AORC 2022

Rounds 9/10 – Kingston SE, South Australia

Images by Troy Pears

The 2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) had sprint racing across tight and technical tracks for Round Nine on Saturday in South Australia.

Sunday saw riders return for Round 10, with Andrew Wilksch proved the fastest across the day by almost a minute and a half, with Josh Green and Kyron Bacon completing the top three, each taking the win in their respectively classes.

We’re just waiting for the Round 10 overall results to be updated to include all events on the day.

Andrew Wilksch leaves the meet leading the E3 standings on 197-points, 20 clear of Jonte Reynders, with Luke Bunnik a distant third.

Josh Green holds an almost 50-point lead in E2, from Fraser Higlett, with Todd Waters third.

Kyron Bacon remains dominant in the E1 class, with Korey McMahon and Blake Hollis second and third respectively.

Jessica Gardiner leads the EW class, 37-points clear of Emelie Karlsson, with Taylor Thompson a point clear of Ebony Nielsen in third.

Read on for the top performers from each class:

2022 AORC Round Nine – Top 25

Pos Rider Total 1 Andrew WILKSCH 1:01:33.620 2 Joshua GREEN 1:02:57.730 3 Kyron BACON 1:03:07.680 4 Jonte REYNDERS 1:03:32.282 5 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:04:11.698 6 Korey MCMAHON 1:04:31.887 7 Jye DICKSON 1:04:45.858 8 Fraser HIGLETT 1:05:21.279 9 Riley GRAHAM 1:05:26.189 10 Blake HOLLIS 1:05:35.619 11 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:06:00.819 12 William DENNETT 1:06:06.081 13 William PRICE 1:06:19.468 14 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:06:29.616 15 Billy HARGY 1:06:52.634 16 Liam MASON 1:07:14.252 17 Kobi WOLFF 1:08:06.348 18 Hayden KEELEY 1:08:11.573 19 Luke CHELLAS 1:08:22.214 20 Brock NICHOLS 1:08:24.416 21 Baylee DAVIES 1:08:28.480 22 Jacob DEAGAN 1:08:45.856 23 Luke BUNNIK 1:08:56.058 24 Travis SILK 1:09:15.373 25 Kodi STEPHENS 1:09:47.026

2022 AORC Round 10 – Top 25

N/A

E1 – Round 9

Tasmanian Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) came out on top once again in E1. With a total time of 1:03:07.680, Bacon protects his first place position in this class.

Amongst the spread of talent in E1, Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM Australia) and Korey McMahon (GasGas Australia, Suttos Powersports) fought fiercely all day to secure second and third place, respectively.

Blake Hollis and William Price completed the top five.

E1 – Round 9 Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Kyron BACON 1:03:07.680 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:04:11.698 3 Korey MCMAHON 1:04:31.887 4 Blake HOLLIS 1:05:35.619 5 William PRICE 1:06:19.468 6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 1:06:29.616 7 Brock NICHOLS 1:08:24.416 8 Jacob DEAGAN 1:08:45.856 9 Nathan DALBOSCO 1:10:40.425 10 Joel JAMES 1:12:58.642 11 Russell SCOBLE 1:14:36.304 12 Samuel PRETSCHERER 46:08.504

E1 – Round 10

Tasmanian Bacon gave the people what they wanted once again, clocking in a consecutive E1 class win plus fastest overall time of 59:02.532.

GasGas’s Korey McMahon remained cool, calm and collected all day and after six laps, McMahon claimed second place with a total time of 1:00:17.587.

Korey McMahon

“It was an eventful weekend, that’s for sure. I feel like I spent more time on the ground than on the bike this weekend, but I think that was the same for everyone! Conditions were really varied, but I’m pleased I was able to finish strongly, setting my fastest time of the day on the last test today. I enjoyed some great competition with Cooper Sheidow and that made both of us push harder. I’m really motivated to get a win at the final two rounds in Tasmania and finish the season off strongly. Even though I’m comfortably in second in the championship, I don’t want to settle and will keep pushing.”

