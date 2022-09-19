AORC 2022
Rounds 9/10 – Kingston SE, South Australia
Images by Troy Pears
The 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) had sprint racing across tight and technical tracks for Round Nine on Saturday in South Australia.
Sunday saw riders return for Round 10, with Andrew Wilksch proved the fastest across the day by almost a minute and a half, with Josh Green and Kyron Bacon completing the top three, each taking the win in their respectively classes.
We’re just waiting for the Round 10 overall results to be updated to include all events on the day.
Andrew Wilksch leaves the meet leading the E3 standings on 197-points, 20 clear of Jonte Reynders, with Luke Bunnik a distant third.
Josh Green holds an almost 50-point lead in E2, from Fraser Higlett, with Todd Waters third.
Kyron Bacon remains dominant in the E1 class, with Korey McMahon and Blake Hollis second and third respectively.
Jessica Gardiner leads the EW class, 37-points clear of Emelie Karlsson, with Taylor Thompson a point clear of Ebony Nielsen in third.
Read on for the top performers from each class:
2022 AORC Round Nine – Top 25
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Andrew WILKSCH
|1:01:33.620
|2
|Joshua GREEN
|1:02:57.730
|3
|Kyron BACON
|1:03:07.680
|4
|Jonte REYNDERS
|1:03:32.282
|5
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|1:04:11.698
|6
|Korey MCMAHON
|1:04:31.887
|7
|Jye DICKSON
|1:04:45.858
|8
|Fraser HIGLETT
|1:05:21.279
|9
|Riley GRAHAM
|1:05:26.189
|10
|Blake HOLLIS
|1:05:35.619
|11
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|1:06:00.819
|12
|William DENNETT
|1:06:06.081
|13
|William PRICE
|1:06:19.468
|14
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|1:06:29.616
|15
|Billy HARGY
|1:06:52.634
|16
|Liam MASON
|1:07:14.252
|17
|Kobi WOLFF
|1:08:06.348
|18
|Hayden KEELEY
|1:08:11.573
|19
|Luke CHELLAS
|1:08:22.214
|20
|Brock NICHOLS
|1:08:24.416
|21
|Baylee DAVIES
|1:08:28.480
|22
|Jacob DEAGAN
|1:08:45.856
|23
|Luke BUNNIK
|1:08:56.058
|24
|Travis SILK
|1:09:15.373
|25
|Kodi STEPHENS
|1:09:47.026
2022 AORC Round 10 – Top 25
N/A
E1 – Round 9
Tasmanian Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) came out on top once again in E1. With a total time of 1:03:07.680, Bacon protects his first place position in this class.
Amongst the spread of talent in E1, Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM Australia) and Korey McMahon (GasGas Australia, Suttos Powersports) fought fiercely all day to secure second and third place, respectively.
Blake Hollis and William Price completed the top five.
E1 – Round 9 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Kyron BACON
|1:03:07.680
|2
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|1:04:11.698
|3
|Korey MCMAHON
|1:04:31.887
|4
|Blake HOLLIS
|1:05:35.619
|5
|William PRICE
|1:06:19.468
|6
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|1:06:29.616
|7
|Brock NICHOLS
|1:08:24.416
|8
|Jacob DEAGAN
|1:08:45.856
|9
|Nathan DALBOSCO
|1:10:40.425
|10
|Joel JAMES
|1:12:58.642
|11
|Russell SCOBLE
|1:14:36.304
|12
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|46:08.504
E1 – Round 10
Tasmanian Bacon gave the people what they wanted once again, clocking in a consecutive E1 class win plus fastest overall time of 59:02.532.
GasGas’s Korey McMahon remained cool, calm and collected all day and after six laps, McMahon claimed second place with a total time of 1:00:17.587.
Korey McMahon
“It was an eventful weekend, that’s for sure. I feel like I spent more time on the ground than on the bike this weekend, but I think that was the same for everyone! Conditions were really varied, but I’m pleased I was able to finish strongly, setting my fastest time of the day on the last test today. I enjoyed some great competition with Cooper Sheidow and that made both of us push harder. I’m really motivated to get a win at the final two rounds in Tasmania and finish the season off strongly. Even though I’m comfortably in second in the championship, I don’t want to settle and will keep pushing.”
Rounding out the E1 podium today was Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM Australia), who had a fantastic weekend, with a total time of 1:00:41.270, Sheidow further cemented his spot in the E1 Championship with the result.
