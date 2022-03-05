MotoGP 2022 – Round One – Qatar – Qualifying

Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) stormed to a phenomenal first pole position of the season under the glorious lights of Lusail International Circuit, beating 2021 Rookie of the Year rival Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) to the top by 0.147s at the Grand Prix of Qatar. It’s Martin’s fifth pole and second in Doha, and the best MotoGP qualifying for Bastianini. It also continues a seven-strong qualifying sequence for Ducati, with Borgo Panigale machinery having taken pole every race since Aragon last season.

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) lines up in P3, with the top three in the 2021 Championship – Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) – all off the front two rows.

Q1

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) pinched top spot ahead of Quartararo after the Frenchman just got shuffled out at the out of FP3. The South African had already sat inside the Q2 places, but his seventh and final lap saw him move ahead of the reigning World Champion with a 1:53.512 and increase the tension.

Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) had been in the red as he posted a time attack, but unfortunately for the Frenchman, he passed through the yellow flags after Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team) crashed at Turn 2 and his lap was cancelled.

Quartararo also lost a lap, but his to a moment that saw his foot off the peg, although he improved next time round.

There were also late attempts from Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and rookie Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), but neither could quite find those few extra tenths to get themselves into the top two on the timesheets.

Q2

Shadowing 2020 World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Marc Marquez set the first benchmark time – a 1:53.566 – but he wouldn’t stay top for long. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) emerged as the pacesetter after the first runs were completed, and the Australian was less than a tenth clear of a different Repsol Honda: Pol Espargaro. Martin was third, Marc Marquez fourth and Bastianini P5 ahead of the final push.

Tensions were high under the lights heading into the final six minutes, all set for the first pole position battle of the season. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Marc Marquez were first to emerge back out of pitlane, the latter getting his RC213V hooked onto the back of Pecco’s GP22. Halfway around the lap, Pecco was 0.018s under team-mate Miller’s time, and Marc Marquez just 0.015s off. The tables turned through the third split as Marquez was a tenth quicker than provisional pole, and Pecco half a tenth. At the line, it remained so and it was Marquez who went pole by 0.128s, with Bagnaia forced to settled for second.

It wasn’t over though, with red sectors galore on the timing screens – Miller, Pol Espargaro and Martin were all on fire, as well as Bastianini and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing). Tucked up behind the Repsol Honda of Espargaro, Martin leapt to P1, with Miller going third and Brad Binder slotting into P4.

Attention then turned to Mir and Pol Espargaro, with neither able to challenge the front row, but Bastianini was on course to. Keeping it together, the ‘Beast’ just missed out on pole but takes second his first front row. That means it’s a sophomore 1-2 with Martin leading Bastianini, and Marquez in third. Martin also makes it three poles in a row for Ducati at Losail – the last two of which are his – and seven poles in a row for Ducati overall.

Miller was shuffled off the front row after Bastianini’s late time but the Aussie makes it three Ducatis in the top four, with Aleix Espargaro bagging a top five for Aprilia. Younger brother Pol Espargaro lines up alongside in P6, with Brad Binder coming through Q1 to bag P7.

Mir is the leading Suzuki in P8. The Hamamatsu factory have looked like the team to beat but Mir and Free Practice 2 pacesetter Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) had a quieter Saturday in P8 and P10 respectively, with Bagnaia sandwiched between the two and also looking for more on Sunday.

So where are Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP? Quartararo starts his title defence in 11th, and that’s one place ahead of team-mate Franco Morbidelli as Lusail’s most successful manufacturer looks to turn things around on race day.

Rider Quotes after Qualifying

Jorge Martin – P1

“Yeah it feels good to be on pole position but I’m still not 100 per cent happy because we are missing a bit on race pace still. We have a lot of work to do this evening to find these one to two tenths to fight for the victory. Happy with my performance, we did an amazing lap and happy with the team. Tomorrow starting from pole, try to manage the tyre and understand the race because it will be a tough one with a lot of fast riders, but yeah, we will try our best and fight for the victory.”