Rounding out the E1 podium today was Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM Australia), who had a fantastic weekend, with a total time of 1:00:41.270, Sheidow further cemented his spot in the E1 Championship with the result.

E1 – Round 10 Top 10

Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 59:02.532 Korey McMahon (GasGas Australia, Suttos Powersports) 1:00:17.587 Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM Australia) 1:00:41.270 Blake Hollis (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 1:01:32.485 Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 1:01:59.818

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Kyron BACON 200 2 Korey MCMAHON 166 3 Blake HOLLIS 148 4 Cooper SHEIDOW 144 5 Brock NICHOLS 112 6 Samuel PRETSCHERER 108 7 Jacob DEAGAN 105 8 Jeremy CARPENTIER 104 9 Nathan DALBOSCO 66 10 Russell SCOBLE 66 11 William PRICE 60 12 Joel PHILLIPS 46 13 Ben NOVAK 29 14 Joel JAMES 22 15 Matt WATERS 22 16 Lewis MARTIN 22 17 Jordan SARGENT 21 18 Bayley DEGOTARDI 20 19 Ojai MAGUIRE 15 20 Bryce ZIEBARTH 15

E2 – Round 9

Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) extended his lead from Husqvarna’s Todd Waters on Saturday, with Waters currently out of action due to injury. This opens up chances for the likes of Fraser Higlett (Beta) and Liam Mason.

Green finished Round 9 with the E2 win, clocking in a total time of 1:02:57.730. Rounding out the podium were Higlett and Riley Graham, with respective times of 1:05:21.279 and 1:05:26.189.

E2 – Round 9 Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Joshua GREEN 1:02:57.730 2 Fraser HIGLETT 1:05:21.279 3 Riley GRAHAM 1:05:26.189 4 Liam MASON 1:07:14.252 5 Travis SILK 1:09:15.373 6 Sean THROUP 1:10:06.873 7 Max PRICE 1:11:09.085 8 Tristan THROUP 1:13:02.168 9 Max RIKYS 1:13:29.482 10 Jack COLBERT 1:14:15.602

E2 – Round 10

Josh Green gave Kingston SE everything he had for a second day in a row on Sunday, to claim the Round 10 win. With the addition of this weekend’s points, he continues to push out his lead in the E2 Championship.

Rounding out the Saturday E2 podium was Beta’s Fraser Higlett and Riley Graham. Round 10 marks Higlett’s second podium for the 2022 season, with the rider moving into second in the standings after the weekend.

E2 – Round 10 Top 10

Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 59:50.015 Fraser Higlett (Beta) 1:01:37.288 Riley Graham (Yamaha, SKDA) 1:03:26.349 Liam Mason 1:04:59.040 Travis Silk 1:06:05.293

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Joshua GREEN 194 2 Fraser HIGLETT 145 3 Todd WATERS 134 4 Travis SILK 114 5 Michael DRISCOLL 84 6 Harrison TEED 58 7 Callum NORTON 57 8 Matt MURRY 56 9 Jye DICKSON 40 10 Riley GRAHAM 40 11 Thomas TEED 39 12 Joshua KILVINGTON 39 13 Kaleb TREASURE 37 14 Liam MASON 36 15 Caleb WARD 32 16 Benjamin KORN 31 17 Sean THROUP 30 18 Daniel GORDON 30 19 Max PRICE 28 20 Riley STEPHENS 27

E3 – Round 9

Husqvarna’s Andrew Wilksch continued his fantastic form into Kingston SE, finishing Round 9 with the E3 class win. Crossing the finish line with a total time of 1:01:33.620, Wilksch set a scorching pace early, earning himself the fastest overall time for the day.

Behind Wilksch was Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Team) with a total time of 1:03:32.282 and in third was Jye Dickson (KTM Offroad Racing Team), with a total time of 1:04:45.858. Dickson has hit the ground running in Enduro, after jumping the water from motocross.

