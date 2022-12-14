2022 North Brisbane Cup
With Craig Mayne
December heralds one of Australia’s premier Dirt Track / Flat Track events, the North Brisbane Cup, and the 2022 running of the event took place last weekend.
North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle club has been holding the event for many years at their facilities in the suburb of Banyo near the Brisbane Airport, just 15 minutes from the CBD.
The facilities are used for a variety of motorsport including Dirt Track, Speedway Solos and Sidecars, Dirt Karting and also has a Natural Terrain Motocross Track.
Riders come from across the country to compete for the title but also the prize money on offer.
Teams started appearing on Friday morning to lay claim to their spot in the pits, by 0700 Saturday all claims were made, and the pit was buzzing with expectation as to what the day would bring.
This year’s event has 148 riders entered across multiple classes from the demo riders on their 50 cc steeds to the Pro Open class with 4 grids of class riders.
Some of the names included:
Emma McFerran, a well know freestyle motocross talent and Dust Hustle regular.
Jarred Brook, current Australian Dirt Track Champion that has previously campaigned in the American Flat Track Series.
Tom Drane, has been riding in the ASBK Supersport series this year, has previously ridden in the Asia Talent Cup and has a ride in the American Flat Track Pro Single class for 2023.
Corey Creed, two times X Games Gold Medallist and prominent MX Freestyler. Corey has been one of the key players in promoting the 125 cc Cup class.
Billy Van Eerde, a young gun who has been mentored by Jack Miller, won the 2018 Asia Talent Cup and competed in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in Europe.
Max Whale, back from America where he has been back-to-back runner up in the Pro Singles Class across recent years in American Flat Track, riding for the KTM Factory Team.
Cyshan Weale, last year’s winner of the North Brisbane Cup.
Jack Miller, what needs to be said.
Josh Griffiths, current Australian ATV Dirt Track Champion.
Ryan Douglas, Jacob Hook, Zaine Kennedy, Kye Thomson, all returning riders to the North Brisbane Club from riding in the UK Speedway season.
The days was broken into 4 main sections,
- 2 x 4 lap heats on the Speedway Short Track
- 2 x 4 lap heats on the Dirt Track Long Track
- 2 x 4 lap heats on the Dirt Track with back dog-leg track
- Final event was an endurance race on the Dirt Track dog-leg with the Pro 450 class doing 20 laps, Pro 250, Over 45yrs, 125cc Cup, Pre 90, Junior 125 and 250 all dong 10 laps with 65cc 6 laps and sidecars and ATVs 10 laps.
Unfortunately, due to its inner-city location the Nabyo facility has a night time noise curfew. Due to a race incident and requirement for a QPS Ambulance to take over from the track medics some of the finals had to be reduced in number of laps to accommodate the curfew.
Still, there was some incredible competition across the day in all classes.
I am sure the North Brisbane Cup will continue to grow as one of the premier Dirt Track events in Australia. The sport is seeing a growing number of road race riders going along to use the dirt as a great training ground for bike control.
The 2022 North Brisbane Cup was the biggest since its inception and a showcase of some of Australia’s best talent from multiple genres.
It was great to hear how much Jack Miller enjoys the event and he will be back for 2023.
