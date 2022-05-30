2022 Asia Road Racing Championship

Round 2 – Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

ARRC ASB1000 Race 1

A nail-biting race came to a close when Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin (YAMAHA GEN BLU Racing Team ASEAN) won the opening race of the Asia Superbike 1000 cc category at Sepang on the weekend. Kasma got off to a good start from pole position, but he lost his pace in the first lap, and had to fight his way back to the front.

Haruki Noguchi led the first seven laps, closely tailed by Malaysian Zaqhwan Zaidi. Kasma searched for an opportunity to slip between the two contenders ahead of him, but it was only on the seventh lap that he found that moment.

Kasma then overtook Haruki for the lead, and from there it was all about speed and keeping up the momentum, clocking an impressive 25:44:610s total time, 2.515s clear of Noguchi.

Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin

“First and foremost, I owe it to my team for the fantastic machine. The handling and performance of the machine was spectacular. It was a heated battle especially with Haruki and Zaqhwan. In the beginning, it was tough finding the opportunity to slide in between but somehow, I found an opening mid race and I grabbed the opportunity. The blessing today was truly an unexpected one.”

Haruki Noguchi (SDG Motor Sports HARC-PRO Ph) made a final push to claim runner up from Apiwath Wongthananon (YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team) who completed the podium.

ARRC ASB1000 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider `Time/Gap 1 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin 25:44.610 2 Haruki Noguchi +2.515 3 Apiwath Wongthananon +2.781 4 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi +3.400 5 Anupab Sarmoon +3.654 6 Adam Noroddin +15.255 7 Gery Salim +35.840 8 Timothy Joseph C.Alberto +42.813 9 Ahmad Daniel Haiqal +52.856 10 Passawit Thitivararak +1:33.212

ARRC ASB1000 Race 2

It was a victorious moment for Japanese rider Haruki Noguchi (SDG Motor Sports HARC-PRO Ph) when he nailed the top spot of the podium in the second Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race. It’s been a long time coming for Haruki, however once in the lead he left the pack behind with a dominant lead.

Backing off for the final laps it was all about consistency, with a total race time of 25:44:793s, 4.133s ahead of the nearest competitor.

Haruki Noguchi

“It was a highly competitive race, both Race 1 and Race 2 but today was a much better feat. I am truly thankful to my crew members and sponsors who have been supportive of my journey.”

Md Zaqhwan Zaidi (Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA) appeared to be Haruki’s biggest contender, however Adam Noroddin got in the way, with 0.3s separating the two, while Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin was just 0.1-seconds off the podium, Apiwath Wongthananon not far behind.

Md Zaqhwan Zaidi leads the standings on 78-points heading into Round 3, Haruki Noguchi four-points in arrears, with Apiwath Wongthananon third overall on 65-points.

ARRC ASB1000 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Haruki Noguchi 25:44.793 2 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi +4.133 3 Adam Noroddin +4.455 4 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin +4.549 5 Apiwath Wongthananon +4.792 6 Anupab Sarmoon +5.253 7 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman +15.926 8 Passawit Thitivararak +16.296 9 Yuki Ito +17.629 10 Gery Salim +23.302 11 Timothy Joseph C.Alberto +43.881 12 Ahmad Daniel Haiqal +51.681

ARRC ASB1000 Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS 78 2 Haruki Noguchi JPN 74 3 Apiwath Wongthananon THA 65 4 Anupab Sarmoon THA 57 5 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin MAS 48 6 Adam Noroddin MAS 44 7 Passawit Thitivararak THA 36 8 Gerry Salim INA 30 9 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman MAS 19 10 Yuki Ito JPN 19 11 Thitipong Warongkorn THA 15 12 Timothy Joseph C. Alberto PHI 13 13 Ahmad Daniel Haiqal MAS 11

ARRC SS600 Race 1

Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin (SIC Racing) set a blistering pace to grab the top spot in Race 1 of the Supersports 600 cc class. The Malaysian rider took his Yamaha YZF-R6 into a nip and tuck battle with Khairul Idham Pawi (Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team) and managed to overcome his pace in the closing laps.

Khairul leapt to the front and took the early lead for seven consecutive laps, until Ibrahim piled on the speed and tried to take charge on lap eight, only to fall short with Khairul emerging ahead of him once again. A bold move at the final lap stuck this time, relegating Khairul to second.

Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin

“It was a hard and good one this time around. While I faced some mechanical issues with my machine earlier this morning during qualifying, I cannot be happier to have defeated Khairul. My strategy was to close the gap with the HONDA riders and towards the end of the race, I am glad to be able to do so.”