Enea Bastianini – P2

“A fantastic day for me, for the team and for Fausto as well. We worked a lot on the time attack also during testing and now we’re on the front row. Obviously we’re always looking for more and the pole position wasn’t too far away, but today it is fine this way. Tomorrow it is going to be a challenging race: I never started that much in front of everybody, and we have to understand the approach to the race. There are at least ten riders who can battle for the podium and the win. It will be important to understand track conditions and choose the right tyres. The first five laps will be key!”

Marc Marquez – P3

“It’s important to start in the front two rows of the grid and this was the goal for today. Qatar is not one of the best circuits for my style but thanks to a step we made in Free Practice 4 I have been feeling better. I’m happy but tomorrow is the most important day and we are not the fastest guy out there at the moment. Of course there’s still time to work and we will try to manage everything well. Our FP4 pace is close and the track can change a lot here with the wind, the sand and humidity. Let’s see what happens on Sunday, I am excited!”

Jack Miller – P4

“Our objective today was to improve my feeling on the bike, and we have achieved that. I feel much more comfortable, and I think I’m in a good position for tomorrow’s race. I did a lot of laps in both FP3 and FP4, and my pace is good. This year the level of MotoGP is really high, and anyone can aim for the podium tomorrow. It’s going to be a demanding race, but I’m confident in my potential and ready for it”.

Aleix Espargaró – P5

“I’m satisfied, although in FP3 I took a few risks, thinking that it would have been impossible for the others to improve. But the level of this MotoGP is extraordinary. We are all very fast and fortunately my time from yesterday was enough to put me straight through to Q2. In compensation, I worked a lot on race strategy, leaving the same tyres on for a long distance because I think that tyre choice for tomorrow will be crucial. We have what it takes to stay with the best. The Aprilia staff has greatly improved the RS-GP and if it seems like an exaggeration to say that I’m fast even riding relaxed, I definitely have more confidence on the bike.”

Pol Espargaro – P6

“Speaking honestly, it’s a shame to be so close to the front row and just miss out. But we have to look at the bigger picture, I made a mistake and still we are this close to the front row still. It shows the progress we are making but starting on the front two rows is good. These top six positions are where you need to be at the start of the race. Apart from this it was a very good day, I was calm and didn’t get too excited with how we were feeling on the bike. We’ve made the first step of the year and tomorrow we will see what will unfold in the race, anything can still happen.”

Brad Binder – P7

“Today was a solid day. I’m happy with the work we did and after being a little disappointed on Friday afternoon this was much better. I felt good and the bike feels great – the best I’ve ever felt in Qatar – and we’re ready for the race tomorrow.”

Joan Mir – P8

“It’s been a positive day overall; we’ve been working a lot for the race and trying to improve the bike. We used FP4 to work on tyres and it was useful. I expected a bit more in qualifying, but I was struggling a lot against the wind. However, our position isn’t too bad – especially as all the riders were so close. I set my fastest lap alone, so I’m not too upset because that’s not easy. I can feel a big improvement compared to last year and my pace could be good in tomorrow’s race.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P9

“Qualifying, unfortunately, didn’t go as I expected. In testing and over the past few days, we’ve been working with different bike configurations, which has penalized me a little. In FP4, we managed to find a setup that I like, but I didn’t have enough time to get used to it before qualifying. We’ll start from the third row, but I think it won’t be a problem on this track. We’ll see how the race goes tomorrow, but I’m optimistic”.

Alex Rins – P10

“I’m not happy with the result because I was expecting a bit more, but I know that I gave 100% so we need to understand what went wrong to end up 10th. The times between everybody are very close, but overall we’re going in the right direction. Even though it’s not the best place to start from, I think I can still have a good race. We just need to work a bit tonight and tomorrow morning. In FP4 I tried a few things with the bike and some different tyre options, and that has allowed me to feel prepared and ready for the race.”

Fabio Quartararo – P11

“The only thing I concern myself with is that I push myself 100% whenever I go out on track. I gave it my all today, and I will do the same tomorrow, at the next round, during this whole season, no matter what the circumstances are. That’s the only way for me to be at the front. So, that’s the only thing on my mind. We just need to make a perfect lap at the start of the race. Last year during the Doha GP, I also came from behind for most of the race, and I was able to overtake. Tomorrow we will try something on the bike, but our pace in general is not so bad. I’m fast, so we will see. I will do my best, but I also need to take care of the tyres, that’s also important here.”

