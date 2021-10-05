2022 Beta RR Racing model updates

Beta’s updated 2022 RR Racing range will arrive in Australia in January 2022, with a host of updates revealed ensuring a better than ever package, ready to race in the toughest conditions and the most competitive events.

For the MY 2022 versions, the Beta engineers at Rignano sull’Arno have worked on developing upgrades for both the suspension and the powertrain, keeping all the styling and functional details you’d expect from a race-focused version, to save weight and make these bikes even more practical to use in real-world race conditions.

As with the standard version, the racing range is also made up of eight different models, each with its own character and strengths, and running a series of racing parts shared across the range, such as handguards and components in red alloy, alongside certain specific elements for each model.

All models will now features the quick release front axle – recognisable by the red anodised alloy release lever, this component is crucial for saving precious seconds in a race when you need to change a tyre.

Red Vertigo handguards are also fitted, the sturdy structure of these parts combined with eye-catching “in mould” graphics, while the bikes of the Racing range are fitted with the same Metzeler tyres used by the official team riders in the EnduroGP championship.

Machined alloy foot pegs ensure racing style foot pegs offer a large contact area in black machined alloy and with steel pins. The rear sprocket is also an anodised aluminium core with steel toothing by ZF, ensuring performance, lightness and strength.

There’s also a dedicated blue racing seat with anti-slip cover and document holder pocket for unparalleled grip, comfort and practicality, alongside an anodised black gear lever and rear brake pedal, gearbox oil filler cap, engine oil filler cap and oil filter cap anodised red aluminium and matching chain tensioners in red anodised alloy. Also new are racing graphics and red rim decals.

Another common update is the 48 mm Kayaba AOS closed cartridge fork, in which anodised internal parts minimise sliding friction, while adjustable compression and rebound damping let each rider find the perfect setting. Betamotor’s engineers have revised the calibration of this component, mainly to improve comfort during initial compression, when shocks from the terrain are transmitted to the rider.

More specific updates are also made, such as to models of the RR Racing 2Str MY 2022 family, where Beta has decided to stick with its choice of doing away with an automatic mixer. RR Racing 2Str bikes must therefore be fuelled with oil/petrol pre-mix. These bikes can still be fitted with an aftermarket oil mixer, available as an accessory from the Beta Factory Parts catalogue.

Two-stroke engine updates on RR 300 and RR 200

Unlike past Racing editions, which received no substantial modifications to the engine over the standard model, for the MY 2022 range, on two of the 2-stroke models – namely the RR 300 and RR 200 – the powerplants have been upgraded to add a pinch of spice to the recipe.

On the RR 300 2Str the cylinder of the 300 cc engine, which has already been radically updated for the MY 2022 version in its standard guise, now features a cylinder with modified exhaust and transfer port geometry and a new head, combined with a differently calibrated power valve.

The new head, with both modified flow geometry and combustion chamber geometry, produces a higher compression ratio, resulting in a substantial increase in performance. To better manage the increased power output of the engine, Beta’s engineers have upgraded the power valve, changing the internal spring and adjustment system to ensure full-bodied and readily accessible power delivery throughout the rev range. The ignition advance has also been modified as a consequence of these upgrades to the engine.

On the RR 200 2Str Beta’s engineers modified the head and replaced the two power valves used in the standard engine with a single, stiffer component. These upgrades contribute to increasing power at mid to high engine revs.

Traction control adding to RR Racing 4Str

The most significant new feature in the 4Str range is the introduction of traction control – a first on an RR bike. Advances in motorcycle technology are giving shape to new components and systems usable even on enduro bikes, which let the rider make more effective use of the motorycle in all possible conditions.

To make the performance of its models, and of its bigger displacement bikes in particular, ever more accessible to the rider in any situation. In addition to user-selectable electronic engine management maps, Beta has now introduced a new traction control function.

The TC function can be engaged at any time from a new button on the control panel in the usual position between the steering tube and the fuel tank. As both the TC function and engine map selection function are controlled from this panel, it now has two control buttons and two separate indicator LEDs for the two functions.

The 2022 Beta RR Racing range will be available in January 2022, with pricing as follows, excluding Dealer Delivery and on road costs:

2022 Beta RR Racing pricing

2T RR 125 2T Racing $ 12,995.00 RR 200 2T Racing $ 14,495.00 RR 250 2T Racing $ 14,995.00 RR 300 2T Racing $ 15,695.00

4T RR 350 4T Racing EFI $ 15,495.00 RR 390 4T Racing EFI $ 15,795.00 RR 430 4T Racing EFI $ 15,995.00 RR 480 4T Racing EFI $ 16,395.00



For full model information and specifications visit the Beta Motor Australia website – www.betamotor.com.au