E3 – Round 9 Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Andrew WILKSCH 1:01:33.620 2 Jonte REYNDERS 1:03:32.282 3 Jye DICKSON 1:04:45.858 4 Hayden KEELEY 1:08:11.573 5 Baylee DAVIES 1:08:28.480 6 Luke BUNNIK 1:08:56.058 7 Jack BROWN-DANIELE 1:11:07.524 8 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 1:12:06.254

E3 – Round 10

Sunday proved a struggle for Wilksch as he fought his Husqvarna though the tight and technical tests. The WR450F test offered up strict ruts to follow and after six laps, he finished with a total time of 59:14.070.

Andy Wilksch

“It was a good weekend for me and to come away with another two E3 victories and an outright at what was my home round was a great feeling. Yesterday saw us having to deal with all sorts of weather and very windy conditions, but I was quite comfortable with the terrain as it’s similar to what I race at home and I was able to win every test for the first time this year and finish with a decent gap on everyone. Today’s tests were a lot tougher, very one-lined and meant you really couldn’t afford to relax, but I was able to finish strongly and come home with second outright and another E3 win. After this weekend we’re now in a really good position for the title and I haven’t been in this situation since I was a junior – it’s a surreal feeling, but I’m excited to finish the year strongly at Wynyard in a few weeks time.”

Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Team) had another strong day, landing his consecutive podium spot with a total time of 59:57.378. The Tasmanian local will now return home to gear up for an exciting final two rounds.

Bronze went to KTM’s Jye Dickson, with a total time of 1:01:19.378. Considering his experience in Enduro, the results demonstrate his prowess in the discipline.

Jye Dickson

“Kingston SE was only my second-ever AORC event, so I’m still learning a lot and I’m really enjoying that part of the process. On Saturday we had to battle through a lot of weather conditions, but I’m happy with how I rode, and getting used to riding through trees and over logs. Sunday’s tests were trickier with long ruts and had a lot more of an enduro feel to them. Even though I finished third at my first AORC at Mendooran, I didn’t have too many expectations coming into this weekend – I didn’t want to put pressure on myself, and focused more on getting used to a new style of racing and a new bike. To finish with two podiums is pretty satisfying.”

E3 – Round 10 Top 10

Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) 59:14.070 Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Team) 59:57.378 Jye Dickson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 1:01:19.378 Baylee Davies (Buildrite) 1:04:11.216 Hayden Keeley (Hunter Valley Motorsports, Alpinestars Australia) 1:04:50.891

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Andrew WILKSCH 197 2 Jonte REYNDERS 177 3 Luke BUNNIK 120 4 Stefan GRANQUIST 116 5 Patrick MCGILLIVRAY 113 6 Hayden KEELEY 101 7 Thomas MCCORMACK 61 8 Jye DICKSON 40 9 Thomas HENRY 39 10 Broc GRABHAM 36 11 Ashley NORMAN 36 12 Baylee DAVIES 34 13 Ruben CHADWICK 29 14 Jesse MCMILLAN-MOORE 28 15 Jack BROWN-DANIELE 27 16 Reece ROWBOTTOM 27 17 Riley WARD 24 18 Brodie WAUGH 22 19 Adam GILES 20 20 Jack WILLIAMS 17

EJ – Round 9

Coming out victorious for Round 9 in the EJ class was none other than the KTM boarded Riley McGillivray, with a total time of 1:06:00.819.

Behind McGillivray was Will Dennett, while Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) rounded out the top three, with just over 52-seconds separating the three riders.

EJ – Round 9 Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:06:00.819 2 William DENNETT 1:06:06.081 3 Billy HARGY 1:06:52.634 4 Kobi WOLFF 1:08:06.348 5 Luke CHELLAS 1:08:22.214 6 Kodi STEPHENS 1:09:47.026 7 Chad SPARROW 1:11:03.555 8 Benjamin LYNCH 1:11:23.556 9 Campbell HALL 1:11:34.053 10 Damon KUPISZ 1:14:12.363

EJ – Round 10

Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM), Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) and Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) all pushed hard on Sunday for valuable seconds, with just five-seconds separating the top two steps of the podium.

After six laps of the WR450F test track, McGillivray just couldn’t be beat, stretching to nearly 10 seconds ahead of Dennett.