Franco Morbidelli – P12

“It was a tricky day. Unfortunately, we saw that the other guys have a really good potential in qualifying. We tried to do our maximum, and we were close to our maximum, but there are still some areas that we can work on to give our 110%, let’s say. We will try to improve for tomorrow. The rhythm is not so bad. The starting position is not great, but let’s see. There’s still a warm-up session and a race to do.”

Johann Zarco – P13

“Not the result I was hoping for, but I saw that we can do well, given the big improvement we have made since yesterday’s free practice. The pace was very good today. I will concentrate on the use of the tyres. It will be very important to get a good start and be in the front group.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“It was a tough qualifying, nevertheless I felt very good in FP4. We just missed a bit of time in the fourth sector of the lap and that’s where I was losing the most. I’m confident for tomorrow and happy with our work. The starting position doesn’t help us too much but I know we can make a decent start and place ourselves for the first race of the year. We will be in a big group so it will be about managing the tires and hoping to finish with some rubber left.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P15

“A fairly positive first qualifying session, I’m happy: we have improved a lot both on the time attack and on the pace and I hit 53.9 that was our goal for today. We are doing a great job with the whole Team and in the warm up we will take the final decision for the tire we will use in the race. I’m not 100% sure to say no on the soft now, we will decide tomorrow after comparing the data.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P16

“We ended up P6 in Q1 today. In FP4, I had really good race pace, P2, which is a good sign for tomorrow’s race, but unfortunately, we couldn’t take a big step on the qualifying lap. We are struggling a little bit when we put new tyres on. We need to understand where we are losing, but, as I said, we have good race pace and hopefully we can make a good start and be consistent on every lap. I hope we can have a great comeback and finish in a good position for the opening race of the season. I have a good feeling on the bike and I’ll work really hard with all my team.”

Luca Marini – P17

“Today was a difficult day for me: I did more laps than yesterday, I understood better where I’m struggling but for now it is impossible to be competitive. I have no feeling on the front and I’m a bit worried about the tire consumption on the long run. Tonight we will also look at the data of the other Ducati to understand what we can do on the setting and give the best possible feedback to my Team to make a step on the front and be able to enter into the corners better, a crucial aspect in MotoGP. Tomorrow in the warm up I will use both bikes, with different configurations, for being ready for the race.”

Álex Márquez – P18

“After yesterday, with both crashes I struggled with front feeling and front confidence and I’m still not able to turn the bike as I want, so it’s a bit of a strange feeling. We changed the bike, we changed everything, but I still didn’t have the feeling that I wanted. It is what it is. Anyway, the championship has only just started and tomorrow is the most important day (of the weekend), it’s race day. We’ll try to make a good start and it will be important to get a better feeling and then try to enjoy the race – this is the main target. I will try to do the best race I can, give 100 percent and then start to build confidence again. We need to have a good race tomorrow to start the season in a solid way.”

Maverick Viñales – P19

“These are definitely not the results I expected, but this is certainly not the time to get discouraged. The only solution is to work nonstop. I tried many different things in spite of the fact that this is difficult during a race weekend and I’ll keep doing that even in the warm-up session tomorrow. We managed to take a few steps forward in terms of pace and that is an aspect that I’m pleased about, whereas on the flying lap I struggled with the front. It’s a problem that we had already encountered during the tests, but it is amplified here and that’s where we need to focus.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P20

“I’m disappointed because today I completely lost the feeling with the bike, and also with regards to the condition of the track; the wind was quite strong in the opposite way than yesterday, only that is the difference. I was losing the feeling completely, I couldn’t be consistent. All the positive things I found yesterday, I couldn’t keep or improve my position with the bike. Tomorrow the track can be in a totally different condition, I can come back like yesterday with the right feeling and continue to work. To start 20th is very bad, everybody would have to manage the tyres, starting from the back is not the best situation.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P21

“I’m quite happy with today and there surely are both positive and negative aspects. We’re getting a better understanding at each outing while improve the feeling with the bike: even today we made some important steps forward. The negative side is that I’m not feeling comfortable in the lower part of the classification, and I need to get in the right frame of mind to fully acknowledge this is the best of the best, so I first must learn how to get on the same level as the others.”

