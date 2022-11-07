MotoGP 2022 – Round 20 – Valencia

It was tense, it was close, it was emotional and it was a stunning finale for the 2022 season. As Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia took the crown with ninth place and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) came home fourth, it was Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) who gave the Hamamatsu factory an emotional send off with a stunning final victory in blue.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) came to within one single point of the top five overall as he absolutely stormed to second, with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) completing the podium from pole.

MotoGP Race Report

Alex Rins qualified on the middle of Row 2 but made a brilliant start and led the field to the first corner, ahead of pole-sitter Martin and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team). Quartararo took a wide berth at the Turn 2 braking zone, emerging behind Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and in a battle for fifth with none other than Bagnaia. When Marquez attacked Miller for third on the opening lap, Quartararo squeezed his Yamaha down the inside of the Australian’s Ducati at Turn 8 as well, and he was up to fourth.

Miller hit back at the start of Lap 2, forcing Quartararo to pick up his YZR-M1 at Turn 2 with a pass which incentivised Bagnaia to also have a look. The title contenders made contact which pulled a wing off the factory Ducati in a sudden pulse of adrenaline, but Bagnaia was ahead of his key rival. It stayed that way until Lap 4, when Quartararo was down the inside at Turn 6 and back into fifth – but facing a task to catch the top four.

In said top four, Miller moved back into the podium positions when he passed Marquez on Lap 6 at Turn 1, before the eight-time World Champion crashed out altogether four laps later at Turn 8. In the meantime, Quartararo had shaken Bagnaia, who, due to some combination of caution and the damage from his contact with ‘El Diablo’, was on the fade. He had already been overtaken for sixth by Brad Binder when he gave Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) an easy position on Lap 13 at Turn 14.

Up the road, Rins was trying to break away but the rest of the top five was compressing, which was both good and bad news for Quartararo given he was running fourth with a KTM ridden by Binder catching up. The Frenchman braked as deep as he dared at Turn 1 at the start of Lap 18 to try and keep the South African behind, but ran wide and was picked off by Binder at Turn 2.

Meanwhile, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was also through on Bagnaia, and soon Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was as well. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) then caught up to his future team-mate too, and while there was plenty said ahead of the weekend, Pecco left a humongous gap at Turn 2 on Lap 22 to give it to ‘La Bestia’ and save himself any possible trouble.

It was more dramatic in the battle for the podium places, with Binder going past his own future team-mate, Miller, on Lap 23 at Turn 2, then setting after Martin. Halfway around the lap at Turn 11, Miller’s last race with Ducati came to a premature end when he crashed out, handing over fourth spot to Quartararo again.

Rins had not quite been able to drop the field like he might have hoped, but was still nine tenths of a second to the good when Binder overtook Martin for second at Turn 4 on the penultimate lap. The South African threw a few more kitchen sinks at it but they would take the chequered flag 0.396 seconds apart as Rins delivered the final win for Suzuki in its current stint in MotoGP, with Binder P2 and Martin getting home just over a second from victory. Quartararo was nine-tenths further back after a valiant fight to the flag.

Oliveira passed Mir for fifth, with the 2020 World Champion therefore classified sixth, ahead of Marini and Bastianini. Bagnaia found himself under pressure from Quartararo’s Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP teammate Franco Morbidelli in the final laps but beat him to ninth position.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) finished 11th, ahead of Tech3 KTM Factory Racing duo Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner, then Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) in 14th and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) in the last points-paying position.

Joining Miller on the list of retirements was Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) after a crash on Lap 16, plus both the Aprilia Racing entries of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales, both the Repsol Honda Team entries of Marquez and Pol Espargaro, and Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team).

Bagnaia can now celebrate his first MotoGP Championship crown, and Ducati’s first riders’ title in 15 long years, but before the off-season, we have the Valencia Test back at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Tuesday.

