2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Seven – QMP – Preview
Images by RbMotoLens
Hosting the first of two epic back to back weekends of ProMX Action in Queensland riders will look to firmly stake their claim and solidify their chances of Championship glory at QMP, before heading to Coolum for the final Round of the Championship just one week later.
The fast and natural terrain setting of QMP will not disappoint, with riders, teams and industry alike all excited to hit the track in the Queensland winter sun and soak up the atmosphere the Queensland Rounds have to offer.
Get your tickets for QMP here and don’t miss any of the action.
Thor MX1
In the THOR MX1 class, heading into Round 7 CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti has the Red Plate and a 29 point lead over HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris in 2nd place in the Championship.
Ferris and Tanti battled fiercely at Coffs Harbour with Ferris ultimately emerging victorious for Round 6 with 1-1 Moto scores.
Tanti sacrificed a few points to Ferris at Coffs and so the question we must answer: Is Dean Ferris too close for comfort for Tanti with two Rounds to go?
Ferris is a previous three time Champion in THOR MX1 and knows how to get the job done. A deficit of 29 Points is not easily bridged and Aaron Tanti is extremely fast, confident and capable of delivering the results needed to maintain his Red Plate at QMP this weekend, and next weekend at Coolum; two tracks where he is known for his trademark speed.
QMP will set the stage ahead of the Championship finale the following weekend and for Ferris, winning is his only option. Whereas Tanti has the advantage of managing his advantage starting when the gate drops at QMP.
Amazingly, we see the veterans like Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters and GO24 KTM’s Brett Metcalfe sitting tied for 3rd position in the Championship just 5 points behind Ferris.
Waters will be extremely comfortable at QMP where he has spun many laps of testing over the years. Could the super consistent Waters step up to challenge for race wins at QMP? It’s certainly not out of the question to see the 2019 Champion return to the top step of the podium.
Brett Metcalfe has shown incredible first race track position and speed at many rounds this season, If “Metty” can have a consistent showing at QMP, he and Waters will go down to the wire for the podium placings in the Championship.
KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs showed great determination and speed after surgery leading into Coffs Harbour and we expect the same for the QLD based Gibbs at QMP.
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|254
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|225
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|220
|4
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|220
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|187
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|171
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|147
|8
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|135
|9
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|121
|10
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|121
|11
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|85
|12
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|85
|13
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|81
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|76
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|57
|16
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|17
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|41
|18
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|35
|19
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|34
|20
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|34
|21
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|29
|22
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|26
|23
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|25
|24
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|24
|25
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|23
|26
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|27
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|21
|28
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|29
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|30
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|31
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|9
|32
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha
|8
|33
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM
|7
|34
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|7
|35
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|7
|36
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|5
|37
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|3
|38
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|39
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki
|2
|40
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|2
|41
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Honda
|2
Pirelli MX2
In Pirelli MX2, Red Plate holder Wilson Todd is only three points away from claiming the Championship #1 plate coming into Round 7. With the incredible speed and dominant level of riding over his competition that Wilson has displayed this season, it is realistic that he will be crowned Pirelli MX2 champion following the opening Moto of the day at QMP.
This scenario has led to an interesting development where we may in fact see Todd jump up to the CRF450R and compete in THOR MX1, potentially at both QMP and Coolum. He has been testing with the HRC Honda Racing Australia team and although not confirmed at this date, the rumour mill and excitement is building within the pits and industry alike that this could happen before the end of the 2022 Championship. Watch this space!
Behind Wilson Todd, there are the usual suspects of Pirelli MX2 riders all looking to take their shot at podium placings at QMP.
With just 21 points separating Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd in second place in the Championship while Serco Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson and Rhys Budd currently rank third and fourth respectively, it is still all to play for as the three youngsters battle it out for podium placings and momentum into the final Round at Coolum.
Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama and GasGas pilot Noah Ferguson will continue to play into the podium battles. Standout rides from Jayce Cosford and Kaleb Barham at Coffs Harbour will add to the momentum and confidence of these riders battling for the lead positions at QMP.
The emergence of KTM Australia’s Nathan Crawford at Coffs Harbour as a legitimate race winning contender at his very first gate drops of the 2022 season after returning from injury further adds to the excitement at QMP.
