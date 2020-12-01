2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

After securing the 2019 AMA Supercross 450SX Championship, in 2020 Cooper Webb collected 13 podium results and four Main Event victories to finish runner-up in the championship aboard the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. This machine was also the tool for Marvin Musquin to post seven top-three moto finishes in the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross series as he bounced back from injury with a satisfying fourth in the final 450MX class standings.

2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Highlights

Updated Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics

Connectivity Unit fitted as standard

Ability to connect with myKTM app

Akrapovič slip-on silencer

Factory triple clamps anodised in orange

KTM Factory wheels

Factory start for front fork

Exclusive orange frame

Composite skid plate

Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle stamp

Semi-floating front brake disc

Front brake disc guard

Orange rear sprocket

Engine updates

Hinson clutch cover

Joachim Sauer – KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad

“Riders still cannot get more ‘READY TO RACE’ than with our new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. We knew the bike had to look the part for 2021 but we also wanted to keep all the same special technical details that place this model as one of the flagships of our range. Its credentials are proven. Very useful additions for 2021, the Connectivity Unit and the myKTM App allow every rider to get the most of their potential in every condition. With this bike, we trust that KTM fans worldwide will find a true race-winning machine that really looks the part.”

Taking full advantage of the experience collected through countless training and racing laps, for 2021 KTM applies key upgrades onto the latest installment of the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. The 2021 bike carries a near-identical visual aspect to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machines raced in Supercross and Motocross.

Creating a direct performance link to the works machines of Cooper and Marvin, the bike comes with an orange frame, Factory wheels, Factory triple clamps anodized in orange, a composite skid plate, a Hinson clutch cover and an orange rear sprocket. The spec list also boasts elements like the Akrapovič silencer, the Factory start holeshot device, the semi floating front brake and the disc guard.

A notable addition for 2021 is the Connectivity Unit that now comes as standard and is integrated onto the new bar pad. This means the innovative myKTM App can be synced immediately and without the need of any additional parts. Through the use of the myKTM app, riders of all levels can customise engine settings.

An additional benefit of the myKTM app is its ability to offer suspension recommendations based on every rider’s personal characteristics.