Dennett conceded for second place, marking a consecutive podium with a total time of 1:01:05.355. Third place was once again won by Husqvarna’s Billy Hargy.

EJ – Round 10 Top 10

Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) 1:00:56.409 William Dennett (Yamaha Australia) 1:01:05.355 Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) 1:02:56.055 Luke Chellas (Northbound Driver Training) 1:04:29.027 Kobi Wolff 1:07:33.012

EJ Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 179 2 William DENNETT 166 3 Billy HARGY 155 4 Kobi WOLFF 136 5 Kodi STEPHENS 129 6 Luke CHELLAS 129 7 Campbell HALL 127 8 Thomas FOSTER 75 9 Ethan BONGIORNO 74 10 Jackson GAIERO 61

EW – Round 9

Gardiner couldn’t have celebrated her 99th AORC podium better than with a first place podium win for Round 9. Clocking in at 1:13:56.619, the Yamaha rider seemed right at home in Kingston’s increasingly greasy test track.

Second place was won by KTM’s Emelie Karlsson, who has continued her success from the 2022 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – where the Women’s Team won third place.

After her underdog win back in Mendooran for Round 6, Taylor Thompson had a target on her back in EW for this weekend of racing. After seven laps and a tough, technical course though, Thompson finished a hard day of racing in third.

EW – Round 9 Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Jessica Gardiner 1:13:56.619 2 Emelie KARLSSON 1:16:12.850 3 Taylor THOMPSON 1:18:55.367 4 Monique SIMIONI 1:25:04.240 5 Emma HAYLOCK 1:34:42.189 6 Chloe BARTON 1:38:00.060 7 Meg PITCHFORD 1:59:35.479 8 Naomi FINDLAY 2:44:56.347 9 Theresa LIERSCH 2:47:37.924

EW – Round 10

100 podiums is an enormous achievement and notching up consecutive EW wins is the extra cherry on top, with Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) finishing Round 10 with a total time of 1:08:28.923.

Behind Gardiner in second place once again, was Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team). Today’s racing was hard on mind and body but she remained consistent, clocking in after six laps with a time of 1:13:43.575.

Rounding out the EW Round 10 podium was Yamaha’s Taylor Thompson, who finished today with a total time of 1:19:06.228.

Emelie Karlsson

“I injured my knee before the ISDE, then hurt the other while racing the ISDE, so having two sore legs made this weekend a lot harder, and I made a lot more mistakes than I usually would! Even though the weather yesterday was crazy, I was more relaxed and trusted myself and my riding, and that meant I was able to push more for wins, but a few crashes let me down. Today’s tests were very tight and I just never felt comfortable, which made for a rough day. All in all, I’m not entirely happy with my performance this weekend, but I’m excited to head to Tasmania for the first time and finish this season strongly.”

EW – Round 10 Top 10

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 1:08:28.923 Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 1:13:43.575 Taylor Thompson 1:19:06.228 Monique Simioni (Marriotts) 1:25:45.103 Chloe Barton (BMS Racing, Castrol) 1:53:26.671

EW Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jessica GARDINER 197 2 Emelie KARLSSON 170 3 Taylor THOMPSON 83 4 Ebony NIELSEN 82 5 Julie DENYER 67 6 Zoe BOCCARI 66 7 Charlotte GAMBLE 63 8 Ivy CROSS 56 9 Emily BIELENBERG 56 10 Elsie CROSS 51

EM – Round 9

Over on the WR450F test track in the Masters class, Greene shook up the expected podium. Landing in first place and setting a strong lead by nearly three minutes, Greene well and truly earnt his position on top of the podium.

Rounding out the EM podium was regular, Peter Rudd and Michael Widdison, with respective total times of 1:32:48.367 and 1:32:54.534.

EM – Round 9 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Anthony GREENE 1:29:51.696 2 Peter RUDD 1:32:48.367 3 Michael WIDDISON 1:32:54.534 4 John BAKER 1:34:34.417 5 Peter SCHAPER 1:38:20.365

EM – Round 10

John Baker (KTM Ballina Motorcycles) reclaimed the win in EM on Sunday, after falling to fourth place on Saturday. With a total time of 1:14:56.949, Baker created a strong lead ahead of his competition, of nearly one-minute.

