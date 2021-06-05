MotoGP 2021 – Round Seven

Catalunya – Qualifying

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was most definitely the favourite for pole at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, but the Frenchman was ultimately run close for the honour as Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), despite a crash in Q2 and a trip through Q1, managed to end the session just 0.037 behind the big smiling Frenchman. Thus, it’s a fifth pole in a row for El Diablo – the first time anyone has managed that since Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in 2014, and the first time a Yamaha rider has done it since Jorge Lorenzo in 2010. It’s a French front row party once again in Catalunya in third too, with Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing).

MotoGP Qualifying Quotes

Fabio Quartararo – P1

“Qualifying was great! I did a great first run, but actually my best lap wasn‘t that perfect. I thought that I could improve a little bit more. On my second run, I had prepared the rear tyre really well, but then I was riding under yellow flags in sector 3. Still, the most important thing is that we are on the front row in P1. I‘m so happy to see the fans back at the circuit. I think that‘s giving everyone a boost. Thanks to the team, and thanks to everyone, and let‘s enjoy the race tomorrow.”

Jack Miller – P2

“This afternoon in qualifying, I felt comfortable on the bike, and maybe I got a bit carried away in the second flying lap, making a mistake in the first sector. Luckily, the bike threw me forward and not up, so I didn’t get hurt. During the day, we managed to find something that allowed us to take a step forward, helping me to move from Q1 to Q2. In FP4, I did 17 consecutive laps on the same tyre and stayed within 1:40, so I think our pace for the race is good. Of course, 24 laps is a lot, but I think we can manage them well, so I’m confident for tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco – P3

“To start from the first row will be crucial tomorrow; Jack and I will have to try to not let Fabio run away because his race-pace is remarkable. I have a good feeling and I am confident; however, I need to go a slight step further.”

Miguel Oliveira – P4

“A positive day. it’s the best qualification of the season so far. We had a strong FP3 but the conditions were a bit more difficult in the afternoon. I still made the lap-time and then I was a bit unfortunate to find those yellow flags in Turn 10 in Q2. We’re opening the second row of the grid tomorrow and I hope for a good start and to finish the race strong this weekend.”

Franco Morbidelli – P5

“It was a good qualifying for us and I felt like we did three really good laps, which resulted in P5. I think maybe my lap that got cancelled because of the yellow flag in the second run could have been a bit better, but our performance has been good and I’m happy about that. Now we have to make the right tyre choice for tomorrow’s race. It’s going to be important to get a good start, stay within the group and look after the tyres. I’m feeling prepared to fight in the race, and to give my maximum. The last races haven’t been as good as we wanted, so it’s going to be important to get the best result possible tomorrow.”

Maverick Vinales – P6

“I am very happy about the work done today. I think we made a big improvement in FP3. In FP4 we tried many different things. From the Friday to the Saturday, we made a big leap forward and we want to try to make another one tomorrow. I feel good. We are feeling optimistic about getting on the podium. We will see. So far everything is working well, and we are not under pressure. We know that improving our level takes time, and we are working on it.”

Aleix Espargaro – P7

“To be honest, I must say that, after Qatar, this is the track where I am least able to exploit the strong points of the new RS-GP. So, it may seem strange, but I am satisfied, because in spite of this, I was able to be competitive both in terms of pace and on the flying lap in qualifying. If I had been able to finish the last lap, I may have been able to start from even farther forward, but I risked a high side on the same turn where Jack crashed. Tyre choice will clearly be fundamental here. I still need to meet with the engineers, but we’ll analyse the situation extremely carefully.”

Brad Binder – P8

“We didn’t have any rear grip in FP4 so we need to figure out why that happened but in qualifying things were not too bad. I didn’t have the best first run, the second was better and then I lost my best lap because of the yellow flags in the left hander before the back straight so I had to roll-out. I had one more ‘go’ but couldn’t make it perfectly. 8th position will have to do for now but I think we could have been better today.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P9

“After a positive start to the day, I didn’t like myself much this afternoon. Both in FP4 and qualifying, the wind bothered me a bit. Anyway, this morning our pace was good, so I am confident about the race. The goal for tomorrow will be to get a good start and make up some positions immediately. It is going to be a long race, and we will have to manage the tyres well to be competitive, especially in the final laps”.