E1 – Round 10 Top 10
- Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 59:02.532
- Korey McMahon (GasGas Australia, Suttos Powersports) 1:00:17.587
- Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM Australia) 1:00:41.270
- Blake Hollis (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 1:01:32.485
- Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 1:01:59.818
E1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kyron BACON
|200
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|166
|3
|Blake HOLLIS
|148
|4
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|144
|5
|Brock NICHOLS
|112
|6
|Samuel PRETSCHERER
|108
|7
|Jacob DEAGAN
|105
|8
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|104
|9
|Nathan DALBOSCO
|66
|10
|Russell SCOBLE
|66
|11
|William PRICE
|60
|12
|Joel PHILLIPS
|46
|13
|Ben NOVAK
|29
|14
|Joel JAMES
|22
|15
|Matt WATERS
|22
|16
|Lewis MARTIN
|22
|17
|Jordan SARGENT
|21
|18
|Bayley DEGOTARDI
|20
|19
|Ojai MAGUIRE
|15
|20
|Bryce ZIEBARTH
|15
E2 – Round 9
Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) extended his lead from Husqvarna’s Todd Waters on Saturday, with Waters currently out of action due to injury. This opens up chances for the likes of Fraser Higlett (Beta) and Liam Mason.
Green finished Round 9 with the E2 win, clocking in a total time of 1:02:57.730. Rounding out the podium were Higlett and Riley Graham, with respective times of 1:05:21.279 and 1:05:26.189.
E2 – Round 9 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|1:02:57.730
|2
|Fraser HIGLETT
|1:05:21.279
|3
|Riley GRAHAM
|1:05:26.189
|4
|Liam MASON
|1:07:14.252
|5
|Travis SILK
|1:09:15.373
|6
|Sean THROUP
|1:10:06.873
|7
|Max PRICE
|1:11:09.085
|8
|Tristan THROUP
|1:13:02.168
|9
|Max RIKYS
|1:13:29.482
|10
|Jack COLBERT
|1:14:15.602
E2 – Round 10
Josh Green gave Kingston SE everything he had for a second day in a row on Sunday, to claim the Round 10 win. With the addition of this weekend’s points, he continues to push out his lead in the E2 Championship.
Rounding out the Saturday E2 podium was Beta’s Fraser Higlett and Riley Graham. Round 10 marks Higlett’s second podium for the 2022 season, with the rider moving into second in the standings after the weekend.
E2 – Round 10 Top 10
- Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 59:50.015
- Fraser Higlett (Beta) 1:01:37.288
- Riley Graham (Yamaha, SKDA) 1:03:26.349
- Liam Mason 1:04:59.040
- Travis Silk 1:06:05.293
E2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Joshua GREEN
|194
|2
|Fraser HIGLETT
|145
|3
|Todd WATERS
|134
|4
|Travis SILK
|114
|5
|Michael DRISCOLL
|84
|6
|Harrison TEED
|58
|7
|Callum NORTON
|57
|8
|Matt MURRY
|56
|9
|Jye DICKSON
|40
|10
|Riley GRAHAM
|40
|11
|Thomas TEED
|39
|12
|Joshua KILVINGTON
|39
|13
|Kaleb TREASURE
|37
|14
|Liam MASON
|36
|15
|Caleb WARD
|32
|16
|Benjamin KORN
|31
|17
|Sean THROUP
|30
|18
|Daniel GORDON
|30
|19
|Max PRICE
|28
|20
|Riley STEPHENS
|27
E3 – Round 9
Husqvarna’s Andrew Wilksch continued his fantastic form into Kingston SE, finishing Round 9 with the E3 class win. Crossing the finish line with a total time of 1:01:33.620, Wilksch set a scorching pace early, earning himself the fastest overall time for the day.
Behind Wilksch was Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Team) with a total time of 1:03:32.282 and in third was Jye Dickson (KTM Offroad Racing Team), with a total time of 1:04:45.858. Dickson has hit the ground running in Enduro, after jumping the water from motocross.
E3 – Round 9 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Andrew WILKSCH
|1:01:33.620
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|1:03:32.282
|3
|Jye DICKSON
|1:04:45.858
|4
|Hayden KEELEY
|1:08:11.573
|5
|Baylee DAVIES
|1:08:28.480
|6
|Luke BUNNIK
|1:08:56.058
|7
|Jack BROWN-DANIELE
|1:11:07.524
|8
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|1:12:06.254
E3 – Round 10
Sunday proved a struggle for Wilksch as he fought his Husqvarna though the tight and technical tests. The WR450F test offered up strict ruts to follow and after six laps, he finished with a total time of 59:14.070.
