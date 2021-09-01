Record breaking first half of 2021 for Pierer Mobility

Pierer Mobility Group has announced record breaking gains in the first half of 2021, with group revenue breaking the €1.078 billion mark, in comparison to 600 million in 2020, representing an 80 per cent increase.

That also represents an operating result of €102.6 million, compared to just €1.7 million in 2020, with motorcycle sales increasing to a total of 176,045 from the KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and Bajaj brands, or almost double the same period in 2020.

The bicycle and e-bike divisions likewise saw strong growth, up 25 per cent, to 53,378 units sold, with the majority being e-bikes under the R Raymon, GasGas and Husqvarna brands.

That marks a total of 215,646 motorcycle and e-bikes, up 73 per cent compared to the previous year, despite the ongoing challenges of Covid, and it’s impact on production and distribution.

In Australia KTM recorded a 64.3 per cent improvement in road sales but dirtbike sales fell by 10.9 per cent ahead of the arrival of the 2022 models, which made the overall lift in sales only 7.1 per cent when both sectors were combined.

That trend was also reflected by Husqvarna with the sister brand increasing their road sales by 40.6 per cent, off what was an admittedly low base, while dirtbike sales dropped by 23.8 per cent.

Those figures were offset by 570 sales for GASGAS after the brand was reintroduced to Australia, which compares to 2974 off-road sales for KTM and 1163 off-road sales for Husqvarna.

If taking both off and on-road sales into account across the three brands just under 6800 sales were recorded over the first half of 2021 in Australia. This equates to around 4.2 per cent of the global motorcycle sales volume for the group.

The strongest improving markets have proven to be in Latin America, with a 62 per cent increase in Colombia, 43 per cent in Brazil and 31 per cent in Argentina, with growth of 25 per cent in Europe, on the back of strong demand for motorcycles.

The strongest European nations were Italy, Spain and France, boasting 53, 41 and 28 per cent increases respectively, with market share in Europe reaching over 11 per cent. Market share in the US between the Pierer brands also now sits at 11.3 per cent, and reaches 18.9 per cent in the Oceania region.

In India Pierer saw an increase of 59 per cent in the S2 and S3 segment, with KTM and Husqvarna reaching a market share of 6.9 per cent

Employment figures were also strong, reaching 4,888, an increase of 559 from the first half of 2020, with 80 new apprentices beginning training this year, with 200 in total in training.

Pierer Mobility also entered into a joint venture with Maxcom, in e-bike manufacturing in Plovdiv in Bulgaria, investing €40 million, with a planned capacity of 350,000 units, with commissioning due to commend in the second half of 2023.

With strong growth continuing, Pierer has also revised their revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, raising the guidance to €1.9-2.0 billion, up €50 million on previous predictions.