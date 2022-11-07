MotoGP 2022 – Round 20 – Valencia
It was tense, it was close, it was emotional and it was a stunning finale for the 2022 season. As Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia took the crown with ninth place and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) came home fourth, it was Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) who gave the Hamamatsu factory an emotional send off with a stunning final victory in blue.
Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) came to within one single point of the top five overall as he absolutely stormed to second, with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) completing the podium from pole.
MotoGP Race Report
Alex Rins qualified on the middle of Row 2 but made a brilliant start and led the field to the first corner, ahead of pole-sitter Martin and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team). Quartararo took a wide berth at the Turn 2 braking zone, emerging behind Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and in a battle for fifth with none other than Bagnaia. When Marquez attacked Miller for third on the opening lap, Quartararo squeezed his Yamaha down the inside of the Australian’s Ducati at Turn 8 as well, and he was up to fourth.
Miller hit back at the start of Lap 2, forcing Quartararo to pick up his YZR-M1 at Turn 2 with a pass which incentivised Bagnaia to also have a look. The title contenders made contact which pulled a wing off the factory Ducati in a sudden pulse of adrenaline, but Bagnaia was ahead of his key rival. It stayed that way until Lap 4, when Quartararo was down the inside at Turn 6 and back into fifth – but facing a task to catch the top four.
In said top four, Miller moved back into the podium positions when he passed Marquez on Lap 6 at Turn 1, before the eight-time World Champion crashed out altogether four laps later at Turn 8. In the meantime, Quartararo had shaken Bagnaia, who, due to some combination of caution and the damage from his contact with ‘El Diablo’, was on the fade. He had already been overtaken for sixth by Brad Binder when he gave Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) an easy position on Lap 13 at Turn 14.
Up the road, Rins was trying to break away but the rest of the top five was compressing, which was both good and bad news for Quartararo given he was running fourth with a KTM ridden by Binder catching up. The Frenchman braked as deep as he dared at Turn 1 at the start of Lap 18 to try and keep the South African behind, but ran wide and was picked off by Binder at Turn 2.
Meanwhile, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was also through on Bagnaia, and soon Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was as well. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) then caught up to his future team-mate too, and while there was plenty said ahead of the weekend, Pecco left a humongous gap at Turn 2 on Lap 22 to give it to ‘La Bestia’ and save himself any possible trouble.
It was more dramatic in the battle for the podium places, with Binder going past his own future team-mate, Miller, on Lap 23 at Turn 2, then setting after Martin. Halfway around the lap at Turn 11, Miller’s last race with Ducati came to a premature end when he crashed out, handing over fourth spot to Quartararo again.
Rins had not quite been able to drop the field like he might have hoped, but was still nine tenths of a second to the good when Binder overtook Martin for second at Turn 4 on the penultimate lap. The South African threw a few more kitchen sinks at it but they would take the chequered flag 0.396 seconds apart as Rins delivered the final win for Suzuki in its current stint in MotoGP, with Binder P2 and Martin getting home just over a second from victory. Quartararo was nine-tenths further back after a valiant fight to the flag.
Oliveira passed Mir for fifth, with the 2020 World Champion therefore classified sixth, ahead of Marini and Bastianini. Bagnaia found himself under pressure from Quartararo’s Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP teammate Franco Morbidelli in the final laps but beat him to ninth position.
Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) finished 11th, ahead of Tech3 KTM Factory Racing duo Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner, then Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) in 14th and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) in the last points-paying position.
Joining Miller on the list of retirements was Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) after a crash on Lap 16, plus both the Aprilia Racing entries of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales, both the Repsol Honda Team entries of Marquez and Pol Espargaro, and Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team).
Bagnaia can now celebrate his first MotoGP Championship crown, and Ducati’s first riders’ title in 15 long years, but before the off-season, we have the Valencia Test back at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Tuesday.
