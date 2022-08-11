2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Seven – QMP – Preview

Images by RbMotoLens

Hosting the first of two epic back to back weekends of ProMX Action in Queensland riders will look to firmly stake their claim and solidify their chances of Championship glory at QMP, before heading to Coolum for the final Round of the Championship just one week later.

The fast and natural terrain setting of QMP will not disappoint, with riders, teams and industry alike all excited to hit the track in the Queensland winter sun and soak up the atmosphere the Queensland Rounds have to offer.

Thor MX1

In the THOR MX1 class, heading into Round 7 CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti has the Red Plate and a 29 point lead over HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris in 2nd place in the Championship.

Ferris and Tanti battled fiercely at Coffs Harbour with Ferris ultimately emerging victorious for Round 6 with 1-1 Moto scores.

Tanti sacrificed a few points to Ferris at Coffs and so the question we must answer: Is Dean Ferris too close for comfort for Tanti with two Rounds to go?

Ferris is a previous three time Champion in THOR MX1 and knows how to get the job done. A deficit of 29 Points is not easily bridged and Aaron Tanti is extremely fast, confident and capable of delivering the results needed to maintain his Red Plate at QMP this weekend, and next weekend at Coolum; two tracks where he is known for his trademark speed.

QMP will set the stage ahead of the Championship finale the following weekend and for Ferris, winning is his only option. Whereas Tanti has the advantage of managing his advantage starting when the gate drops at QMP.

Amazingly, we see the veterans like Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters and GO24 KTM’s Brett Metcalfe sitting tied for 3rd position in the Championship just 5 points behind Ferris.

Waters will be extremely comfortable at QMP where he has spun many laps of testing over the years. Could the super consistent Waters step up to challenge for race wins at QMP? It’s certainly not out of the question to see the 2019 Champion return to the top step of the podium.

Brett Metcalfe has shown incredible first race track position and speed at many rounds this season, If “Metty” can have a consistent showing at QMP, he and Waters will go down to the wire for the podium placings in the Championship.

KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs showed great determination and speed after surgery leading into Coffs Harbour and we expect the same for the QLD based Gibbs at QMP.

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 254 2 Dean FERRIS Honda 225 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 220 4 Brett METCALFE KTM 220 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 187 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 171 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 147 8 Joel EVANS Honda 135 9 Joben BALDWIN Honda 121 10 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 121 11 Dylan WOOD KTM 85 12 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 85 13 Matt MOSS KTM 81 14 Zachary WATSON Honda 76 15 Lochie LATIMER KTM 57 16 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 17 Siegah WARD Honda 41 18 Cory WATTS Honda 35 19 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 34 20 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 34 21 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 29 22 Levi McMANUS Honda 26 23 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 25 24 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 24 25 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 23 26 Caleb WARD Honda 22 27 Ricky LATIMER KTM 21 28 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 29 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 30 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 31 Jesse BISHOP KTM 9 32 Jake COBBIN Yamaha 8 33 Brock NINNESS KTM 7 34 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 7 35 Liam ATKINSON KTM 7 36 Cody SCHAT GasGas 5 37 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 3 38 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 39 Troy MORA Kawasaki 2 40 Riley STEPHENS Honda 2 41 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda 2

Pirelli MX2

In Pirelli MX2, Red Plate holder Wilson Todd is only three points away from claiming the Championship #1 plate coming into Round 7. With the incredible speed and dominant level of riding over his competition that Wilson has displayed this season, it is realistic that he will be crowned Pirelli MX2 champion following the opening Moto of the day at QMP.

This scenario has led to an interesting development where we may in fact see Todd jump up to the CRF450R and compete in THOR MX1, potentially at both QMP and Coolum. He has been testing with the HRC Honda Racing Australia team and although not confirmed at this date, the rumour mill and excitement is building within the pits and industry alike that this could happen before the end of the 2022 Championship. Watch this space!

Behind Wilson Todd, there are the usual suspects of Pirelli MX2 riders all looking to take their shot at podium placings at QMP.

With just 21 points separating Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd in second place in the Championship while Serco Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson and Rhys Budd currently rank third and fourth respectively, it is still all to play for as the three youngsters battle it out for podium placings and momentum into the final Round at Coolum.

Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama and GasGas pilot Noah Ferguson will continue to play into the podium battles. Standout rides from Jayce Cosford and Kaleb Barham at Coffs Harbour will add to the momentum and confidence of these riders battling for the lead positions at QMP.

