2022 North Brisbane Cup

With Craig Mayne

December heralds one of Australia’s premier Dirt Track / Flat Track events, the North Brisbane Cup, and the 2022 running of the event took place last weekend.

North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle club has been holding the event for many years at their facilities in the suburb of Banyo near the Brisbane Airport, just 15 minutes from the CBD.

The facilities are used for a variety of motorsport including Dirt Track, Speedway Solos and Sidecars, Dirt Karting and also has a Natural Terrain Motocross Track.

Riders come from across the country to compete for the title but also the prize money on offer.

Teams started appearing on Friday morning to lay claim to their spot in the pits, by 0700 Saturday all claims were made, and the pit was buzzing with expectation as to what the day would bring.

This year’s event has 148 riders entered across multiple classes from the demo riders on their 50 cc steeds to the Pro Open class with 4 grids of class riders.

Some of the names included:

Emma McFerran, a well know freestyle motocross talent and Dust Hustle regular.

Jarred Brook, current Australian Dirt Track Champion that has previously campaigned in the American Flat Track Series.

Tom Drane, has been riding in the ASBK Supersport series this year, has previously ridden in the Asia Talent Cup and has a ride in the American Flat Track Pro Single class for 2023.

Corey Creed, two times X Games Gold Medallist and prominent MX Freestyler. Corey has been one of the key players in promoting the 125 cc Cup class.

Billy Van Eerde, a young gun who has been mentored by Jack Miller, won the 2018 Asia Talent Cup and competed in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in Europe.

Max Whale, back from America where he has been back-to-back runner up in the Pro Singles Class across recent years in American Flat Track, riding for the KTM Factory Team.

Cyshan Weale, last year’s winner of the North Brisbane Cup.

Jack Miller, what needs to be said.

Josh Griffiths, current Australian ATV Dirt Track Champion.

Ryan Douglas, Jacob Hook, Zaine Kennedy, Kye Thomson, all returning riders to the North Brisbane Club from riding in the UK Speedway season.

The days was broken into 4 main sections,

2 x 4 lap heats on the Speedway Short Track 2 x 4 lap heats on the Dirt Track Long Track 2 x 4 lap heats on the Dirt Track with back dog-leg track Final event was an endurance race on the Dirt Track dog-leg with the Pro 450 class doing 20 laps, Pro 250, Over 45yrs, 125cc Cup, Pre 90, Junior 125 and 250 all dong 10 laps with 65cc 6 laps and sidecars and ATVs 10 laps.

Unfortunately, due to its inner-city location the Nabyo facility has a night time noise curfew. Due to a race incident and requirement for a QPS Ambulance to take over from the track medics some of the finals had to be reduced in number of laps to accommodate the curfew.

Still, there was some incredible competition across the day in all classes.

I am sure the North Brisbane Cup will continue to grow as one of the premier Dirt Track events in Australia. The sport is seeing a growing number of road race riders going along to use the dirt as a great training ground for bike control.

The 2022 North Brisbane Cup was the biggest since its inception and a showcase of some of Australia’s best talent from multiple genres.

It was great to hear how much Jack Miller enjoys the event and he will be back for 2023.

2022 North Brisbane Cup Results

Pro 450 Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Jarred BROOK 169 2 Jack MILLER 161 3 Max WHALE 161 4 Tom DRANE 160 5 Cyshan WEALE 159 6 Seth QUALISCHEFSKI 151 7 Zaine KENNEDY 141 8 Cody LEWIS 132 9 Billy VAN EERDE 130 10 Reid BATTYE 126 11 Blake WILBY 118 12 Harrison MAXWELL 110 13 Jacob Hook 107 14 David SMITH 101 15 Blayk HISLOP 101 16 Lucas QUINN 100 17 Cooper ANDERSEN 98 18 Peter SMITH 98 19 Travis HALL 94 20 Jack CASTLES 94