Joan Mir – P10

“Today was pretty good, I’m slightly disappointed with my qualifying as always – this is an area where we still have to improve. Sometimes we have some problems which prevents me from showing my potential and I get frustrated, but today I felt good with the bike, we found some useful things, and I think tomorrow I can have a good race and I’m happy to be riding in front of the fans again. Tyre management will be very important here, so that will be one of our main focuses.”

Valentino Rossi – P11

“For me, today was a lot better. We modified the settings of the bike and I think that it is a lot more comfortable now. This morning I was able to stay inside the top-ten and my pace was good in FP4 as well, I was able to finish it in P7. That was a good practice session. Unfortunately I made a mistake in Q2 and I crashed, so this meant that we had to change bikes and tomorrow I will start 11th. I’m not feeling too bad though as my pace is quite positive, so now in the race we will need to make sure everything is good from the beginning. I’ve enjoyed today, I’ve been able to ride in a good way and the result was not so bad.”

Pol Espargaro – P12

“Q1 today was good, we advanced into Q2. In Q2 I was pushing really hard and on the limit, probably over it. The time was good, it looked like a 1’39.1 like I did in Q1 which could have seen us in the first two rows. I had some locking when the asphalt changed at Turn 10 and I crashed, a real pity. Most of the track was done and we did it well, but if you don’t finish it doesn’t matter what you do. It is what it is. I think the race will again be difficult, but we keep on working and seeing what’s possible. The change of time to before the Moto2 race will change the situation a bit.”

Marc Marquez – P13

“Starting 13th is not really any different to starting in 11th or 12th, so I am not too upset about missing Q2. I was joking with Miller yesterday in the Clinca about a tow and today he was the fastest in the session, so it was the time to go for it. We’ll decide the price later! Tomorrow we need to make a good start and see what’s possible from the race, times are very close so we will see. We keep on working in our own way to improve our situation.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P14

“It has been a difficult qualifying session. During the FP4 session we tried the hard compound tyres for the first time, and still we are not 100% decided about our race tyre. The hard looks ok, but we are still lacking some side grip and depending on the conditions tomorrow we have to choose between that and the medium tyre. Both options are quite good for us. The lap times in qualifying were really tight, and I thought I could get through to Q2, but in the end Jack Miller led two other riders through to improve on my lap time and I ended up in P14 for tomorrow’s race. It’s really tough but we have a good pace. In tomorrow’s race tyre life is particularly important, which is one of our strong points. We just need to try to be consistent and not give up until the end, I’m hopeful of a good race tomorrow.”

Jorge Martín – P15

“I am satisfied. As I have already stated, this is almost like a test to me. My objective is to be able to finish the race and return to my form as soon as possible. I still need some time to be competitive. Regardless, my race pace is good, and I am happy with how it is going.”

Iker Lecuona – P16

“Overall, I’m happy because I could improve my pace and my fastest lap. I feel really strong with the bike but I had two pretty heavy crashes. I didn’t find out where the limit is with the hard front tyre, so I didn’t have any warning before my crashes. At the same time, I was always pushing. I’m sorry to the team because I know they need to work very hard now to repair both bikes but I also have to say thank you for the great job. I know now it’s possible to fight in the top group.”

Enea Bastianini – P17

“It was a difficult day. We started well this morning, but then I had a crash that made me lose a bit of confidence. In the afternoon I was able to get it back step by step, but my time wasn’t enough to finish in the top two. Anyway, I’m quite satisfied with the work we’ve done and tomorrow we have to try to take another step forward, to continue to get the confidence we’ve lost and it will be important to make a good start.”

Danilo Petrucci – P18

“As quite often this year, we have been struggling with the new tyre and couldn’t make the best use of it for one single fast lap and just couldn’t make the difference. Our pace is pretty good but Qualifying was again very difficult for us. Tomorrow, we will try our best to make up for it in the race.”

Luca Marini – P19

“With the grid position aside, I have to say that I am happy to have done two races in two consecutive weekends. This has helped me to push the bike to the limit, to be able to work well with the tires and to have fun on the track. Today’s times are not the best, but it’s what I can do at the moment. I rode well, I didn’t make any mistakes, but I had no grip on the rear, especially on the right side, something that never happened to me in the previous sessions. Overall, I can say that I am satisfied with the level of riding we are achieving and with the work we are doing with the whole team.”