Khairul was 0.534s off winning pace, ahead of teammate Azroy Hakeem Anuar. Md Helmi Azman was a more distant fourth, almost a second further back, while Andi Farid Izdihar finished fifth.

ARRC SS600 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin 21:52.255 2 Khairul Idham Pawi +0.534 3 Azroy Hakeem Anuar +0.732 4 Md Helmi Azman +1.622 5 Andi Farid Izdihar +2.555 6 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat +7.838 7 Irfan Ardiansyah +13.824 8 Galang Hendra Pratama +13.863 9 Ratthapong Wilairot +19.328 10 Muhammad Izam Ikmal +35.438 11 Kondanai Keardkaew +1:03.976

ARRC SS600 Race 2

The Supersports 600 cc finale was a celebration for the Malaysian fans when Md Helmi Azman (Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team) bagged the win for Race 2. Having taken fourth in Race 1 he bucked up for the final race of Round 2 after starting fifth on the grid.

Helmi set a competitive pace alongside teammate Khairul Idham Pawi (Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team) and Andi Farid Izdihar (Andi of ASTRA HONDA Racing Team) who took the lead for five laps before Helmi was able to move into the lead.

Helmi maintained the pace for three laps before slipping back to second on lap nine, keeping spectators at the edge of their seats as the trio competed aggressively to claim the winning spot.

Helmi slid into the top spot in the final turn, before making a dash to the finish line to claim the win by just 0.080s from Andi Farid Izdihar.

Md Helmi Azman

“The team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our machines are at its best. I am glad that our strategy worked out well for both myself and Khairul. The weather at Sepang is scorching hot nevertheless the machine picked up a good speed and I am thankful that everything went well.”

Khairul Idham Pawi claimed the final position on the podium, 0.497s off leading pace but well clear of fourth placed Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (+4.959) and fifth placed Galang Hendra Pratama (+18.952s).

Md Helmi Azman leads the Supersport 600 standings on 83-points, from Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin on 67, with third placed Andi Farid Izdihar on 60-points.

ARRC SS600 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Md Helmi Azman 21:53.364 2 Andi Farid Izdihar +0.080 3 Khairul Idham Pawi +0.497 4 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat +4.959 5 Galang Hendra Pratama +18.952 6 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin +19.384 7 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi +19.826 8 Azroy Hakeem Anuar +37.709 9 Irfan Ardiansyah +43.743 10 Kondanai Keardkaew +1:04.064 11 Ratthapong Wilairot +1:32.767

ARRC SS600 Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Md Helmi Azman MAS 83 2 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin MAS 67 3 Andi Farid Izdihar INA 60 4 Khairul Idham Pawi MAS 58 5 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA 52 6 Irfan Ardiansyah INA 42 7 Galang Hendra Pratama INA 37 8 Azroy Hakeem Anuar MAS 24 9 Ratthapong Wilairot THA 22 10 Kondanai Keardkaew THA 22 11 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi THA 18 12 Kanatat Jaiman THA 14 13 Muhammad Izam Ikmal MAS 13 14 Md Faerozi Tereqottullah INA 7 15 Yanasorn Yanaphan THA 5

ARRC AP250 Race 1

Andy Muhammad Fadl (Motul Sniper Manual Tech Racing Team) bagged the opening win in the Asia Production 250 cc category. The Indonesian rider awed the spectators with his charge to the finish line after the final turn.

Andy set off from pole and maintained his pace for the first two laps before teammate, Aiki Iyoshi took the lead. The duo battling it out for much of the race.

Andy worked his magic at the final turn, dashing ahead of Rheza Danica Ahrens (ASTRA HONDA Racing Team) and Aiki to claim the top spot on the podium.

Andy Muhammad Fadl

“I had a great time racing with Aiki and Rheza and I must say that it was a fantastic race. I had my strategies planned out carefully for this race. It was a calculated move towards the final lap and turn and I am thrilled that it worked out well.”

Aiki succumbed to Rheza Danica Ahrens at the final turn, Rheza trailing Andy by 0.561s, with 0.091 between the two. Fourth and fifth were Md. Adenanta Putra and Anggi Setiawan respectively.