Peter Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, Husqvarna) jumped up to second place, beating Michael Widdison (Heavy Mechanical Service P/L) to the silver by a minute. Widdison was third, with a total time of 1:17:02.204.

EM – Round 10 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 John BAKER 1:14:56.949 2 Peter RUDD 1:15:50.892 3 Michael WIDDISON 1:17:02.204 4 Peter SCHAPER 1:23:40.918 5 Joe ONDRUS 1:24:47.963

EM Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 John BAKER 176 2 Peter RUDD 169 3 Ian JENNER 117 4 Craig TREASURE 84 5 Joe ONDRUS 79 6 Matthew EVANS 56 7 Neil PAROZ 56 8 Simon BETTS 55 9 Kenneth HICKS 52 10 Damian SMITH 50

EV – Round 9

Pumpa shook up the EV (Veterans) class rankings, stealing the gold for Round 9. With a total time of 1:24:40.283, Pumpa showed no fear or apprehension as he pushed through the WR450F test track for seven laps.

Coming in second was the current Championship leader, Lee Stephens (True Painting, KTM Newcastle) with a total time of 1:25:29.021. Behind Stephens in third today was Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM), with a total time of 1:27:13.224.

EV – Round 9 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Rowan PUMPA 1:24:40.283 2 Lee STEPHENS 1:25:29.021 3 Christopher THOMAS 1:27:13.224 4 Leigh BENTLEY 1:29:36.782 5 Alan GRAHAM 1:33:17.003

EV – Round 10

It was a return to glory for Lee Stephens, as he reclaimed his first-place on Sunday, the Offroad Advantage test serving as the perfect landscape.

With a total time of 1:10:23.020, Stephens pushed ahead of Christopher Thomas, who settled for second. With just over 16 seconds between first and second, Round 10 demonstrated just how intense the action in EV gets.

Grabbing the final podium spot was Saturday’s victor, Rowan Pumpa, with a total time of 1:11:04.433.

EV – Round 10 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Lee STEPHENS 1:10:23.020 2 Christopher THOMAS 1:10:39.967 3 Rowan PUMPA 1:11:04.433 4 Leigh BENTLEY 1:13:51.259 5 Brett HAYDON 1:14:10.025

EV Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Lee STEPHENS 184 2 Christopher THOMAS 179 3 Jason DWYER 86 4 Sean MORRIS 79 5 Ian O’BRIEN 72 6 Josh MURPHY 57 7 Rowan PUMPA 45 8 Jason HACKETT 42 9 Mark PERRY 39 10 Neale SHERIDAN 38

J4 – Round 9

Kingston SE treated the pocket-rocket that is Jett Yarnold (Supermoto New England, Yamaha Australia), very well as he took out the J4 Round 9 class win.

With a total time of 54:46.464 after six laps across the Offroad Advantage test, Yarnold built a formidable lead of just over one minute.

Davey Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte Limestone Coast Motorcycles Naracoorte) grabbed second place from Eli Tripcony, with a time of 56:00.232 to 59:39.009.

J4 – Round 9 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Jett YARNOLD 54:46.464 2 Davey GEAR 56:00.232 3 Eli TRIPCONY 59:39.009 4 Tate YOUNG 59:54.079 5 Joshua COATES 1:02:42.958

J4 – Round 10

Round 10’s podium was a mirror of Round 9, with Jett Yarnold once again claiming the win. Even with the tough and technical MXstore test to navigate, as well as unpredictable weather, Yarnold just couldn’t be beat as he finished five laps with a time of 47:19.696.

Runner-up went to Davey Gear (Sinclair Electrical Naracoorte Limestone Coast Motorcycles Naracoorte), who finished with a total time of 48:48.386. Behind Gear in third was Eli Tripcony, with a time of 51:20.833.