The emergence of KTM Australia’s Nathan Crawford at Coffs Harbour as a legitimate race winning contender at his very first gate drops of the 2022 season after returning from injury further adds to the excitement at QMP.

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 293 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 195 3 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 182 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 174 5 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 163 6 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 160 7 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 8 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 126 9 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 119 10 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 11 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 107 12 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 13 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 98 14 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 96 15 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 80 16 Blake FOX GasGas 80 17 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 62 18 Chandler BURNS Honda 58 19 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 20 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 40 21 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 29 22 Ben NOVAK Honda 26 23 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 24 24 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 22 25 Tye JONES Husqvarna 20 26 John BOVA KTM 16 27 Charli CANNON Yamaha 14 28 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 13 29 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 11 30 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 8 31 Connor TIERNEY Honda 8 32 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 7 33 Korey MCMAHON GasGas 7 34 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 4 35 Dylan MARCHAND Honda 3 36 James BESTON Yamaha 2 37 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha 2 38 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 2 39 Jai WALKER KTM 1 40 George KNIGHT Honda 1

Maxxis MX3

In Maxxis MX3 it is KTM Australia’s Kayden Minear who has shown race winning speed on his day and Championship winning consistency. The Western Australian will start Round 7 with the Red Plate and with a 19 point lead over Husqvarna Australia’s Jack Mather. Minear will look to return to the top step of the podium at QMP, while Honda Racing Australia’s Cambell Williams is still in the Championship fight in third and will be looking to find his early season speed.

KTM duo Ryan Alexanderson and Connor Towill, Ride Red Honda’s Ty Kean and Husqvarna Australia’s Brock Flynn are other serious contenders in Maxxis MX3.

As always, the door is wide open for upset performances, season first wins and podiums for the next generation of Australian Motocross talent on display at QMP in Maxxis MX3.

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM 230 2 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 211 3 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 195 4 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 192 5 Thynan KEAN Honda 184 6 Byron DENNIS GasGas 175 7 Connor TOWILL KTM 155 8 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 153 9 Jet ALSOP KTM 140 10 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 108 11 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 95 12 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 84 13 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 78 14 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 72 15 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 72 16 Kobe DREW Yamaha 61 17 Jake CANNON Yamaha 59 18 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 53 19 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 46 20 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 45 21 Hunter COLLINS KTM 38 22 Hixson McINNES Honda 33 23 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 29 24 Deegan MANCINELLI Honda 24 25 Liam JACKSON Yamaha 19 26 Rian KING KTM 18 27 Deacon PAICE KTM 17 28 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 15 29 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 13 30 Finley MANSON KTM 9 31 Thomas LAMBERT KTM 5 32 Kobi WOLFF Husqvarna 5 33 Brodie PETSCHAUER Honda 4 34 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 2 35 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 2 36 Sonny PELLICANO Honda 2 37 Koby TATE Yamaha 2 38 Rory FAIRBROTHER KTM 2 39 Jake RUMENS Yamaha 1 40 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 1 41 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 1 42 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda 1 43 Jordan MINEAR KTM 1

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup

In a further addition to the incredible line up of ProMX action, QMP will also host the 2nd Round of the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Rounds for the Championship.

This incredible initiative by Yamaha Australia gives young riders competing on YZ65 machines the opportunity to compete on the same race track as their Factory racing heroes.

Experiencing a once in a lifetime weekend pitting out of the bLU cRU truck, with unparalleled access to Yamaha’s professional MX race teams, each YZ65 Cup participant is rewarded with memories that last a lifetime.

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Heath DAVY Yamaha 50 2 Deegan FORT Yamaha 42 3 Darcy HUSTON Yamaha 42 4 Jimmy HADFIELD Yamaha 32 5 Mason EZERGAILIS Yamaha 28 6 Zedd McLUCKIE Yamaha 28 7 Eliza DENNIS Yamaha 28 8 Luis CANNON Yamaha 28 9 Levi ELLIS Yamaha 23 10 Jahli THOMPSON Yamaha 22 11 Ryder BURCHELL Yamaha 18 12 Billy HOYE Yamaha 17 13 Jobe BIRCH Yamaha 15 14 Tahj EDWARDS Yamaha 13 15 Xavier SCOTT Yamaha 13 16 Mace KEHLET Yamaha 13 17 Hendrix GLOVER Yamaha 11 18 Kade PERRY Yamaha 6 19 Hudson McGRATH Yamaha 5 20 Beau DAVY Yamaha 5 21 Tyler TOPARIS Yamaha 2 22 Jenson BRIDGE Yamaha 1