Remy Gardner – P22

“It was the first qualifying in MotoGP for me. We want more, but it is just the beginning of the season. We need to learn and study what we did today in order to improve and prepare as much as we can for the race tomorrow. I would like to thank my team for their work, and I cannot wait for tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P23

“It was a difficult day for me today. During the pre-season tests, we were really fast but here in Qatar we are unable to replicate the speed, especially on the braking where we have some difficulties and we are struggling to understand exactly why. We need to study this in order to be ready for tomorrow. Tonight, I will try to get some rest and reset my mindset because I want to enjoy my first MotoGP race.”

Darryn Binder – P24

“Today started off quite well. I felt, I made a good step forward in FP3. I managed to improve my time from last night, so I was really happy with that. In FP4 unfortunately, my bike stopped on the first lap, which wasn’t the greatest thing, because it disturbed our plan for the Qualifying. My first time in Qualifying was a bit crazy. You get two laps, coming in, changing the tyres and then another two and I didn’t have the best first two laps. Then unfortunately, when I changed the tyre for the second run, I was probably looking for a bit too much going into turn two and maybe I didn’t have the tyre up to temperature and I crashed. I’m disappointed how the Quali went, but I felt the step we made in FP3 was good and I think we can just pick up from there tomorrow, make the race and see what happens.”

MotoGP Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Gap Speed 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 1m53.011 345.0 2 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q2 +0.147 349.5 3 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.272 345.0 4 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.287 345.0 5 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.308 343.9 6 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q2 +0.335 345.0 7 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.339 342.8 8 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.396 346.1 9 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.400 345.0 10 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.470 345.0 11 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.624 336.4 12 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q2 +0.971 341.7 13 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.268 345.0 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.307 339.6 15 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.403 346.1 16 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.526 342.8 17 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.710 343.9 18 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 0.712 348.3 19 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.716 346.1 20 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.732 342.8 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.764 346.1 22 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.866 340.6 23 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.377 342.8 24 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 2.499 343.9

Moto2

Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) has taken his first ever pole in Moto2, with the Italian setting a late 1:59.082 to lead Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) by just over a tenth. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) had taken provisional pole, but had the lap-time cancelled after exceeding track limits. The Brit lines up third.

Q1

Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up), Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP) moved through, the latter for the first time in his career.

Q2

The early session table topper in the pole position battle was rookie Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2) from Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) and Arbolino, as Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) suffered an early crash at Turn 5 – the Thai rider went to the medical centre for a check-up, and was declared unfit for a broken finger.

Double 2021 Lusail winner Lowes then leapt to P1 as the yellow flags were shown for a Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) crash at the final corner. The reigning Moto3 World Champion was all ok but his maiden Moto2 qualifying session was over, and he’ll have a mission on Sunday to move through.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) then set a time good enough for the front row but it was later chalked off for a yellow flag infringement, as compatriot Lowes increased his advantage at the summit. No one was able to beat Lowes’ time, but Vietti went closest on his final flying lap before the late drama hit and Lowes’ lap was cancelled for exceeding track limits at Turn 15, which handed Vietti pole position.

Rookie Salač put in a mightily impressive performance to front the second row of the grid in P4, and the Czech rider has Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) for company on the second row. Dixon will launch from P7 alongside Q1 graduate Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) and Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40), with Acosta starting P10 for his first Moto2 race after that final corner crash…

