ASBK 2022

The Bend Finale – Supersport Race One

Dallas Skeer tipped into turn one first but Harrison Voight stole that lead from him on the first change of direction to establish his authority. Championship leader John Lytras was in a distant tenth place while his primary challengers Ty Lynch and Tom Bramich were fourth and fifth respectively.

Voight was smoking them…. At the end of lap one Voight had 1.4-seconds after putting in a 1m59.464 from a standing start then followed that up with a 1m55.696, then a 1m55.388.

In second place Dallas Skeer had plenty of clear air between himself and third placed Scott Nicholson who had Tom Bramich and Ty Lynch nipping at his heels.

As the race approached the halfway mark Ty Lynch had managed to make two great overtaking moves on first Tom Bramich and then Scott Nicholson to move up to third place. Lynch looked to have the pace to pull away from that pair but by the time he had got past with them, Dallas Skeer had 3.8-seconds on him with five laps to run.

Dallas Skeer proved to have enough pace to not allow Lynch to close on him at all. Lynch however had stretched away from Nicholson and Bramich with apparent ease.

A clean and dominant victory for Harrison Voight, despite having to contend with a slipping clutch.

Dallas Skeer put in his strongest ever ride to take second place while Ty Lynch rounded out the podium to stay in negligible championship contention.

Scott Nicholson managed to sneak away from Tom Bramich in the closing stages to secure fourth place. Archie McDonald was a few seconds behind that pair in sixth place.

Championship leader John Lytras finished seventh and will go into this afternoon’s decider with a 22-point lead over Ty Lynch while Tom Bramich is now out of championship contention.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 17m29.165 254 2 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.257 251 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.221 257 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.061 263 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.739 263 6 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.866 261 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +22.264 258 8 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.750 264 9 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.784 260 10 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +31.219 260 11 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +31.976 262 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +32.184 258 13 Cody WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R6 +40.095 263 14 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +46.359 249 15 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +46.777 257 16 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +51.845 258 17 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 +52.357 249 18 Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R6 +52.580 247 19 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m07.046 253 20 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.920 255

Michelin Supersport Championship Points