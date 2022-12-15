2022 MotoGP attendance figures

The 2022 MotoGP season has seen spectatorship return to almost pre-covid normal, with 2,427,928 punters turning up to the 20-round series. For some reason however we are missing the CoTA round four figures.

The most attended rounds of the season were Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at Sachsenring, with 232,202 spectators over the three days, followed by the SHARK Grand Prix de France at Le Mans with 225,000.

The Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix saw 91,158 punters brave what was a water-logged Phillip Island after incessant inclement weather in the lead up to the MotoGP weekend.

While CoTA figures are missing from the official data, the lowest recorded figure was the Grand Prix of Qatar with 17,972 spectators. The second lowest attendance was the Japanaese GP at Motegi with 57,482.

2022 MotoGP Spectator Figures

Grand Prix/Track Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Total Grand Prix of Qatar 5,627 5,690 6,655 17,972 Indonesia 9,857 30.021 62.923 102,801 Termas de Río Hondo 56.008 63,659 67,092 186,759 Circuit of The Americas N/A Portimao 14.797 17.453 43,650 75,900 Jerez 19,972 44,997 58,132 123,101 Le Mans 49,992 65,005 110,003 225,000 Mugello 10,815 19.602 43,661 74,078 Catalunya 16,132 38,374 60,068 114,574 Sachsenring 50,786 86,202 95,214 232,202 Assen 23.574 30,480 104,244 158,298 Silverstone 26,501 32,897 41,002 100,400 Red Bull Ring 30.262 45,553 92.035 167,850 Misano 18,859 25,300 56,981 101,140 Aragón 19,322 29,635 37,846 86,803 Motegi 8,648 16.682 32,152 57,482 Chang 55.798 45,809 76.856 178,463 Phillip Island 20.150 30,811 40.197 91,158 Sepang 21.015 53.937 88,615 163,567 Valencia 16,374 61,840 92,166 170,380 Total 2,427,928

The previous two years of MotoGP sit in stark in contrast, with just 640,889 in 2021, and the largely cancelled 2020 or seeing spectator-free events inviting only 17,760 spectators into the stands.

It’s also worth noting that 2022’s 91,158 figure at Phillip Island, was the highest since 2012 when 122,465 spectators turned up.

Circuit 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 PI 83,600 85,600 86.250 82,850 Can Can 91,158 Total 2,676,632 2,665,806 2,884,242 2,686,287 17,760 640,889 2,427,928 GPs 19 19 20 18 15 18 20

Here’s a look at the Australian spectatorship specifically, with race day on Sunday always the most popular, and a general upward trend, if not quite reaching the heights of 2012, when Casey Stoner won on home ground, before his retirement.