional springs with Ducati’s new Intake Variable Timing (IVT) system that electronically adjusts the intake valve timing to optimise performance across all rpm ranges.

It works by using an actuator on the intake camshaft so the system can shift valve timing by up to 52 degrees and adjusts valve overlap based on engine speed and throttle input.

Ducati is using the IVT system to try and attain the best of both worlds—a smoother low rpm torque delivery while still retaining the top-end power of the Desmo system.

In practice, Ducati has certainly smoothed out low rpm performance, but it’s still a little rough if you get exceptionally lazy and try to make the engine take off from 1500 rpm or so in third and fourth gear. This is still a performance L-twin, don’t forget, and hasn’t at all been messed with since coming from the Panigale.

Get the motor clear of the sub-2500-3000 rpm mark and you’re on your way. Torque is bountiful and plentiful, with relatively wide gear ratios allowing you to hold third and fourth gears in the twisties while still having decent performance on tap.

There’s riding four modes of Wet, Road, Sport and Race, all with the usual levels of gradually decreased electronic intervention (also, Wet mode gives you 95 horsepower and a softer throttle response—check out the attached table for a full rundown of what each mode does).

Jack the electronics into Race mode so you’re as close to fully unmasking the engine as you can get and you’ll find some seriously spritely performance, one that makes you question whether you really need to join the dick swinging party and go all in on a 200 hp V4.

From 5000 rpm to 9000 rpm in second, third and fourth gears, you can have a right ol’ time, surfing up and down the rev range while lofting the front wheel high up in the first of those two gears mentioned.

Ducati fitted its in-gearbox Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system, the same as on the Panigale, and while I didn’t miss any shifts, the system wasn’t as nice as I remembered on the Panigale that I tested a few weeks ago. I put this down to the fact the Streetfighter test was all on road and I was running a traditional one down/five up road pattern gearshift, as opposed to the one up/five down race pattern shift and the fact the shifts were not, as they were on track with the Panigale, usually done with a wide-open throttle.

That tells me the shifts were good but not great, so it’s an area Ducati will need to work on as they refine the 2.0 system for street use.

The other half of the new Streetfighter V2 S equation is how it handles, and for that, Ducati gets about as close to full marks as I can give it.

There’s a claimed 15 kg less on this model when compared to the 955 Streetfighter, and that has left more of an impression on me than the new motor. Put simply, this is probably the easiest sporty Ducati to ride I’ve sampled – maybe ever.

It’s almost Japanese in how it goes about the business of getting through twisties, being exceptionally light on its feet in direction changes and with braking stability and force that belies its size.

The slightly revised ergos with that 30 mm wider handlebar puts the rider in the near perfect attack nakedbike riding position.

The Ohlins NIX30 fork and shock have been used so extensively on so many previous bikes that I can’t pretend to tell you anything new about them, other than to say they work and work well. The way the whole package gels together is true step forward for Ducati.

The ride is more interconnected than before. It feels like each segment of the machine is talking more clearly to the next, from the way the power is fed to the tyre to how the chassis talks to the rider while it’s cranked over, to the greater ease of use with regards to the new five-inch dash and switchblock.

Braking stability is exceptional on the Streetfighter V2 S, as is braking power. Brembo’s over decade-old four-piston M50 calipers haul the Streetfighter V2 S up incredibly quickly, while the Ohlins take care of everything once that lever is released, and the fork begins its rebound circuit.

Compared to the old 955, the V2 S is so much easier and more comfortable to ride at a brisk pace, and there’s also the added benefit of Ducati eliminating much of the dreaded heat from its L-twin engine it’s been infamous for, making longer days in the saddle not such a chore.

In terms of electronics, there’s the usual spread of four riding modes, three power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control and the quickshifter, but there’s also the power launch and the pit lane speed limiter, the latter two options are standard for the V2 S but accessories for the base model. There’s not a lot to talk about here, as this suite of electronics have been on the Streetfighter range for what feels like eons.

However, no version of the Streetfighter comes standard with cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, tyre pressure monitoring, or a USB port. For those, you’ll sadly have to shell out some extra cash in the accessory catalogue.

Regardless, Ducati has done a fine job indeed on the new Streetfighter. It is vastly different to the outgoing model in pretty much every way, but—at least from a pure street test perspective—those changes have bought forth a better machine that is more accessible to a broader range of riders.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 S Specifications

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Specifications ENGINE TYPE Ducati V2 engine: 90° V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooled DISPLACEMENT 890 cc BORE X STROKE 96 x 61.5 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 13.1:1 POWER 88 kW (120 hp) @ 10,750 rpm TORQUE 93.3 Nm (69 lb-ft) @ 8,250 rpm FUEL INJECTION Electronic fuel injection system. One injector per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire. EXHAUST 2-1-2 system, with 1 catalytic converters and 3 lambda probes TRANSMISSION GEARBOX 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0 PRIMARY DRIVE Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.84:1 RATIO 1=38/14 2=34/17 3=32/20 4=29/22 5=24/21 6=26/25 FINAL DRIVE Chain 520; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CLUTCH Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. CHASSIS FRAME Monocoque Aluminium FRONT SUSPENSION Öhlins NIX30 43 mm with TiN treatment, fully adjustable USD fork WHEELS Y-shape, 6-spokes light alloy, 3.50″ x 17″, 5,50” x 17” TYRES Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 120/70 ZR17, 190/55 ZR17 REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock. Aluminum double-sided swingarm TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR) 120 mm – 160 mm FRONT BRAKE 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M50 piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS. REAR BRAKE 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS INSTRUMENTATION Digital unit with 5″ TFT colour display, 800 x 480 px resolution DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS WEIGHT (NO FUEL) 175 kg (386 lb) SEAT HEIGHT 838 mm (33 in) WHEELBASE 1,493 mm (58.8 in) RAKE 24,1° TRAIL 103 mm (4 in) FUEL TANK CAPACITY 15 l – 4 gallon (US) NUMBER OF SEATS Dual seat EQUIPMENT SAFETY EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Brake Light (DBL) STANDARD EQUIPMENT Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Full LED headlights with Daytime Running Light (DRL)*, Auto-off indicators, Lithium-ion battery, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Pit Limiter, Coming Home, Sachs steering damper, Single seat configuration READY FOR Lap Timer Pro, Anti-Theft, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), USB port, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), “Turn By Turn” navigator, Heated Grips WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE WARRANTY 24 months unlimited mileage MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS 15,000 km (9,000 mi) / 24 months VALVE CLEARANCE ADJUSTMENT 30,000 km (18,000 mi) EMISSIONS AND CONSUMPTION STANDARD Euro 5+** CONSUMPTION (WMTC)/EMISSIONS 5,3 l/100km – CO2 123 g/km

New Ducati Streetfighter Images