ARRC AP250 Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Andy Muhammad Fadly 19:40.517 2 Rheza Danica Ahrens +0.561 3 Aiki Iyoshi +0.652 4 Md. Adenanta Putra +2.279 5 Anggi Setiawan +2.326 6 Aldi Satya Mahendra +6.285 7 Piyawat Patoomyos +13.276 8 Md Muzakkir Mohamed +13.316 9 Cao Viet Nam +13.539 10 Rafid Topan Sucipto +22.356 11 Md Akid Aziz +22.605 12 Sethu Rajiv +31.881 13 Senthil Chandrasekaran +33.203 14 Fitriansyah Kete +33.534 15 Reynaldo C. Ratukore +58.222 16 Md Firdaus Md Hamdan +59.913

ARRC AP250 Race 2

Andy Muhammad Fadly made it two for two in Race 2 of the Asia Production 250 cc class, the Indonesian displaying expert moves while battling team-mate Aiki Iyoshi and Race 1 contender Rheza Danica Ahrens.

Andy took the lead for the first two laps but was overtaken by his teammate on lap three, as things heated up among the top three. Md Adenanta Putra reached the leading riders on lap five then moved into second, proceeding into a short-lived lead during lap six, then succumbing to the leader’s pace.

It came down to the narrowest of margins between Andy and teammate Aiki, just +0.084 separating the two, with Andy in the lead, third-placed Rheza was 0.066s off second place in third.

Andy Muhammad Fadly

“It was a mind-blowing last lap and I am lost for words at the double victory this season. The win is truly important for me in setting my standards and to continuously better my performance. I look forward to the third round in Sugo, Japan and I will take the pointers from this race for a better outcome in the next one.”

Aldi Satya Mahendra and Md. Adenanta Putra rounded out the top five, within half a second of the leader.

Andy Muhammad Fadly extended his AP250 standings lead and now sits on 91-points, with Rheza Danica Ahrens on 77 and Aiki Iyoshi third on 55-points.

ARRC AP250 Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Andy Muhammad Fadly 19:45.362 2 Aiki Iyoshi +0.084 3 Rheza Danica Ahrens +0.150 4 Aldi Satya Mahendra +0.291 5 Md. Adenanta Putra +0.506 6 Herjun Atna Firdaus +0.615 7 Piyawat Patoomyos +1.583 8 Md Akid Aziz +8.339 9 Rafid Topan Sucipto +8.399 10 Md Muzakkir Mohamed +8.608 11 Reynaldo C. Ratukore +8.631 12 Cao Viet Nam +21.567 13 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan +21.686 14 Fitriansyah Kete +21.870 15 Sethu Rajiv +22.253 16 Senthil Chandrasekaran +43.080 17 Md Firdaus Md Hamdan +49.864

ARRC AP250 Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Andy Muhammad Fadly INA 91 2 Rheza Danica Ahrens INA 77 3 Aiki Iyoshi JPN 55 4 Rafid Topan Sucipto INA 46 5 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA 40 6 Piyawat Patoomyos THA 38 7 Reynaldo C. Ratukore INA 28 8 Anggi Setiawan INA 28 9 Cao Viet Nam VIE 26 10 Herjun Atna Firdaus INA 25 11 Md Adenanta Putra INA 24 12 Fitriansyah Kete INA 18 13 Md Akid Aziz MAS 17 14 Md Muzakkir Mohamed MAS 14 15 Sethu Rajiv IND 13 16 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan MAS 8 17 Senthil Chandrasekaran IND 6 18 Md Firdaus Md Hamdan MAS 0

ARRC UB150 Race 1

Md Hafiza Rofa (ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team) claimed the Race 1 win in the Underbone 150cc category, with just 0.277s separating the top seven riders, and the top three split by just 0.131s.

The Yamaha Y15 ZR rider emerged out of nowhere in the last lap and took lead of the pack, relegating teammate Wahyu Aji Trilaksana to second as the race came to a close. Hafiza maintained his composure against the top ten riders in the neck-to-neck race in the early stages before picking up the pace on lap five.

The Malaysian rider pulled a stunner when he took the lead and maintained it over the finish line.

Md Hafiza Rofa

“Buriram was a disappointment nevertheless I am quite pleased with the machine this time around as I was able to better manage the lap time. It was quite a tight race with only six laps to complete. In the first three laps, I relaxed a little to find my pace. By lap four, I was prepared to make my move and towards the last lap, I managed to pull it off. It was a different approach altogether and it worked.”

Wahyu Aji Trilaksana was left in second by 0.092s, while Gupita Kresna claimed the final podium position.

Ahmad Fazrul Sham was 0.236s off the lead in fourth, just ahead of Ahmad Afif Amran, Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan and Ahmad Fazli Sham, all less than 0.3s off the lead.

