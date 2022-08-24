ISDE 2022 – Team Italy

The FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) begins its ninety-sixth edition in France on 29 August – 3 September. Racing to victory last year in both the FIM World Trophy and FIM Junior Trophy categories, Italy start as reigning champions.

While the line-up is different from 2021 – a race they won on home soil – the motivation to win remains unchanged. The Italian World Trophy team are a formidable force and one to be reckoned with.

Andrea Verona (GASGAS) has just won his third straight FIM Enduro1 World Championship and currently leads the EnduroGP standings. He is joined by the vastly experienced duo of Thomas Oldrati (Honda) and Alex Salvini (Husqvarna), with rising talent Samuele Bernardini (Honda) propping them up.

Oldrati and Verona were part of Italy’s 2021 success, while Salvini first won the FIM ISDE for his country back in 2007.

“I’m excited to go to France with Italy,” tells the ever-smiling Salvini. “I feel like the team is strong this year, both in the World Trophy and Junior World Trophy categories. Andrea Verona is riding incredible right now. He’s fighting for the EnduroGP title and has just won his third Enduro1 championship. Like myself, Thomas has a wealth of experience and knows how to go the distance in a race like the ISDE. Together with Samuele Bernadini, I’m confident we can do a good job.”

No two FIM ISDE races are ever the same. Each edition presents its own series of challenges to overcome as rider and machine battle for position each day. It is a race where experience pays off, as Alex knows only too well.

“I enjoy the challenge of the ISDE,” he continues. “There’s lot of unknowns during the six days of racing – there are always challenges to deal with. We’ve been told there will be around thirteen special tests. That’s a lot! It’s a lot of walking to do before the race even begins. I think trying to remember them will be impossible. As a rider you will have to find that balance of reading the terrain at speed and pushing hard. It will be a different dynamic than what we’re used to in the world championship.”

As reigning FIM ISDE champions Italy start with the objective of defending their crown. But Alex knows that they will have a fight on their hands.

“It’s never easy to predict how the ISDE will go. There are a lot of teams on paper who can win. But for sure Spain will be strong. Great Britain have also got a good team and the USA have always that unknown factor because we never really race against them all year. But France will be pushing hard. It’s their home race and that always lifts the energy and motivation. They will be in the hunt for sure.”

The FIM International Six Days Enduro takes place in Le Puy-en-Velay, France from 29 August to 3 September.

ISDE Entry List

FIM World Trophy