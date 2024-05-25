BMW R 20 Concept

This week, BMW unveiled its latest creative design, which they have dubbed the BMW R20 concept.

The chassis has been completely redeveloped and, with a black double-loop main frame made of chrome-molybdenum steel tubes, forms the backbone.

The black rear rim is wrapped with a 200/55-17 hoop, while the spoked rim up front runs 120/70-17 rubber.

The proven BMW Paralever has been executed in a new two-arm variant, in which the swing-arm is made of chrome-molybdenum steel and the Paralever strut is made of aluminium.

The pair of milled aluminium rear axle carriers are another high-quality detail.

The exposed driveshaft, conceptually adopted from the R18 – the visual highlight of the well-known R 18 models – has been shortened for integration into the roadster architecture.

Fully adjustable Öhlins Blackline components suspend the front and rear.

The basic vehicle geometry has a steering head angle of 62.5°, as well as a wheelbase of 1,550 mm.

Radially mounted six-piston brake calipers from ISR at the front and a four-piston item at the rear take care of the deceleration duties.

The centerpiece of the BMW R20 concept continues to be the air-oil-cooled Big Boxer engine, now with a displacement of 2,000 cc.

For the concept bike, new cylinder head covers, a new belt cover, and a new oil cooler were developed to allow the oil pipes to be mounted partially hidden.

The BMW R20 concept is colour-coordinated with the cylinder head covers, belt cover and air intake funnels made of polished and anodised aluminium, as well as the Paralever strut, footrest system and the ISR brake calipers in gunmetal.

The taillight has been perfectly integrated into the single seat, which is upholstered with quilted black Alcantara and fine-grain leather, and emphasises the dynamic roadster appearance with its compact rear.

The modern LED headlight is presented in form of a 3D-printed aluminium ring with integrated daytime running light. The main headlight appears to float optically in the middle of this daytime running light ring.

Each of these details contributes to the unique character of the concept bike and underscores its overall statement.

Alexander Buckan – Head of Design BMW Motorrad

“The R20 concept is a bold interpretation of the BMW Motorrad DNA. It combines modern technical elements with a classic roadster design. Its oversized proportions and minimalistic aesthetic make it an unmistakable character.”