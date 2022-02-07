2022 KTM 890 Duke R

Less than two years since it was first introduced, KTM have given the 890 Duke R a sharper new profile for 2022 along with a new matt Atlantic Blue base colour lifted directly from its big brother, the KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

Having been around since 2020, the 890 Duke R has proven a major contender in the middleweight segment, boasting 121 HP and 99 Nm of torque, alongside the load-bearing design of its tubular steel chassis and high-spec adjustable WP APEX suspension.

The KTM 890 Duke R excels not just on acceleration but also on the anchors, wearing monoblock Brembo Stylema front calipers grabbing 320 mm rotors, along with an adjustable Brembo MCS master cylinder. A set of sticky Michelin Power Cup 2 tyres provides reliable grip in all weather conditions.

In terms of electronic wizardry, the 890 Duke R makes use of Cornering ABS and Cornering MTC (motorcycle traction control) with a 6D lean angle sensor that not only detects the side-to-side (roll) and forwards and backward (pitch) movements of the bike, but also the rotation of the bike on its vertical axis (yaw).

A selection of ride modes include Rain, Street, Sport and an optional Track mode for full customisation. That includes nine levels of adjustable traction control slip, anti-wheelie on/off, and the additional throttle control setting.

With a new look to match its performance and character, the 2022 890 Duke R again promises to be a track-ready machine you’ll want to ride every day.

A full range of KTM PowerParts developed for the 890 Duke R is also available, with a range of KTM PowerWear also available.

The 2022 KTM 890 Duke R will arrive in authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from September 2022 onwards. Pricing has yet to be announced