Valencia MotoGP Results 2022

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alex RINS SUZUKI 41m22.250 2 Brad BINDER KTM +0.396 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1.059 4 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +1.911 5 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +7.122 6 Joan MIR SUZUKI +7.735 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI +8.524 8 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +12.038 9 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +14.441 10 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +14.676 11 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +17.655 12 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +24.870 13 Remy GARDNER KTM +26.546 14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +26.610 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +31.819 16 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +1m28.870 17 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +1 lap Not Classified DNF Jack MILLER DUCATI 5 laps DNF Johann ZARCO DUCATI 12 laps DNF Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 12 laps DNF Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 18 laps DNF Pol ESPARGARO HONDA 23 laps DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 23 laps DNF Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 24 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 265 2 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 248 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 219 4 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 212 5 MILLER Jack AUS 189 6 BINDER Brad RSA 188 7 RINS Alex SPA 173 8 ZARCO Johann FRA 166 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 152 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 149 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 12 MARINI Luca ITA 120 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 113 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 111 15 MIR Joan SPA 87 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 56 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 48 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 42 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 24 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 14 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 13 24 BINDER Darryn RSA 12 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 10 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0 30 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 31 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0

MotoGP Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 448 2 YAMAHA 256 3 APRILIA 248 4 KTM 240 5 SUZUKI 199 6 HONDA 155

MotoGP Team Championship Standings

Pos Team Points 1 DUCATI LENOVO TEAM 454 2 RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 337 3 APRILIA RACING 334 4 PRIMA PRAMAC RACING 318 5 MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP 290 290 6 TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 260 7 GRESINI RACING MOTOGP 243 8 MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM 231 9 REPSOL HONDA TEAM 171 10 LCR HONDA 98 11 WITHU YAMAHA RNF MOTOGP TEAM 37 12 TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING 27

Moto2

In a tense Moto2 showdown in Valencia, Red Bull KTM Ajo ruled. Pedro Acosta came out on top to win the final race of the season and secure himself the title of Rookie of the Year, and teammate Augusto Fernandez shadowed him home to become the 2022 Moto2 World Champion. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) crashed out of second place on Lap 8, after which Fernandez went full gas for an attack on the win but couldn’t quite overhaul Acosta. Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) led for much of the 25-lap race but would eventually complete the podium at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up) took the early lead from pole position, ahead of Acosta, Arbolino, and Ogura, who started the weekend trying to overhaul a 9.5-point deficit in the Championship. Fernandez took up fifth initially but lost the spot when Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) made an aggressive move at Turn 5, and that was certainly not the only aggression in the opening stages.

Acosta passed Lopez as they started the second lap, but the pole-sitter dived straight back at him at Turn 2, making contact as he took both well wide. Lopez would be handed a conduct warning for that but the bigger implications were Arbolino assuming the lead and Ogura second place as Fernandez was fifth – meaning the latter led the Championship, as live, by just half a point.

The battle between Lopez and Acosta continued until the former ran well wide on Lap 4 at Turn 8 and dropped to fifth. He had no chance to recover when he ran wide again just three corners later and then crashed out of the race, putting Fernandez’s live lead over Ogura up to 2.5 points. But then Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) passed the Spaniard into Turn 1 on Lap 6.

At the end of that lap, however, Ogura barely stopped himself from clattering into leader Arbolino at Turn 14, and Beaubier was then on the floor and out of the race, giving Fernandez some breathing space again. The Championship leader trailed third-placed Acosta by about one full second on the road, and the 2021 Moto3™ Champ looked to do his teammate a favour as he tried to pass Ogura on Lap 8.

The Japanese rider was either able to re-pass immediately if not resist Acosta completely, until the knockout blow came moments later at Turn 8. Ogura suddenly crashed out and his hopes were dashed, meaning Fernandez was able to cruise to the chequered flag if he wanted to. But he didn’t, and neither did teammate Acosta. The number 51 overtook Arbolino for the lead into Turn 1 on Lap 12, and Fernandez followed not long after.

The new Champion pushed him to the flag but Acosta scored the third victory of his rookie intermediate class season, with Fernandez taking second and the crown. Arbolino completed the podium for some more good form after his Sepang win.