Andy Wilksch
“It was a good weekend for me and to come away with another two E3 victories and an outright at what was my home round was a great feeling. Yesterday saw us having to deal with all sorts of weather and very windy conditions, but I was quite comfortable with the terrain as it’s similar to what I race at home and I was able to win every test for the first time this year and finish with a decent gap on everyone. Today’s tests were a lot tougher, very one-lined and meant you really couldn’t afford to relax, but I was able to finish strongly and come home with second outright and another E3 win. After this weekend we’re now in a really good position for the title and I haven’t been in this situation since I was a junior – it’s a surreal feeling, but I’m excited to finish the year strongly at Wynyard in a few weeks time.”
Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Team) had another strong day, landing his consecutive podium spot with a total time of 59:57.378. The Tasmanian local will now return home to gear up for an exciting final two rounds.
Bronze went to KTM’s Jye Dickson, with a total time of 1:01:19.378. Considering his experience in Enduro, the results demonstrate his prowess in the discipline.
Jye Dickson
“Kingston SE was only my second-ever AORC event, so I’m still learning a lot and I’m really enjoying that part of the process. On Saturday we had to battle through a lot of weather conditions, but I’m happy with how I rode, and getting used to riding through trees and over logs. Sunday’s tests were trickier with long ruts and had a lot more of an enduro feel to them. Even though I finished third at my first AORC at Mendooran, I didn’t have too many expectations coming into this weekend – I didn’t want to put pressure on myself, and focused more on getting used to a new style of racing and a new bike. To finish with two podiums is pretty satisfying.”
E3 – Round 10 Top 10
- Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) 59:14.070
- Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Team) 59:57.378
- Jye Dickson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 1:01:19.378
- Baylee Davies (Buildrite) 1:04:11.216
- Hayden Keeley (Hunter Valley Motorsports, Alpinestars Australia) 1:04:50.891
E3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrew WILKSCH
|197
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS
|177
|3
|Luke BUNNIK
|120
|4
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|116
|5
|Patrick MCGILLIVRAY
|113
|6
|Hayden KEELEY
|101
|7
|Thomas MCCORMACK
|61
|8
|Jye DICKSON
|40
|9
|Thomas HENRY
|39
|10
|Broc GRABHAM
|36
|11
|Ashley NORMAN
|36
|12
|Baylee DAVIES
|34
|13
|Ruben CHADWICK
|29
|14
|Jesse MCMILLAN-MOORE
|28
|15
|Jack BROWN-DANIELE
|27
|16
|Reece ROWBOTTOM
|27
|17
|Riley WARD
|24
|18
|Brodie WAUGH
|22
|19
|Adam GILES
|20
|20
|Jack WILLIAMS
|17
EJ – Round 9
Coming out victorious for Round 9 in the EJ class was none other than the KTM boarded Riley McGillivray, with a total time of 1:06:00.819.
Behind McGillivray was Will Dennett, while Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) rounded out the top three, with just over 52-seconds separating the three riders.
EJ – Round 9 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|1:06:00.819
|2
|William DENNETT
|1:06:06.081
|3
|Billy HARGY
|1:06:52.634
|4
|Kobi WOLFF
|1:08:06.348
|5
|Luke CHELLAS
|1:08:22.214
|6
|Kodi STEPHENS
|1:09:47.026
|7
|Chad SPARROW
|1:11:03.555
|8
|Benjamin LYNCH
|1:11:23.556
|9
|Campbell HALL
|1:11:34.053
|10
|Damon KUPISZ
|1:14:12.363
EJ – Round 10
Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM), Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) and Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) all pushed hard on Sunday for valuable seconds, with just five-seconds separating the top two steps of the podium.
After six laps of the WR450F test track, McGillivray just couldn’t be beat, stretching to nearly 10 seconds ahead of Dennett.
Dennett conceded for second place, marking a consecutive podium with a total time of 1:01:05.355. Third place was once again won by Husqvarna’s Billy Hargy.