Valencia MotoGP Results 2022
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Alex RINS
|SUZUKI
|41m22.250
|2
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|+0.396
|3
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|+1.059
|4
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|+1.911
|5
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|+7.122
|6
|Joan MIR
|SUZUKI
|+7.735
|7
|Luca MARINI
|DUCATI
|+8.524
|8
|Enea BASTIANINI
|DUCATI
|+12.038
|9
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|+14.441
|10
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|+14.676
|11
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|+17.655
|12
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+24.870
|13
|Remy GARDNER
|KTM
|+26.546
|14
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|HONDA
|+26.610
|15
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|DUCATI
|+31.819
|16
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|YAMAHA
|+1m28.870
|17
|Alex MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|+1 lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jack MILLER
|DUCATI
|5 laps
|DNF
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|12 laps
|DNF
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|12 laps
|DNF
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|18 laps
|DNF
|Pol ESPARGARO
|HONDA
|23 laps
|DNF
|Darryn BINDER
|YAMAHA
|23 laps
|DNF
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|24 laps
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|265
|2
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|248
|3
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|219
|4
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|212
|5
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|189
|6
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|188
|7
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|173
|8
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|166
|9
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|152
|10
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|149
|11
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|122
|12
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|120
|13
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|113
|14
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|111
|15
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|87
|16
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|56
|17
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|50
|18
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|48
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|42
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|24
|21
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|15
|22
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|14
|23
|GARDNER Remy
|AUS
|13
|24
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|12
|25
|CRUTCHLOW Cal
|GBR
|10
|26
|BRADL Stefan
|GER
|2
|27
|PIRRO Michele
|ITA
|0
|28
|SAVADORI Lorenzo
|ITA
|0
|29
|NAGASHIMA Tetsuta
|JPN
|0
|30
|PETRUCCI Danilo
|ITA
|0
|31
|WATANABE Kazuki
|JPN
|0
MotoGP Constructor Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|DUCATI
|448
|2
|YAMAHA
|256
|3
|APRILIA
|248
|4
|KTM
|240
|5
|SUZUKI
|199
|6
|HONDA
|155
MotoGP Team Championship Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|454
|2
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|337
|3
|APRILIA RACING
|334
|4
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|318
|5
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP 290
|290
|6
|TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR
|260
|7
|GRESINI RACING MOTOGP
|243
|8
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|231
|9
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|171
|10
|LCR HONDA
|98
|11
|WITHU YAMAHA RNF MOTOGP TEAM
|37
|12
|TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING
|27
Moto2
In a tense Moto2 showdown in Valencia, Red Bull KTM Ajo ruled. Pedro Acosta came out on top to win the final race of the season and secure himself the title of Rookie of the Year, and teammate Augusto Fernandez shadowed him home to become the 2022 Moto2 World Champion. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) crashed out of second place on Lap 8, after which Fernandez went full gas for an attack on the win but couldn’t quite overhaul Acosta. Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) led for much of the 25-lap race but would eventually complete the podium at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up) took the early lead from pole position, ahead of Acosta, Arbolino, and Ogura, who started the weekend trying to overhaul a 9.5-point deficit in the Championship. Fernandez took up fifth initially but lost the spot when Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) made an aggressive move at Turn 5, and that was certainly not the only aggression in the opening stages.
Acosta passed Lopez as they started the second lap, but the pole-sitter dived straight back at him at Turn 2, making contact as he took both well wide. Lopez would be handed a conduct warning for that but the bigger implications were Arbolino assuming the lead and Ogura second place as Fernandez was fifth – meaning the latter led the Championship, as live, by just half a point.
The battle between Lopez and Acosta continued until the former ran well wide on Lap 4 at Turn 8 and dropped to fifth. He had no chance to recover when he ran wide again just three corners later and then crashed out of the race, putting Fernandez’s live lead over Ogura up to 2.5 points. But then Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) passed the Spaniard into Turn 1 on Lap 6.
At the end of that lap, however, Ogura barely stopped himself from clattering into leader Arbolino at Turn 14, and Beaubier was then on the floor and out of the race, giving Fernandez some breathing space again. The Championship leader trailed third-placed Acosta by about one full second on the road, and the 2021 Moto3™ Champ looked to do his teammate a favour as he tried to pass Ogura on Lap 8.