Álex Márquez – P20

“It’s honestly been a difficult day. After yesterday we expected to have fewer problems and to be up there, but again today we began to have the same issues with the rear grip. This made it tough in terms of race pace but also in terms of the one-lap pace. I want to say sorry to the team because I made a mistake in turn one and I lost a couple of tenths there, but it didn’t change our story too much. We need to build up more confidence for tomorrow with the rear grip and try to be there, it’s going to be difficult to fight against that. We will try to give our 110% again, make the best race we can and then take as much information as possible for Monday’s test. I promise to give everything I have for the LCR Honda Castrol Team and all our sponsors and supporters.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P21

“We tried some different solutions today, but without finding any great improvements. In qualifying, I lost a lot of time on the last sector. I could have done a bit better, but we are still close. For the race tomorrow, choosing the right tyre will be extremely important, and then managing it well with the electronics strategies. That is the factor that can really make the difference here.”

MotoGP Q1

Q1 saw the fireworks begin early as Miller found himself looking to move through, and with Marc Marquez for company rolling down pitlane the Aussie was this time asked for a tow, rather than his more usual taxi service. The response? Get on with the job, but not before rubbing his fingers together at the number 93 in a perfectly-timed “it’ll cost ya” gesture on the way out of the pits.

In the end it didn’t, with Miller going quickest and Marquez briefly second as he followed the Ducati round, but the next man in the train, Marquez’ teammate Pol Espargaro, then crossed the line… and knocked him out by just 0.011. Marquez was left in Q1, and it was Miller and the number 44 Honda heading through.

MotoGP Q2

Quartararo didn’t take long to find his way to the top of the timesheets in Q2, his 1:39.351 the first benchmark for everyone to try and beat. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) did on his second flying lap but Quartararo firmly laid down the gauntlet on his next flyer – a 1:38.853, the best of the weekend. The Frenchman’s advantage was 0.421 after the first set of runs, with Morbidelli and Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) on the provisional front row.

This was far from a done deal for El Diablo though. His competitors were finding speed on their second runs as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), teammate Miguel Oliveira, Zarco and Miller all took turns on the provisional front row, Miller especially a threat going just 0.037s off.

The Australian then slammed in a red sector in the first part of his next lap, but that was all she wrote as he then highsided out at Turn 3, rider ok. That meant yellow flags ended Quartararo’s final push, too, although a few remained on a charge further round the lap.

Zarco, forcing his way past Binder at the updated Turn 10, was one of them and he shot to P3 on his final flying lap, shoving Oliveira off the front row by just 0.050.

The Grid

Quartararo, Miller and Zarco therefore have the clearest view to Turn 1, with Oliveira heading the second row from Morbidelli by another tiny margin of just 0.010. Viñales completes Row 2.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) starts seventh at his home race, with Binder for company in P8 and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) in ninth by just 0.016.

Reigning Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), meanwhile, starts tenth. But the 2020 Catalan GP podium finisher has made quick progress in the past and has more podiums from off the front two rows than on them. So will that stat continue at Catalunya?

Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) starts P11 after a Q2 crash, and Pol Espargaro P12 after the same, riders ok.

MotoGP Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 1m38.853 2 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.037 3 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.196 4 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q2 +0.246 5 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q2 +0.256 6 Maverick VIÑALES YAMAHA Q2 +0.304 7 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.365 8 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.490 9 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.506 10 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.578 11 Valentino ROSSI YAMAHA Q2 +0.752 12 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q2 +2.938 13 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*)0.028 14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*)0.194 15 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q1 (*)0.379 16 Iker LECUONA KTM Q1 (*)0.414 17 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*)0.437 18 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM Q1 (*)0.591 19 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q1 (*)0.789 20 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*)0.856 21 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA Q1 (*)1.005