Aldeguer was next up, ahead of Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), and Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP), despite the latter having to serve a Long Lap Penalty late on for a clash with Mattia Pasini (RW Racing GP).

Senna Agius (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) finished an impressive ninth as injury replacement for Sam Lowes and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) took a top 10 in his final Moto2 race.

Senna Agius – P9

“It was a hard one! I got bullied a bit in the first laps and got stuck behind some slower riders. I just couldn’t pass them and use the advantage when the tyre was new. But I finally got past them and put in a good rhythm at the end to break the group. I got a taste of racing the World Championship and I can’t wait to get back here some day in the future!”

For Fernandez, the celebrations continue, but not for too long – he starts his new life as a MotoGP rider on Tuesday with the Valencia Test! For many it was a farewell and others a springboard, but now it’s on to winter testing and new adventures.

Pedro Acosta – P1

“Good stuff! I just saw on the board, 0.2, 0.4, 0.6, 0.6… I thought f***, when is this guy going to top pushing?! But it makes me happy to finish the season with a win, since Mugello we haven’t made many mistakes except Thailand, but we have to be happy. We are fifth in the Championship after eight 0s, not bad! So we have to be happy. I just want to say as well, I’m going to miss Augusto in the box. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. I’m very happy for him, but I did want to beat him!”

Augusto Fernandez – P2

“Wow, amazing. I don’t know what to say…just thanks to all the team, all my crew, my family and all those who supported me in my career. I really need to think about this! I really enjoyed the race today and I wanted the win but Pedro was awesome out there. I’m super-happy.”

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“A sensational result today. The teamwork worked. It was another exciting race but to stay calm under pressure and bring home the title that’s a great achievement by Augusto. Of course to also have both riders 1-2 on the podium is something special by the whole team. A huge thank you to Aki Ajo for the way he always sets us up for success and also for the way he shapes brilliant riders for our Academy structure. We are really proud of Augusto and congratulate him from the bottom of our hearts.”

Ai Ogura

“Firstly, it’s a shame how I finished the season. It’s not the way we wanted. In the situation I had, victory was the only way to get the title. I went for it and unfortunately I crashed. I was trying, we were trying until the end. It was a nice season. Some victories and a lot of podiums and we are proud of ourselves and next season we will try again!”

Valencia Moto2 Results 2022

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 39m52.413 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +1.232 3 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +10.163 4 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +14.407 5 Albert ARENAS KALEX +18.904 6 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +20.554 7 Jake DIXON KALEX +21.244 8 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +25.868 9 Senna AGIUS KALEX +33.763 10 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +35.117 11 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +35.598 12 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +36.336 13 Filip SALAC KALEX +38.942 14 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +41.710 15 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +45.238 16 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +51.827 17 Keminth KUBO KALEX +52.884 18 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +53.109 19 Alex ESCRIG MV AGUSTA +55.179 20 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +55.627 21 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +1’03.904 22 Taiga HADA KALEX +2 laps Not Classified DNF 40 Aron CANET KALEX 6 laps DNF 11 Mattia PASINI KALEX 7 laps DNF 35 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 11 laps DNF 28 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX 11 laps DNF 79 Ai OGURA KALEX 18 laps DNF 13 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 18 laps DNF 6 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX 20 laps DNF 21 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 22 laps DNF 24 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA /

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 271.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 242 3 CANET Aron SPA 200 4 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 191.5 5 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 177 6 DIXON Jake GBR 168.5 7 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 8 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 155.5 9 ROBERTS Joe USA 131 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 128 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 123.5 12 ARENAS Albert SPA 90 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 87 14 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 15 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 80 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 76 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 73 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 72 19 LOWES Sam GBR 55 20 SALAC Filip CZE 45 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 21 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 AGIUS Senna AUS 7 27 FENATI Romano ITA 7 28 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 29 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 30 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 31 GOMEZ Borja SPA 4 32 HADA Taiga JPN 3.5 33 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 34 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 35 CORSI Simone ITA 0 36 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 37 ESCRIG Alex SPA 0 38 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 39 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 40 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 41 ANUAR Azroy MAL 0 42 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Moto2 Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 KALEX 477.5 2 BOSCOSCURO 200.5 3 MV AGUSTA 5

