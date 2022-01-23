2021 BMW Motorrad Sales Figures

BMW Motorrad finished the year with a record sales result despite major logistical challenges stemming from the global pandemic. With 194,261 units (+14.8%), 2021 (previous year: 169,272), was the best year since BMW Motorrad was founded

Europe showed strong sales growth in 2021. Italy (16,034 units / +15.2 %), Spain (12,616 units / +14.4 %) and France (19,887 units / +13.4 %) were the most important growth drivers and able to continuously increase their sales figures. In total, 9,100 more vehicles were delivered in Europe, than in the previous year.

Germany remains by far the largest single market for BMW Motorrad. With 25,972 units sold, BMW Motorrad will again defend its position as the most successful motorcycle manufacturer in the German market in 2021.

The UK’s exit from the EU had no significant impact on BMW sales. With an increase of 26.6% and sales of 9,263 units in Great Britain/Ireland (previous year 7,315 units), the British market is stronger than ever before.

BMW is also continuing to expand in the Asian market. China (14,309 units / +21.4%) is one of the strongest growth and volume markets in Asia with double-digit growth. India continues to develop strongly, posting significant growth of 102.5% and 5,191 units. In Australia BMW sales were up a sight 0.5 per cent to 2891.

The market in the USA developed very positively for BMW Motorrad in 2021. With 16,030 motorcycles and scooters sold (previous year: 12,135 units), BMW Motorrad achieved an impressive +32.1% growth in the USA.

Sales in Brazil are not growing quite as fast, but they are increasing steadily. With 11,150 vehicles sold (previous year: 10,707 units) and a growth of +4.1%, the South American market is among the top 7 BMW Motorrad markets in 2021.

Sales of the traditionally strong R Series increased significantly overall. Thanks to the new top-of-the-line R 1250 RT tourer and the four emotional BMW cruisers from the R18 model family, sales figures in the flat-twin boxer segment once again grew strongly, accounting for around half of the total 194,261 vehicles sold.

A total of over 60,000 units of the two touring enduros R 1250 GS and GS Adventure alone, were delivered to customers in 2021. In Australia sales of both the R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure models were also up, with 821 sales registered.

In the big-bore Supersports market BMW performs very strongly in Australia with the S 1000 RR the #1 selling sportsbike in Australia by a considerable margin. The S 1000 XR and F 900 XR sport-touring models also sold well in Australia.

The BMW M 1000 RR was the first true M motorcycle from BMW Motorrad to enter the market in 2021 and 1070 units of the model were sold globally.

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad

“I look forward to 2022 with great confidence as we start the year with what is sure to be the strongest product offering ever. Our four cruiser models from the BMW R 18 model family are entering their first full year of sales together. In addition, in the first few months of 2022 alone, the market launches of the all-electric BMW CE 04 and our four superior six-cylinder models K 1600 GT/GTL/B and Grand America, which have been further improved in all respects, are absolute highlights in our range and will generate a further sales drive in the first half of the year. We also have a lot planned for the second half of 2022, so our customers and fans are in store for a number of surprises.“