The Japanese rider was either able to re-pass immediately if not resist Acosta completely, until the knockout blow came moments later at Turn 8. Ogura suddenly crashed out and his hopes were dashed, meaning Fernandez was able to cruise to the chequered flag if he wanted to. But he didn’t, and neither did teammate Acosta. The number 51 overtook Arbolino for the lead into Turn 1 on Lap 12, and Fernandez followed not long after.
The new Champion pushed him to the flag but Acosta scored the third victory of his rookie intermediate class season, with Fernandez taking second and the crown. Arbolino completed the podium for some more good form after his Sepang win.
Aldeguer was next up, ahead of Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), and Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP), despite the latter having to serve a Long Lap Penalty late on for a clash with Mattia Pasini (RW Racing GP).
Senna Agius (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) finished an impressive ninth as injury replacement for Sam Lowes and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) took a top 10 in his final Moto2 race.
Senna Agius – P9
“It was a hard one! I got bullied a bit in the first laps and got stuck behind some slower riders. I just couldn’t pass them and use the advantage when the tyre was new. But I finally got past them and put in a good rhythm at the end to break the group. I got a taste of racing the World Championship and I can’t wait to get back here some day in the future!”
For Fernandez, the celebrations continue, but not for too long – he starts his new life as a MotoGP rider on Tuesday with the Valencia Test! For many it was a farewell and others a springboard, but now it’s on to winter testing and new adventures.
Pedro Acosta – P1
“Good stuff! I just saw on the board, 0.2, 0.4, 0.6, 0.6… I thought f***, when is this guy going to top pushing?! But it makes me happy to finish the season with a win, since Mugello we haven’t made many mistakes except Thailand, but we have to be happy. We are fifth in the Championship after eight 0s, not bad! So we have to be happy. I just want to say as well, I’m going to miss Augusto in the box. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. I’m very happy for him, but I did want to beat him!”
Augusto Fernandez – P2
“Wow, amazing. I don’t know what to say…just thanks to all the team, all my crew, my family and all those who supported me in my career. I really need to think about this! I really enjoyed the race today and I wanted the win but Pedro was awesome out there. I’m super-happy.”
Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director
“A sensational result today. The teamwork worked. It was another exciting race but to stay calm under pressure and bring home the title that’s a great achievement by Augusto. Of course to also have both riders 1-2 on the podium is something special by the whole team. A huge thank you to Aki Ajo for the way he always sets us up for success and also for the way he shapes brilliant riders for our Academy structure. We are really proud of Augusto and congratulate him from the bottom of our hearts.”
Ai Ogura
“Firstly, it’s a shame how I finished the season. It’s not the way we wanted. In the situation I had, victory was the only way to get the title. I went for it and unfortunately I crashed. I was trying, we were trying until the end. It was a nice season. Some victories and a lot of podiums and we are proud of ourselves and next season we will try again!”
Valencia Moto2 Results 2022
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KALEX
|39m52.413
|2
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KALEX
|+1.232
|3
|Tony ARBOLINO
|KALEX
|+10.163
|4
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|BOSCOSCURO
|+14.407
|5
|Albert ARENAS
|KALEX
|+18.904
|6
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|KALEX
|+20.554
|7
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|+21.244
|8
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|KALEX
|+25.868
|9
|Senna AGIUS
|KALEX
|+33.763
|10
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|KALEX
|+35.117
|11
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|KALEX
|+35.598
|12
|Borja GOMEZ
|KALEX
|+36.336
|13
|Filip SALAC
|KALEX
|+38.942
|14
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|KALEX
|+41.710
|15
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|+45.238
|16
|Alessandro ZACCONE
|KALEX
|+51.827
|17
|Keminth KUBO
|KALEX
|+52.884
|18
|Sean Dylan KELLY
|KALEX
|+53.109
|19
|Alex ESCRIG
|MV AGUSTA
|+55.179
|20
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|MV AGUSTA
|+55.627
|21
|Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|KALEX
|+1’03.904
|22
|Taiga HADA
|KALEX
|+2 laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|40 Aron CANET
|KALEX
|6 laps
|DNF
|11 Mattia PASINI
|KALEX
|7 laps
|DNF
|35 Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|11 laps
|DNF
|28 Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KALEX
|11 laps
|DNF
|79 Ai OGURA
|KALEX