2021 MotoGP Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 105 2 Johann ZARCO Ducati 81 3 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 79 4 Jack MILLER Ducati 74 5 Joan MIR Suzuki 65 6 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 64 7 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 44 8 Brad BINDER KTM 35 9 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 33 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 29 11 Pol ESPARGARO Honda 29 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 28 13 Alex RINS Suzuki 23 14 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM 23 15 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 20 16 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati 20 17 Jorge MARTIN Ducati 17 18 Marc MARQUEZ Honda 16 19 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 15 20 Iker LECUONA KTM 13 21 Stefan BRADL Honda 11 22 Luca MARINI Ducati 9 23 Michele PIRRO Ducati 3 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia 3 25 Tito RABAT Ducati 1

Moto2

Another day, another Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2! World Championship leader Remy Gardner secured his second pole position of the season at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, the Australian’s 1:42.977 enough to fend off teammate Raul Fernandez by 0.158. Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) bags his second front row of the year in third, the Dutchman impressing once again.

Moto2 Q1

Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up) came out on top in Q1, the Spaniard having a tougher weekend of it so far, and that’s also true of the man who followed him through: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), who suffered a mammoth highside in FP3. But both got the job done, and were joined by Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Nicolo Bulega (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), the latter coming back from his shoulder injury sustained in Mugello.

Moto2 Q2

The Red Bull KTM Ajo superiority was on show again as Gardner and Raul Fernandez exchanged P1 a couple of times, but the Australian was able to just take it by the end with a new lap record just under the 1:43 barrier – stretching his advantage from 0.036 to over a tenth. Bendsneyder was 0.265 off Raul Fernandez in second place, but the Dutchman had a tenth in hand over the fourth-placed Fernandez: Augusto (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team). His teammate, Sam Lowes, had a more muted Saturday to take eighth.

The Grid

Gardner vs Raul Fernandez rolls on with Bendsneyder alongside, and Augusto Fernandez heads Row 2 from Di Giannantonio as the Italian bounced back in style to take fifth. Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) takes sixth on home turf to complete Row 2, ahead of rookie Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia). The Japanese rider heads Lowes and Chantra on the third row.

Behind them comes a surprising P10 for Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46), the Italian one of those most definitely looking for more on Sunday, and the same can be said for Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) as the American will start P17.

Moto2 Combined Times

Pos Rider Motorcycle Q Time/Gap 1 Remy GARDNER KALEX Q2 1m42.977 2 Raul FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.158 3 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +0.423 4 Augusto FERNANDEZ SPA KALEX Q2 +0.524 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA KALEX Q2 +0.589 6 Xavi VIERGE KALEX Q2 +0.590 7 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.632 8 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.716 9 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +0.739 10 Marco BEZZECCHI KALEX Q2 +0.761 11 Aron CANET BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.797 12 Jorge NAVARRO BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.927 13 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +1.054 14 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +1.086 15 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q2 +1.125 16 Nicolò BULEGA KALEX Q2 +1.181 17 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +1.369 18 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX Q2 +1.521 19 Hector GARZO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.242 20 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS Q1 (*) 0.250 21 Albert ARENAS BOSCOSCURO Q1 (*) 0.371 22 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.392 23 Thomas LUTHI KALEX Q1 (*) 0.414 24 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.637 25 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q1 (*) 0.651 26 Barry BALTUS NTS Q1 (*) 0.725 27 Stefano MANZI KALEX Q1 (*) 0.844 28 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q1 (*) 1.036 29 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q1 (*) 1.779 30 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.851 31 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI KALEX Q1 (*) 2.230 32 Jake DIXON KALEX Q1 (*) 6.925

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex 114 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex 108 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 88 4 Sam LOWES Kalex 66 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex 60 6 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 44 7 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 41 8 Ai OGURA Kalex 39 9 Aron CANET Boscoscuro 35 10 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex 27 11 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 26 12 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex 25 13 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 23 14 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex 20 15 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro 19 16 Stefano MANZI Kalex 17 17 Celestino VIETTI Kalex 13 18 Jake DIXON Kalex 11 19 Hector GARZO Kalex 11 20 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 9 21 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS 8 22 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 7 23 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 6 24 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro 6 25 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex 5 26 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 4 27 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro 4 28 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta 3 29 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 1 30 Barry BALTUS NTS 0 31 Yari MONTELLA Boscoscuro 0 32 Tommaso MARCON MV Agusta 0 33 Miquel PONS MV Agusta 0 34 Fraser ROGERS NTS 0 35 Taiga HADA NTS 0

Moto3

Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) will start the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya from pole, the Argentinean staying on his impressive roll of form to head the grid for the second time in Barcelona – the venue where he took his first Grand Prix podium in 2018. Team work made the dream work as teammate Jeremy Alcoba took second, tucking in and pulling just hundredths clear of Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) in third. Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had a tougher Saturday at the office, with the rookie sensation back in P25 on the grid.