2022 North Brisbane Cup Results
Pro 450 Points – Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jarred BROOK
|169
|2
|Jack MILLER
|161
|3
|Max WHALE
|161
|4
|Tom DRANE
|160
|5
|Cyshan WEALE
|159
|6
|Seth QUALISCHEFSKI
|151
|7
|Zaine KENNEDY
|141
|8
|Cody LEWIS
|132
|9
|Billy VAN EERDE
|130
|10
|Reid BATTYE
|126
|11
|Blake WILBY
|118
|12
|Harrison MAXWELL
|110
|13
|Jacob Hook
|107
|14
|David SMITH
|101
|15
|Blayk HISLOP
|101
|16
|Lucas QUINN
|100
|17
|Cooper ANDERSEN
|98
|18
|Peter SMITH
|98
|19
|Travis HALL
|94
|20
|Jack CASTLES
|94
Pro 250 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Ryan DOUGLAS
|167
|2
|Cody LEWIS
|165
|3
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|141
|4
|Noah FERGUSON
|138
|5
|Cooper ANDERSEN
|136
|6
|Lachlan MOODY
|123
|7
|Heath MALONEY
|119
|8
|Jackson ARCHIBALD
|115
|9
|Tyler ODONNELL
|112
|10
|Zaine KENNEDY
|109
|11
|Lachlan NEATE
|105
|12
|Riley WILSON
|97
|13
|Emma SCOTT
|85
|14
|Jordan ALLEN
|83
|15
|Benjamin MCLAUGHLIN
|69
Women Pro Open
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Briony HENDRICKSON
|172
|2
|Amy KING
|157
|3
|Emma SCOTT
|138
|4
|Emma MCFERRAN
|110
125 Cup – 100cc to 150cc 2/ 150CC 4/ Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cyshan WEALE
|170
|2
|Billy VAN EERDE
|161
|3
|Jack MILLER
|157
|4
|Harrison MAXWELL
|134
|5
|Lucas QUINN
|129
|6
|David SMITH
|129
|7
|Peter SMITH
|116
|8
|Tasman HUTCH
|110
|9
|Lachlan HUTCH
|102
|10
|Corey CREED
|95
|11
|James MUTTON
|92
|12
|Steve FREIBERG
|86
|13
|Ryan DOUGLAS
|82
|14
|Jordan ALLEN
|81
|15
|Andrew RIDLEY
|81
|16
|Jason BORG
|78
|17
|Ben MCLAUGHLIN
|77
|18
|Riley WILSON
|72
|19
|Jonni ROW
|64
|20
|Darren MATTHEWS
|60
|21
|Emma MCFERRAN
|37
|22
|Luke WILSON
|36
Over 40yrs Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Benny THISTLETON
|170
|2
|Kevin Bradley
|143
|3
|Shane GALE
|136
|4
|Jason GRIFFIN
|111
|5
|Daniel PERDIKIS
|100
|6
|Carl (Stanley) WILMOTT
|93
|7
|Darren MATTHEWS
|83
|8
|Miles ROE
|60
|9
|Geoffrey TAYLOR
|52
|10
|Mitchell PRING
|51
|11
|Gareth OSMOND
|27
|12
|Jahn Jones
|23
Post Classic Pre 90 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Peter JACK
|155
|2
|John KITTLE
|146
|3
|Phillip CROUGH
|135
|4
|Steven FREIBERG
|132
|5
|Ross NISBET
|100
|6
|Brett NEWELL
|99
|7
|Rick KNOWLES
|94
|8
|Jay NEWELL
|88
|9
|Craig SHARPE
|77
|10
|Greg Hawkins
|69
|11
|Jason BORG
|62
|12
|Brian LITZOW
|54
125cc 2stk & 250cc 4stk 13 to u 16yrs Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|163
|2
|Hamish BIBBY
|140
|3
|Nate HICKS
|124
|4
|Clay CLEGG
|116
|5
|Kristian ODONNELL
|113
|6
|John ECKEL
|85
|7
|Coby BEHRENS
|55
200cc to 250cc 4 stk 13 to u 16yrs Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Rory MCQUALTER
|159
|2
|Paolo DAMATO-BARBARO
|139
|3
|Jayden HOLDER
|137
|4
|Cougar ARHIPOFF
|136
|5
|Cody WILBY
|130
|6
|Ryan TOTORICA
|106
|7
|Braith SEXTON
|103
85cc 2stk / 150cc 4 stk 9 to u 13yrs Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Viv MUDDLE
|169
|2
|Taylen HOWARD
|163
|3
|Neiko DONOVAN
|157
|4
|Sam DRANE
|147
|5
|Bodie PAIGE
|142
|6
|Tyler OMORE
|133
|7
|Tyson ERICH
|126
|8
|Coby WARBURTON
|116
|9
|Kai MORAN
|110
|10
|Aiden DIPPELSMANN
|101
|11
|Lenny DUGGAN
|99
|12
|Lockie DUGGAN
|93
|13
|Cameron PRITCHARD
|82
|14
|Levi LAYTON
|80
|15
|Koby ERICH
|76
|16
|Sidney STEPHENSON
|41
|17
|Jake PAIGE
|13
65cc 7 to u9yrs Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Theo AFEAKI
|175
|2
|Lucy HEATON NEW
|148
|3
|Cohen TRAYNOR
|133
|4
|Korbyn PEARCE
|122
|5
|Kru TULLOCH
|107
|6
|Braxton LAYTON
|106
|7
|Saxon ONEILL
|96
|8
|Chaz WILLIAMS
|89
|9
|Thomas BAILEY
|89
|10
|Roy DUGGAN
|83
|11
|Lexton FAULKNER
|74