ARRC UB150 Race 1 Results

POS. Rider Gap 1 Md Hafiza Rofa 15:43.919 2 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana +0.092 3 Gupita Kresna +0.131 4 Ahmad Fazrul Sham +0.236 5 Ahmad Afif Amran +0.239 6 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan +0.273 7 Ahmad Fazli Sham +0.277 8 Mohammad Syafiq Rosli +0.558 9 Md Kiandra Ramadhipa +0.673 10 April King Mascardo +0.825 11 Dimas Juli Atmoko +1.155 12 Aoi Uezu +1.344 13 Peerapong Luiboonpeng +3.034 14 Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin +15.348 15 Murobbil Vithoni +15.393 16 Muhammad Yordan Badaru +15.463 17 Md Asyraf Daniel Md Zamri +32.462 18 Nguyen Anh Tuan +35.065

ARRC UB150 Race 2

Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin (UMA Racing YAMAHA Maju Motor Asia Team) raced his way up to the top spot in Race 2 of the Underbone 150cc category in front of the home crowd.

Just 0.124-seconds separated the top five riders across the line, with the lead hard fought for. Nazirul held the last lap lead across the line, after a 14th place finish in Race 1.

Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin

“It was a difficult race week for my team and I however we gave our best shot. My performance in both practice and in Race 1 was not up to the mark so this win is definitely an inspiration for me to do better in the next Round. I would like to thank my fans and supporters who have journey with me and this victory is dedicated to my late father.”

Md Kiandra Ramadhipa was second by just 0.044s, with third-placed John Emerson Inguito a further 0.031s in arears, chased across the line by Peerapong Luiboonpeng and Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan.

Wahyu Aji Trilaksana who ran 2-7 for the weekend retains the overall lead on 65-points from Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan on 52, while Ahmad Afif Amran is third on 45-points.

ARRC UB150 Race 2 Results

POS. Rider Gap 1 Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin 15:46.582 2 Md Kiandra Ramadhipa +0.044 3 John Emerson Inguito +0.075 4 Peerapong Luiboonpeng +0.107 5 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan +0.124 6 Murobbil Vithoni +1.000 7 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana +1.195 8 April King Mascardo +1.373 9 Md Hafiza Rofa +5.116 11 Nguyen Anh Tuan +28.482 12 Nguyen Duc Thanh +35.334 13 Gupita Kresna +39.802 14 Ahmad Fazrul Sham +1:02.470

ARRC UB150 Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana INA 65 2 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan MAS 52 3 Ahmad Afif Amran MAS 45 4 Narizul Izzat Md Bahauddin MAS 37 5 Muhammad Yordan Badaru INA 34 6 Md Hafiza Rofa MAS 32 7 April King Mascardo PHI 32 8 Dimas Juli Atmoko INA 31 9 John Emerson Inguito PHI 28 10 Gupita Kresna INA 28 11 Murobbil Vithoni INA 27 12 Md Kiandra Ramadhipa INA 27 13 Aoi Uezu JPN 19 14 Peerapong Luiboonpeng THA 18 15 Nguyen Anh Tuan VIE 16 16 Ahmad Fazrul Sham MAS 15 17 Mohammad Syafiq Rosli MAS 12 18 Md Aiman Tahiruddin MAS 11 19 Nguyen Duc Thanh VIE 11 20 Ahmad Fazli Sham MAS 9 21 Md Asyraf Daniel Md Zamri MAS 0 22 Hafid Pratamaditya Nursandi INA 0 23 Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy MAS 0 24 Gian Carlo Mauricio PHI 0

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1

Vorapong Malahuan made history when he swept into winning position on the podium in the very first race of the TVS Asia One Make Championship.

It was a stimulating show for spectators as Vorapong battled with Decky Tiarno Aldy in the first three laps, before he picked up his pace on lap 4and took lead of the troop. It was then all about maintaining momentum and staying focused to finishing the race.

Vorapong Malahuan

“I am very happy with my victory with the TVS Asia One Make Championship. I stopped racing for about 1 or 2 years due to the pandemic and I did not have the confidence to perform. This race brought the confidence back in me and I am truly thankful for the opportunity given.”

Decky Tiarno Aldy from Indonesia bagged the runner up spot, just 0.089s off Vorapong, with Australian Varis Felix Fleming taking the final podium position in a more distant third.

Fellow Australian James Frederick Jacobs was seventh, 7.954s off the lead, just behind the second pack which Varis led over the line.