J4 – Round 10 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Jett YARNOLD 47:19.696 2 Davey GEAR 48:48.386 3 Eli TRIPCONY 51:20.833 4 Tate YOUNG 53:49.739 5 Joshua COATES 54:34.111

J4 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey GEAR 179 2 Jett YARNOLD 160 3 Tate YOUNG 149 4 Eli TRIPCONY 137 5 Joshua COATES 124 6 Jet BRIEN 118 7 Jay HARRIS-WALCH 94 8 Lachlan L’OSTE-BROWN 51 9 Seth BURCHELL 50 10 Max LOCOCK 40

J3 – Round 9

In spite of the tough tracks and tricky weather, Ollie Gear had a successful day of racing here in Kingston on Saturday, claiming the win in J3 f with an impressive total time of 57:16.604.

Behind Gear was Levi Stephens (True Painting, KTM Newcastle) who now has his work cut out for him in protecting his Championship lead.

The final podium spot was won by Will McInnes in J3, with a total time of 59:09.962.

J3 – Round 9 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Ollie GEAR 57:16.604 2 Levi STEPHENS 59:05.609 3 Will MCINNES 59:09.962 4 Lachlan METCALF 59:11.505 5 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 1:00:10.267

J3 – Round 10

It was back-to-back wins for Ollie Gear, after five laps, Gear won the day with a total time of 51:40.941.

Rounding out the J3 podium for Round 10 was Will McInnes and Lachlan Metcalf (Simford Motorsports Group, SS Citrus), with respective times of 51:52.467 and 52:14.538.

J3 – Round 10 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Ollie GEAR 49:30.868 2 Will MCINNES 51:40.941 3 Dylan MCDONALD 51:52.467 4 Lachlan METCALF 52:14.538 5 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 53:45.558

J3 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Ollie GEAR 180 2 Levi STEPHENS 173 3 Lachlan METCALF 146 4 Dylan MCDONALD 136 5 Chad WILLIAMS 94 6 Charlie CONNOLLY 85 7 Jye LAWRIE 85 8 Beau TRIPCONY 81 9 Zane BURCHELL 46 10 Will MCINNES 42

J2 – Round 9

Regardless of the rain, wind and technical Offroad Advantage test track, Mason Phillips had a fantastic day of racing on Saturday, claiming the J2 class win, finishing six laps with a total time of 1:02:45.845.

Grabbing the second step on the podium was Jesse Ryan (Guts Racing Aus, Tunetech Suspension), with a total time of 1:03:15.477. Just behind Ryan in third place was Oscar Harris, with a time of 1:03:32.045.

Championship leader, Marcus Nowland, finished fourth.

J2 – Round 9 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Mason PHILLIPS 1:02:45.845 2 Jesse RYAN 1:03:15.477 3 Oscar HARRIS 1:03:32.045 4 Marcus NOWLAND 1:04:20.705 5 Harry GILBERTSON 1:05:36.098

J2 – Round 10

It turned out to be the perfect weekend for Mason Phillips with a consecutive J2 class win. A total time of 53:20.838, saw Phillips finish just shy of 40 seconds ahead of Oscar Harris (Simford Motorsport).

Third was Jesse Ryan (Guts Racing Aus, Tunetech Suspension), finishing the day’s racing with a total time of 54:48.306.

J2 – Round 10 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Mason PHILLIPS 53:20.838 2 Oscar HARRIS 53:59.359 3 Jesse RYAN 54:48.306 4 Harry GILBERTSON 55:21.788 5 Marcus NOWLAND 56:19.019

J2 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Marcus NOWLAND 173 2 Mason PHILLIPS 168 3 Jesse RYAN 154 4 Oscar HARRIS 138 5 Lachlan ROCHE 118 6 Kai AUSTIN 101 7 Lincoln SCHIRMER 67 8 Rueben BAKER 55 9 Harry HUBBARD 53 10 James CHAILLE 42

J1 – Round 9

Harley Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) continued to smash the competition in J1, claiming another win in Kingston on Saturday’s Round 9. The Offroad Advantage test track suited his skills well, as six laps saw a total time of 39:41.896, well clear of the competition.

Rounding out the J1 podium was Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) and Nate Munro, with respective times of 42:05.392 and 42:41.484.