Moto2 Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 1m59.082 281.9 2 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.112 284.9 3 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.144 280.5 4 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.205 288.0 5 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.220 282.7 6 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.257 284.2 7 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.275 279.0 8 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.277 279.7 9 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.398 282.7 10 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.446 284.9 11 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +0.469 282.7 12 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q2 +0.544 282.7 13 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +0.588 283.4 14 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.589 279.7 15 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.697 281.2 16 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q2 +0.751 285.7 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +0.889 282.7 18 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +1.131 279.0 19 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.692 281.9 20 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.780 288.0 21 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.780 285.7 22 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.899 290.3 23 Gabriel RODRIGO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.171 282.7 24 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q1 (*) 1.180 282.7 25 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 1.586 281.2 26 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.662 282.7 27 Romano FENATI BOSCOSCURO Q1 (*) 1.766 281.2 28 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 1.830 284.2 29 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB KALEX Q1 (*) 1.956 282.7 30 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 2.503 284.2

Moto3

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) has taken his maiden Grand Prix pole position in style with a late lunge to the top in the Grand Prix of Qatar, putting in a 2:04.811 to deny Q1 graduate Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). 2021 Qatar GP winner Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) starts from the outside of the front row in P3.

Sasaki topped the session, the Japanese rider in Q1 after his final flying lap in FP3 got cancelled. Moving through with him were three rookies: Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Matteo Bertelle (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team).

Fresh from finishing fastest in Q1, Sasaki was the early pacesetter in Q2 and his initial advantage stood at 0.5s – the fastest lap of the weekend at that stage. Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) closed the gap to 0.2s on his second flying lap as a lot of the riders piled into pitlane, but there were only four riders within a second of the top heading into the final five minutes.

Sasaki was towing teammate John McPhee and the British rider climbed to P5, with Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) then going P4. A freight train of frantic Moto3 riders formed behind Foggia, a typical lightweight qualifying session.

A gaggle of riders crossed the finish line within tenths of each other, and Guevara was just able to grab P1 from Sasaki. Masia claimed P3 with Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) slotting in ahead of Foggia, who slipped to P5. Yamanaka and McPhee’s strategy to go out ahead of the big group worked well as they line-up P6 and P7 for the opening race of the season.

Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) set his best time on the final lap but only managed P8. Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) and Ortola, impressing after moving through Q1, complete the top ten.

Joel Kelso will start his first full season in the Moto3 World Championship from 17th place on the grid.

Joel Kelso – P17

“A difficult day in Qatar… FP3 went quite well we managed to go P5 and make it through to Q2 again which was positive, and ultimately something I wanted to achieve today. The only downside was I didn’t really have a good feeling with the bike or the set-up. The team is working really hard to improve that. Unfortunately, when we entered qualifying, we tried a new set up and it just didn’t work. I am not too happy starting in P17 tomorrow, but I know I gave my 110% and my team gave their best, we will keep working together and I thank them for their hard work. So, let’s see tomorrow what is possible in the race!”

Moto3 Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Gap Speed 1 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 2m04.811 242.6 2 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.085 236.3 3 Jaume MASIA KTM Q2 +0.212 240.0 4 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q2 +0.363 239.4 5 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 +0.378 233.7 6 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q2 +0.725 237.8 7 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.738 235.8 8 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 +0.847 237.8 9 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +0.872 237.3 10 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 +0.952 237.8 11 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO Q2 +1.089 242.1 12 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +1.362 239.4 13 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +1.573 235.8 14 Kaito TOBA KTM Q2 +1.589 229.2 15 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +1.634 231.7 16 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +1.820 238.4 17 Joel KELSO KTM Q2 +1.909 230.7 18 Matteo BERTELLE KTM Q2 +5.256 235.2 19 Stefano NEPA KTM Q1 (*) 0.910 233.7 20 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q1 (*) 0.913 231.7 21 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q1 (*) 1.224 237.8 22 Alberto SURRA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.426 227.8 23 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.516 229.7 24 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q1 (*) 1.594 235.2 25 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 2.408 225.0 26 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 2.532 231.2 27 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 2.789 234.7 28 Gerard RIU MALE KTM Q1 (*) 3.298 236.8 29 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 4.198 221.7

2022 MotoGP Round One

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Sunday (Mon)

Time Class Session 2100 Moto3 WUP 2120 Moto2 WUP 2140 MotoGP WUP 2300 Moto3 Race 0020 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0200 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

(*Subject to change*)