Moto3 Q1

A host of unexpected names found themselves in Q1, and one certainly sailed safely through: John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing). The Brit was 0.373 ahead of nearest challenger Xavier Artigas (Leopard Racing), with second in the standings Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and French GP podium finisher Riccardo Rossi (BOE Owlride) joining the Brit and the rookie in moving through.

Championship leader Acosta didn’t hook it up and starts P25, Le Mans winner Sergio Garcia (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) missed out and is 19th, and fellow frontrunner so far this season Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) took P21… so there are a few fast faces looking to move forward.

Moto3 Q2

Rodrigo came out the blocks flying in Q2 and managed to fend off a bunch of riders all eager to tag onto the back of his Honda, the Argentine shooting to P1 with a 1:48.257. McPhee, after coming through Q1, was in the groove too; the Scotsman setting two personal best laps in a row to sit just under a tenth from Rodrigo. Masia, meanwhile, was third heading into the final minute but every rider squeezed over the line for a final flying lap, setting up a showdown.

Rodrigo couldn’t be stopped, however, and pulled clear of the rest to set a new lap record and remain the fastest man in Barcelona by the end of play on Day 2, too. Tucked in behind his teammate, Alcoba managed to make it a Gresini 1-2. Antonelli set his best time on the final flying lap too, as did Free Practice pacesetter Stefano Nepa (BOE Owlride) in fourth and rookie Izan Guevara (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) in P5. One man who didn’t was McPhee as he slipped to P6, but it remains a second row start for the Scotsman.

The Grid

Rodrigo, Alcoba, Antonelli head the grid as Nepa, Guevara and McPhee lock out Row 2. Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing), the 2020 Catalan GP winner, slots into a solid seventh, and he’s got company from Mugello polesitter Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Masia completing the third row.

Then come Rossi, Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3), ahead of Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power), third in the Championship Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and rookie Adrian Fernandez (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) as the latter pips Mugello winner Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing).

Behind them sit the likes of Acosta, Garcia and Migno looking to charge forward…

Moto3 Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap 1 Gabriel RODRIGO HONDA Q2 1m47.597 2 Jeremy ALCOBA HONDA Q2 +0.317 3 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM Q2 +0.361 4 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +0.698 5 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 +0.721 6 John MCPHEE HONDA Q2 +0.753 7 Darryn BINDER HONDA Q2 +0.892 8 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +0.901 9 Jaume MASIA KTM Q2 +0.903 10 Riccardo ROSSI KTM Q2 +0.955 11 Romano FENATI HUSQVARNA Q2 +1.065 12 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +1.120 13 Kaito TOBA KTM Q2 +1.263 14 Ayumu SASAKI KTM Q2 +1.360 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ HUSQVARNA Q2 +1.387 16 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 +1.629 17 Filip SALAC HONDA Q2 +1.700 18 Xavier ARTIGAS HONDA Q2 +1.824 19 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q1 (*) 0.548 20 Yuki KUNII HONDA Q1 (*) 0.669 21 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.953 22 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q1 (*) 0.975 23 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q1 (*) 1.116 24 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q1 (*) 1.130 25 Pedro ACOSTA KTM Q1 (*) 1.214 26 Andi Farid IZDIHAR HONDA Q1 (*) 1.283 27 Takuma MATSUYAMA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.323 28 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 1.614