EJ – Round 10 Top 10
- Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) 1:00:56.409
- William Dennett (Yamaha Australia) 1:01:05.355
- Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) 1:02:56.055
- Luke Chellas (Northbound Driver Training) 1:04:29.027
- Kobi Wolff 1:07:33.012
EJ Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|179
|2
|William DENNETT
|166
|3
|Billy HARGY
|155
|4
|Kobi WOLFF
|136
|5
|Kodi STEPHENS
|129
|6
|Luke CHELLAS
|129
|7
|Campbell HALL
|127
|8
|Thomas FOSTER
|75
|9
|Ethan BONGIORNO
|74
|10
|Jackson GAIERO
|61
EW – Round 9
Gardiner couldn’t have celebrated her 99th AORC podium better than with a first place podium win for Round 9. Clocking in at 1:13:56.619, the Yamaha rider seemed right at home in Kingston’s increasingly greasy test track.
Second place was won by KTM’s Emelie Karlsson, who has continued her success from the 2022 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – where the Women’s Team won third place.
After her underdog win back in Mendooran for Round 6, Taylor Thompson had a target on her back in EW for this weekend of racing. After seven laps and a tough, technical course though, Thompson finished a hard day of racing in third.
EW – Round 9 Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jessica Gardiner
|1:13:56.619
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|1:16:12.850
|3
|Taylor THOMPSON
|1:18:55.367
|4
|Monique SIMIONI
|1:25:04.240
|5
|Emma HAYLOCK
|1:34:42.189
|6
|Chloe BARTON
|1:38:00.060
|7
|Meg PITCHFORD
|1:59:35.479
|8
|Naomi FINDLAY
|2:44:56.347
|9
|Theresa LIERSCH
|2:47:37.924
EW – Round 10
100 podiums is an enormous achievement and notching up consecutive EW wins is the extra cherry on top, with Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) finishing Round 10 with a total time of 1:08:28.923.
Behind Gardiner in second place once again, was Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team). Today’s racing was hard on mind and body but she remained consistent, clocking in after six laps with a time of 1:13:43.575.
Rounding out the EW Round 10 podium was Yamaha’s Taylor Thompson, who finished today with a total time of 1:19:06.228.
Emelie Karlsson
“I injured my knee before the ISDE, then hurt the other while racing the ISDE, so having two sore legs made this weekend a lot harder, and I made a lot more mistakes than I usually would! Even though the weather yesterday was crazy, I was more relaxed and trusted myself and my riding, and that meant I was able to push more for wins, but a few crashes let me down. Today’s tests were very tight and I just never felt comfortable, which made for a rough day. All in all, I’m not entirely happy with my performance this weekend, but I’m excited to head to Tasmania for the first time and finish this season strongly.”
EW – Round 10 Top 10
- Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 1:08:28.923
- Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 1:13:43.575
- Taylor Thompson 1:19:06.228
- Monique Simioni (Marriotts) 1:25:45.103
- Chloe Barton (BMS Racing, Castrol) 1:53:26.671
EW Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|197
|2
|Emelie KARLSSON
|170
|3
|Taylor THOMPSON
|83
|4
|Ebony NIELSEN
|82
|5
|Julie DENYER
|67
|6
|Zoe BOCCARI
|66
|7
|Charlotte GAMBLE
|63
|8
|Ivy CROSS
|56
|9
|Emily BIELENBERG
|56
|10
|Elsie CROSS
|51
EM – Round 9
Over on the WR450F test track in the Masters class, Greene shook up the expected podium. Landing in first place and setting a strong lead by nearly three minutes, Greene well and truly earnt his position on top of the podium.
Rounding out the EM podium was regular, Peter Rudd and Michael Widdison, with respective total times of 1:32:48.367 and 1:32:54.534.
EM – Round 9 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Anthony GREENE
|1:29:51.696
|2
|Peter RUDD
|1:32:48.367
|3
|Michael WIDDISON
|1:32:54.534
|4
|John BAKER
|1:34:34.417
|5
|Peter SCHAPER
|1:38:20.365
EM – Round 10
John Baker (KTM Ballina Motorcycles) reclaimed the win in EM on Sunday, after falling to fourth place on Saturday. With a total time of 1:14:56.949, Baker created a strong lead ahead of his competition, of nearly one-minute.
Peter Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, Husqvarna) jumped up to second place, beating Michael Widdison (Heavy Mechanical Service P/L) to the silver by a minute. Widdison was third, with a total time of 1:17:02.204.
