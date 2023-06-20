KTM Australia secure run of 790 Adventure models for local market

KTM Australia have got their hands on a run of 2022 models KTM 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R models put together in production facilities in the Phillipines, but made from components produced in Austria, thus identical in both appearance and specification to previously manufactured motorcycles of the same model. The sole variation in specification is that these bikes have Anakee tyres as standard fitment.

The 790 Adventure is headlined by its light weight of 189kg dry, resulting in a nimble character that delivers effortless excitement on both tarmac and gravel roads.

Combined with its WP APEX suspension, 21-inch and 18-inch spoked wheels, a low seat height of 830-850 mm, torquey parallel twin-cylinder 790cc powerplant, and advanced electronics package, this is a truly capable adventure motorcycle. This run of 790 Adventure motorcycles is available for $18,690 Ride Away.

The 790 Adventure R steps things up with fully-adjustable WP XPLOR suspension with 240 mm of travel and Rally Mode. Due to its longer travel suspension the seat height is a taller 880mm, alongside more off-road specific inclusions such as the single piece seat, high front fender, low screen and purposeful offroad tyres. These 790 Adventure R motorcycles are being offered to the Aussie public for $19,790 Ride Away.

Overseas assembly of motorcycles at a location different from their normal point of manufacture is common in many markets as a way that motorcycle manufacturers can help avoid excessive tariffs being loaded on their products.