|18 laps
|DNF
|13 Celestino VIETTI
|KALEX
|18 laps
|DNF
|6 Cameron BEAUBIER
|KALEX
|20 laps
|DNF
|21 Alonso LOPEZ
|BOSCOSCURO
|22 laps
|DNF
|24 Simone CORSI
|MV AGUSTA
|/
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|271.5
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|242
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|200
|4
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|191.5
|5
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|177
|6
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|168.5
|7
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|165
|8
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|155.5
|9
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|131
|10
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|128
|11
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|123.5
|12
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|90
|13
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|87
|14
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|83
|15
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|80
|16
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|76
|17
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|73
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|72
|19
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|55
|20
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|45
|21
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|30
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|21
|23
|MANZI Stefano
|ITA
|9
|24
|ZACCONE Alessandro
|ITA
|9
|25
|KUBO Keminth
|THA
|7.5
|26
|AGIUS Senna
|AUS
|7
|27
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|7
|28
|RODRIGO Gabriel
|ARG
|6
|29
|KELLY Sean Dylan
|USA
|5.5
|30
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|5
|31
|GOMEZ Borja
|SPA
|4
|32
|HADA Taiga
|JPN
|3.5
|33
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|1
|34
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|NED
|0
|35
|CORSI Simone
|ITA
|0
|36
|ANTONELLI Niccolò
|ITA
|0
|37
|ESCRIG Alex
|SPA
|0
|38
|DANIEL Kasma
|MAL
|0
|39
|SKINNER Rory
|GBR
|0
|40
|TOLEDO Alex
|SPA
|0
|41
|ANUAR Azroy
|MAL
|0
|42
|BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr
|POL
|0
Moto2 Constructor Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|KALEX
|477.5
|2
|BOSCOSCURO
|200.5
|3
|MV AGUSTA
|5
Moto2 Team Championship Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|448.5
|2
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|370
|3
|FLEXBOX HP40
|287
|4
|INDE GASGAS ASPAR TEAM
|258.5
|5
|ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
|253.5
|6
|BETA TOOLS SPEED UP
|242.5
|7
|LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP
|195.5
|8
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|165
|9
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|152
|10
|PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
|96.5
|11
|YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM
|92.5
|12
|AMERICAN RACING
|78.5
|13
|GRESINI RACING MOTO2
|54
|14
|RW RACING GP
|30
|15
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING
|5
Moto3
The final Moto3 race of the season was a spectacular farewell, with a duel for the win going right to the wire. The battle saw reigning Champion Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) go toe-to-toe with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) throughout the final lap, with the Turkish rider ahead into the final corner and Guevara going wide to gas it to the line – and come out on top to sign off from the lightweight class in some style. Gloves off, and show spectacular to the flag.
Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the podium after escaping from a bigger fight for fourth, ensuring the number 11 takes the silver medal this season. The three contenders for it ultimately crossed the line in order, with Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) taking fourth and just pipping Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max).
Izan Guevara – P1
“Amazing feeling, incredible pace, I was really fast…sublime. Thanks to my team for the work during all the season. A great race, I won the four races in Spain, just phenomenal. It is my last race in the Moto3 class, next year I go to Moto2. Perfect race today. Time to enjoy with my family, team and fans!”
Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took an impressive sixth, ahead of David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and next rookie home Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), with the Brazilian securing Rookie of the Year with the result despite a Long Lap on race day.
Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) complete the top ten, with Sepang winner John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) signing off from Grand Prix racing in P11 for a few more points.
Joel Kelso signed off his time with the CIP Green Power Team with a 21st place finish. The Aussie teenager will contest the Moto3 World Championship next year with CFMOTO.