EM – Round 10 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|John BAKER
|1:14:56.949
|2
|Peter RUDD
|1:15:50.892
|3
|Michael WIDDISON
|1:17:02.204
|4
|Peter SCHAPER
|1:23:40.918
|5
|Joe ONDRUS
|1:24:47.963
EM Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|John BAKER
|176
|2
|Peter RUDD
|169
|3
|Ian JENNER
|117
|4
|Craig TREASURE
|84
|5
|Joe ONDRUS
|79
|6
|Matthew EVANS
|56
|7
|Neil PAROZ
|56
|8
|Simon BETTS
|55
|9
|Kenneth HICKS
|52
|10
|Damian SMITH
|50
EV – Round 9
Pumpa shook up the EV (Veterans) class rankings, stealing the gold for Round 9. With a total time of 1:24:40.283, Pumpa showed no fear or apprehension as he pushed through the WR450F test track for seven laps.
Coming in second was the current Championship leader, Lee Stephens (True Painting, KTM Newcastle) with a total time of 1:25:29.021. Behind Stephens in third today was Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM), with a total time of 1:27:13.224.
EV – Round 9 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Rowan PUMPA
|1:24:40.283
|2
|Lee STEPHENS
|1:25:29.021
|3
|Christopher THOMAS
|1:27:13.224
|4
|Leigh BENTLEY
|1:29:36.782
|5
|Alan GRAHAM
|1:33:17.003
EV – Round 10
It was a return to glory for Lee Stephens, as he reclaimed his first-place on Sunday, the Offroad Advantage test serving as the perfect landscape.
With a total time of 1:10:23.020, Stephens pushed ahead of Christopher Thomas, who settled for second. With just over 16 seconds between first and second, Round 10 demonstrated just how intense the action in EV gets.
Grabbing the final podium spot was Saturday’s victor, Rowan Pumpa, with a total time of 1:11:04.433.
EV – Round 10 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Lee STEPHENS
|1:10:23.020
|2
|Christopher THOMAS
|1:10:39.967
|3
|Rowan PUMPA
|1:11:04.433
|4
|Leigh BENTLEY
|1:13:51.259
|5
|Brett HAYDON
|1:14:10.025
EV Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lee STEPHENS
|184
|2
|Christopher THOMAS
|179
|3
|Jason DWYER
|86
|4
|Sean MORRIS
|79
|5
|Ian O’BRIEN
|72
|6
|Josh MURPHY
|57
|7
|Rowan PUMPA
|45
|8
|Jason HACKETT
|42
|9
|Mark PERRY
|39
|10
|Neale SHERIDAN
|38
J4 – Round 9
Kingston SE treated the pocket-rocket that is Jett Yarnold (Supermoto New England, Yamaha Australia), very well as he took out the J4 Round 9 class win.
With a total time of 54:46.464 after six laps across the Offroad Advantage test, Yarnold built a formidable lead of just over one minute.
Davey Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte Limestone Coast Motorcycles Naracoorte) grabbed second place from Eli Tripcony, with a time of 56:00.232 to 59:39.009.
J4 – Round 9 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jett YARNOLD
|54:46.464
|2
|Davey GEAR
|56:00.232
|3
|Eli TRIPCONY
|59:39.009
|4
|Tate YOUNG
|59:54.079
|5
|Joshua COATES
|1:02:42.958
J4 – Round 10
Round 10’s podium was a mirror of Round 9, with Jett Yarnold once again claiming the win. Even with the tough and technical MXstore test to navigate, as well as unpredictable weather, Yarnold just couldn’t be beat as he finished five laps with a time of 47:19.696.
Runner-up went to Davey Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte Limestone Coast Motorcycles Naracoorte), who finished with a total time of 48:48.386. Behind Gear in third was Eli Tripcony, with a time of 51:20.833.
J4 – Round 10 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jett YARNOLD
|47:19.696
|2
|Davey GEAR
|48:48.386
|3
|Eli TRIPCONY
|51:20.833
|4
|Tate YOUNG
|53:49.739
|5
|Joshua COATES
|54:34.111
J4 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Davey GEAR
|179
|2
|Jett YARNOLD
|160
|3
|Tate YOUNG
|149
|4
|Eli TRIPCONY
|137
|5
|Joshua COATES
|124
|6
|Jet BRIEN
|118
|7
|Jay HARRIS-WALCH
|94
|8
|Lachlan L’OSTE-BROWN
|51
|9
|Seth BURCHELL
|50
|10
|Max LOCOCK
|40
J3 – Round 9
In spite of the tough tracks and tricky weather, Ollie Gear had a successful day of racing here in Kingston on Saturday, claiming the win in J3 f with an impressive total time of 57:16.604.
