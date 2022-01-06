2022 Harley-Davidson Range

Harley-Davidson’s MY22 bikes will be arriving in dealerships soon, while the CVO range and other new models will be unveiled later this month, on January 27 at the “Further. Faster.” World Premiere Event.

To take part register at HD.com/22

Returning for 2022 is Harley’s only current ‘Sport’ model, the Sportster S powered by the 121-horsepower Revolution Max 1250T.

Harley’s Adventure-Touring platform remains the much lauded Pan America, which has topped the sales charts in their native North America in that category.

Like the Sportster S the Pan America is Revolution Max equipped, offering a rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose vehicle that very much breaks the Harley mould.

For 2022 a few tweaks are also being rolled out on the Pan America, with revised visibility settings for the TFT display, Vehicle Hill Hold Control active time being increased to up to three or five-minutes, while the Special edition is also now offered in a new Fastback Blue/White Sand colour scheme.

Harley’s more traditional cruiser segment offers new paint schemes across the model line-up.

That starts with the Softail Standard model with stripped-down bobber style, offering an ideal blank canvas for customisation. New for 2022 are Annihilator cast aluminium wheels with Silver finish replace laced wheels.

The Heritage Classic 114 is the quintessential American cruiser, offering vintage details and rock and roll style. For 2022 the Heritage Classic 114 model will be offered with a new Chrome trim option for the rider who prefers a brighter look.

The Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 model features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers. Trim details include a Gloss Black rear lightbar, windshield brackets, front lightbar and turn signal standoffs, Black mirrors and triple clamps, Black Anodised wheel hubs and hub cap, and Matte Black exhaust shields with Chrome muffler tips.

The Heritage Classic 114 model in Chrome trim is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminium or Chrome Laced wheels; the Black trim version is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminium or Black Laced wheels.

The Street Bob 114 offers a gritty, stripped-down bobber cloaked in black and powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, as another ideal foundation for customisation based on performance. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminium wheels with Gloss Black finish replace laced wheels.

The Fat Boy 114 is the original fat-custom icon commands the road with a steamroller stance. For 2022 its Lakester cast aluminium wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open centre, and the classic Fat Boy model tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the centred star.

The Fat Bob 114 meanwhile is designed for the street rider with an appetite for muscular power and performance. For 2022 it features a new waterslide fuel tank graphic in an oval shape with “H-D” on lower edge.

With the Breakout 114 Harley takes long, lean muscle to the modern edge with the MilwaukeeEight 114 engine, raked-out styling inspired by the drag strip, and a huge 240mm rear tyre. Exclusive Gasser II cast aluminium wheels and a riser-mounted digital gauge set this bike apart on the custom cruiser scene.

The Sport Glide combines cruising agility and long-distance touring ability backed by Milwaukee-Eight 107 power. Detachable hard saddlebags and sleek detachable mini fairing can be quickly removed for stripped-down cruiser style or installed for comfort and versatility on a road trip or daily commute. Inverted forks and rear mono shock with external pre-load adjustment deliver precise handling and ride comfort.

With Harley-Davidson’s Grand American Touring range you get comfort and convenience that makes long journeying spectacular, all powered by a smooth-running Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engine. Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control.

The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS are also a standard feature on each Touring model.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, standard for all Touring models, will assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. The option package provides the following enhancements: Electronically Linked Brakes, Cornering-ABS, Cornering Traction Control with standard and rain mode, Drag Torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).

For 2022 these Grand American Touring model changes are primarily cosmetic.

The Road King Special is the custom bagger with top-of-the-line power and a commanding presence for the rider seeking hot rod performance with iconic Harley-Davidson style. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

The Street Glide Special offers slammed factory-custom bagger with highway shredding power and a choice of blacked-out or chrome finish. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and MilwaukeeEight 114 engine.

The Road Glide Special runs frame-mounted aerodynamic shark nose fairing which sets the tone for the performance bagger and is offered with a blacked-out or chrome finish. Features include dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

The Ultra Limited is for the rider seeking a premium, fully-loaded touring experience with zero compromises. Features include Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Daymaker LED lighting, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

Harley-Davidson Trike models offer the confidence of three-wheels, plus ample and handy storage for road trips, while riders can count on the performance of a chassis engineered by Harley-Davidson as a trike from the wheels up.

The Freewheeler is a cruiser-inspired trike that offers hot-rod attitude on three wheels with mini ape hanger handlebar, bobtail fenders, chrome Hiawatha headlamp, Enforcer wheels and slash cut pipes, standard Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson and the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

New for 2022 on Freewheeler is a Chrome and Gloss Black tank medallion in a classic “V” shape. A new optional two-tone paint scheme in Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black is applied to the front and rear fenders and the fuel tank.

The Tri Glide Ultra meanwhile is a long-haul American touring trike designed to go the distance with comfort, torque and style.

Features include Tomahawk custom wheels, premium Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, trunk and King Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Daymaker LED headlamp, standard Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson and Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. New for 2022 is an intricate Cloisonné tank medallion in Chrome with Black and Red glass fill, and optional two-tone paint schemes in Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black or Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black, each with a dual pinstripe.