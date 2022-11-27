ASBK 2022
The Bend Finale – Supersport Race One
Dallas Skeer tipped into turn one first but Harrison Voight stole that lead from him on the first change of direction to establish his authority. Championship leader John Lytras was in a distant tenth place while his primary challengers Ty Lynch and Tom Bramich were fourth and fifth respectively.
Voight was smoking them…. At the end of lap one Voight had 1.4-seconds after putting in a 1m59.464 from a standing start then followed that up with a 1m55.696, then a 1m55.388.
In second place Dallas Skeer had plenty of clear air between himself and third placed Scott Nicholson who had Tom Bramich and Ty Lynch nipping at his heels.
As the race approached the halfway mark Ty Lynch had managed to make two great overtaking moves on first Tom Bramich and then Scott Nicholson to move up to third place. Lynch looked to have the pace to pull away from that pair but by the time he had got past with them, Dallas Skeer had 3.8-seconds on him with five laps to run.
Dallas Skeer proved to have enough pace to not allow Lynch to close on him at all. Lynch however had stretched away from Nicholson and Bramich with apparent ease.
A clean and dominant victory for Harrison Voight, despite having to contend with a slipping clutch.
Dallas Skeer put in his strongest ever ride to take second place while Ty Lynch rounded out the podium to stay in negligible championship contention.
Scott Nicholson managed to sneak away from Tom Bramich in the closing stages to secure fourth place. Archie McDonald was a few seconds behind that pair in sixth place.
Championship leader John Lytras finished seventh and will go into this afternoon’s decider with a 22-point lead over Ty Lynch while Tom Bramich is now out of championship contention.
Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|17m29.165
|254
|2
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.257
|251
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+8.221
|257
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.061
|263
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.739
|263
|6
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+17.866
|261
|7
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+22.264
|258
|8
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+26.750
|264
|9
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+30.784
|260
|10
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+31.219
|260
|11
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+31.976
|262
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+32.184
|258
|13
|Cody WYMAN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+40.095
|263
|14
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+46.359
|249
|15
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+46.777
|257
|16
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+51.845
|258
|17
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+52.357
|249
|18
|Bronson PICKETT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+52.580
|247
|19
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m07.046
|253
|20
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.920
|255
Michelin Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|Total
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|14
|211.5
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|18
|189
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|16
|186
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|17
|170.5
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|13
|153.5
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|12
|148
|7
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|97
|8
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|10
|96
|9
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|7
|91.5
|10
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
|73
|11
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|72
|12
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|1
|59
|13
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|20
|53.5
|14
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|51
|15
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|51
|16
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|51
|17
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|6
|51
|18
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|44.5
|19
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|11
|43.5
|20
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|41
|21
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|39
|22
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha
|37
|23
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|9
|35.5
|24
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|1
|25
|26
|25
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|20
|26
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|18
|27
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|28
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|13
|29
|Cody WYMAN
|Yamaha
|8
|8
|30
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha
|8
|31
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|32
|Bronson PICKETT
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|33
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|2
|2