Behind Gear was Levi Stephens (True Painting, KTM Newcastle) who now has his work cut out for him in protecting his Championship lead.
The final podium spot was won by Will McInnes in J3, with a total time of 59:09.962.
J3 – Round 9 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Ollie GEAR
|57:16.604
|2
|Levi STEPHENS
|59:05.609
|3
|Will MCINNES
|59:09.962
|4
|Lachlan METCALF
|59:11.505
|5
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|1:00:10.267
J3 – Round 10
It was back-to-back wins for Ollie Gear, after five laps, Gear won the day with a total time of 51:40.941.
Rounding out the J3 podium for Round 10 was Will McInnes and Lachlan Metcalf (Simford Motorsports Group, SS Citrus), with respective times of 51:52.467 and 52:14.538.
J3 – Round 10 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Ollie GEAR
|49:30.868
|2
|Will MCINNES
|51:40.941
|3
|Dylan MCDONALD
|51:52.467
|4
|Lachlan METCALF
|52:14.538
|5
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|53:45.558
J3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ollie GEAR
|180
|2
|Levi STEPHENS
|173
|3
|Lachlan METCALF
|146
|4
|Dylan MCDONALD
|136
|5
|Chad WILLIAMS
|94
|6
|Charlie CONNOLLY
|85
|7
|Jye LAWRIE
|85
|8
|Beau TRIPCONY
|81
|9
|Zane BURCHELL
|46
|10
|Will MCINNES
|42
J2 – Round 9
Regardless of the rain, wind and technical Offroad Advantage test track, Mason Phillips had a fantastic day of racing on Saturday, claiming the J2 class win, finishing six laps with a total time of 1:02:45.845.
Grabbing the second step on the podium was Jesse Ryan (Guts Racing Aus, Tunetech Suspension), with a total time of 1:03:15.477. Just behind Ryan in third place was Oscar Harris, with a time of 1:03:32.045.
Championship leader, Marcus Nowland, finished fourth.
J2 – Round 9 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Mason PHILLIPS
|1:02:45.845
|2
|Jesse RYAN
|1:03:15.477
|3
|Oscar HARRIS
|1:03:32.045
|4
|Marcus NOWLAND
|1:04:20.705
|5
|Harry GILBERTSON
|1:05:36.098
J2 – Round 10
It turned out to be the perfect weekend for Mason Phillips with a consecutive J2 class win. A total time of 53:20.838, saw Phillips finish just shy of 40 seconds ahead of Oscar Harris (Simford Motorsport).
Third was Jesse Ryan (Guts Racing Aus, Tunetech Suspension), finishing the day’s racing with a total time of 54:48.306.
J2 – Round 10 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Mason PHILLIPS
|53:20.838
|2
|Oscar HARRIS
|53:59.359
|3
|Jesse RYAN
|54:48.306
|4
|Harry GILBERTSON
|55:21.788
|5
|Marcus NOWLAND
|56:19.019
J2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Marcus NOWLAND
|173
|2
|Mason PHILLIPS
|168
|3
|Jesse RYAN
|154
|4
|Oscar HARRIS
|138
|5
|Lachlan ROCHE
|118
|6
|Kai AUSTIN
|101
|7
|Lincoln SCHIRMER
|67
|8
|Rueben BAKER
|55
|9
|Harry HUBBARD
|53
|10
|James CHAILLE
|42
J1 – Round 9
Harley Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) continued to smash the competition in J1, claiming another win in Kingston on Saturday’s Round 9. The Offroad Advantage test track suited his skills well, as six laps saw a total time of 39:41.896, well clear of the competition.
Rounding out the J1 podium was Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) and Nate Munro, with respective times of 42:05.392 and 42:41.484.
J1 – Round 9 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Harley HUTTON
|39:41.896
|2
|Chase WESTON
|42:05.392
|3
|Nate Munro
|42:41.484
|4
|Phoenix O’BRIEN
|44:26.617
|5
|Levi ROSSI
|45:13.473
J1 – Round 10
Harley Hutton claimed another impressive and undisputed J1 win with a total time of 33:51.968 on Sunday. With nearly two minutes separating first and second place, Hutton is proving that he is one to watch as he moves up through the AORC ranks.