Moto2 Team Championship Standings

Pos Team Points 1 RED BULL KTM AJO 448.5 2 IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA 370 3 FLEXBOX HP40 287 4 INDE GASGAS ASPAR TEAM 258.5 5 ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM 253.5 6 BETA TOOLS SPEED UP 242.5 7 LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP 195.5 8 MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM 165 9 ITALTRANS RACING TEAM 152 10 PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM 96.5 11 YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM 92.5 12 AMERICAN RACING 78.5 13 GRESINI RACING MOTO2 54 14 RW RACING GP 30 15 MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING 5

Moto3

The final Moto3 race of the season was a spectacular farewell, with a duel for the win going right to the wire. The battle saw reigning Champion Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) go toe-to-toe with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) throughout the final lap, with the Turkish rider ahead into the final corner and Guevara going wide to gas it to the line – and come out on top to sign off from the lightweight class in some style. Gloves off, and show spectacular to the flag.

Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the podium after escaping from a bigger fight for fourth, ensuring the number 11 takes the silver medal this season. The three contenders for it ultimately crossed the line in order, with Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) taking fourth and just pipping Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max).

Izan Guevara – P1

“Amazing feeling, incredible pace, I was really fast…sublime. Thanks to my team for the work during all the season. A great race, I won the four races in Spain, just phenomenal. It is my last race in the Moto3 class, next year I go to Moto2. Perfect race today. Time to enjoy with my family, team and fans!”

Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took an impressive sixth, ahead of David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and next rookie home Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), with the Brazilian securing Rookie of the Year with the result despite a Long Lap on race day.

Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) complete the top ten, with Sepang winner John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) signing off from Grand Prix racing in P11 for a few more points.

Joel Kelso signed off his time with the CIP Green Power Team with a 21st place finish. The Aussie teenager will contest the Moto3 World Championship next year with CFMOTO.

Valencia Moto3 Results 2022

Pos Rider Motorcycle Time/Gap 1 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS 38m10.406 2 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.062 3 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +6.557 4 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +14.133 5 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +14.574 6 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +14.676 7 David MUÑOZ KTM +14.889 8 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +15.048 9 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM +15.288 10 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +15.440 11 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +15.533 12 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +15.618 13 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +15.777 14 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +28.493 15 Andrea MIGNO HONDA +28.503 16 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM +28.545 17 Elia BARTOLINI KTM +28.818 18 David SALVADOR KTM +29.160 19 Filippo FARIOLI GASGAS +29.402 20 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA +29.454 21 Joel KELSO KTM +31.915 22 Jaume MASIA KTM +36.482 23 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +36.526 24 Kaito TOBA KTM +36.751 25 David ALMANSA KTM +42.091 26 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +50.015 27 Mario AJI HONDA +50.156 28 Ana CARRASCO KTM +57.280 29 Alberto SURRA HONDA +57.360 Not Classified DNF 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA 8 laps DNF 72 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 9 laps DNF 54 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 15 laps

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 319 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 257 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 246 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 238 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 200 6 MASIA Jaume SPA 177 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 130 8 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 112 9 MIGNO Andrea ITA 103 10 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 103 11 MCPHEE John GBR 102 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 94 13 MUÑOZ David SPA 93 14 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 87 15 TATAY Carlos SPA 87 16 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 83 17 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 73 18 NEPA Stefano ITA 64 19 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 51 21 KELSO Joel AUS 36 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 27 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 29 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 30 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 31 SALVADOR David SPA 0 32 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 33 FARIOLI Filippo ITA 0 34 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 35 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 36 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 37 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 38 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 39 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 40 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 41 ALMANSA David SPA 0 42 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 43 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 44 ALONSO David COL 0

Moto3 Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 GASGAS 389 2 HONDA 330 3 KTM 323 4 HUSQVARNA 279 5 CFMOTO 130

Moto3 Team Championship