Valencia Moto3 Results 2022
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorcycle
|Time/Gap
|1
|Izan GUEVARA
|GASGAS
|38m10.406
|2
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|+0.062
|3
|Sergio GARCIA
|GASGAS
|+6.557
|4
|Dennis FOGGIA
|HONDA
|+14.133
|5
|Ayumu SASAKI
|HUSQVARNA
|+14.574
|6
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+14.676
|7
|David MUÑOZ
|KTM
|+14.889
|8
|Diogo MOREIRA
|KTM
|+15.048
|9
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|KTM
|+15.288
|10
|Daniel HOLGADO
|KTM
|+15.440
|11
|John MCPHEE
|HUSQVARNA
|+15.533
|12
|Ivan ORTOLÁ
|KTM
|+15.618
|13
|Carlos TATAY
|CFMOTO
|+15.777
|14
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|HONDA
|+28.493
|15
|Andrea MIGNO
|HONDA
|+28.503
|16
|Nicola Fabio CARRARO
|KTM
|+28.545
|17
|Elia BARTOLINI
|KTM
|+28.818
|18
|David SALVADOR
|KTM
|+29.160
|19
|Filippo FARIOLI
|GASGAS
|+29.402
|20
|Lorenzo FELLON
|HONDA
|+29.454
|21
|Joel KELSO
|KTM
|+31.915
|22
|Jaume MASIA
|KTM
|+36.482
|23
|Xavier ARTIGAS
|CFMOTO
|+36.526
|24
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|+36.751
|25
|David ALMANSA
|KTM
|+42.091
|26
|Joshua WHATLEY
|HONDA
|+50.015
|27
|Mario AJI
|HONDA
|+50.156
|28
|Ana CARRASCO
|KTM
|+57.280
|29
|Alberto SURRA
|HONDA
|+57.360
|Not Classified
|DNF
|19 Scott OGDEN
|HONDA
|8 laps
|DNF
|72 Taiyo FURUSATO
|HONDA
|9 laps
|DNF
|54 Riccardo ROSSI
|HONDA
|15 laps
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|319
|2
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|257
|3
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|246
|4
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|238
|5
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|200
|6
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|177
|7
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|130
|8
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|112
|9
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|103
|10
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|103
|11
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|102
|12
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|94
|13
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|93
|14
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|87
|15
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|87
|16
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|83
|17
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|73
|18
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|64
|19
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|63
|20
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|51
|21
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|36
|22
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|27
|23
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|21
|24
|BERTELLE Matteo
|ITA
|16
|25
|FELLON Lorenzo
|FRA
|11
|26
|AJI Mario
|INA
|5
|27
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|JPN
|2
|28
|AZMAN Syarifuddin
|MAL
|0
|29
|CARRARO Nicola Fabio
|ITA
|0
|30
|SURRA Alberto
|ITA
|0
|31
|SALVADOR David
|SPA
|0
|32
|CARRASCO Ana
|SPA
|0
|33
|FARIOLI Filippo
|ITA
|0
|34
|PEREZ Vicente
|SPA
|0
|35
|LUNETTA Luca
|ITA
|0
|36
|WHATLEY Joshua
|GBR
|0
|37
|RIU MALE Gerard
|SPA
|0
|38
|RUEDA José Antonio
|SPA
|0
|39
|GARCIA Marc
|SPA
|0
|40
|VOIGHT Harrison
|AUS
|0
|41
|ALMANSA David
|SPA
|0
|42
|MOROSI Alessandro
|ITA
|0
|43
|HERRERA Maria
|SPA
|0
|44
|ALONSO David
|COL
|0
Moto3 Constructor Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|GASGAS
|389
|2
|HONDA
|330
|3
|KTM
|323
|4
|HUSQVARNA
|279
|5
|CFMOTO
|130
Moto3 Team Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|VALRESA GASGAS ASPAR TEAM
|576
|2
|LEOPARD RACING
|376
|3
|STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX
|340
|4
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|280
|5
|RED BULL KTM TECH3
|251
|6
|MT HELMETS – MSI
|206
|7
|CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP
|170
|8
|ANGELUSS MTA TEAM
|137
|9
|RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM
|103
|10
|CIP GREEN POWER
|99
|11
|SIC58 SQUADRA CORSE
|98
|12
|BOE MOTORSPORTS
|93
|13
|QJMOTOR AVINTIA RACING TEAM
|43
|14
|VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM
|21
|15
|HONDA TEAM ASIA
|7