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 111 2 Jaume MASIA KTM 59 3 Ayumu SASAKI KTM 57 4 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS 56 5 Romano FENATI Husqvarna 56 6 Darryn BINDER Honda 47 7 Andrea MIGNO Honda 47 8 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM 47 9 Dennis FOGGIA Honda 45 10 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda 41 11 Filip SALAC Honda 35 12 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM 27 13 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 26 14 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM 26 15 John MCPHEE Honda 22 16 Kaito TOBA KTM 22 17 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda 19 18 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda 18 19 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 16 20 Xavier ARTIGAS Honda 16 21 Carlos TATAY KTM 14 22 Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna 10 23 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 8 24 Stefano NEPA KTM 8 25 Yuki KUNII Honda 3 26 Maximilian KOFLER KTM 3 27 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda 1 28 Lorenzo FELLON Honda 0 29 Elia BARTOLINI KTM 0 30 Takuma MATSUYAMA Honda 0 31 Alberto SURRA 0

MotoE

It’s three E-Poles from three at the beginning of 2021 for Eric Granado (One Energy Racing) after the Brazilian produced a sterling 1:50.446 to beat reigning World Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) by less than a tenth on Saturday afternoon in Barcelona. Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) completes the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup front row at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya.

After the first few laps, 2019 World Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE) set a 1:51.187 to set title chase leader Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) a time to beat, and that’s exactly what the latter Italian did. Zaccone was the first rider into the 1:50s in E-Pole – a 1:50.813 – as nine riders waited their turn in the one-lap dash for glory in Barcelona.

Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) slotted his Energica Ego Corsa into P2, 0.264s off Zaccone’s time, before Aegerter set his best lap of the weekend to go provisional pole position by 0.094s. Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) was the next rider to set a lap time and the Spaniard missed out on beating Aegerter by a whisker, the rookie going second by just 0.007s.

Torres soon rose to the fore though, setting a 1:50.517 to go P1 by over two tenths. It was then Lukas Tulovic’s (Tech 3 E-Racing) turn to power his way around the lap and in Sector 1, the German was 0.408s under Torres’ time. However, Tulovic failed to hold his advantage to the line and slotted into P4, with just Granado and Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team) left to go…

Granado’s first split was a stunner – 0.337s under Torres, and it was pretty much the same through Sector 2. Granado was two tenths up through the third split and sure enough, the Le Mans winner crossed the line and took provisional pole by 0.071s. Next up: Free Practice pacesetter Aldeguer. Could the rookie do it?

The first half of the lap didn’t quite hook up, and the 16-year-old was 0.404s down on Granado’s time. That became half a second at the third split and ultimately, Aldeguer took the chequered flag in P7, half a second down on Granado. The Brazilian had done it again and taken E-Pole in Barcelona.

Behind the leading trio of Granado, Torres and Aegerter sits Pons at the head of Row 2, with Tulovic and Zaccone ready to pounce from P5 and P6 respectively. Aldeguer leads Row 3 from Casadei and Ferrari, with Cardelus completing a top 10 covered by 0.952. It will surely be another stunner on Sunday…

MotoE EPole

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Eric GRANADO Energica 1m50.446 2 Jordi TORRES Energica +0.071 3 Dominique AEGERTER Energica +0.273 4 Miquel PONS Energica +0.28 5 Lukas TULOVIC Energica +0.326 6 Alessandro ZACCONE Energica +0.367 7 Fermín ALDEGUER Energica +0.545 8 Mattia CASADEI Energica +0.631 9 Matteo FERRARI Energica +0.741 10 Xavi CARDELUS Energica +0.952 11 Hikari OKUBO Energica +1.009 12 Yonny HERNANDEZ Energica +1.082 13 Corentin PEROLARI Energica +1.174 14 Andrea MANTOVANI Energica +1.212 15 Maria HERRERA Energica +1.245 16 Jasper IWEMA Energica +2.113 17 Kevin ZANNONI Energica +2.896 18 Andre PIRES Energica +5.063

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Alessandro ZACCONE 41 2 Mattia CASADEI 33 3 Dominique AEGERTER 33 4 Eric GRANADO 28 5 Jordi TORRES 27 6 Matteo FERRARI 18 7 Yonny HERNANDEZ 16 8 Maria HERRERA 13 9 Miquel PONS 11 10 Hikari OKUBO 9 11 Lukas TULOVIC 9 12 Andrea MANTOVANI 8 13 Andre PIRES 8 14 Corentin PEROLARI 7 15 Kevin ZANNONI 7 16 Jasper IWEMA 7 17 Xavi CARDELUS 3 18 Fermín ALDEGUER 1

2021

Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya Schedule