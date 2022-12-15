2022 MotoGP attendance figures
The 2022 MotoGP season has seen spectatorship return to almost pre-covid normal, with 2,427,928 punters turning up to the 20-round series. For some reason however we are missing the CoTA round four figures.
The most attended rounds of the season were Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at Sachsenring, with 232,202 spectators over the three days, followed by the SHARK Grand Prix de France at Le Mans with 225,000.
The Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix saw 91,158 punters brave what was a water-logged Phillip Island after incessant inclement weather in the lead up to the MotoGP weekend.
While CoTA figures are missing from the official data, the lowest recorded figure was the Grand Prix of Qatar with 17,972 spectators. The second lowest attendance was the Japanaese GP at Motegi with 57,482.
2022 MotoGP Spectator Figures
|Grand Prix/Track
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Total
|Grand Prix of Qatar
|5,627
|5,690
|6,655
|17,972
|Indonesia
|9,857
|30.021
|62.923
|102,801
|Termas de Río Hondo
|56.008
|63,659
|67,092
|186,759
|Circuit of The Americas
|N/A
|Portimao
|14.797
|17.453
|43,650
|75,900
|Jerez
|19,972
|44,997
|58,132
|123,101
|Le Mans
|49,992
|65,005
|110,003
|225,000
|Mugello
|10,815
|19.602
|43,661
|74,078
|Catalunya
|16,132
|38,374
|60,068
|114,574
|Sachsenring
|50,786
|86,202
|95,214
|232,202
|Assen
|23.574
|30,480
|104,244
|158,298
|Silverstone
|26,501
|32,897
|41,002
|100,400
|Red Bull Ring
|30.262
|45,553
|92.035
|167,850
|Misano
|18,859
|25,300
|56,981
|101,140
|Aragón
|19,322
|29,635
|37,846
|86,803
|Motegi
|8,648
|16.682
|32,152
|57,482
|Chang
|55.798
|45,809
|76.856
|178,463
|Phillip Island
|20.150
|30,811
|40.197
|91,158
|Sepang
|21.015
|53.937
|88,615
|163,567
|Valencia
|16,374
|61,840
|92,166
|170,380
|Total
|2,427,928
The previous two years of MotoGP sit in stark in contrast, with just 640,889 in 2021, and the largely cancelled 2020 or seeing spectator-free events inviting only 17,760 spectators into the stands.
It’s also worth noting that 2022’s 91,158 figure at Phillip Island, was the highest since 2012 when 122,465 spectators turned up.
|Circuit
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|PI
|83,600
|85,600
|86.250
|82,850
|Can
|Can
|91,158
|Total
|2,676,632
|2,665,806
|2,884,242
|2,686,287
|17,760
|640,889
|2,427,928
|GPs
|19
|19
|20
|18
|15
|18
|20
Here’s a look at the Australian spectatorship specifically, with race day on Sunday always the most popular, and a general upward trend, if not quite reaching the heights of 2012, when Casey Stoner won on home ground, before his retirement.
|Phillip Island
|Year
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|Total
|2022
|20,150
|30,811
|40,197
|91,158
|2019
|21650
|26300
|34900
|82850
|2018
|22,700
|26,950
|36,600
|86,250
|2017
|22,000
|27,400
|36.200
|85,600
|2016
|20,900
|26,200
|36,500
|83,600
|2015
|22,000
|26,900
|35,200
|84,100
|2014
|21,100
|24,800
|32,000
|77,900
|2013
|20,200
|25,500
|31,500
|77,200
|2012
|29,120
|40,245
|53,100
|122,465
|2011
|22,200
|29,100
|43,800
|95,100
|2010
|20,100
|26,400
|41,537
|88,037
|2009
|22,952
|32,891
|50,094
|105,937
|2008
|23,840
|33,801
|50,541
|108,182
|2007
|27,528
|37,105
|50,425
|115,058
|2006
|20,474
|28,430
|44,627
|93,531