Pro 250 Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Ryan DOUGLAS 167 2 Cody LEWIS 165 3 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 141 4 Noah FERGUSON 138 5 Cooper ANDERSEN 136 6 Lachlan MOODY 123 7 Heath MALONEY 119 8 Jackson ARCHIBALD 115 9 Tyler ODONNELL 112 10 Zaine KENNEDY 109 11 Lachlan NEATE 105 12 Riley WILSON 97 13 Emma SCOTT 85 14 Jordan ALLEN 83 15 Benjamin MCLAUGHLIN 69

Women Pro Open

Pos Rider Total 1 Briony HENDRICKSON 172 2 Amy KING 157 3 Emma SCOTT 138 4 Emma MCFERRAN 110

125 Cup – 100cc to 150cc 2/ 150CC 4/ Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Cyshan WEALE 170 2 Billy VAN EERDE 161 3 Jack MILLER 157 4 Harrison MAXWELL 134 5 Lucas QUINN 129 6 David SMITH 129 7 Peter SMITH 116 8 Tasman HUTCH 110 9 Lachlan HUTCH 102 10 Corey CREED 95 11 James MUTTON 92 12 Steve FREIBERG 86 13 Ryan DOUGLAS 82 14 Jordan ALLEN 81 15 Andrew RIDLEY 81 16 Jason BORG 78 17 Ben MCLAUGHLIN 77 18 Riley WILSON 72 19 Jonni ROW 64 20 Darren MATTHEWS 60 21 Emma MCFERRAN 37 22 Luke WILSON 36

Over 40yrs Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Benny THISTLETON 170 2 Kevin Bradley 143 3 Shane GALE 136 4 Jason GRIFFIN 111 5 Daniel PERDIKIS 100 6 Carl (Stanley) WILMOTT 93 7 Darren MATTHEWS 83 8 Miles ROE 60 9 Geoffrey TAYLOR 52 10 Mitchell PRING 51 11 Gareth OSMOND 27 12 Jahn Jones 23

Post Classic Pre 90 Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Peter JACK 155 2 John KITTLE 146 3 Phillip CROUGH 135 4 Steven FREIBERG 132 5 Ross NISBET 100 6 Brett NEWELL 99 7 Rick KNOWLES 94 8 Jay NEWELL 88 9 Craig SHARPE 77 10 Greg Hawkins 69 11 Jason BORG 62 12 Brian LITZOW 54

125cc 2stk & 250cc 4stk 13 to u 16yrs Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Cooper ARCHIBALD 163 2 Hamish BIBBY 140 3 Nate HICKS 124 4 Clay CLEGG 116 5 Kristian ODONNELL 113 6 John ECKEL 85 7 Coby BEHRENS 55

200cc to 250cc 4 stk 13 to u 16yrs Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Rory MCQUALTER 159 2 Paolo DAMATO-BARBARO 139 3 Jayden HOLDER 137 4 Cougar ARHIPOFF 136 5 Cody WILBY 130 6 Ryan TOTORICA 106 7 Braith SEXTON 103

85cc 2stk / 150cc 4 stk 9 to u 13yrs Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Viv MUDDLE 169 2 Taylen HOWARD 163 3 Neiko DONOVAN 157 4 Sam DRANE 147 5 Bodie PAIGE 142 6 Tyler OMORE 133 7 Tyson ERICH 126 8 Coby WARBURTON 116 9 Kai MORAN 110 10 Aiden DIPPELSMANN 101 11 Lenny DUGGAN 99 12 Lockie DUGGAN 93 13 Cameron PRITCHARD 82 14 Levi LAYTON 80 15 Koby ERICH 76 16 Sidney STEPHENSON 41 17 Jake PAIGE 13

65cc 7 to u9yrs Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Theo AFEAKI 175 2 Lucy HEATON NEW 148 3 Cohen TRAYNOR 133 4 Korbyn PEARCE 122 5 Kru TULLOCH 107 6 Braxton LAYTON 106 7 Saxon ONEILL 96 8 Chaz WILLIAMS 89 9 Thomas BAILEY 89 10 Roy DUGGAN 83 11 Lexton FAULKNER 74