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|293
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|195
|3
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|182
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|174
|5
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|163
|6
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|160
|7
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|8
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|126
|9
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|119
|10
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|11
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|107
|12
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|13
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|98
|14
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|96
|15
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|80
|16
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|80
|17
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|62
|18
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|58
|19
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|20
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|40
|21
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|29
|22
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|26
|23
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|24
|24
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|22
|25
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|26
|John BOVA
|KTM
|16
|27
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|14
|28
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|13
|29
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|11
|30
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|8
|31
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|32
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas
|7
|33
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|34
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna
|4
|35
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda
|3
|36
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|2
|37
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha
|2
|38
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|2
|39
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|40
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1
Maxxis MX3
In Maxxis MX3 it is KTM Australia’s Kayden Minear who has shown race winning speed on his day and Championship winning consistency. The Western Australian will start Round 7 with the Red Plate and with a 19 point lead over Husqvarna Australia’s Jack Mather. Minear will look to return to the top step of the podium at QMP, while Honda Racing Australia’s Cambell Williams is still in the Championship fight in third and will be looking to find his early season speed.
KTM duo Ryan Alexanderson and Connor Towill, Ride Red Honda’s Ty Kean and Husqvarna Australia’s Brock Flynn are other serious contenders in Maxxis MX3.
As always, the door is wide open for upset performances, season first wins and podiums for the next generation of Australian Motocross talent on display at QMP in Maxxis MX3.
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|230
|2
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|211
|3
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|195
|4
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|192
|5
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|184
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|175
|7
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|155
|8
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|153
|9
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|140
|10
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|108
|11
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|95
|12
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|84
|13
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|78
|14
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|72
|15
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|72
|16
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|61
|17
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|59
|18
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|53
|19
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|46
|20
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|45
|21
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|38
|22
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|33
|23
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|29
|24
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|Honda
|24
|25
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|19
|26
|Rian KING
|KTM
|18
|27
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|17
|28
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|15
|29
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|13
|30
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|9
|31
|Thomas LAMBERT
|KTM
|5
|32
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|5
|33
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Honda
|4
|34
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|2
|35
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|2
|36
|Sonny PELLICANO
|Honda
|2
|37
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|2
|38
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|2
|39
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha
|1
|40
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|1
|41
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|1
|42
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda
|1
|43
|Jordan MINEAR
|KTM
|1
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup
In a further addition to the incredible line up of ProMX action, QMP will also host the 2nd Round of the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Rounds for the Championship.
This incredible initiative by Yamaha Australia gives young riders competing on YZ65 machines the opportunity to compete on the same race track as their Factory racing heroes.
Experiencing a once in a lifetime weekend pitting out of the bLU cRU truck, with unparalleled access to Yamaha’s professional MX race teams, each YZ65 Cup participant is rewarded with memories that last a lifetime.
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Heath DAVY
|Yamaha
|50
|2
|Deegan FORT
|Yamaha
|42
|3
|Darcy HUSTON
|Yamaha
|42
|4
|Jimmy HADFIELD
|Yamaha
|32
|5
|Mason EZERGAILIS
|Yamaha
|28
|6
|Zedd McLUCKIE
|Yamaha
|28
|7
|Eliza DENNIS
|Yamaha
|28
|8
|Luis CANNON
|Yamaha
|28
|9
|Levi ELLIS
|Yamaha
|23
|10
|Jahli THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|22
|11
|Ryder BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|18
|12
|Billy HOYE
|Yamaha
|17
|13
|Jobe BIRCH
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|Tahj EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|13
|15
|Xavier SCOTT
|Yamaha
|13
|16
|Mace KEHLET
|Yamaha
|13
|17
|Hendrix GLOVER
|Yamaha
|11
|18
|Kade PERRY
|Yamaha
|6
|19
|Hudson McGRATH
|Yamaha
|5
|20
|Beau DAVY
|Yamaha
|5
|21
|Tyler TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|2
|22
|Jenson BRIDGE
|Yamaha
|1
2022 Australian ProMX Championship Calendar
March 27 – Wonthaggi, VIC April 10 – Mackay, QLD May 1 – Wodonga, VIC May 29 – Gillman, SA June 26 – Maitland, NSW July 24 – Coffs Harbour, NSW
- August 14 – QLD Moto Park, QLD
- August 20-21 – Coolum, QLD