The action in J1 was between Nate Munro and Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus), with nearly 20 seconds separating the two for the final podium positions.
J1 – Round 10 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Harley HUTTON
|33:51.968
|2
|Nate Munro
|35:41.825
|3
|Chase WESTON
|35:59.801
|4
|Hayden ROCHE
|37:09.448
|5
|Levi ROSSI
|37:46.897
J1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Harley HUTTON
|197
|2
|Chase WESTON
|162
|3
|Drake HUTTON
|132
|4
|Phoenix O’BRIEN
|119
|5
|Hayden ROCHE
|113
|6
|Flynn MAHER
|86
|7
|Noah MICKELBOROUGH
|67
|8
|Samuel SCOTT
|55
|9
|Tyler PEARCE
|47
|10
|Nate Munro
|42
JG – Round 9
Danielle McDonald’s (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) once again claimed an undisputed victory in JG, with a total time of 1:01:02.557. After six laps across the Offroad Advantage test, McDonald is inching very close to the 2022 Championship title.
Behind McDonald and rounding out the JG Round 9 podium was Madi Simpson and Jade Chellas, with respective times of 1:08:01.977 and 1:14:30.183.
JG – Round 9 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|1:01:02.557
|2
|Madi SIMPSON
|1:08:01.977
|3
|Jade CHELLAS
|1:14:30.183
|4
|Audrey MOLLER
|1:16:54.005
|5
|Fynleh DUNCOMBE
|1:19:42.093
JG – Round 10
Yamaha JG rider Danielle McDonald continued to comfortably maintain her Championship lead, securing another first place win on Sunday. After five laps of the MXstore test, McDonald finished with a total time of 53:20.388.
Rounding out the JG podium for Round 10 was Madi Simpson (Toowoomba MPE) and Audrey Moller (Alltac Marriotts).
JG – Round 10 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|55:50.388
|2
|Madi SIMPSON
|56:04.498
|3
|Audrey MOLLER
|1:05:15.219
|4
|Jade CHELLAS
|1:05:33.122
|5
|Sinead MAHER
|1:05:46.368
JG Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Danielle MCDONALD
|200
|2
|Madi SIMPSON
|176
|3
|Jade CHELLAS
|146
|4
|Audrey MOLLER
|129
|5
|Fynleh DUNCOMBE
|123
|6
|Sinead MAHER
|79
|7
|Amity CORK
|61
|8
|Carina ROBB
|59
|9
|Kirra PAMENTER
|51
|10
|Emi KEOGH
|45
JJ – Round 9
Hudson Wilson claimed the opening win in Kingston in the JJ class, while in second place was Austin Schulz, rounding out the podium in third was Tao Letton.
JJ – Round 9 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hudson WILSON
|55:53.458
|2
|Austin SCHULZ
|55:55.858
|3
|Tao LETTON
|56:15.318
|4
|Reid HAYDON
|1:03:22.804
|5
|Frank FATCHEN
|1:05:46.620
JJ – Round 10
Hudson Wilson claimed a consecutive JJ first place win for Sunday’s Round 10, with a total time of 43:43.082, Wilson produced over a one-minute lead from the rest of the competition.
Rounding out the JJ Round 10 podium was Austin Schulz and Tao Letton.
JJ – Round 10 Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Hudson WILSON
|43:43.082
|2
|Austin SCHULZ
|45:01.691
|3
|Tao LETTON
|45:35.678
|4
|Frank FATCHEN
|51:27.402
|5
|Ollie BROMBAL
|52:51.077
JJ Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cooper CLARKE
|133
|2
|Alex BUROW
|78
|3
|Leo TRIPCONY
|76
|4
|Kruz KEEGAN
|56
|5
|Hudson WILSON
|50
|6
|Clayton WALSH
|47
|7
|Kye KINSELA
|45
|8
|Austin SCHULZ
|44
|9
|Riley AKERS
|44
|10
|Jack Travis KEARNEY
|40
2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship
Round 1 & 2: Cherrabah, QLD 19– 20 March, 2022
Round 3 & 4: Mackay, QLD 8 – 9 April 2022
Round 5 & 6: Mendooran, NSW 16 – 17 July 2022
Round 7 & 8: Nowra, NSW 6 – 7 August 2022
Round 9 & 10: Kingston SE, SA 17 – 18 Sept 2022
- Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 8 – 9 Oct 2022