J1 – Round 9 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Harley HUTTON 39:41.896 2 Chase WESTON 42:05.392 3 Nate Munro 42:41.484 4 Phoenix O’BRIEN 44:26.617 5 Levi ROSSI 45:13.473

J1 – Round 10

Harley Hutton claimed another impressive and undisputed J1 win with a total time of 33:51.968 on Sunday. With nearly two minutes separating first and second place, Hutton is proving that he is one to watch as he moves up through the AORC ranks.

The action in J1 was between Nate Munro and Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus), with nearly 20 seconds separating the two for the final podium positions.

J1 – Round 10 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Harley HUTTON 33:51.968 2 Nate Munro 35:41.825 3 Chase WESTON 35:59.801 4 Hayden ROCHE 37:09.448 5 Levi ROSSI 37:46.897

J1 Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Harley HUTTON 197 2 Chase WESTON 162 3 Drake HUTTON 132 4 Phoenix O’BRIEN 119 5 Hayden ROCHE 113 6 Flynn MAHER 86 7 Noah MICKELBOROUGH 67 8 Samuel SCOTT 55 9 Tyler PEARCE 47 10 Nate Munro 42

JG – Round 9

Danielle McDonald’s (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) once again claimed an undisputed victory in JG, with a total time of 1:01:02.557. After six laps across the Offroad Advantage test, McDonald is inching very close to the 2022 Championship title.

Behind McDonald and rounding out the JG Round 9 podium was Madi Simpson and Jade Chellas, with respective times of 1:08:01.977 and 1:14:30.183.

JG – Round 9 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Danielle MCDONALD 1:01:02.557 2 Madi SIMPSON 1:08:01.977 3 Jade CHELLAS 1:14:30.183 4 Audrey MOLLER 1:16:54.005 5 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 1:19:42.093

JG – Round 10

Yamaha JG rider Danielle McDonald continued to comfortably maintain her Championship lead, securing another first place win on Sunday. After five laps of the MXstore test, McDonald finished with a total time of 53:20.388.

Rounding out the JG podium for Round 10 was Madi Simpson (Toowoomba MPE) and Audrey Moller (Alltac Marriotts).

JG – Round 10 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Danielle MCDONALD 55:50.388 2 Madi SIMPSON 56:04.498 3 Audrey MOLLER 1:05:15.219 4 Jade CHELLAS 1:05:33.122 5 Sinead MAHER 1:05:46.368

JG Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Danielle MCDONALD 200 2 Madi SIMPSON 176 3 Jade CHELLAS 146 4 Audrey MOLLER 129 5 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 123 6 Sinead MAHER 79 7 Amity CORK 61 8 Carina ROBB 59 9 Kirra PAMENTER 51 10 Emi KEOGH 45

JJ – Round 9

Hudson Wilson claimed the opening win in Kingston in the JJ class, while in second place was Austin Schulz, rounding out the podium in third was Tao Letton.

JJ – Round 9 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Hudson WILSON 55:53.458 2 Austin SCHULZ 55:55.858 3 Tao LETTON 56:15.318 4 Reid HAYDON 1:03:22.804 5 Frank FATCHEN 1:05:46.620

JJ – Round 10

Hudson Wilson claimed a consecutive JJ first place win for Sunday’s Round 10, with a total time of 43:43.082, Wilson produced over a one-minute lead from the rest of the competition.

Rounding out the JJ Round 10 podium was Austin Schulz and Tao Letton.

JJ – Round 10 Top 5

Pos Rider Total 1 Hudson WILSON 43:43.082 2 Austin SCHULZ 45:01.691 3 Tao LETTON 45:35.678 4 Frank FATCHEN 51:27.402 5 Ollie BROMBAL 52:51.077

JJ Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Cooper CLARKE 133 2 Alex BUROW 78 3 Leo TRIPCONY 76 4 Kruz KEEGAN 56 5 Hudson WILSON 50 6 Clayton WALSH 47 7 Kye KINSELA 45 8 Austin SCHULZ 44 9 Riley AKERS 44 10 Jack Travis KEARNEY 40

2022 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship