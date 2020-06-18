2021 Husqvarna Enduro

Husqvarna have overnight released the first details of the TE and FE models that will make up their 2021 enduro line-up.

There are no completely new unexpected models but instead the normal range of updates to the two-stroke TE machines and the four-stroke FE models.

From the TE 150i, to the TE 250i, TE 300i, FE 250, FE 350, FE 450 and FE 501, the entire enduro model range features a fresh three-colour restyling that also has a hint of history behind it.

Adjustable engine mapping is standard as well as electric starter systems, all 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines benefit from the latest fuel injection technology.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TE and FE range feature numerous enduro specific technical highlights. WP XPLOR forks and WP XACT shock combined with the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, progressive bodywork and two-piece carbon composite subframe to ensure consistent damping, precise handling and superior rider comfort.

From the TE 150i to the Erzbergrodeo winning TE 300i, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2-stroke range features the latest fuel injection technology, electric starters as standard and chassis that offers precise flex characteristics.

Offering a generous supply of torquey, manageable power, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 4-stroke range ensures both versatility and performance. From the nimble FE 250 and its ability to shine in tough and technical terrain to the larger displacement FE350, FE 450 and FE 501, each model is finished with high-quality components.

Husqvarna Enduro Technical Highlights – MY 2021

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe design

WP XPLOR fork with advanced mid-valve piston delivering consistent damping function

WP XACT shock with integrated pressure balance offers superior rider comfort and handling

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

CNC machined triple clamps

MAGURA hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

MAGURA brake calipers and high-performance GSK discs combining superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity and modulation

Adjustable engine mappings on all models and state-of-the-art traction control (4-strokes)

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems

The MY21 Husqvarna Motorcycles enduro range will start to be available in Australia and New Zealand dealers from October onwards. We expect to have the full run-down with more detail across the full range available to our readers on June 22.