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Vorapong Malahuan THA 15:00.135 2 Decky Tiarno Aldy INA +0.089 3 Varis Felix Fleming AUS +5.470 4 Kerwin Chang PHI +5.484 5 Muhamad Fitri Ashraf MAS +5.570 6 Nattaphon Kaewmun THA +5.682 7 James Frederick Jacobs AUS +7.954 8 KY Ahmed IND +8.174 9 Jagan Kumar IND +9.009 10 Watcharin Tubtimon THA +9.138 11 Agung Septian INA +9.193 12 Hayato Kobayashi JPN +11.259 13 Md Harith Farhan Baharin MAS +11.522 14 Arsyad Rusydi SIN +19.290 15 Miu Nakahara JPN +36.119

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2

Muhamad Fitri Ashraf took the second TVS Asia One Make Championship race win of the weekend, at the dash to the finish line. The race was reduced to four laps due to a crash which caught up Varis and three other riders into turn four.

Varis suffered breaks to his tibia, fibula and ankle after the incident, with emergency surgery done to relieve swelling, with further surgery planned on Thursday for the broken bones.

A solid restart for Race 1 winner Vorapong Malahuan soon saw him bumped out of the first position just seconds into the race. The rider to take over was Decky Tiarno Aldy. Fitri meanwhile was making his way up from sixth to third by lap two, then gliding into second in lap three.

Decky was consistent for the first three laps, and the battle was on for the three riders in tow with Fitri in second, Watcharin Tubtimon third, followed by Vorapong in fourth.

The four riders swapped positions and by the last turn, Fitri was neck-to neck with Decky before bolting ahead for the win.

Muhamad Fitri Ashraf

“It was a good race even with the casualty in the beginning. On my part, I grasped the lessons from Race 1 and made the necessary changes to my strategy for Race 2. It worked as planned. It is indeed a memorable day for me and I thank everyone who contributed directly and indirectly towards my success.”

James Frederick Jacobs finished race two in eighth for 17-championship points total and seventh in the standings. Varis Felix Fleming one-point behind in eighth but injured.

James ‘Freddy’ Jacobs

“Wow just got home from the most amazing weekend competing in the Asia Road Racing Championship at Sepang Circuit in Malaysia. Thursday we met the team and other riders at the track where we were issued with uniforms and KYT helmet, Alpinestars leather, gloves and boots. I then got to see the bike and started getting the bike set up done. Not the weekend I wanted but still happy with my results. With only two 20 minute practice sessions I had to learn the bike and track very quickly, improving my time every sessions. Which put me P9 in Qualifying. Race 1 I had terrible start going last into the first turn. I made my way through the pack the claim P7. Race 2 I had an incident and crashed on the second turn. I managed to get back up and keep going. There was an other incident on track which caused a red flag so I could restart the race. The second leg I had another bad start and couldn’t get in the front pack. Claiming P8 in the second race putting me P7 for the round. What a great group of people, we were so well looked after by everyone. The @tvsapacheseries was amazing to ride for the very start. Can’t wait for the next round in Japan. Thanks for the amazing bike preparation and help all weekend.”

Vorapong Malahuan leads the standings on 41-points, one-point ahead of Decky Tiarno Aldy, with Muhamad Fitri Ashraf a further four-points in arrears.

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Muhamad Fitri Ashraf MAS 09:59.4 2 Decky Tiarno Aldy INA +0.041 3 Vorapong Malahuan THA +0.615 4 Watcharin Tubtimon THA +0.775 5 Agung Septian INA +3.951 6 KY Ahmed IND +4.256 7 Jagan Kumar IND +4.415 8 James Frederick Jacobs AUS +8.364 9 Hayato Kobayashi JPN +13.215 10 Kerwin Chang PHI +13.281 11 Arsyad Rusydi SIN +13.64 12 Miu Nakahara JPN +21.169

TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 Vorapong Malahuan THA 41 2 Decky Tiarno Aldy INA 40 3 Muhamad Fitri Ashraf MAS 36 4 Watcharin Tubtimon THA 19 5 Kerwin Eins Golbert G.Chang PHI 19 6 KY Ahmed IND 18 7 James Frederick Jacobs AUS 17 8 Varis Felix Fleming AUS 16 9 Agung Septian INA 16 10 Jagan Kumar IND 16 11 Hayato Kobayashi JPN 11 12 Nattaphon Kaewmun THA 10 13 Arsyad Rusydi SIN 7 14 Miu Nakahara JPN 5 15 Md Harith Farhan Baharin MAS 3 16 Deepak Ravikumar IND 0

The third round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship has been confirmed and will be held at The Sportsland Sugo International Circuit in Japan. The updated schedule will be released in due time.